Ohio State prepares for $20 million airport enhancement

Ohio State is launching a $20 million project to update the university airport in central Ohio with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Aug. 19.

The project includes construction of four new hangar buildings, an aviation education and research facility with state-of-the-art flight simulators, research labs and classrooms.

The renovation also includes an updated flight terminal. Half the funding comes from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation , which provides grants to promote and advance higher education.

The airport's current infrastructure has remained largely unchanged for more than 50 years.

The new facility should be open in January 2019.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Ohio State's aviation education program and the 75th anniversary of its airport.

More than 500 Ohio State students pursue aviation degrees annually.