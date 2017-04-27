This Lost Ancient City in Peru Is Even More Amazing Than Machu Picchu

A new cable car has opened in Peru to take visitors all the way up to Kuelap, one of the largest ancient monuments of the Americas.

Located in northern Peru on the slopes of the Andes, the citadel city of Kuelap is home to some of the most impressive architectural structures in the world. The remains of the Kuelap fortress are almost 10,000 feet above sea level and the original fortress covered about 25,000 square miles, according to World Monuments Fund.

The area is known as the Machu Picchu of the north — although it’s much older than the Incan citadel. It was the political center of the Chachapoyas civilization from about 900 to 1400 AD.

The new cable car system opened in March. While the trip used to take about an hour and a half, travelers can now reach the site in about 20 minutes, according to state-owned news agency Andina. And they'll get a great view on the ride: The system is suspended as high as 6,560 feet in the air as it crosses over valleys.

Tickets for the cable car are available at the Tingo Nuevo boarding station. A ride costs roughly $6.