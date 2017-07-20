Gordon Ramsay curses in new British Airways safety video

You’ll want to pay attention to this pre-flight safety video.

British Airways has teamed up with some of the U.K.’s most beloved celebrities for a new pre-flight safety video. Not only will the video inform you on the what to do in case of an emergency, it was also made to help fundraising for "Flying Start," the global charity partnership between British Airways and Comic Relief.

One notable appearance in the video includes celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, who tells you exactly where you may stow your carry on bags — while delivering up his signature swears.

Among other appearances include Sir Ian McKellen, Rowan Atkinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim Broadbent, Gillian Anderson, Warwick Davis, and they're all “auditioned” by comedian Asim Chaudhry.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement: “It’s extremely important to us that customers engage with our safety video, and involving some of the nation’s most well-known personalities has given us the chance to create something fun that we hope people will watch from start to finish — and remember.”

Since British Airways’ partnership with Comic Relief began in 2010, it has raised £16.5 million (about $21 million USD) to help children around the world living incredibly tough lives. The airline aims to raise £20 million (about $26 million USD) by 2020.

The video will launch on British Airways flights beginning in September.