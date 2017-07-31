Terrifying waterslide in Spain takes riders through a shark tank

Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, is home to Europe's largest water park.

Siam Park offers a ton of family fun for all ages, including a tremendously long network of waterslides, wave pools, Thai-style cabanas, and a few heart-pumping adrenaline water rides — like the near-vertical Tower of Power slide.

But even the rush from that slide’s 28-meter drop pales in comparison to the exhilaration you’ll feel on the park’s lazy river. Really.

When visitors first step foot inside the lazy river, they are greeted by the slow-moving pace of the warm water below as it whisks them away. But, don’t get too comfortable as suddenly that lazy river turns into a raging river, taking riders down a hill and into a hidden shark tank below.

Once inside the tank, the water slows again to a meandering pace so you can take in the views on all sides, including marine life and sharks checking you out from above — and below.

After your brief visit with the ocean’s most fearsome predator, you’re again on your way down the relaxing lazy river before exiting to either grab a cocktail or hop onboard and do it all again.

Beyond the sharks, visitors can also take a ride on Volcano, a four-person slide with a laser show inside; check out the Wave Palace, a wave pool complete with an artificial white sand beach that has waves up to 11 feet high; or race down the Naga Racer, a six-lane racing slide barreling through the park.

Tickets to Siam Park range from about $28 to $138.