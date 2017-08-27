Harvey strands about 20,000 cruise ship passengers at sea

Four cruise ships carrying about 20,000 passengers remained stuck at sea on Sunday as torrential rain and flooding continued to ravage the southern coast of Texas.

High winds and rain, combined with widespread flooding, have devastated several cities, including Houston.

"The four cruise ships -- two of which were due today -- those are everyone's highest priority," interim port director Peter Simons told the Houston Chronicle on Saturday.

The port of Galveston, where a few Carnival cruise trips begin and end, was closed because of Harvey.

The storm also forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close multiple ports along the Texas Gulf Coast, including those at Houston, Galveston, Texas City, Freeport and Corpus Christi.

The Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor were at sea away from danger and briefly stopped in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, fresh water and supplies.