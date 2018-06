In a controversial campaign ad, Democratic congressional candidate Dan Helmer draws comparison between President Trump and Usama bin Laden.



In the ad he says, ““After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave. Today, he lives in the White House.” An image of bin Laden is shown before the screen flashes to an image of the White House then a photo of President Trump.



See the full ad on Dan Helmer’s Twitter page here.