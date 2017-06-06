5 things flight attendants hate

Crew members are not passengers’ servants. Flight attendants know a lot more about the plane, the flight and what’s going on in the air in general than you can imagine. They are there to help travelers, sure, but that's not their only task.

Flight attendants have a tremendous amount of information on how you may be able to avoid baggage fees and likely have some tips on how you can be treated like a celebrity. But you won’t benefit from any of that information if you engage in certain behaviors.

Stewards and stewardesses are there to make sure you have a comfortable experience, not to wait on you hand and foot, so stop giving them a hard time. If you purchased a ticket in coach, stop trying to sneak into business class; don’t argue with them, and yes, you must turn off your phone during takeoff and landing.

Most importantly, you should just simply quit being rude. Also would it kill you to look up from your phone and pay attention during the safety demonstration?

Crew members can take a lot from passengers but there are just certain things that may drive your flight attendant crazy. These are just some examples as told by flight attendants with over 14 years of experience.