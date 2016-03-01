Top family hotels in the US

Trying to figure out where to go on your spring break vacation that's fun for everyone?

Review and booking site TripAdvisor announced its Travelers’ Choice awards for Family Hotels based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers.

Orlando, Florida is home to the top two spots on the list—the Floridays Resort and the Staybridge Suites Lake Buena Vista. But it's not all sun and surf. Woodloch Pines Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania nabbed third place.

“These Travelers’ Choice award-winners make it easier for parents to find that perfect hotel for their next family trip,” Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor said in a press release.

At an average of $219 a night, these hotels have tons of amenities, so you won't even need to leave the property.

1. Floridays Resort Orlando – Orlando, Florida

2. Staybridge Suites Lake Buena Vista – Orlando, Florida

3. Woodloch Pines Resort – Hawley, Pennsylvania

4. Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground – Anaheim, California

5. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Kissimmee, Florida

6. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Orlando, Florida

7. Marriott’s Cypress Harbour – Orlando, Florida

8. Candy Cane Inn – Anaheim, California

9. Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa – Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii

10. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort – Highland, New York