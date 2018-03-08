Laura Ingraham: The radical takeover of California

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Drive it away. What are you talking about? Hannity, I have a question, are you going home after this North Korean news today and watching team America world police again relive the Kim Jong-Il character? Come on.

HANNITY: I'm just going to go home and ponder how do they possibly capitulate when we didn't give them billions of dollars? How could that ever happen?

INGRAHAM: The left doesn't know what to do with this one. They are freaking out. They do not know how to cover this story. Ignoring it.

HANNITY: They don't believe in peace through strength. They want Trump to give 150 billion of our cash.

INGRAHAM: The resistance doesn't want any part of that Mr. Hannity, you know that.

HANNITY: Mr. Hannity, we are getting very formal. Ms. Ingraham will be taking over the channel now until perpetuity. I'm retired. You know what? Good night.

INGRAHAM: OK, fine. He always throws things. It's very disconcerting to me. Good evening from Washington. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is 'The Ingraham Angle.'

We begin with that blockbuster news. President Trump proves the experts wrong again and scores a stunning diplomatic triumph. The president has accepted an invitation to meet with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un. South Korea's national security advisor made the announcement this evening at the White House.

He credited Trump's leadership and the maximum pressure he applied to North Korea for creating this breakthrough. Well, that flies in the face of critics who scorch Trump as he engaged in a blunt war of words with Kim for many months.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tweets like this essentially pour gasoline on that blaze. President Trump is goading Kim Jong Un to test a nuclear missile.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do worry about what his boiling point might be in the face of some of these inflammatory tweets and statements that the president makes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is just how the snow ball effect starts. Wars are very easy to get into and it gets nasty really quickly.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: None of this normal. None of this acceptable. None of this frankly stable behavior.

INGRAHAM: And none of that turned out to be true, Jake. Well, tonight, there is egg on a lot of faces after another stunning Donald Trump breakthrough. Let's discuss this dramatic event with Fox News national security and foreign affairs analyst, Walid Phares, Michael Pillsbury of the Hudson Institute, and Mike Fuchs, a senior fellow at the center for American Progress.

All right, Mike Fuchs, let's start with you. I was curious to see how the left was going to cover this tonight because they are all on Stormy Daniels, on their usual policies and stories of resistance. This really is something.

We'll see what ultimately happens. But 'The Huffington Post' home page has like a mock Trump and mock Kim Jong Un from the Olympics impersonators. That's the best they could do.

MIKE FUCHS, CENTER FR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Look, this is a best step forward. The diplomacy that President Trump has signaled the U.S. is willing to do with North Korea is the right step. This is the direction that many people have been calling on President Trump to take for more than a year now. I'm happy to see that he has done it.

INGRAHAM: He got there because he talked tough. He didn't get there because he played patty cake with Kim Jong Un. He said you come near this country with a nuclear weapon, we will destroy you. People on the left, how do you do this. You're going to thermos-nuclear war. What are you doing?

They were going crazy with one tweet about I have a nuclear button. They went nuts on that, but maybe that's the madman theory, correct, Michael Pillsbury. I mean, you have been writing about this for decades. I know you are very skeptical because like me have you've seen North Korea pull a fast one like this before. What do you think so far?

MICHAEL PILLSBURY, SENIOR FELLOW, HUDSON INSTITUTE: Well, it's time to celebrate a great victory when it happens. You are quite right just in the last two hours. The mainstream left-wing media has been besides themselves. This really can't be happening, or they don't really know how to explain it. It wasn't purchased. There are no concessions. The American exercises continue for the next two months. The entire set of conventional assumptions about North Korea has gone out the window.

INGRAHAM: Series of sound bites by -- I loved calling it the expert. The expert, the expert said. The expert predicted. Headlines ' USA Today' 'Analysis how Trump's nuclear button tweet could jeopardize highs foreign policy.' 'Newsweek,' 'Will Trump and Kim's game of nuclear chicken blow up the world?' 'New Republic,' 'This is not a North Korean crisis. It's a Trump crisis.' Walid, take it away.

WALID PHARES, FOX NEWS FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYST: The critics have focused on the president's tweets. What they have missed is everything else. They did not see the task forces surrounding North Korea. Did not see putting pressure on China, mobilizing Japan and South Korea. That we are winning the game at the United Nations Council even with the Russia and China not vetoing a resolution against North Korea. It was well-crafted, but they missed the big game.

INGRAHAM: Michael Fuchs, do you believe that the president will meet with Kim Jong Un here in the United States or Seoul? If you had to guess right now where they will be meeting. This will be wild if the meeting actually ends up going forward.

FUCHS: Well, look, I think that is actually the big question right now. Does this meeting actually happen? Some senior officials from the White House have already refused to state when, exactly --

INGRAHAM: Before May they said.

FUCHS: But Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did not say. She said time to be determined. So, I think the big question now is what is the plan? We have rushed on a complete 180 from talk of potential war and military conflict - -

INGRAHAM: That was to get them to the table.

FUCHS: -- to a summit meeting. So, I do think that the real question now is what is the North Korean game here and what strategy dose the United States have to actually extract real concessions from the North Korea?

INGRAHAM: Well, I think we have already extracted some concessions, Michael Pillsbury. I mean, we had Madeleine Albright clanking champagne glasses with Kim Jong-Il. We have George W. Bush do his best. We have Barack Obama, John Kerry showing diplomacy. Nothing came of it except North Korea got farther and farther along with this nuclear program.

China and Russia both acting as semi-proxies in North Korea, sending technology, food, supplies, fuel. Most of that not all of that was shut down and President Trump pushed hard against the Chinese. You wrote the book about the hundred-year marathon about China. How does China play in here?

PILLSBURY: I think they are equally surprised as we are that "Rocket Man," that's his old name, we probably shouldn't use that anymore.

INGRAHAM: He is a big (inaudible) fan, I understand, Kim Jong Un, so he took it as a compliment he was called 'Rocket Man.'

PILLSBURY: Chinese didn't help much, but they helped a little. They will try to take credit as much as they can. I think this whole plan began during the transition. I think it's been well thought out. President Trump, when he was campaigning did not make North Korea his number one issue. He did it after the transition. And I must say that according to the press, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was very nervous and cautious. Tillerson was always trying to --

INGRAHAM: They were nervous (inaudible). Trump is like, OK, I got it, don't worry. They were very nervous about this whole thing. Walid, the president made it clear to his advisors that the way we had been going about this for decades wasn't working. And he made it clear to them, they are reporting tonight that we wanted a new path forward. Give me the options, how can we break this old path and pave a new way forward? And at least so far it seems like there has been some success.

PHARES: What I understand, Laura, is that the essence of this plan is to let the North Korea feel completely isolated that even the Chinese are not going to help them. Nor the Russians, as I said on the Security Council they were not even able to get any vote for them. There is a missing point we are not seeing here is what the North Koreans and South Koreans have already spoken about. The messenger the national security adviser of South Korea who add announced this message, he most likely will brief the administration about what is ahead.

INGRAHAM: Michael Fuchs, when you look at where we have come from in this North Korean issue, it's been one of the most intractable diplomatic, national security, geopolitical challenges the country has ever h I said during the campaign, Michael Pillsbury, I know you did, too. North Korea was the biggest problem. It wasn't Iran or Iraq or Afghanistan.

PILLSBURY: It wasn't climate change.

INGRAHAM: It wasn't climate, it was North Korea. They don't know this guy, seems like a cuckoo for cocoa puffs, but he has nuclear weapons and you de-stabilize that region. China gets back again. We are back in a war in the Korean Peninsula and you know that's not going to end well for anybody. It's mad man theory. If I'm a mad man, you don't know what I'm going to do. Maybe it is a mad man theory.

FUCHS: Look, I think this again is really the big question. We have to be very clear-eyed about what can be realistically achieved here with North Korea because of decades of really difficult experience with North Korea in getting tried and played many times over with the North Koreans. We need to be clear-eyed about what can be achieved with diplomacy, which is why I asked the question, what is the Trump administration strategy now with --

INGRAHAM: I don't they are going to tell, the Center for American Progress, what the strategy is, I think they tell any of us. But Michael, what are the pit falls here? You have written about this extensively. Give me some advice for the president and his team going into this situation?

PILLSBURY: Well, they need to understand what the North Koreans are up to. I think they do. I have a lot of confidence in President Trump's team. But the main thing is the negotiations, while they go on, which could be a year or two, will result in a freeze of both nuclear and missile tests.

INGRAHAM: Got to happen.

PILLSBURY: So now time is on our side.

INGRAHAM: So, get it right. Don't rush it to a conclusion, get it right. Gentlemen, fantastic panel. You guys all came in at the last minute and we really, really appreciate it.

And by the way, speaking of the People's Republic, we will take a look at California's radical transformation from golden state of unlimited promise to a sanctuary state harboring violent criminals. That's next in The Angle.

INGRAHAM: The radical takeover of California, that's the focus of tonight's Angle.

I still remember the first time I traveled to Southern California, it was the summer of 1984 and Los Angeles is hosting the Olympics. Reagan was president and Republican George Deukmejian was the state's governor. Now, he was a moderate conservative, a law and order kind of guy.

The whole place, to me at least, felt like a Beach Boy song, the weather, the people, the lifestyle was all, you know, beautiful stuff. But today, the sunshine not with understanding, California is a very different place. It's now a place where state officials actively thwart federal authorities trying to stop violent criminal offenders.

Oakland's mayor, Libby Schaaf, went so far as to issue a warning to immigrant communities that an ICE raid was forthcoming. Well, the president sounded off on that today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace where they had close to 1,000 people ready to be gotten, ready to be taken off the streets. Many of them, they say 85 percent of them were criminals and had criminal records, and the mayor of Oakland went out and she went out and warned them all, scatter.

So instead of taking in a thousand, they took in a fraction of that. She said get out of here. She is telling that to criminals and it's certainly something that we are looking at with respect to her individually. What she did is incredible and very dangerous from the standpoint of ICE and Border Patrol, very dangerous. She really made law enforcement much more dangerous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, for her part, Mayor Schaaf is deflecting that criticism and she is going straight to the r-word.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LIBBY SCHAAF, OAKLAND: The attorney general is trying to distract the American people from a failed immigration system by painting a racist, broad brush of our immigrant community as dangerous criminals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now who is mentioning skin color or ethnicity or where people are from. That's just pathetic. California, the way you see this playing out, is almost acting like it's a separate country all together, not a separate state. Well, I think Attorney General Jeff Sessions was 100 percent correct yesterday when he labeled state officials radical extremists for perpetuating the lawlessness.

JFFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Federal law determines immigration policy. State of California is not entitled to block that activity. Somebody needs to stand up and say no, you've gone too far. You cannot do this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But California AG Javier Becerra shot back. He argued that the state sanctuary laws are constitutional adding our folks are very busy doing public safety around the state. We don't have to do the immigration work for immigration officials. Excuse me. Public safety?

Well, that's what we are supposed to believe when your own Oakland mayor warned the illegal aliens ahead of time when she got wind of the ice raid that was about to happen? Today, the White House released a partial list of the crimes committed set free despite the lawful request of immigration authorities. Check it out.

There is a Guatemalan citizen who was arrested last august for injuring his spouse. While the Sonoma County jail provided ice with a whopping 24 minutes in the before it released the alien. A few weeks later, the Santa Rosa Police Department in California arrested that same individual as a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend.

Another Guatemalan, an alleged gang member was arrested by the San Francisco police more than 10 times between 2013 and 2017 for charges including rape, domestic battery, second degree robbery, assault, vehicle theft, and on each occasion, what happened was ice requested notification of his release so then ice could take him into custody.

Each time ICE's request was declined by California. And then a citizen of Mexico was arrested by Santa Clara County for drug possession on January 11th, 2017. He was later convicted of child cruelty, felony possession purchase of controlled substances and, of course, possession of marijuana. He was released from local custody.

The list goes on and on. And we could literally do an entire show just on the myriad ways that California sanctuary policies have endangered the lives of innocent, law abiding citizens. And, of course, law enforcement and, of course, legal immigrants.

California AG Becerra and Governor Moon Beam Brown are living in alternative universe. They deny that they even have sanctuary laws in place. Yet, here's what their new statutes stipulate. In violation of federal statutes, local officials cannot tell the feds when illegals in custody are about to be released.

And they are banned under this law from transferring criminal immigrants to federal officials. Now, we are talking about undocumented criminals here. And the state of California is also so concerned about the welfare of the illegal immigrants, that they imposed a state-run inspection of immigrants detained by the federal government.

So, basically, they are trying to regulate federal immigration detention and, perhaps most outrageously, one California law now requires private business owners to -- they can't voluntarily cooperate with ICE agents. Now, in fact, they have to notify illegal employees before any workplace inspections take place or those private business owners face heavy fines.

Now, you cannot get more radical and rapidly open borders than that. Though California officials are triggered over the sessions' lawsuit, it may be, may be the beginning of restoring some sanity to this state.

Republicans, let's face it, largely have been shut out of California politics now for years u and we are a very long way from the days when Pete Wilson was governor back in the 1990s. Permissive liberal social welfare policies and the embrace of illegal immigrants have plunged the state into a spiral of homelessness.

It's now at a crisis point declared by San Francisco and Los Angeles and even Orange County. We reported on this before is grappling with homeless encampments and the crime and health issues that come along with them. This is not what the people of California want. How do I know that?

Well, a UC Berkeley poll just found that 74 percent of Californians wanted to end sanctuary cities including 55 percent of Hispanics, and 73 percent of Democrats. Now, if that's not a cry for sanity or a cry for help, I do not know what is.

Sessions and the Trump administration are throwing the golden state a lifeline with these sanctuary lawsuits because if they're successful, perhaps the good vibrations, political and otherwise, can roll through California once again. And that's the Angle.

Joining me now for reaction here in Washington is John Torres, he is a former acting ICE director in the George W. Bush administration and Ali Nograni, executive director of the National Immigration Forum.

OK, guys, this is wild. The lawsuit against California, the mayor of Oakland warning the immigrants of the raids, 800 absconded. Not all of them would have been caught by ICE for sure, but some of them would have been.

Ali, I want to start with you on this. Why is this good for California for a mayor like Libby Schaaf to put out this warning that then allows these criminals to escape?

ALI NOGRANI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NATIONAL IMMIGRATION FORUM: You know, I think something incredibly unfortunate has happened here. The term sanctuary has been politicized by both the left and the right. At the end of the day, the person that is caught in the middle is the cop on the corner, who is trying to do their jobs. All those terrible cases that you reported, just now, around the rapes and predator on children, those crimes need to be reported. Those individuals need to be.

INGRAHAM: California is not doing it. They are releasing them back into the state.

NOGRANI: So, earlier this week there was a raid by ICE throughout the Central Valley. Half the people that they detained did not have criminal convictions. But when they knock on the door, who do this represent themselves as? Police. ICE is wasting valuable law enforcement resources. They should be going after public safety threats absolutely. What they are doing is bringing along everybody else in the household, who maybe undocumented.

INGRAHAM: I see your point about that, but John, I think what's happened though is that California has set up this scenario. Clearly, the Trump administration is not going door to door and take mommy and her kids back to Mexico or whatever.

They are focusing on these criminals but in the midst of where they find them because they're not being turned over expeditiously by the state they have ancillary people they find and United States.

They have ancillary people that they find that they pick up that they come in contact with, who are illegally in the United States. So, they are swept up in this precisely because we have these policies whatever you want to call them, sanctuary or not, which puts down a wall between the local law enforcement and the federal immigration officials. And those statistics that we cited, those cases, those are real people and those are real victims.

JOHN TORRES, FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: Right. So, the unintended consequences of these policies are that you have an ice agent. You have ICE agent. You have ICE in general will target criminals. And they -- the easiest way to arrest them is to have them transferred in the custodial setting from a jail or prison directly into ICE custody.

When that doesn't happen, and they are released out onto the street, ICE has to spend more resources, send more agents into the neighborhoods, into the houses, maybe their businesses and look for that person that they are targeting and unlike in the past they will arrest everyone in --

INGRAHAM: Ali, when Mayor Schaaf goes to race, again, it's such a weak argument. This is about illegal immigrants. I don't care if you are from Afghanistan or New Mexico or from European country. It is about people in this country illegally. They do not have a universal right to be in this country illegally. Many of them committed crimes. The ones they are targeting.

And yet she comes out and says, this is a race thing, trying to deflect it from racism, racism, racism. I think people are sick of it and that poll shows Democrats and Hispanics want an end to these sanctuary policies. That's Berkeley poll. That's not 'Daily Caller' or Fox News poll. That is a Berkeley poll.

NOGRANI: So, I do not think it is about race as it is about public safety and the safety of the public. That's why we think that I say I don't want to live in a sanctuary city. I want to live in a safe city. Every cop on the corner could be trusted by everybody in their community. The only way that happens is if that cop on the corner is not seen as federal law enforcement. That's why cops and employers in California are stuck in such a terrible place.

INGRAHAM: It's because of the liberal politicians in California.

NOGRANI: Congress has completely failed to fix this problem.

INGRAHAM: Well, states can do a lookout, too. Just because Congress hasn't done anything, it doesn't mean the states hands are tied. They actually coming into contact with these criminals. At least two of three of the Immigration Border Protection officials have filed declarations, John, saying in the lawsuit that was filed yesterday that California's laws had already negatively affected their work.

Trying to do their work on the street to keep these communities safe, they can't get any traction. You were acting head of ICE, and you know how hard this job. This is like finding a needle in a haystack.

TORRES: Sure, it's an officer safety issue. It's public safety issue and it's also a law enforcement coordination issue. As a young trainee agent, it's drilled in your head. You have got to cooperate and notify local law enforcement, so you don't end up with a blue on blue situation and shoot an officer who is in plain clothes.

And what have you now is a mayor notifying the community that there is an operation taking place that quite possibly some of these people may run, number one, but number two, they could be lying in wait. We have seen problems with ambushes over the last couple years with police officers. We don't want to set that up. We don't want to create that situation.

INGRAHAM: Some of the crimes committed by the illegals caught up in these raids. Here is the list, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, hit and run. I think we have the graphic, lewd acts with a minor, burglary, dui, domestic violence, drug trafficking, battery, sex offices, false imprisonment, negligent discharge of a firearm, those are the types of people they are looking at.

And, again, for the life of me, I do not understand why these laws are good for the state of California. I just -- it's mind boggling to me and that's why these polls show that the regular people, the people whose lives are endangered are the ones most against these policies.

Now a private employer, for instance, private business owner is prohibited by state law from basically reporting someone to the feds or that's crazy.

NOGRANI: But you are wrong there, Laura. What the state law requires an employer to do is to notify their workforce that ICE is going to be doing a review. What's happening here --

INGRAHAM: What is that doing?

NOGRANI: That employer is turning into a enforcement agent when all that employer wants to do is grow their business and make sure that they and their family are going to succeed. Why are we asking an employer to take on immigration enforcement?

INGRAHAM: Why are you telling an employer that he or she cannot be silent when they know there is a raid coming, they have to tell people in their workforce, many of them illegal undoubtedly otherwise they wouldn't care about it?

NOGRANI: They were complying with ICE's request.

INGRAHAM: No, no. The California law, the most problematic which will get struck down totally unconstitutionally that you cannot cooperate with ICE if you are a private employer.

TORRES: During my time at ICE there were a number of employers that wanted to cooperate but wanted to do best practices and so, they would reach out to us.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, great segment. Are we turning by the way our kids into potential killers by letting them watch some gory films and play violent video games? That's controversial. You will want to stick around for that debate. Ben Shapiro up next.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: President Trump hosted a meeting with video game makers and their critics at the White House today. He was busy. They're looking for ways to reduce youth violence following the Florida school shooting. And the president recently expressed shock at what young people are exposed to today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The video games, the movies, the Internet stuff is so violent. It's so incredible. I see it. I get to see things that you wouldn't be -- you would be amazed at. I have a very young son who I look at some of the things is he watching, and I say how is that possible? And this is what kids are watching.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's discuss whether there any link between violence on the screen and real violence with Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of 'The Daily Wire,' and retired Army lieutenant colonel David Grossman who has authored books on the psychology of violence, army ranger, black belt and -- OK, you win just on that score. It's great to have you both on.

Let's start with you, David, because some of these games are really wild. I mean, they are pretty graphic, pretty gory. You know them. "Call of Duty." I don't do any of these.

LT. COL. DAVID GROSSMAN (RET), AUTHOR, 'ASSASSINATION GENERATION': 'Grand Theft Auto.'

INGRAHAM: They're simulated, simulated violence.

GROSSMAN: It's a criminal simulator, murder simulator.

INGRAHAM: Evan Ramsey, others like some of these other killers, Dylan Klebold, Eric Harris at Columbine were steeped in these games, Adam Lanza.

GROSSMAN: The Norway killer trained on those. He said he trained on them. Sixty-nine dead in Norway and he spent a year training on video games to prepare himself for this crime. The killer in Florida, he spent 15 hours a day on violent video games. The most all-consuming, all pervasive thing in this guy's life are these violent video games.

And less than a year ago, the American Psychological Association made a definitive statement. There is a clear, unequivocal link between violent video games and violent behavior. The blood pressure goes up. Their heart rate goes up. Violent actions go up. The data is persistent and clear across many different forums. You cannot deny it. It is overwhelming.

INGRAHAM: Ben Shapiro, I know you are a skeptical about a link from video games. Millions and millions of people play these video games. Girls aren't as in to these video games, I'm sorry, as boys are. But I think if my sons had access to them, I'm sure they would play them all the time, because something about the boy's brain and these games. But why are you not worried about it?

BEN SHAPIRO, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, 'THE DAILY WIRE': I'm not supremely worried about it just because the consumption of these violent video games has been going on continuously since the early 90's and yet youth violence has been going down since the early '90s. The correlation actually doesn't fit. As far as individual instances, can you find patterns in very sporadic instances among virtually all data sets. But there is some pretty mixed data about this. It's true that American Psychological Association recommends that parents not allow kids play these games. I wouldn't let my kids play these games because I think they're immoral, frankly. But that should really be up to parents. I'm not sure the government should be in the business of stepping.

In 2011, Justice Scalia in a majority decision 5-4 found that it was actually unconstitutional for the state of California to regulate the capacity of parents to be able to get these video games for their kids or even for kids to get them themselves without parental permission. He saw that as a content violation under the First Amendment.

INGRAHAM: Let's talk more about this. The assassinations that take place in the games.

GROSSMAN: You know, my book, Laura, 'Assassination Generation,' we outlined the dissenting opinions in that case. There is much more to this situation that we need to understand. Clarence Thomas and Steven Breyer, the most liberal and most conservative justice, dissented. Steven Breyer said they use these to train military. I'm not a medical expert but I know who is, and it's not the people the video gamers put out. They need to know more about the case. The data is so overwhelming. And when I was a kid nobody buckled their seat belt, we were all just fine. Not everybody who had the seat belt unbuckled died, but all the ones that died had --

INGRAHAM: So you're saying kids who have predispositions to this.

GROSSMAN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Maybe they have a trigger inside of them, they steep themselves.

GROSSMAN: You add one more ingredient to it. A great book, 'Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer.' The new factor in every single case, the new factor -- the fact that violent crime is down is not true.

INGRAHAM: Are they using these in Army ranger training? Do they do video simulation now?

GROSSMAN: We do do it with law enforcement and military training. We use simulators. You don't see it in ranger school, but you see it as an integral part of our training. To make killing a conditioned response is part of modern training. We have got to do it. Healthy people have to be trained to do and the video games do the same things to the kids.

INGRAHAM: Ben, what I always think about this, science or not, for young children to continually see images of heads exploding, chests opening up, you talked about the immorality of all of this. Whether it's constitutional or not constitutional, maybe it as a society we have to talk about what numbing ourselves to this very graphic violence. It's not a cartoon. This looks like a real person's head exploding, and it's over and over and over again, and you're doing it 10 hours a day and playing with people in other countries, that's where you are getting your stimulation. And that's boys need to be outside playing and need to be doing physical stuff. Instead they're sitting there on these screens all day. I just don't see how any of that is good.

SHAPIRO: I fully agree with all of that. I just think it's a question of parental authority and I think it's a question of how we as a society choose to raise our kids, not necessarily a question of governmental regulation.

And the problem I have with the president getting involved is whether this is going to be a cultural issue or a regulatory issue. Is this an issue where the president tries to promulgate some sort of legislative response or we're supposed to think that the government is going to step in and fix all of this because, again, I'm not sure that the statistics match up in terms of public policy.

But I think we are all in agreement we would all prefer kids play less of this, and we have a pretty robust ratings system on video games as well. I hope it gets more robust and I hope more parents take responsibility for the crap their kids are putting in their system.

INGRAHAM: Adam Lanza, who had such an empty look in his face, he obviously had severe mental problems as well.

GROSSMAN: We protect our kids from guns and tobacco and alcohol, and pornography, sex, automobiles, firearms, and all those other areas. They wouldn't buckle their baby in the car seat if it wasn't the law. It's not yet done until we take action. Most major nations on the planet regulate children's access to these games. We are about the only major nation that doesn't do that.

INGRAHAM: I'm glad I don't like these games. So it's great to have both of you on.

And the so-called experts, speaking of experts, were wrong on Trump's approach to North Korea, and they just might as well as have been wrong to criticize his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Up next we're going to ask a blue collar worker who just may know more than the experts, coming up.

INGRAHAM: President Trump signed an executive order today slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs apply to all countries except Mexico and Canada while they renegotiate NAFTA with us. The White House says the U.S. now imports four times as much steel as it exports.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American steel and aluminum industry has been ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices. It's really an assault on our country. It's been an assault. They know better than anybody. It's a process called dumping. They drove our plants out of business, they drove our factories out of business.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dusty Stevens attended the signing ceremony in the Roosevelt room today. He's a superintendent at Century Aluminum pot line, and he joins to us discuss what this move is going to mean to his company. I think it's important, by the way, to talk to people who are really in the business instead of pundits and analysts. You are actually in the field so you know what the heck was going on. First of all, it was great to see that event today in the Roosevelt Room, and you got up and spoke. The president signaled out Century Aluminum because of the military grade materials that you guys produce. What does this policy mean for your Kentucky operation?

DUSTY STEVENS, SUPERINTENDENT AT CENTURY ALUMINUM: So right now we are running at 40 percent capacity. Two years ago we had to shut down 60 percent of our capacity due to the downturn in the market. With the tariffs put in place today we are going to get back that 60 percent. We are going to invest over $100 million to get back that military grade aluminum.

INGRAHAM: So $100 million will mean how many jobs?

STEVENS: It will be over 300 jobs.

INGRAHAM: How important is that to this Kentucky community?

STEVENS: It's huge. It's huge. We keep talking about the 300 jobs that we're going to introduce into the community, and that's great. The biggest issue here is we are going to preserve that plant. We have 200 plus employees here right now. Without these tariffs we would lose those jobs as well. So in reality we are saving over 500 jobs.

INGRAHAM: When you hear people talking about this from Washington or New York, most of them never been in a manufacturing plant. They have never step foot in one. They don't know people like you. They don't know people like your family, the community. These jobs are never coming back. These jobs, it's time to move on to a 21st century economy. Manufacturing is overrated, it's all robots. What do you say to that?

STEVENS: I wish they could walk in my shoes. I have seen a lot in the last two years. I have seen my friends go out the door not knowing if they are going to have a job the next day. I have seen my family has been directed affected by it. My father worked at that smelter 40 years. He retired early so another guy could keep his job. My brother, he was laid off during the downturn. He didn't come back to work. So this has directly affected our family. Not only ours, but every -- there is over 300 other families that were affected by this downturn. And now the Trump administration has given it back to us.

INGRAHAM: One of the other gentlemen who was in the Roosevelt Room today, I guess we do not have the sound bite. But it was so compelling. He is from the union.

STEVENS: Yes.

INGRAHAM: And he got up and he said until you see the look of a father looking into the eyes of his son and the sadness of you can't provide for your family. You have six kids. His father and his family had six kids. And he said I will never forget that day.

STEVENS: You won't.

INGRAHAM: Here he is speaking now. He could never forget that day. And he said that emotion, what that does to a family is just devastating.

STEVENS: And it is. It is. Having to go home and see my brother tore up because he has a little one at home. He knows he can't provide for her. He knows that he is not going to be able to pay his bills month to month, and seeing that day in and day out struggle, it's tough.

INGRAHAM: Did you feel like a politician before Trump came along really understood this community, really got the core of American manufacturing and how important it was to national security and to our economic vitality?

STEVENS: Absolutely not. We have been trying to get something in place for over two years. And the Trump administration in the last, what, 14 some odd months has put this in place and got this ball rolling for us. So this is great, not only for Hallsville but for the aluminum industry in the U.S.

INGRAHAM: And the dumping of a glut in aluminum production worldwide from China to other countries has depressed the price. American companies can't compete. But what the critics of these tariffs say is all the products that we make are just going to be a lot more expensive now. You are going to be hurting the mom and pop consumers. What do you say?

STEVENS: We have a premium product that nobody else in the world can produce, and that is the highest grade aluminum in the world. And it goes to our military and our aerospace. Without that, where do you get that aluminum?

INGRAHAM: We're not going to get it from China. We don't want to buy it from China.

STEVENS: No, we don't.

INGRAHAM: Hey, Dusty, it was great to see you there today, man. And keep doing what you are doing. It's really a pleasure.

STEVENS: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: You come back any time, too. I'm coming to your factory, too.

An apology from Joy Behar to the vice president falls so far short we are not really even sure it happened. We will tell you about it next.

INGRAHAM: Comedian Joy Behar is better known for her politics than her humor. As a co-host on 'The View' Behar's humor is hard to locate.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, 'THE VIEW': The media is supposed to not report on the fact that 95 percent what he says is a lie. How important is birth control then to the Republican Party? They should be out there applauding Planned Parenthood for supplying birth control, mammograms, and everything else.

And he doesn't want his supporters to believe the media when he is going to be put in handcuffs. That's what I think.

Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians. Yes! He goes to jail. He goes to jail. He goes to jail. Lock them up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's hilarious. Three weeks ago, she sparked a firestorm of criticism for mocking the Christian faith of Vice President Mike Pence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUNNY HOSTIN, ABC: Exactly.

BEHAR: That's different. That's different. That's called mental illness if I'm not correct, hearing voices.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A former GOP presidential candidate Gary Bauer tweeted in response 'Dr. Martin Luther King said Christ told him to launch the civil rights movement. Was he insane too, Joy?' And after Oprah said that she asked God if she should run for president, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council tweeted, 'So is Joy Behar going to call Oprah mentally ill if she gets an answer?' Pence's response was calm and reflective but as resolute as his faith.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Weeks went by with no apology from either ABC or Behar. Last week The Angle reported that ABC/Disney had been bombarded with more than 30,000 complaints about Behar's comments.

INGRAHAM: For a business dependent on the families, many of them Christians, this seems like the definition of a mental illness if you ask me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now it looks like I was on target because Disney might not always listen to reason, but when money talks, that mouse is all ears. This morning, 'LA Times' reporter Daniel Miller tweeted this, 'Iger says Joy Behar apologized for the things she said about Christians and the Trump administration. Iger agrees that was inappropriate.' Iger is the CEO of Disney, the parent company of ABC. He reportedly told shareholders that Behar had expressed regret and apologized to Pence personally. But that misses the point.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: And it's an insult not to me but to the vast majority of the American people who like me cherish their faith.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Pence is right. Behar doesn't owe an apology to shareholders but to the millions of Americans of all faiths. Actor James Woods nailed it in a tweet today. He said that Disney made a corporate apology on behalf of Joy Behar to shareholders in order to protect its stock value. I think we need to hear an apology out of your own mouth, Joy, to make sure that it's coming from you and that we're not just hearing voices.

The last bite when we return.

INGRAHAM: This is a Fox News alert, our last bite. 'The Ingraham Angle' has just secured an exclusive video from I guess it was a private offsite Cabinet meeting today. This is U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley reacting to the news of this huge breakthrough with North Korea.

INGRAHAM: Apparently Jim Mattis was also spotted doing the Dougie, but we hope to have that video for you soon. We're efforting that as I speak.

That is all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the 'Fox News @ Night' Team up next. Take it away Miss Shannon.

