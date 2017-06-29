travel

JFK Terminal 4 restaurant fire fills busy New York airport with smoke

A restaurant fire at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York filled Terminal 4 with smoke.

A restaurant fire at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York filled Terminal 4 with smoke.  (@iambrianj)

A restaurant fire at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York Thursday filled Terminal 4 with smoke, and closed off sections of the building. 

The FDNY told FOX 5 New York it was responding to an emergency call that came in around 3:30 p.m. 

A restaurant fire at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York filled Terminal 4 with smoke.  (Katie Little)

The Port Authority closed the security checkpoint and departure level has a result of the fire.

A traveler named Allan Townsend tweeted images of smoke in the terminal, and told FOX 5 his flight continued to board as normal.

A restaurant fire at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York filled Terminal 4 with smoke.  (Willow-Townsend Productions)

