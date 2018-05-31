Cooking with Friends: Diamond and Silk's Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding packed full of sweetness without adding sugar.

DIAMOND AND SILK’S BANANA PUDDING

Ingredients:

4 c. whole milk

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 pkg. vanilla JELL-O cook & serve pudding

1 pkg. banana cream JELL-O cook & serve pudding

1 pkg. cheesecake JELL-O instant pudding

2 boxes Nilla Wafers

2 - 3 bananas, sliced

1 can whipped cream

Instructions:

Pour the milk in a medium saucepan over medium to medium-low heat. Slowly stir in the can of sweetened condensed milk. Continue to stir so that the milk doesn’t stick to the bottom of the saucepan.

Now stir in the package of vanilla JELL-O pudding. Be sure to stir from the bottom so that the pudding doesn’t stick to the bottom of the saucepan. Next, stir in the package of banana cream JELL-O pudding. You will begin to see the consistency of the pudding get thick. Continue to stir slowly.

After the pudding thickens, turn off the stove and remove the saucepan from heat.

Once removed from heat, slowly pour in the cheesecake JELL-O pudding to the pudding mixture while stirring. Because the cheesecake pudding is instant, stir it a little more to make sure the mixture is blended well. Depending on your preference, if the pudding is too thick, add more milk and stir.

Allow the pudding mixture to sit and cool to lukewarm. You will notice as the pudding mixture cools, the consistency gets thicker. (Note: Pouring the hot pudding mixture onto the bananas and cookies would cause the bananas to darken quickly and the cookies to become very soggy)

In a glass bowl or other serving bowl of your choice, layer your banana pudding by first placing 2 layers of Nilla Wafers in the bottom of the bowl. Add a layer of bananas on top of the Nilla Wafers. Place another layer of Nilla Wafers on top of the bananas, then add another layer of bananas. Pour the pudding mixture directly on top. Do not stir.

Add the final layer of wafers for presentation and decoration.

Top each serving with a dollop of whipped cream.

