'The Revenant' in real life: Vacation like a five-star frontiersman

It’s been a year since Leo accepted his first Oscar win, Best Actor, for immortalizing Hugh Glass in "The Revenant."

As a colder-than-usual winter looms ahead, it’s time to revisit what it takes to survive the elements.

But before you strip down, cozy up in the closest horse carcass and suck bone marrow out of a dead animal while catharizing a bullet wound with gun powder, consider this: there’s a five-star property equipped to help you embrace your inner frontiersman-- with a luxurious twist.