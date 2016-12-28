As soon as the last seconds of 2016 are over, the world will ring in the New Year with fireworks, champagne toasts, and an emphatic "Happy New Year!...or "Bonne Année!"...or "Gelukkig Nieuwjaar!" Whether you're in Iceland or the Philippines, here's how to properly greet 2017 in 11 different languages around the world.

1. French: Bonne Année!

2. Spanish: ¡Feliz Año Nuevo!

3. Icelandic: Gleðilegt nýtt ár!

4. Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar!

5. Tagalog: Manigong Bagong Taon!

6. Swahili: Heri ya mwaka mpya!

7. Italian: Buon anno!

For correct pronunciations and even more ways to say Happy New Year check out the full list.