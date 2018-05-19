Netanyahu on Israel's relationship with the Arab world

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," May 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

So, here we are at the one-year anniversary of the Mueller investigation, staffed with a singularly most biased special counsel attorneys in American history. And since then, we have witnessed events unfold, which are so unbelievable, so unimaginable, you would have to be wearing a tinfoil hat or a card-carrying member of the conspiracy party to even believe it exists.

We watched the President claim he had been wiretapped. The democrats chuckled. But he was right. He was right. Prosecutors and FBI agents working to change the course of political history. A shadow government whose agenda is to maintain their own power and control. A deep state we thought existed only on the pages of novels, alive and well here in the United States of America.

We've watched in real-time as text messages revealed those agents conspiring not only to interfere with the Presidential election, but to then create the basis to overthrow a sitting President. $10 million and millions of documents later, nothing. I repeat nothing has touched the President in spite of their claim.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have Democrats found any evidence of collusion?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, we have.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I still maintain that there is evidence of collusion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I can't go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: And every time we hear more is coming, the deep state does nothing, but continue to show how deep and dirty it is. The head of the FBI lies to Congress. He even lied about the statutory elements of a crime because he wants to protect Hillary Clinton. That same director conducts a laughable, make believe investigation of his favorite Hillary with no grand jury, no search warrant, no subpoenas, where he sat back and watched as the accused destroyed evidence, deleted e-mails with his cohorts and the Department of Justice hands out immunity deals without ever requiring that they testify.

He exonerates the target before the investigation is even over, so biased that he allows the same FBI agents who exonerate Hillary to create an investigation against Donald Trump based on a fake dossier to create the basis for surveillance of the Trump campaign paid for by the candidate they wanted to win.

The FBI knew that Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for that dossier that had no basis in fact. They even tried to get a friendly judge to take the case and issue the warrant by trying to set up a dinner party as a cover. That judge ended up recusing himself from the prosecution of Michael Flynn.

For months we watched as the FBI and DOJ had denied having any document. They said, there are no e-mails on the Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting, but there are. They lied to us. We watched as members of Congress tried again and again to get documents from the Department of Justice and the FBI, but they won't hand them over.

They stonewall and there seems to be no way to get those documents. And all the while, the Department of Justice and the FBI sit back and watched as their candidate approved the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia and pocketed $145 million for their so-called charity.

All the while the Clinton Foundation received hundreds of millions of dollars from people doing business with the US government -- our government.

And when Jeff Sessions decides to recuse himself, Rod Rosenstein, a man we have never even heard of, appoint his pal, Bob Mueller to investigate our president, and this week we find out the FBI ran a spy operation, actually placing an informant, a mole in the Trump campaign before there were any legal grounds to do any such thing.

It was a classic totalitarian third world tactic. This person has as much as been identified. He's engaged in skullduggery going back to Bush 41. My FBI sources tell me there would be no reason for him to even run into a Page or Papadopoulos, and get this, he's disappeared for the last nine months.

I want you to remember that you heard it here first. Any collector, their name for an informant working on a national campaign must have a sign-off by the Attorney General. Here that would be liar Loretta Lynch.

Lynch herself would have had to have approved an informant on that campaign. If she didn't, then the FBI under James Comey was even more corrupt going rogue in their attempt to destroy Donald Trump.

But what, ladies and gentlemen is unmistakable in all of this is the single most of dangerous person to the agenda of President Trump, the Republican Party and ultimately to all Americans is the attorney general of the United States Himself, Jeff Sessions. The man has done nothing to make anyone responsible for the blatant corruption, the unmistakable perjury, the in-your-face obstruction of our laws that we have seen play out every day.

He has fought the release of telling documents that will put an end to this horrible period in America's political history. Document that would make clear that the criminals in this attempt to overthrow an American president. He has even argued that he doesn't want to release records of Hillary because she is now a private citizen.

This man has done nothing to create confidence that wrongdoers will be accountable, answerable. He has done nothing to create confidence on the part of the American people and our system of justice. And with all the power and might of the Department of Justice behind him, he continues to do nothing. He refuses to take them out in cuffs.

The most of powerful prosecutor in the world, the man who holds the scales of justice in his hand hides behind the coat tails of a Rod Rosenstein, a man we've never even heard of who is in fact behind all of Jeff Sessions' decisions, who is in fact running our Department of Justice.

The man who has the honor to carry the prefix, United States Attorney General before his name, Jeff Sessions, is indeed the most of dangerous man in America.

Here with reaction to my opening statement, and all of the developing news tonight, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who joins me now from DC. Good evening, Hogan.

HOGAN GIDLEY, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Hey, judge. Great to be with you.

PIRRO: All right, I know that you have had quite a week. I know the president has had quite a week, but so have we in analyzing and trying to look back on this one-year anniversary of the Mueller investigation? Your thoughts?

GIDLEY: We are about to get into the second year of this investigation. There is no collusion, no corruption, no evidence of any sort, and we are still talking about this nonstop on cable networks across this country.

It is absolutely incredible. You mentioned it in the open. We have given over millions of pieces of paper. We spent countless hours cooperating with Mr. Mueller, giving them time, information, and we have nothing to show for it other than the fact the American people have been sent down this road of nothing.

There is nothing there, there is no corruption, there is no collusion. We are still dealing with this. You have seen the reports. There's almost 100% of the news coverage against this president is negative. He's accomplishing things at a record-setting pace in record-setting time regardless of all the nastiness and negativity that's hit upon him. I am ready to get this over with, and most of the American people are, too.

PIRRO: But the President doesn't have any intention of firing Mueller, does he?

GIDLEY: Look, I can't talk about what he's going to do as it relates to Mueller or -- the Special Counsel, Mr. Mueller or Rod Rosenstein -- any of those types of things.

I can tell you, we've been extremely cooperative. We have given over documents. We've given time. We've given interviews, and after all of that, more than a year, we are in the second year now, no evidence of any corruption, no evidence of collusion.

PIRRO: Does it frustrate you, Hogan, look, you are in the press office. You want to talk about the good things that the president has done. I was in Israel last week. I must tell you, on every street corner, all over the place, Trump makes Israel great. God bless Donald Trump. It was over and over and people were ecstatic. We don't have this in this country because we have a mainstream media and a cable media that can't stop chasing after whores and prostitutes, I am sorry.

GIDLEY: I actually saw you on TV out there on the crowd watching the historic movement of this embassy. This is what is so great. You saw the Jerusalem Post, the front page said, "Promises made, promises kept." This president has come into office and bureaucrats and beltway pundits and politicians for decades have promised that move. This president comes in and in a short amount of time says, "We are moving it, I promised it, we are doing it."

Last week, we literally not just moved the embassy, we got out of an Iran deal that didn't protect this country, that actually paved the way for Iran to make a nuclear weapon. We got three people -- American citizens who were detainees in North Korea back to American soil. I was at the Air Force base at 4:00 in the morning when they arrived. It was an incredible moment.

And instead, it took -- as quick as the media could say detainees, they shifted their focus back to Russia. It's absolutely incredible what the mainstream media is doing right now.

PIRRO: And you know, if you are a student history, if you read newspapers in the last few years, you know that the person that engaged with Russia was Hillary Clinton and her husband and the Obama administration approving the sale our uranium and on and on, and reset. You know, that hot mic moment, tell Vlad after the election, I will be able to get back to him.

And most frustrating is that we know Putin hated Hillary Clinton because she said that his election was rigged in Russia. He never forgave her, that's where the connection was, but I want to move on from that.

You know, right now we have got the -- they say that China -- we are working out an agreement with China that is starting to kind of balance the trade agreement. What's going on?

GIDLEY: Look, I can't get ahead of any talks internally with the White House and the Chinese government. What I can tell you is this President has come in, again, this is decades of conversation with bureaucrats and pundits saying China is cheating. They are doing a horrible thing to the American people.

The international stage understands that China is cheating. They are taking intellectual property. They are dumping steel -- all the thing we know. No politician has had the backbone to stand up to China and say, "You're cheating the American people. No more."

President Trump comes into office and says, "We're stopping it. We are protecting the American people," and that's where we are right now, it is trying to protect the American worker. We have been ruined by the Chinese government. We are working with them right now to try and protect this country.

PIRRO: And you know, Hogan, I have to tell you that so many people were worried about this, and to hear that this, too, is being worked out like North Korea and like all the other stuff, it's all being worked out, but I don't have much time left. Let me ask you this. I understand that Melania came home from the hospital today. She is back at the White House. Do you know how she is?

GIDLEY: She is. I went over to Walter Reed several times with the president this week. She is doing extremely well. She is back home, glad to be home, and you know, she revealed her "Be Best" campaign in the Rose Garden this week to talk about children.

She is ready to get back to full capacity, so she can go across the country, and talk about the most vulnerable among us, the children in this country. She is excited about that. The president is happy to have her back.

And you know, she is an amazing Ambassador for this White House, an amazing first lady and we thank you for asking and we thank you for all the thoughts and prayers out there around the country.

PIRRO: All right, give her our love. Hogan Gidley, thanks so much for joining us tonight.

GIDLEY: Thanks so much, Judge.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: So, I think what the president has done, is first he smashed Iran's money machine for its dreams of empire and everybody in the Middle East is applauding.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: History in Israel this past week, as the United States embassy was officially moved from Tel Aviv to its rightful place in Jerusalem. I was lucky enough to have a front-row seat for this incredible move on the world stage, and just beforehand, I had the opportunity to sit down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: Seventy years to the day that Israel declared its independence, and here we are to the day where America is putting its embassy in the capital of Jerusalem signifying again the importance of Israel and of a united Jerusalem, how do you feel?

NETANYAHU: Elated. I think this is a moment of history. I think President Trump has made history. This will be remembered the way we remember the proclamation of Harry Truman who recognized Israel. The way we remember the Cyrus declaration from 2,500 years ago when he told the exiles of Babylon, "You can go back and rebuild the temple in Jerusalem." This is a historic moment and we will always remember it.

PIRRO: In addition to today, it's been a banner week for you. President Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, and in 2015, you came to America to warn America of what most straight-thinking people could have figured out anyway, and that is that the Iran deal was a flawed deal.

There were many in Congress, some of them Jews who boycotted, and Donald Trump today there are some American Jews who don't support Donald Trump. Why do you think that is?

NETANYAHU: I don't think it's a question of being Jewish or not, I think it's a question of understanding the threat posed by Iran. I mean, the nuclear deal was based on an assumption that if you give Iran a lot of concessions in the nuclear field, they will be nice.

They will stop being the radical regime that oppresses its own people and devours countries in the Middle East. The opposite happened. You gave the deal, pushed billions into their coffers and instead of become this nice country, it actually went on a rampage in Yemen and Iraq, now in Syria and elsewhere.

They are trying to conquer the Middle East with the money from the nuclear deal. So, I think what the President has done is first, he smashed Iran's money machine for its dreams of empire, and everybody in the Middle East is applauding him.

I am not talking about in the European capitals, I am talking -- I am not talking about those who are now outside the missile range of Iran. Those who are in missile range, yes, like this capital, Jerusalem, Riyadh, elsewhere in the Middle East, we understand that President Trump has done a great thing because he told Iran, "You are not going to get the money for this flawed deal."

And the second thing is, "You are not going to get the nukes." Because this deal, if it's kept guarantees Iran's multiple paths to get a nuclear arsenal. Everybody says, "Oh, well we should keep this deal because it blocks Iran's path to the bomb." No it doesn't. It guarantee's Iran's path to the bomb.

PIRRO: And not only that...

NETANYAHU: I say, get out of this bad deal. We shouldn't keep the bad deal.

PIRRO: So, why did the UK, France, Germany -- if this is so obvious, and you gave them proof, I mean, that was the process, you gave the proof, the evidence from Mossad. Why are they still in the deal?

NETANYAHU: I think they are kicking the can forward, you know what they say. You know what this deal actually does, it says to Iran, "Do not enrich uranium," which is .the critical component of a bomb. For one bomb, for a single bomb, and in exchange, in a few years' time, now it's seven years' time. You will get the ability to enrich uranium for a hundred bombs. That's the deal. That's crazy. That's what this deal says.

So, why do people do that? Why do people sacrifice the middle term and the long term for the short term -- they often do that, but it's wrong to do that, but it's wrong to do that.

So, I think the President is absolutely right, both smashing the cash machine for Iran's aggression and ambitions of empire, and also telling them, "You are not going to go with our approval, housekeeping seal of approval, and within seven years have unlimited enrichment for a nuclear arsenal.

PIRRO: So, you -- why haven't Arabs learned after the President Trump hold out, why haven't Arabs learned that any attempt at military engagement with Israel is going to inure to their detriment for example, with 67 war on the line? Why don't they get it?

NETANYAHU: I think they sort of do. Gradually, I mean, if you look at the Arab world as a whole, there is a change in the way many of the Arab countries perceive Israel. They no longer perceive it as their enemy, but as their indispensable ally against a common threat, and the common threat is Iran.

So, there are -- and I am not revealing shocking news here, but I am not going to go into details, but our relations with many of the Arab countries has undergone a profound transformation. And we are united in our desire to confront Iran's aggression, and we are united in our appreciation of the fact that President Trump has confronted Iran instead of appeasing Iran.

The President gets a lot of applause not only here in Jerusalem, but also in quite a few Arab capitals. We are just open about it and the people of Israel are open about it.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JIM JORDAN, US REPRESENTATIVE, OHIO, REPUBLICAN: I'm suggesting one administration shouldn't have spies on the other party's candidate or the highest office in the land, shouldn't dress up a disproven dossier paid for by the other party's campaign or excuse me, by the Clinton campaign and they shouldn't do that. That's what I am suggesting and it looks like all that happened, and what we are asking for is give us the information to show us.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: That's Congressman Jim Jordan demanding the answers that the American people deserve. A lot to cover tonight with my panelists, so let's get right to it.

Joining me now, former Trump deputy campaign manager, Dave Bossie; former aide to Chuck Schumer, syndicated radio talk show host, Chris Hahn. Good evening, gentlemen.

CHRIS HAHN, SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Hello, Judge. Good evening.

PIRRO: Okay, let's start with you, Chris, I am going to read something from the New York Times. "A year and a half later, no public evidence has surfaced connecting Mr. Trump's adviser to the hacking or linking Mr. Trump himself to the Russian government's disruptive efforts." That's the New York Times. You want to tell me what Robert Mueller is doing?

HANH: You and I both know these things take time, especially when something is as complex as international espionage and cybercrimes. I think that we have a long way to go before we get to the end of the road, and I think the president would be well served by letting this investigator finish his investigation.

PIRRO: The president hasn't done anything to stop him.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: All right, David.

DAVID BOSSIE, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: He hasn't. Look, this is an investigation that's out of control. This is an investigation that Robert Mueller has been there for one year, but this investigation, Judge, has been going on almost two years.

This investigation began during the summer of 2016 -- no collusion, no evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever with this president or his advisers. No, no. This is ridiculous on its face.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: That's a bridge too far my friend.

BOSSIE: No, it is not. There has not been one scintilla of evidence, and hold on, I served as a chief investigator during the Clinton administration. I got how we went hard at them and I understand the duties of Congressional oversight and that's what we were doing with the...

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: That lasted three years over a real estate deal.

BOSSIE: It was a long time, but it was multiple investigations.

HANH: And let me be clear.

BOSSIE: With the Chinese investigation.

HAHN: So, Mr. Bossie, I think Flynn's plea, I think Manafort engaged.

BOSSIE: Nothing do with the president.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: There has been evidence of wrongdoing.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Where is the connection to the president?

BOSSIE: Where is the connection between what Mike Flynn did or Paul Manafort or Rick Gates or his son-in-law have anything to do with this president and the White House?

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: I'll answer that.

BOSSIE: Zero.

PIRRO: Chris, let's hear it.

HAHN: So, you will know them by the company they keep. That was his campaign manager and his national security adviser.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: That's your answer, Chris.

HAHN: Campaign manager, or national security adviser, you would lose your mind.

BOSSIE: That's the best you've got? They should shut down this investigation tomorrow.

HAHN: Yes.

BOSSIE: Look, this is why...

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: Judge them by the company they keep, that's not my words, that's the Bible's.

BOSSIE: This is why the member of Congress are (inaudible)...

PIRRO: Chris, I am disappointed in you. You could do better than that, the company they keep. You know what? Does that mean that every Muslim and for every Muslim who kills another person, all Muslims are bad? Come on.

HAHN: No, no.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: That's ridiculous.

BOSSIE: Judge, if I could just for one second. If I could for one second, that's why Congress -- that's why Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan and others are demanding these documents from the Department of Justice because that is what is going to go to the under belly, to the basis of this investigation.

And if we can see those, if the transparency for the American people, if Congress can get those documents and we could talk about it on television.

PIRRO: David, we know this. Excuse me, Chris, you should answer, but I've got to tell you something, David, the only reason we're not getting those documents is because of Jeff Sessions. Did you hear my open? That stuff needs to come out. Why is Jeff Sessions still there? Why is he still there, David?

HAHN: Guys, do I need to send a copy of the "Schoolhouse Rock?"

PIRRO: Chris, chill out. David, why is Jeff Sessions still there?

BOSSIE: Well, you know what, I think that the president looks at Jeff Sessions as somebody who is doing a good job on certain issues...

PIRRO: On what?

BOSSIE: Well, look, on gangs, on MS-13 and then on immigration.

PIRRO: Oh, that's great.

BOSSIE: I am just saying, there is some things to be said...

PIRRO: You are not answering me.

BOSSIE: No, and I don't know why the president has -- look, you served at the pleasure of the President, clearly, the President has decided that Jeff Sessions is still serving...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: The president and you know what? Even the president says and I will go to you with this, Chris, "If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that's really a big deal. Only the release or review of the documents and House Intel Committee and also Senate is asking for can give conclusive answers. Drain the swamp." Isn't that correct, Chris?

I mean, if we really want to get conclusive answers, why wouldn't they give that information? Why wouldn't they hand it over to Congress, they have oversight?

HANH: The president could declassify these documents right now if he wants to and the Congress...

BOSSIE: That's right, and he should.

HAHN: And by the way, and the Congress, the way that Congress works, Mark Meadows doesn't just get to call for these documents. The Congress votes, and if the Congress votes to release these documents, they can be released right now. They've just got to get the votes for it or the president can do it himself.

BOSSIE: No, no.

HAHN: He doesn't have the guts because he is probably seen the documents and he's wrong...

BOSSIE: You're wrong. You're fundamentally wrong. Congress can issue a subpoena for those documents. They can even hold people in contempt. It doesn't mean the Department of Justice needs to turn them over and you know that. We had to file contempt charges against the Department of Justice.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: If the Congress votes -- they can get those documents released -- if the Congress votes to release these document they would be released.

BOSSIE: That's ridiculous.

HAHN: To the entire -- not just Mark Meadows and his caucus.

BOSSIE: No, even the entire Congress can hold the Attorney General or Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress, and they still don't have to. They could go to court and adjudicate it there, you know that.

HAHN: Congress could declassify anything it wants.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: You know what, Chris, you are still not answering the underlying question. Why don't they respond to the committee which has oversight and control over them? Why? Who are they?

HAHN: They have made a claim not to reveal sources and methods.

PIRRO: Oh, baloney. You can redact that.

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: Look, there are processes involved, and I take that very seriously. If there are sources and methods involved, you have to protect certain things, but I don't like that as an excuse. There are processes within Congress that they can read those document.

The DOJ doesn't want members of Congress to be able to read those documents in camera, they are meeting in private or in public, and that's the process. That's where we are today.

HAHN: Judge?

PIRRO: Go ahead, Chris.

HAHN: Judge, I know the president watches your show. Maybe he mutes it when I am on, but he has the power to release these documents if he wants to, okay.

PIRRO: All right. Let it pass. This week, Chris, Nancy Pelosi defends the violent MS-13 gang members accusing the President of something all the stations agree, he never did or never intended to say, she says, "We are all God's children, we have divinity in us." So, what the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, "These aren't people, these are people not animals. You have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and the worth of every person."

Everyone has debunked her claims that the president was talking about other people, but why is Nancy so in love with MS-13 gang members that she sees a spark of divinity in them?

HAHN: Come on, you are making the same jump like she just made. You're doing an A to Z jump here, Judge.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Worse than animals...

HAHN: Judge, she took the president out of context, now you are taking her out of context.

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: She did not.

PIRRO: Go ahead, David.

BOSSIE: Look, it's exactly what Nancy Pelosi said. She said, Nancy Pelosi is defending MS-13. They are not on animals, they are animals that should be put down. Let's be honest, these people need to be dealt with and they need to be dealt with severely.

HAHN: Without due process?

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: They are here illegally. They could go to jail or they could go home. Either way, I don't care, I don't want them on my streets.

PIRRO: I think they should go live with Nancy. David Bossie.

BOSSIE: Or you, Chris.

PIRRO: And Chris Hahn. Have a good night. All right, and next, part two of my exclusive sit-down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What he told me he has in common with our president. Don't miss it.

Welcome back. President Trump may be the most outspoken world leader when it comes to his frustration with the press, but he certainly isn't alone. Here is part two of my exclusive interview from Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the new US Embassy opened there this week.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: So, you and President Trump are both straight talking, no nonsense, in your face, you find that you are similar?

NETANYAHU: Well, sort of the press treatment of my tenure has some similarities to...

PIRRO: To the United States' press and their treatment of President Trump?

NETANYAHU: Some.

PIRRO: Does it frustrate you?

NETANYAHU: No, I have a hard time getting used to any other reality, but I don't let it bother me. I just do what I think is right. There is a social media, too, that is a new phenomenon today.

PIRRO: That can benefit you. Your father was a big supporter of Jabotinsky and the iron fist. He has passed as has your brother, if you believe in the afterlife and they are looking down at you now, what do you think they are thinking as they are looking down at you on this historic day.

NETANYAHU: I think they would be very proud and very happy because they will understand the stark significance of this day. I mean, the greatest power on earth, our greatest ally, the United States of America has touched on the core being of our people, which has been Jerusalem.

Jerusalem has been the pulsating heart of the Jewish people for 3,000 years, and now comes an American President and fulfilled his promise to move -- to recognize Jerusalem as the Israel's capital, which is common sense, but somebody had to say it to break the charade of hypocrisy. He just punched right through it, and I think this is great. This is a significant historical point as has been his decision to confront Iran to pull out of that horribly flawed deal. I think these are two great things.

PIRRO: Do you think that you will face consequences from the other -- like Iran, the other Arabs nations?

NETANYAHU: I think the Arabs are happy about this, about the embassy and I think they sort of have to raise the usual protests, but I don't think they really care that much. And the Palestinians, certainly in Gaza will use it as a pretext -- as a pretext to try to rile up the masses against Israel, but what they want is not a peace with Israel. They want a peace without Israel.

They don't want a Palestinian state next to Israel. They want a Palestinian state instead of Israel. That's why the conflict goes on because they want to throw us into the sea. The minute we will get Arab leaders, as we got with Saddam and with King Hussein -- the late King Hussein of Jordan who are willing to coexist with us, then now, we are moving towards peace.

I see that happening in the other ring of Arab countries, and I think that part of that is this coming together against Iran and President Trump is hoping that will work.

PIRRO: But Iran now is aligning itself with Russia and has its proxy in Syria.

NETANYAHU: Yes, I think Iran wants to move its army to Syria now that the war against ISIS is winding down there, and we are absolutely -- and they are saying openly that their goal is to bring these lethal weapons close to Israel's border, a thousand miles away from Iran, right next to our border with the aim of destroying us.

Well, I have said, "No." You know, we will rather, we'll confront you now before you build up your forces rather than later. What would you do? Any country would do it, I mean, if somebody tried to move right next to the United States with horrendous missiles and other things, with the expressed purpose of annihilating the United States, you think you could sit back?

No.

I am not sure that Russia wants Iran to do that because...

PIRRO: Really?

NETANYAHU: Yes, well, yes because I think they are in competition now for the spoils, if you will. So, I am not sure there is unnecessary conflict, but Iran is in conflict with us. Iran is in conflict with the United States. Iran is a conflict with just about all the Arab states in the Middle East, and I think we should unite together under President Trump's leadership to kick Iran out of Syria and to constrain and stop Iran's aggression.

If you want to advance peace, that's how you advance it, by confronting the enemies of peace.

PIRRO: A strong Israel?

NETANYAHU: Definitely.

PIRRO: Is what gets the Arabs to the peace table.

NETANYAHU: Yes, I mean, what has happened with the Arab states is they recognize that Israel is here to stay, you can't defeat them, and because you can't defeat it, you make peace with them.

PIRRO: Thank you.

NETANYAHU: It's called peace through strength.

PIRRO: Peace through strength.

NETANYAHU: I am sure you have heard of that.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

This week's historic opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem sealed the Trump administration's recognition of the Holy City as the capital of Israel. I was lucky enough to be there, so here is my inside look.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a distinct honor.

PIRRO: Here we are at the embassy in Jerusalem and I am finding my two favorite people, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. All right, so what do you have to say? You guys are the ones who are in (inaudible) with words.

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: It was unbelievably historic. It's amazing on the courage for the President to do this and look he does what he said he is going to do.

CANDACE OWENS, AMERICAN ACTIVIST AND COMMENTATOR: Absolutely. It was tremendous. You could feel the energy in the room. You can feel the excitement. You can feel the love for Trump. As soon as his name gets said, people are standing up and applauding and we are so blessed to have been here to witness that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am thrilled to be here today. These two great democracies, two great countries, I love them both. This is the day that says we are partners. We are partners of convenience, but of conscience. We share the values -- democracy, rule of law, opportunity. The Judeo- Christian tradition.

PIRRO: Indeed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And for me personally, I was privileged to be one of the leaders that worked to pass the Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act in 1995, and Lord, it's now 23 years later.

PIRRO: What do you say about today?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First, I want to thank President Trump. This would not be happening without President Trump. Everybody made promises about America recognizing this as the capital, moving our embassy and nobody did it. He said he would do it, and he did it. And look how painless it was.

PIRRO: Why are you here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why am I here?

PIRRO: Yes, you're on camera right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am here because of this amazing day. Trump came through on his promise, something that was promised since 1995 by Congress, and he actually made it come true. It's an amazing day.

PIRRO: Here is the thing. It doesn't matter what your religion is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

PIRRO: Whether you are Christian, whether you are Jewish, whether you are Muslim, even if you are agnostic, you come here and you feel it's God's country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you are welcome, no matter what. Everybody is welcome. And that's the amazing thing. The Israeli military is protecting every religious site in this country -- Muslim, Christian, Jewish.

PIRRO: And the Israeli hospitals takes care of everyone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody.

PIRRO: Muslim, Christian, Jewish.

KIRK: This is the capital of Israel and America is now leading the charge internationally in recognizing that. Look, America needs to be a leader in the world and the President realizes and understands that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will say that and I will say it as still a registered Democrat, though an independent-minded one, thank you, President Trump.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

