Nancy Pelosi mocks the Trump economy

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

This is a Fox News alert, a battle on trade playing out north on the border. We're awaiting President Trump's bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit. The two have been going back and forth over tariffs and on twitter. We're also expecting the president to sit down with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and we're going to bring you that as soon as it happens. In the meantime, President Trump is causing controversy by calling on Russia to be reinstated into the G7. You may recall Russia was ousted after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting? As I would recommend, and it's up to them, but Russia should be in the meeting. They should be part of it. And G7, which used to be the G8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.

PERINO: We're also learning today that President Trump will be leaving the G7 a little bit really to head to Singapore to meet with Kim Jong-un ahead of this nuclear summit. Trump is brushing aside criticism for saying attention -- I'm sorry, attitude is more important than preparation.

TRUMP: I've been preparing all my life. You know, these one-week preparations, they don't work. Just ask Hillary what happened to her in the debate. So, I've been preparing for this all my life. And frankly, it's really just the fake news, because if you run, Peter, just a little bit longer, the clip, you would see I've really been preparing all my life. I've said that. But, of course, you know, the news doesn't pick that up because it's fake news.

PERINO: He's calling him out right there by name, Greg. What do you want to talk about, trade or the summit, or Russia, or what?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Let me just say that -- about Russia, that's his opinion and we have to understand he will express his opinion. He also said something about the summit. He said as soon as we finished the trade negotiations, we're all going to in love again. And so, who says this? It's the most transparent administration ever. He tells you how things work because he hides nothing and that keeps everybody, in a weird way, off balance, because they're not use to him speaking his mind.

People should not be worrying about this controversy, or that Canada is upset, or Europe's upset, they're always upset at our actions. They love a good obedient liberal who strives to be Europeans. That's why they like President Obama, because President Obama wants that smaller footprint that Europe had. They hated Bush, they hated Reagan, so they're supposed to hate Trump, that's the way it's. And for our press, it's interchangeable if you're -- basically right for Europe. So that's why this is being presented this way. The fact is, this is completely normal.

PERINO: I've heard -- I read someone today -- I thought maybe a good point, I don't know how true it is, but it was an American who was saying that the Europeans are not used to the insults. And that they take it quite personally, and that they don't understand that maybe it's just a part of the rhetoric of rolling with the punches.

GUTFELD: Can I respond? Have you seen the cover of Despeckle?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Every time that they've had Trump on the cover he's Satan, he's a monster, so that's garbage. Sorry, continue.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Dennis Miller had a great line, he said, finally, Trump is treating the French like the French treat everybody else, rudely.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: You like that, right?

WATTERS: I really did like that line. And, you know, hats off to Dennis Miller on that. The G7 thing, formerly the G8, I mean, he doesn't sound like he's guilty of collusion here, because if he was guilty of collusion or had something to hide, he wouldn't be so outwardly saying, hey, bring Russia back in. He obviously does not care and does not feel guilty about anything that happened during the campaign, because it didn't happen in my estimation. The trade deal situation, this is all bluff. I mean, they're slapping tariffs on dairy, sausage, linens--

PERINO: You know what -- hold on.

WATTERS: Go ahead.

PERINO: President Trump is with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Let's listen.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: -- of issue, obviously. Trade has been a topic of discussion and will continue to be, but our engagement towards the world, how we're working together to create good jobs for folks on both sides of the border and around, we've got elected on the commitment to grow the middle class and help those work -- and that's exactly the kind of things that we're going to stay focused on. Pleasure to have you here, Donald.

TRUMP: Well, Justin, it's been really great and I appreciate, you know. Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers between Canada and the United States. So, I'm very happy about that.

TRUDEAU: Like the NAFTA is in good shape.

TRUMP: But we are actually working on it. We are actually working on it. But, our relationship is very good. We are actually working on cutting tariffs and making it all very fair for both countries and we've made a lot of progress today. We'll see how it all works out, but we've made a lot of progress. It could be that NAFTA will be a different form. It could be with Canada, with Mexico, one on one, much simpler -- mush easier thing to do. I think better for both countries. But, we're talking about that among other things. But, the relationship is probably better, as good or better than it's ever been. And, I think we'll get to something very beneficial to Canada and to the United States. Thank you very much.

TRUMP: We didn't discuss that. We didn't cover it.

TRUMP: I think we'll have a joint session.

PERINO: And it looks like that might be all we have. So, the president is not taking any questions from the press. Probably chomping at the bit to, but not going to do it. So, it looks like as -- Greg, when you -- prophetic.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Like, they're going to have this twitter fight, and then they're going to get there and they're going to get along--

GUTFELD: They're all -- they're in love with each other.

GUILFOYLE: Like the Backstreet Boys, right? You know, Macron--

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Who are we missing?

GUTFELD: The successful one. I can't remember.

PERINO: I'm going to Juan Williams, I've been asking -- oh, what might Russia have done to deserve to get back into the G7? That's the part I don't understand. Like, their economy is not there. It's supposed to be about democracy. I mean, the U.K., I would imagine, after the poising on its soil, so I don't think that's a good idea.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: How about interfering in the U.S. election?

PERINO: No. And the president said that it's up to them, like the Europeans, if they want the Russians back in--

WILLIAMS: What about taking Crimea, right?

PERINO: That was their reason they were kicked out.

WILLIAMS: Initially -- that's why it happened initially, Dana, and they have -- they still hold that land. In fact, they've made further acquisitions. So, I mean, you know, it's like -- I think it was Dick Durbin today said, President Trump beats up on our allies and gravels for our adversaries, right?

PERINO: But, yet, then you see him with Trudeau, Kimberly, and he's not groveling -- what did you say?

WILLIAMS: I say beats up on our allies.

PERINO: Beats up on. So, it's not one with the other is his way. And I think people are just starting to get used to it.

GUILFOYLE: I don't see anybody getting beat up or him not doing a good job or any unfairness there. It looks like they're all ready for their close- ups, especially Trudeau and Macron, right? So, this is how he does business. He goes in, his personable company, he's able to sit down with you and change the dialogue, change the rules of the game. People are just not used to it. But, guess what, it's producing different results that are fantastic for the United States, and he's able to work well with this other leaders.

PERINO: But we don't have the results yet, but we're hoping that they're going to be.

GUILFOYLE: No, but in terms of his administration--

GUILFOYLE: -- in his presidency, right? So, he has to do something different as it relates to China, and it relates to some of our other European and economic partners to say, listen, we're going to do something different. We're not going to play by the same rules the United States have always done, so we can produce a different outcome.

WILLIAMS: So, what you get is a situation where, I mean, even conservatives are concerned about the potential for a trade war and the damage it would do to the economy. And, on a larger scale, you get people like Macron, or France saying, oh, the United States wants to go alone. They want isolation. So, we can be the G6 and we will swipe deals. And remember, the U.S. really needs allies to take on China. So, we are putting ourselves in -- I guess from the Trump position of America first.

PERINO: Well, I just think what's interesting, Greg, like farmers today that were concerned -- yes, they are concern. But they have stayed with him and said, we are trusting you that you know what you're doing. We hope you can do it fast because we've got crops we need to put in the ground, but we are trusting you to get this done.

GUTFELD: You know I'm an expert on farming, that's why you came to me. You're talking about the big picture, right? I'm a free trader, so I have problems with tariffs, even though I look in this -- I think there's some potential here. But I consider myself a free trader. However, I count the achievements, ISIS, North Korea, perhaps, economy, Paris accords, Iran, Gorsuch. That's 6, OK, 6 out of 7 or 8 major items. I could almost forgive this if it's not an actual full on trade war because you've got the 6 out of 7, and I think that's why farmers and others might be trusting him or grinning and bearing it. By the way, the E.U. does imposes a 10 percent tariff on U.S. car imports, it's like, I think, 4 times ours. The European pays that, so that's what happens, your citizens pays the tariffs. If they can just roll it back to 2.5, which is where we are, that's pretty good. Everybody wins.

WATTERS: Well, that's the ultimate goal. It's a bunch of bluffing right now. When we slap tariffs on stuff, they have higher tariffs than we have on everything. Like you just said, cranberries for instance. Cranberries, they have almost a 20 percent tariff on cranberries in the E.U. So, the cranberry farmers here in the United States, they, you know -- it's not as competitive there in the European market.

PERINO: They didn't even have cranberries 20 years ago.

WATTERS: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: So, we all want -- we all want cranberry juice in the E.U., and we want the E.U. customers to be able to buy that. If they can drop that down, that's going to be good for cranberry producers here in the United States, like me.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I don't even know what to say. If you act like we're a bunch of kids and you say, oh, you have three marbles, I have three marbles--

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. There was a World War I a World War II, there was a U.S. effort to try to revive economies. There are deals that have been placed historically. And President Trump, what does he do? He says, oh, because of national security I have to get out of these deals as a way to get around Word Trade Organization rules.

WILLIAMS: Merkel says this is illegal--

PERINO: I know.

WILLIAMS: -- insulting, unacceptable--

WILLIAMS: And how can you guys close your eyes in getting Russia in this deal?

WATTERS: Juan, if the end result of this -- if the end result of this, Juan, is that the American customer is paying cheaper for their goods, and the American farmer and manufacturers--

WILLIAMS: That would be great, Jesse.

WATTERS: -- are more competitive in the world. That's the end goal.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, and that would be wonderful.

GUILFOYLE: Cranberries and lemons.

WILLIAMS: The problem is that the White House economic council -- even they have put out a report, although it's not quite out, but it's circulating in Washington, says, this trade deal is going to hurt American employees, American workers, American jobs--

WATTERS: The council has always been terrified at trade. It's a bunch of Wall Street guys that care about the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

GUTFELD: Tariffs if used properly could be effective, especially the way tariffs began, they were actually -- they were the income tax. We didn't have an income tax. We were a tariff based economy. And then what happen is we introduce the progressive income tax. And then, we kind of pretty much stopped growing as fast as we did with tariffs. If we use tariffs correctly in a reciprocal manner, 2.5percent, it works. The problem is when it's not balance, having said that, I'm a free trader, so I have to watch to see this. My favorite part that we haven't talked about it is Trump skipping the climate meeting. I mean, he said, you know what, I don't think I have to meet with these sanctimonious Euro yahoos who are going to tell me about how important the carbon offset credits are. Trump knew that that climate accord -- the climate accord for Paris was just going to push -- put pressure on our economy, it was a trap.

PERINO: Plus, he has an 18-hour flight to Singapore.

WATTERS: I guess he -- not prep for the Singapore summit.

GUILFOYLE: He's been prepping his whole life. He's ready for it.

WILLIAMS: But he's making time, Saturday morning, for the women's empowerment meeting. Maybe Giuliani and Melania Trump can get together on Stormy Daniels there.

PERINO: All right. You've heard of negative Nelly, will meet negative Nancy Pelosi, that is, she's down playing the good economic news under President Trump. Her comments a gift to the GOP, next.

WILLIAMS: House minority leader Nancy Pelosi catching heat for these comments about the economy under President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Hip-hip-hooray, unemployment is down, what does that mean to me in my life? I need a bigger paycheck. This isn't just about the unemployment rate, it's about wages rising in our country, so that consumer confidence is restored.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Senator Bernie Sanders also lashing out against the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT.: Trump campaign, you said, you remember this. I will not cut social security, Medicare and Medicaid. Believe me, I'm not Paul Ryan. That's what he said. His budget, trillion dollars cut in Medicaid proposal, $500 billion in Medicare, massive cuts in education, nutrition programs. He's going to war against working people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, a new Fox News poll out shows President Trump, I think, at 44, which might be at the highest he's been in that poll. And the key driver for the president is handling of the economy. There you see it on the screen. I think it was 52 percent. So, what do you make of the fact that leading Democrats, Pelosi, Sanders, others, are like, what about wages?

WATTERS: What about wages, Juan? I remember, just the other day, you've said something about wages being flat under this president--

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I think it's .03 percent.

WATTERS: Nope, that would be 2.9 percent--

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: -- close to 3 percent. And that is the fastest rise in wage growth since 2009.

WILLIAMS: What are you talking about?

WATTERS: And it's my pleasure to fact-check you.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, yeah.

WILLIAMS: It's 0.3 is the last that I saw in wages--

WATTERS: Since he's been president wages have been up close to 3 percent, and that's a fact. So, also, consumer confidence is at an 18 year high. So, I don't know what Pelosi is talking about, when you combine that with, oh, whoopsie doo, the jobs numbers are down. And crumbs and MS13, they have a spark of dignity inside them. Those are just made to order Republican ads. Gutfeld were laughing in the break about it. I mean, she could not cut a better ad for the Republicans. Nancy, we love you.

WILLIAMS: So, Kimberly, Bernie Sanders says this is a war on working people being waged by the president who wants -- he said he would never cut Medicare, Medicaid, social security, but, in fact, his budgets look intent on doing just that.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. I mean, look, I think Bernie Sanders has been having too many, like, cafeteria lunches with Nancy Pelosi because both of them were seemed to be getting kind of confused. Actually, their comments are really only helping to motivate the presidents space. And when you look at the numbers, I mean, it just flies in the face of their illogical comments and statements. When you see an economy that's booming like this, you see the women, minorities, blacks, all more engaged in the economy. You see the numbers in terms of jobs available, record low unemployment. This is something that America wanted. This is why he was elected. And, you see here somebody like Nancy Pelosi seems completely out of touch, doesn't make any sense, one gap after the next. If that's the future, right, of the Democratic Party, they're in big trouble going into the midterm elections and going into 2020. That's the problem. When you look at this right now people are saying, look, this is something that's sustainable in terms of economic growth. The Democrats are out of talking points, but they're not out of gas.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, again, going back to the polling, what you see coming from Pelosi is an argument that, when people don't have wages, they can't afford health care. They can't pay the high cost of prescription drugs. They can't pay for the kids to go to college. Are we seeing the evolution here of the Democrats messaging for--

PERINO: Well, I think this is consistent across the board. It's not like she's making gas, OK. They're actually spending money on ads in their primaries that are saying the same thing. So, something is telling them, either their polling or their focus groups are telling them that this message works for their particular voters. And, one of the things about this that the Republicans just need to be a little bit concerned about is that the president's numbers are better, the generic ballot is better, but the Democrats are highly motivated to register new voters. I didn't know this until the other day. In the Virginia election for the gubernatorial race last November, more Republicans turned out to vote then in the history of the country in Virginia. And still, Ed Gillespie lost by nine points. One of the things that happened is 12 percent of the voters in that election had never voted in a gubernatorial election before. So, the Democrats are very good at figuring out where to go and register new voters and getting them to the polls. No matter what the economic results are, they can get their people to the polls more than Republicans--

GUILFOYLE: Get out and vote.

PERINO: -- that they could actually squeak out a win in November.

WATTERS: It sounds like voter fraud.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Amen.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Dana, in the Fox poll now expect a plus nine for the Democrats in terms of generic preference. So, you know, Greg, I was looking at the polls and, you know, of course, people who like President Trump say the economy is their number one reason for liking President Trump. So, I said, what do people -- because he's still underwater, it's 44, 45 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove. So, I said, why would people disapprove of a president that Greg and Jesse and Kimberly love so much? So, I thought--

WATTERS: And Dana.

WILLIAMS: Oh, Dana, please.

WILLIAMS: Number one, he doesn't know what he's doing. The number one reason that people disapprove. Number two, he doesn't have the temperament for the job. Number three, he's divisive and racist. What do you say, Greg?

GUTFELD: I say, that I think you just try -- post a question that you wanted to express your own opinions within. Look, you know you're losing, Democrats are losing when you're mocking low unemployment.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: Last week -- Ok. So, this week you're mocking low unemployment. Last week you were defending MS-13. What's next? Next week, Nancy, what are you going to do? Come out in favor of measles? I mean, when they show her, the California leader, the pictures of those homeless encampments under overpasses in California, she calls them California condos. You know, this is a party where Stormy is now their Mother Theresa. You guys are in trouble.

GUILFOYLE: Big trouble. That sounds terrible.

WILLIAMS: All right. President Trump is saying he could use his power to pardon more often. And he's making a very interesting offer in the NFL, NFL players. We're going to explain that to you. Kimberly, will do it, next.

GUILFOYLE: President Trump is floating the idea of more pardons. He's considering thousands of new cases and he's calling on NFL players to weigh in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have 3,000 names, we're looking at them. I thought Kim Kardashian was great because she brought Alice to my attention. The power to pardon is a beautiful thing. You've got to get it right. You've got to get the right people. I am looking at Muhammad Ali. What I'm thinking to do, you have a lot of people in the NFL, in particular, but in sports leagues, and I'm going to ask for all of those people to recommend to me, because that's what they're protesting, people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: White House advisor, Kellyanne Conway, is also making news. Watch what she tells Jesse about the president and the Philadelphia Eagles.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: When I heard the Eagles were first going to come they've requested policy time and the president said OK. Let's have policy time. And the people I think who wanted it most were coming to the White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: I recognize that guy. Jesse, I'm seeing double.

WATTERS: Yes, usually, where people break news is they go to Watters' World. That's where all the news making happens.

WATTERS: That's right. We have the party brother also this Saturday at 8 o'clock. I think what the president is trying to do here is he's trying to create a narrative that the justice system is unfair to people, and there could be overzealous prosecutions.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I wonder what he could be thinking of in that case. I mean, he's trying to establish the fact that you need to right the wrongs in the justice system when prosecutions go over the line. But there's also could be real instances where people deserve a pardon. I don't see why Mohammad Ali after all these years wouldn't deserve a pardon.

WILLIAMS: You want me to tell you why?

WATTERS: What don't you tell me, Juan?

WILLIAMS: But he wasn't convicted. The conviction was thrown out by the Supreme Court. He doesn't need a pardon.

WATTERS: So, why is President Trump--

WILLIAMS: Explained it to me. I think what he's doing is he's trying to tell everybody he can pardon anybody he likes because I thought your description was just perfect.

WILLIAMS: This justice system has unfair to one Donald J. Trump.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Paul Manafort, don't worry about interfering with--

WILLIAMS: I can pardon you. I can pardon you.

GUILFOYLE: All right. So, Jesse, that was a beautiful task--

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: -- you just vote for us all there, tying in Mueller, and overreaching and witch hunt, OK. That's happening. And now, to the Daily Briefing. We went to Watters' World.

PERINO: So I think that one other things he said -- when President Trump was talking about pardons, he said it has to be done right.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: And we have a great example of how it was done very, very poorly and that was Marc Rich. And on the last day, approve by Eric Holder --

GUILFOYLE: Eric Holder.

PERINO: -- the Attorney General at the time, who then --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: -- the pardon Attorney at the time under Bill Clinton, that was a bad example. Another thing that people should keep in mind is, remember Governor Huckabee, he pardoned many people there in the state. And unfortunately one of them, you know, committed a horrible crime after he got laid out. I mean, that's why you do want to be a little bit cautious.

I'm excited to think that the NFL players might come and actually have conversations with him, because if he's going to be the disruptor and the force of change, then that's the kind of thing you can do. And then if Colin Kaepernick comes to the White House and he makes amends, then maybe he can play again.

WATTERS: But can you believe the Eagles requested policy time and then Trump said, "Sure, let's do it." And then they backed up?

PERINO: I still don't understand all of that. And I do --

GUILFOYLE: I think it's pretty bad.

PERINO: -- pick a new team.

GUILFOYLE: Deserves it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I'm speaking with the birds.

PERINO: I do hope that Matthew Charles is still on the list.

GUILFOYLE: I hope so, too.

PERINO: And he is actually in jill.

GUILFOYLE: I hope so, too. That would be fantastic.

PERINO: -- the pardon because he was never convicted.

GUILFOYLE: Great. So talk to me about the NFL, you know, players. A real opportunity here to try to -- you know, and a unique method in terms of trying to reach across to them to say, "OK, we've had our division and divide, but let's like sit down together and give me your ideas."

GUTFELD: Well, I think it's a practical bold move and it's actually saying, "Let's actually try to solve an issue. Instead of intruding on sports, let's work together and seek what you want." Its like -- OK, it's like on Thanksgiving. Your son comes home from college with new ideas and you start lecturing grumps about the evils of war. Dad says, "Hey, it's Thanksgiving. Not at the table."

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: And then later they go to the pub and they talk about stuff because that's where you talk about it. What people are learning about Donald Trump --

WATTERS: Keep me getting hungry.

GUTFELD: -- is that, he likes to solve problems. He doesn't drink.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

GUTFELD: This is what he likes to do, and this is what is really important.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are a lot other things he likes to do --

GUTFELD: And this is really what's important, and that the protesters have to remind themselves, Donald Trump angered everybody because he wasn't a team sport player. He's not an ideologue, which means you could be arguing with him one day and the next day he's on your side. I mean, you see this with tariffs.

It's like, there are people, the conservatives, that are just mad about tariffs. So it's confounding but it's also engaging. I don't know if it's the -- I think it should be black lives matters who should take him out up on this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

GUTFELD: If nobody else does, they've got to have Hank Newsome to go to the White House and meet with this guy, this President, who wants to talk to you, because that progress --

PERINO: If he listens. It's not only -- if President Trump listens and he showed he's willing to change his mind.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And that's why -- like, it's not like going -- it's not false thing to go have a meeting with him.

WILLIAMS: It would be like sticking your hand in a mousetrap for those NFL players to get sucked into that.

GUTFELD: That's right. That's old thinking --

GUILFOYLE: -- oh my, God.

WATTERS: That's old school thinking --

GUILFOYLE: But The Five needs to have a special request, Matthew Charles.

WATTERS: Yes. Kim went over there and got something done.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Who?

WATTERS: Kardashian monk (ph).

GUTFELD: I don't know. I was thinking, did the North Korean summit happen already.

WATTERS: There's three Kim.

GUILFOYLE: Three Kim. Please in the ranking.

GUILFOYLE: That's number one.

WATTERS: Number one, Kim. This is our Kim right here.

GUILFOYLE: Number one Kim.

Stay right there. Fastest 7, next.

WATTERS: Welcome back everybody. Time for the Fastest 7 minutes on television. Three stories, 7 minutes. Let's go.

First up, all across America there's been a crackdown on kids' lemonade stands but now Country Time is fighting back, helping youngsters who landed in legal hot water.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This summer, things are going to be different because Country Time is introducing Legal Ade, a crack team ready to straighten out lemonade stand related permits and fines, making sure no kid is denied their right to have a lemonade stand and all the benefits they bestow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I love that. What about you, Greg?

GUTFELD: These children should be arrested.

GUILFOYLE: I knew it.

GUILFOYLE: You knew it, man. You know it.

GUTFELD: If you get hooked early, I'm up to 12 quarts. This is why capitalism at its best. The key to a successful lemonade stand, never have any change.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: Hey, charge $0.50 and then if they have a dollar or $5, they go, "I have to go inside, talk to my mom and get change. They're not going to wait for it. They're not going to wait for it.

PERINO: I have a different thing. I think you just charge a dollar.

GUILFOYLE: Awesome.

PERINO: Nobody has changed anymore.

GUTFELD: No, that's -- no charge -- you know, the cheaper -- you are so not a business person.

GUILFOYLE: He's so frustrated.

GUTFELD: You charge the cheaper price to get people in and you're still going to get the dollar. So you don't charge a dollar.

PERINO I see, I see, I see.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, you do that and then you keep --

PERINO: I see, I see. You're right I'm terrible with money.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

PERINO: I don't like this because Corporate America has been consumed with politics.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

PERINO: They're like kind of doing the wrong thing and then Country Time is like, "OK, we've got way to do it, great P.R. thing and it's good thing for kids.

GUILFOYLE: I just love it.

WATTERS: How does one do a lemonade stand? He charges everybody, takes the money and then gives it out so all the kids who didn't have anything to do with the lemonade stand --

GUILFOYLE: Yes. He redistributes the profits.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes. So by the way, since we're all free traders who love lemonade, do you know the root of this deal? That somebody complained about the kid, got one kid taken down because they saw it as unfair competition?

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: So, you know, I understand that, but I also think kids are cute and this fits the model but you know what? It's actually other capitalists who were complaining about unfair competition.

WATTERS: And I think, Kimberly, that you slaps lemonade sort of about 13 percent tariff, which Trump's going to get down the wall after this G-7.

GUILFOYLE: I mean, are you kidding me? It's all about a Country Time. I love a good lemonade stand. I used to run one and it was very profitable. And it was --

WATTERS: When? Last year?

GUILFOYLE: -- last weekend -- a lot of people showed up.

GUTFELD: What was in that lemonade?

GUILFOYLE: I don't even have. Anyway -- yes, yes.

PERINO: Despite the other thing, is a lot of these kids are raising money for a special cause.

GUILFOYLE: I know, so why can't we analyzing that --

PERINO: The kids last weekend were doing it for Africa. I said, all of Africa?

GUTFELD: I never take --

GUILFOYLE: But back in the good old days, when people try to rip you off. You try to rip off the Guilfoyle, I mean I had a little brother at a lemonade stand, you will get a vicious beat down.

WATTERS: The other kids don't listen to you.

GUILFOYLE: Because the older kids would try to steal from you.

WATTERS: Next, what's being called one of the most awkward local news interviews in history is going viral. A couple months back, San Diego new station KUSI send reporter David Scott to cover an inflatable run festival. Well, here's how it went down.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

DAVID SCOTT, KUSI REPORTER: What kind of fun do you think you are going to have today?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lots of fun.

SCOTT: Repeat after me, abracadabra, one, two, three.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Abracadabra, one, two, three.

SCOTT: Now it's time to see what we see.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now it's time to see what we see.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, hello everybody.

SCOTT: Oh my goodness.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How's everybody doing, my name is Mr. Wacky, welcome to the inflatable run.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

GUTFELD: If you watch the entire thing, it's even worse than that. Yes, the worst part was his, the anchors wouldn't help him.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: They would just let him -- leave him out there. But the thing is -- I really liked Mr. Wacky. I mean I want to know Mr. Wacky.

WATTER: You should book him on Saturday.

GUTFELD: Saturday at 10:00 p.m.

GUILFOYLE: They are kindred spirits, right.

WATTERS: Dana, I haven't done these things before, you really going to set it up before hand. You can't just dive in with a bunch of people in the crowd.

PERINO: Yes, you know, you have to like scope it out. I just love local news.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: I always have. I love it -- I love to watch it.

WATTERS: And local news sometimes turns out a little awkward Juan.

WILLIAMS: Can you guys help me? What is Mr. Wacky?

PERINO: It's inflatable day or something like that.

WILLIAMS: I know, but is it like a inflatable like jump and up down --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- move up and down --

GUTFELD: Was an historical figure. He was one of the first inflatable heroes. Right. He is the reason why we have inflatables.

WILLIAMS: I thought he worked at a car dealership.

GUTFELD: He did.

WATTERS: Kimberly, have you ever done an inflatable run in the Hamptons?

GUILFOYLE: And that was a dangerous area of the Hamptons. Yes, I think this is cute. I like local news, but I think you need to give like a waters world seminar.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: You had to do the things but you go terribly wrong, but it's a good sport. This is super cute and who doesn't love a little Mr. Wacky?

WATTERS: Mr. Wacky. Speaking of, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump were already spotted in Singapore for their historic summit. Not so fast. It's actually a Kim impersonator Howard X and Trump impersonator Dennis Alan already in town causing a ruckus. The phony North Korean dictator says he was detained for hours at an airport in Singapore.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

HOWARD X, KIM JONG-UN IMPERSONATOR: They made a decision to detain me as an intimidation tactic, and they told me not to go to Santosa Island or got to Shangri-La. I had no intention to go anywhere. But now that they told me not to come I have to go there.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

GUILFOYLE: That is so funny.

GUTFELD: He is a dead ringer.

GUILFOYLE: Is he showing up for party rose for --

WATTERS: Oh men, now you're giving me good ideas Kimberly.

WILLIAMS: No, I think you should get the haircut Jesse.

WILLIAMS: That's beyond high and tight.

GUILFOYLE: He's close.

WILLIAMS: He's close? That's right.

GUTFELD: You know, you've made it when you have an have an impersonator. And I want an impersonator, I want somebody impersonating me.

WILLIAMS: Mr. Wacky.

GUTFELD: Mr. Wacky, we do share an uncanny resemblance.

WATTERS: Mr. Wacky will be on the Gutfeld Show Saturday night, at 6:00 p.m. Also with Beam K.

GUTFELD: With Beam K.

GUILFOYLE: Also, you guys are going to --

WATTERS: Follow that water swirled up with the party bridles (INAUDIBLE). Stay right there, Fan Mail Friday, right next.

GUTFELD: Forever and a day, Fan Mail Friday. Your questions answered. All right --

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

GUTFELD: -- here's a touchy one. Instagram question Wellington -- not even do the number at this point. What have you tweeted that you had later regretted. Let's get it out of the way, Juan. I know you don't tweet.

WILLIAMS: No, somebody does it for me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But I going to tell you, I am glad I don't because how many times do you see people engaged -- I'm sure they think it's self- promotional type of stuff.

WATTERS: True.

WILLIAMS: But then it just goes to a bad place.

GUTFELD: It goes bad. Dana?

PERINO: Well, on the misspellings. You know, you got my --

GUTFELD: That's your regret, is the misspelling. That's what's called it, a Dana regret.

GUTFELD: On her deathbed she's be going like I wish I smelled better.

PERINO: Actually, I did tweet something the other day that was actually very funny and it could have been seen as disparaging to the former President Obama. But I was just trying to be funny and I kind of regret it. It was pretty funny though.

GUTFELD: Jesse, regret?

WATTERS: I accidentally retweeted a promo of your show, by accident, meaning I wanted to do my show. And I regretted that. Very much, I still do.

GUTFELD: You know what's funny? Is that I believe you. Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: I don't -- nope.

GUTFELD: No, you don't have a single regret?

GUILFOYLE: That's a good answer. I cannot going to make one up.

GUTFELD: I remember one, but I'm not going to bring it up.

GUILFOYLE: Mine?

GUTFELD: Yes. OK.

GUILFOYLE: What was that?

GUTFELD: I'll tell you during the break.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

GUTFELD: Anyway, do you remember the times that I tweeted an insult at Pierce Morgan, and I didn't know -- I did my TV on, I was home and saw something I made fun of him and I didn't realize that he was a guest on a FNC show, and he said that thing? I got in so much trouble. So much trouble. I won't tell you who the host is but, she doesn't like me.

WATTERS: If that doesn't narrow it down.

GUTFELD: Yes, she's not here anymore. All right. Kat Smith, says, what is one rule growing up that you mom/dad had that you were afraid to break? And you still follow that rule?

PERINO: I go to bed at 8:30.

GUTFELD: You go to bed?

PERINO: I mean, if I can go to bed by 9:30, I'm happy.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my God.

PERINO: But, yes, that was the -- I don't know.

GUTFELD: That's where all the fun has.

PERINO: You mean --

PERINO: I do remember I had a curfew of 11:00 and I really was -- I worked myself up into a frenzy for so long before I would approached my dad and ask him, if I can move it to midnight.

WATTERS: Wow.

PERINO: And then, finally got up the guts and I asked him and he's like, yes, sure.

GUTFELD: Whoa.

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: We've got to listen.

GUILFOYLE: I don't think I've ever been to bed at that time. Sleep?

WATTERS: Sleep.

WILLIAMS: Sleep.

GUTFELD: That's when you're just getting up.

GUILFOYLE: That's when you're getting started.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know if I'm a night owl but I'm also a brilliant girl (ph).

WATTERS: Yeah. All right, Jesse, any rules that you were afraid -- you get the text, you know? I can't, it's nothing comes to mind. I mean, I probably disobeyed every role they put in place for me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So, there wasn't, you know, anything that comes to mind.

PERINO: Still doing it, right?

WATTERS: Still doing it, still doing it.

GUTFELD: Juan?

PERINO: I did not break --

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean lying.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: That's pretty big deal.

WATTERS: That's really important.

WILLIAMS: And it was my mom and, I mean, she had a belt, so that's pretty serious.

WATTERS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: But, you know, the funny part is also, drugs, you know.

GUTFELD: It's a doubt that your parents could scare you with that stuff.

WILLIAMS: Well, my mom couldn't scare me.

GUTFELD: It didn't work with me. But hey, I worked with my sisters. You know, the role they had for me was to never go down into the basement. And so, whatever you do, whatever you hear going on in there, don't go down there. I've never been in a basement ever since then.

GUILFOYLE: Well, what happen -- Mr. Sparkles is down there?

GUTFELD: Yes. Mr. Sparkles was down there. All right, we only have less than a minute. Shall I do this?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right, what do you do to get out of a bad mood? From macy65. Jesse, what do you do to get out of a bad mood? Keep it clean.

WATTERS: I drink water. I exercise, and I stand up taller.

GUTFELD: Wow. Interesting. That's a Jordan Peterson maneuver.

WATTERS: It is? I don't know who that is. But, he sounds like a smart dude.

GUTFELD: Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: What do you think it is?

GUTFELD: Salami?

GUILFOYLE: Hundred percent.

GUTFELD: Yeah, there you go. Eat salami.

GUILFOYLE: How to slice, stock (ph) the steak, boom.

GUTFELD: Dana?

GUILFOYLE: Happy.

PERINO: It plays about Jeffer (ph).

GUTFELD: There you go? What do you think Juan? What -- how would you get out of bad mood? How do you get out at a bad mood?

WILLIAMS: I do something for somebody else and oftentimes not only do something for him but, you know, talk with him.

GUTFELD: That's good. That's good. By, I -- when I'm in a bad mood, I love it.

PERINO: Oh, you enjoy it?

GUTFELD: Oh, no, I said, why get out of the bad mood. It's like it's be - -

GUILFOYLE: It's the permanent state of ease.

GUTFELD: It's there for a reason. It's like --

WATTERS: You are cranky.

PERINO: He wants to stay in it, much like house arrest, he's just begging for it.

GUTFELD: Like well (ph). All right. Especially one more thing about our friend and colleague, Charles Krauthammer, that's next.

PERINO: It's time now for a special edition of One More Thing. We had some heartbreaking news about one of our dearest FOX NEWS colleague, our friend; Charles Krauthammer revealed he is in the final stages of his battle with cancer that has returned.

In his statement, Charles writes, "I have been uncharacteristically silence this past 10 months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I'm afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me". My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny.

FOX NEWS and 21st Century Fox executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch also releasing a statement, "Charles has been a profound source of personal and intellectual inspiration for all of us at Fox News. His words, his ideas, his dignity, and his integrity will resonate within our society and within me for many, many years to come".

Greg, let me got to you first. I used to love it when you would say, Crowd Hammer.

GUTFELD: Crowd Hammer because his name was like a german heavy metal band. He was -- he is an inspiration and he's a funny dude. A lot of people who don't me, he's a very funny dude. And he's -- you get inspired by people and how they deal with hardships. This is a guy who dealt with hardships for decades and you wouldn't know it.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: You would know it. Adversity shows you who people really are or what people can be.

PERINO: Then, you know, Juan, you're on the panel with him in down in D.C. for so long and many of our Fox viewers for a long time never knew that he was in a wheelchair?

WILLIAMS: Sure. So, I would give that -- go out and give talks and people would be talking and I would say, oh. But, you know, what if they say, what is that shiny thing I see behind it Charles? Sometimes, I guess, the camera would catch an edge of the metal on the chair. But, I think he was very proud of that by the way. But it's a little bit like FDR in a wheelchair.

You know, it's not central to the argument, and this is a man of tremendous intellect. Let's not forget --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- viewed as the most influential conservative counsel in the America, author of the Reagan Doctrine that talked about the security of liberties and a fun guy which is what Greg was saying. I mean, driving to the nationals and Charles specially equipped van is an often idea --

PERINO: That was the experience, right?

WILLIAMS: -- I'm telling.

PERINO: Kimberly, I know that we were very -- I mean you were very fond of Charles as well and have been for years and we had a chance to visit with him recently. And then, when he would come up for election nights and everything and I think he is watching now. So, we hope that he knows how much we all love him.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely I mean, I just admire him so much, just really love and adore him. He's been so inspirational to me to so many of us here and it's really special that no matter where I go, people would stop me. They asked me about Charles Krauthammer. And it's -- then you felt so proud to work at a place with this man works that has really just bestowed incredible intellect and wisdom and just such a class act, unbelievably funny, great company.

PERINO: Another thing that as great about him Jesse, I think is that, he was the guy that everybody would shush somebody over, right? So, if I got home, I want to watch the panel and Peter has asks me unfortunately, shush, like Charles is speaking and I know that you see some theme on O'Reilly Factor all the time.

WATTERS: Right. So I was the producer on Bill show for 10 years. And I produced -- Crowd Hammer for many of these years. So I got to pre- interview him once a week for almost a decade.

GUTFELD: I would have loved you for that.

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: And just to listen, I didn't speak, I just listened.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And wrote it all down then send to Bill. And I was just -- it's such a privilege and an honor to be able to share those moments.

PERINO: Indeed, absolutely. Well, Charles, thank you for that beautiful statement and certainly comforted us and we are praying for you and we love you.

GUILFOYLE: We love you.

PERINO: All right, that is it for us. Be sure to tune in this weekend for "Watters' World" and then for "The Greg Gutfeld Show."

"Special Report" is up next and Bret Baier is there. Hey, Bret.

