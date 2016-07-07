The best all-inclusive resorts for adults

Looking for a great getaway without the kids?

These top-ranked resorts are the best all-inclusives-- and they're only for adults.

1. Secrets the Vine, Cancun, Mexico

Upon arrival to Secrets the Vine, you're struck by the hotel’s stunning Art Deco design and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering expansive views of the Caribbean Ocean. Open, airy guest rooms feature Italian marble floors, modern teak furnishings, and glass-walled bathrooms with double sinks and rainfall showers. Beyond quality dining and spa options, there are four pools—including an infinity pool exclusively reserved for guests staying on the "Preferred Club" floors (21 through 28).

Nightly rates: $$$

Nearest airport: Cancún, 20 minutes

2. Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Your 24-hour all-inclusive perks will feel endlessly fresh at the Iberostar, which has 11 restaurants, five bars, a nightclub, and a seemingly never-ending menu of onsite activities and excursions. But it’s the airy, spacious accommodations—with deep-soak Jacuzzi tubs and roomy balconies—that’ll make you want to stay an extra night (or three). Opt for one of the seven swim-out suites, which include a semi-private pool.

Nightly rates: $

Nearest airport: Montego Bay, 15 minutes

3. Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas

With its beachfront location and elegant Bahamian-style architecture, this pristine, peaceful resort wows from the outset. Spacious lodgings feature natural stone and wood floors and handcrafted mahogany furnishings with British Colonial accents; most are outfitted with sprawling balconies overlooking the ocean. In addition to a championship golf course and a 16,000-square-foot spa, the property is also home to the island’s largest pool, which spans half an acre and has a fire pit at its center.

Nightly rates: $

Nearest airport: Exuma, 15 minutes

4. Royal Hideaway Playacar, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Set upon a pristine white sand beach on Mexico’s tropical Caribbean side—just five minutes south of Playa del Carmen—Spanish Colonial-style Royal Hideaway Playacar is beachfront grandeur at its finest. Rooms, divided among villas named after flowers, are decked out in Carrara marble, dark wood furnishings, and high-end amenities. In the daytime, activity is centered around the palm-fringed infinity pool and bi-level oceanfront deck; in the evenings, Bar Allegria comes alive with live music and cocktails al fresco.

Nightly rates: $$

Nearest airport: Cancún, 50 minutes

5. Excellence Riviera Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Mexico

This ultra-luxe resort lives up to its name with elegant Mediterranean architecture and lavish, well-appointed lodgings. Suites boast spacious balconies and full marble bathrooms with Jacuzzis; many also offer swim-up options or private plunge pools. There’s lots to do, with six swimming pools, eight restaurants and ten bars, but the property’s crowning jewel is its Miilé Spa—a world-class wellness retreat with a sprawling hydrotherapy area.

Nightly rates: $$

Nearest airport: Cancún, 15 minutes

