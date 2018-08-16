Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Greg's Monologue

Gutfeld on the coordinated press attack on Trump

Greg Gutfeld
By | Fox News
close
News outlets coordinate editorials condemning President Trump's attacks on media. Video

Gutfeld on the coordinated press attack on Trump

News outlets coordinate editorials condemning President Trump's attacks on media.

Today, 300 newspapers coordinated articles criticizing President Trump just after he had accused them of coordinating articles criticizing President Trump. And nobody read them. If jerks like me weren't talking about it, would you even know? Yes, another public display of the press exercising their right to irrelevance.

Remember when the New York Times ran an editorial saying you should vote for Hillary, and the rest of the media followed? Now, they say Trump is blocking free speech as they all scream this in unison. Trump accuses them of groupthink and they respond with groupthink. Now since the election, the media has been one malfunctioning car alarm: loud, relentless and broken. This after sleeping through Obama's terms, ignoring Iran, the DOJ, the IRS, immigration, while dreaming of Hillary. And now he's gone, their dreams are shattered and now they're wide-awake because Trump is their Red Bull. What phonies.

They gave Trump endless airtime while wringing their hands thinking it was OK because Hillary had it in the pantsuit. But the palooka you propped up wasn't the empty can you thought he was. While mocking Trump nonstop, people stop caring about what you thought. That Red Bull gored your butt. And now, all you can do is blame him for what you help do. And, they say Trump targets all news, not fake news -- which is fake news. They've ignored the clarifications that are obvious to us. No surprise. Remember when one of us would criticize Obama or Hillary, we'd be called a bigot. I remember that like it was yesterday, probably because it was.

You sought to silence opinion through fear and smear, and now you pretend you're the victim. You're not oppressed, just depressed. Get over it.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld