Japanese theme park sets up fake fights so guests can impress dates

At Japan’s Hirakata Park in Osaka, a new service lets visitors hire a fake fighter who will pretend to punch them in order to impress their date.

Upon request, hired actors will “attack” you and others in your party— but ensure that you come out winning the fight.

We think it's more romantic to be a lover rather than a fighter, but the theme park put out a video of what the experience is like if you want to play the hero for that special guy or gal of your dreams.

The park also offers other elaborate scenarios in which guests can show their heroic skills: They can defuse a fake bomb, or pretend to donate blood in an emergency situation.

Guests who want to participate need to attend a class to get the low down on where to be when the actors approach, though the park asks that they keep it a surprise from their dates.