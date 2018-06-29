Justin Warner is cooking with Post Dream Cereals

We are thinking outside the cereal box as Chef Justin Warner takes breakfast favorites to the next level:

NUTTER BUTTER® Cereal Chocolate Bananas

Ingredients

4 bananas, peeled

6 ounces dark chocolate

1/2 cup Post NUTTER BUTTER® Cereal, lightly crushed

8 popsicle sticks

Method

1. Slice the bananas in half and insert the popsicle sticks in to the cut end of the banana halves. Place on a plate and freeze.

2. When the bananas are frozen, melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave in 30 sec bursts at half power.

3. Once melted, transfer the chocolate to a tall glass, like a juice glass.

4. Dip the bananas in the chocolate and then immediately roll in the Post NUTTER BUTTER® Cereal.

NILLA® Banana Pudding Cereal Tiramisu

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup sugar

2 cups brewed, cooled espresso

2 cups Post NILLA® Banana Pudding cereal

Cocoa Powder (for dusting)

Banana slices (for garnish)

Chocolate covered espresso beans (for garnish)

Method

1. In an stand mixer, beat together the cream and sugar until soft peaks form. Add the mascarpone and continue beating until stiff.

2. Transfer this mixture to a pastry bag and refrigerate until cold.

3. Divide half of the cereal into mason jars. Carefully spoon in the espresso over the cereal just to moisten.

4. Divide half of the mascarpone mixture amongst the mason jars on top of the espresso-soaked cereal. Repeat this process for four even layers of cereal and mascarpone.

5. Dust the tops with cocoa powder and garnish with banana slices and espresso beans.

6. Serve with long spoons.

