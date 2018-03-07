Ingraham: Our collegiate indoctrination factory

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 7, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Let me go through the list of everything you've done. You've been a construction worker, a star radio host, one of the biggest ever in American history, one of the top television host in American history. You won a Grammy a few years ago. If you are up for an Oscar.

HANNITY: A Grammy, Oscar, what are you talking about?

INGRAHAM: That was in my packet and now a movie producer. Hannity, you know what, I can't compete.

HANNITY: Did you ever watched my movie? I will go to Walmart for you.

INGRAHAM: It was fantastic. I was proud of you and it's about time we see film that we can watch with our family that have great values, are well- acted and well-directed and kudos to you. I can't joke with you about it because it was so good. Awesome.

HANNITY: Were you drinking before the show tonight?

INGRAHAM: Gin and tonic, just one.

HANNITY: You sound like the colors that said I'm wrong 90 percent of the time.

INGRAHAM: Great show tonight, Sean. Good evening from Washington. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is 'The Ingraham Angle.' We have a jam-packed show for you tonight.

Sensational stories, many of them you haven't heard anywhere else. Coast- to-coast, we have it covered. There's an explosive war of words underway in California over the sanctuary state laws there as the Attorney General Jeff Sessions sues the state. Governor Jerry Brown calls Sessions a liar who is just launching a reign of terror. Nice.

Plus, a pair of chilling domestic terror stories including a cross-country jihad. The rest of the media are virtually ignoring this.

And Dr. Phil analyzes the White House, what? While the media assails the president, it's all in our unseen and seen segments.

But first, reading, writing and activism, our collegiate indoctrination factories. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Watching how things have played out during the first 13 months of the Trump era, I've come to the conclusion that liberals just aren't that interested in advocating policies that improve the lives of Americans.

But what they do want, and part of the Obama legacy is a constant state of protest and agitation. A resistance force fed to them in their high school and college years and now professors themselves are nurturing the next generation of revolutionaries.

At many colleges, students are now expected to skip class to attend social justice rallies. Case and point, on Yale's admissions blog under the title 'In support of student protests', the assistant director of admissions writes, 'For those students who come to Yale, we expect them to be versed in issues of social justice.'

According to Walter Olson and your 'Wall Street Journal,' Yale does not count skipping classes for protests like we've seen lately against the applicant. No problem whatsoever.

Check this out, the dean of admissions at Tufts University, her name is Karen Richardson, after the Parkland shooting issued this statement to applicants. She said, 'I want to assure you that Tufts is a place where civic engagement is not only tolerated, it's encouraged strongly. So, when you act on your values in a principled way on issues about which you feel passionately, it will not be held against you in the application process. In fact, we may even take notice.'

Forget volunteering with the elderly or helping special needs children, put that on your college application. If you really want to get into that college of your choice, go yell at a conservative senator and then posted on YouTube. There are other universities also stoking activism out there.

At Valdosta State in Georgia, the Women and Gender Studies Department encourages students in their division to organize and implement annual social justice events such as the Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month, and the productions of The Vagina Monologues and National Coming Out Day.

But politically perhaps I have to think about this. No one did more to encourage student organizing like Barack Obama. Last year, he talked about training the next generation of community organizers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: I and others have been talking about how we can create an effective network of global activists, some who are in politics, some who are in business, some who are in journalism or working for NGOs, and provide them the tools, the training, the networks, the relationships, the funding so that they can be even more effective.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I thought we were supposed to be training like cold writers to work in the 21st Century economy, but we are training the activists. I would say about what the president said there, they've already been pretty effective, right, policing speech codes on college campuses, ejecting administrators who don't toe their political line and now pushing for DACA and gun control laws.

But there's something insidious afoot here. A few years ago, Nicholas Christakis, who is the head of a Yale college was forced to resign after his wife, also a professor, dared to send out a mass email objecting to Yale's Halloween costume rules.

She suggested merely that Yale students be allowed to wear whatever they want as a costume, kind of pro-choice, even obnoxious or offensive costumes. The protest crowd cornered Christakis on the quad. He tried to have an actual discussion with them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are sitting here telling you that you're being racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Empathy is not necessary for you to understand that you are wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let us tell you, you are being racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I disagree.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not a debate!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look at me. Look at me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Look at me and my face first of all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You never try to know who I am.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do not interrupt me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You wait until it is your turn.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just look at her.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm doing my best.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are disgusting!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This is not a debate, did you hear that? At least they admit it now. They are not interested in debate. They would rather grand stand and bully and hurl insults than actually make a cogent argument.

Now is it any wonder why a knight foundation survey found that 54 percent of college students say the climate on campuses stifles their expression for fear of offending others? The indoctrination of these students begins earlier and earlier. I'm talking grammar and middle school.

And once reprogrammed, liberal adults deploy these student bots to do their own political bidding. Just look at the way they've used the high school students in Parkland. Certain Stoneman Douglas student successfully did use their social media platforms to spread their anti-gun demands, no doubt about it.

But let's pull back the curtain here. Groups like 'Every Town for Gun Safety,' founded by billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, gave $2.5 million to support hundreds of marches for gun control, including the big one later this month.

'The Washington Post' is telling us that high school students in the St. Louis area are not only planning a walk out on April 20th, but they are planning a protest at the office of Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Holly, who wants to unseat Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill.

Again, the goal here is political power. The idea that this is merely a student-led, totally organic altruistic crusade to end gun violence is deceiving. You are not looking at it carefully enough.

The focus here really is power and it's partisan. March on the nearest conservative, take down one of the biggest advocacy groups like the NRA, you bet. Don't fall for all the fresh young faces you see reciting the liberal tropes. These student protesters are amplified, supported and funded by old guard liberals.

Hollywood elites like George Clooney and Oprah. Business elites like Michael Bloomberg and the media vanguard at places like NBC and of course, CNN. So, without all of that support, of course, they wouldn't be receiving this attention. Maybe they would even be back at school learning something.

But when you can get college credit, or maybe even a fast pass to the Ivy League by protesting, why study? Hanging out with Bill Maher and Ellen and helping me find my truth and social justice mission, totally. And that's the Angle.

Yesterday the mayor of Baltimore, Maryland, announced the city will help students get to the 'March For Our Lives,' that gun-control rally in Washington later this month.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CATHERINE PUGH, D-BALTIMORE MAYOR: It is all about hearing the voices of young people, and so we are taking 60 buses from Baltimore City -- from Baltimore City, because we want your voices to be heard in Washington, D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining us now is the mayor of Baltimore, Catherine Pugh, who supported and addressed hundreds of students who walked out of their classrooms yesterday demanding gun control legislation. Mayor, it is great to have you on the show. I so appreciate your time tonight.

Tell us about what your goal is here in Baltimore. This march is going to take place in a few weeks in Washington, but what do you want to achieve by helping the students go down?

PUGH: So, first let me say thank you for the invite and it's good to be here this evening with you. Our goal is to allow young people's voices to be heard. We didn't even know the young people who are marching down to city hall.

But when we did hear that they were coming, I thought it important to receive them because when you have these many young people who are afraid and frightened to be in our classrooms, who are asking you to help them go out and want to have you hear their voices.

I mean, they did not necessarily even know about the march in Washington, some of them, but many of them wanted their voices to be heard in terms of the violence that's happening in our city, in our country, and throughout this nation.

So, they want their voices to be heard and we thought it was important to address them, to welcome them and at the same time, we were being reached out as a city close to Washington asking if we would be interested in helping young people to get to Washington, D.C., so that their voices could be heard as it relates to gun violence in this country.

And as you well know, we've had some 320 different school shootings since 2013 and when young people are asking you, are you protecting our schools, are you protecting us, are you going to make sure we are safe? Just in our state alone, our governor has issued additional resources to help schools to become more safe.

INGRAHAM: Right. You have 343 murders in Baltimore in 2017. Devastating number. Horrific violence. Some of the toughest gun laws in the country in Maryland, we all know that.

PUGH: I don't know if we have some of the toughest, what we do have, according to November or December or January, February, we are actually trending downward in terms of gun violence in our city. We are very happy about that.

INGRAHAM: Mayor, let's go through what's happening in the Baltimore school system because you are funding 60 buses to go down to the march. It's going to be a big --

PUGH: We also have funding that's being provided by the private sector as well as individuals who are donating money so that we can make sure that on a Saturday morning when young people want to go to Washington, D.C., to have their voices heard that they are able to do that, and able to do that safely.

INGRAHAM: The Baltimore school --

PUGH: I don't know if you know that, but it's not working here.

INGRAHAM: Right. The Baltimore school system, here are some statistics. The enrollment is falling now to a 10-year low. We have $130 million budget deficit.

PUGH: I don't know what that has to do with a number of young people --

INGRAHAM: Let me finish and then I will tell you why.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: I know why you don't want this -- I'm going to put these facts out there.

PUGH: -- being active and having their voices heard. These are tomorrow's voters.

(CROSSTALK)

PUGH: These are people who are very concerned about the future of their country. They will be heard on March the 24th --

INGRAHAM: -- insufficient heat in the classrooms, $38 million needed for HVAC and other repairs. So, 115 school personnel laid off. First time we've had teacher layoffs in 10 years.

PUGH: Hopefully, when they get to Washington, D.C., they will be able to express that interest as well --

INGRAHAM: I understand that point --

PUGH: -- expressing their interest to help our city --

INGRAHAM: With all due respect, Mayor, I would like you to answer this question. Mayor, hello?

PUGH: What is the question, Laura? I'm listening, Laura.

INGRAHAM: You are suffering in Baltimore as many other metropolitan areas are as well. Not unique to Baltimore, but nevertheless you are suffering from declining enrollment, suffering from a huge budget deficit while your office is adding 20 staffers.

PUGH: We are not suffering from a deficit.

INGRAHAM: -- a $130 million budget deficit for education in this fiscal year.

PUGH: That's not our entire city budget.

INGRAHAM: No, no, your schools. We are talking about -- your funding buses to go down to Washington and yet you have a budget deficit and you are laying off --

PUGH: I don't know whether you are trying to become the communications director for the Trump administration --

INGRAHAM: I don't know why you're getting personal, Mayor.

PUGH: We are not funding -- we are providing assistance to young people to make sure that they get to Washington, D.C., safely.

INGRAHAM: But why is that your job? As the mayor of Baltimore why is that your job to assist student activist? Are you doing that for the March for Life next January?

PUGH: That's exactly the reason why I'm doing it because I am the mayor of my city, because I care about my children. I want their voices to be heard and we are going to make sure that their voices are heard in Washington, D.C., on March 24th.

INGRAHAM: Have you done that for the March for Life, Mayor? Have you done that for the pro-life march every January?

PUGH: Actually, the pro-lifers didn't reach out to me.

INGRAHAM: So, you would find them next January?

PUGH: The children of our city, of our country reached out to me. They came down and we offered to assist them so that they can get to Washington, D.C.

INGRAHAM: So, you are not spending any money? All the reports about $100,000 is false?

PUGH: We have too many assault weapons in this country. We have too many children being killed. Too many people being killed in the streets of our city, so we are excited for them and certainly, are grateful for offering me to come here this evening.

INGRAHAM: Mayor, are you concerned about the fact that 13 of the 19 Baltimore high schools have zero students today who are meeting grade level proficiencies?

PUGH: I am concerned about every single individual who lives in my city. I'm concerned about our schools, I'm concerned about the fear that exists among young people in this country, in my city for --

INGRAHAM: Isn't that a bigger problem than training student activists?

PUGH: There is no bigger problem than having people killed by assault weapons in this country. There are no bigger problems than parents who see young people being killed. There's no bigger problem than people's lives being lost because of weapons of destruction on the streets of our state and our country.

We want to make sure that that doesn't happen. We want to make sure that this country understands that violence is not the way, assault weapon should not be given to people and background checks need to be done.

INGRAHAM: Mayor, just so our audience understands, in the future, since you think this is important for students' voices to be heard, if conservative students or pro-life students -- can I just finish a question please?

PUGH: Yes, dear.

INGRAHAM: -- if pro-life students go to you and ask you to provide transportation or support for attending conservative marches because they want their voices heard, will you as mayor of Baltimore support those efforts as well in the education process or just for the student activism process?

PUGH: Let's be real clear. If the private sector was to provide buses for individuals to go protest anything in this country they are willing to support that, just like the NRA supports all of their issues. I support the young people to have their voices heard in this country. I support the right of our young people to be able to go -- I'm sitting there's money spent making sure our young people get to Washington, D.C., safely. The buses aren't free.

INGRAHAM: Teachers are being fired, personnel are being laid off. You just hired 20 new people, including a new marketing director in your office, which is great, I'm sure they will do a great job. Teachers are getting laid off, personnel laid off and you are shoveling students down to a rally. That doesn't seem to make sense.

PUGH: We hired 22 people to take care of the homeless on our streets.

INGRAHAM: And a marketing director, correct?

PUGH: We did not -- a public affairs director.

INGRAHAM: OK, that story is wrong too. There's a lot of reporting apparently that's not true. You are not spending money to send kids down.

PUGH: Time on television stations, on radio stations. I came here so that I could share with you what is happening in Baltimore. We are very excited. In Washington, D.C., and we hope that you will be there so that you can welcome them there and you can hear their voices because we believe that the voices of young people in this country ought to be heard.

INGRAHAM: The problems in Baltimore have been going for years and years and years under liberal leadership. Not Donald Trump. Not Donald Trump's fault that Baltimore has a high murder rate.

PUGH: I think you brought that issue. I didn't bring up the issue of Donald Trump. I'm talking about Baltimore City and our children whose voices want to be heard. We want -- we want to make sure that illegal guns aren't on the streets of our cities.

We want to make sure that assault weapons aren't on the streets of our cities. We want to make sure that no more murders happen in our schools. We want to stop the over 300 -- 300 shootings in our schools, 300 shootings with rifles, assault weapons, all these kinds of things.

You may want to call it liberal, but we talk about safety, protection, protection of young people. We want to make sure that our country is safer. We want background checks. You understand that you should be 21 years of age and we want to make sure that our country is safe, and we look forward to seeing you on March 24th in Washington, D.C.

INGRAHAM: I will go to that march if you come to the March for Life. That's a good deal. We are out of time. She's not going to stop talking. I love having you on, but it would be nice to have some questions answered.

After being schooled on sanctuary state laws, California Governor Jerry Brown comes unglued while attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That's next.

INGRAHAM: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is blasting Democratic officials in California for what he calls their radical open borders agenda. The Justice Department announced yesterday it was filing a lawsuit against the sanctuary state over three laws it says of obstruct federal immigration policy. In a speech in Sacramento today, Sessions called those laws unconstitutional.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF SESSIONS, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: ICE agents are federal law enforcement officers carrying out federal law. California cannot forbid them or obstruct them in doing their jobs. There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg or to the tombstones of John Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: California Governor Jerry Brown reacted by calling Sessions a liar, demanding he apologize and accusing him of launching a reign of terror. Brown also give a shout out to Fox News, although we don't think it was meant as a compliment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOVERNOR JERRY BROWN, CALIFORNIA: This is really unprecedented for the chief law enforcement of the United States to come out to California and act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer. This is basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy. It's not wise, it's not right and it will not stand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's get into all of this with Fox News contributor, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who is in Oakland tonight, and in Fort Worth, Texas, Immigration Attorney Francisco Hernandez.

Let's start with you, Ari. This was wild today. Sessions goes out there, does a flyby in Sacramento, and this is what Jerry Brown said when he first was asked about this event today. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You call this an act of war from the federal government.

BROWN: An act of war? That's pretty strong. I reincorporate that comment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He re-incorporates comment. I don't know if he meant reiterates. I couldn't follow it. Ari, this is a wild situation. We have dangerous criminals that ICE is trying to apprehend, and we have mayors here in Oakland tonight, Libby Shaft, warning people leave. Some violent offenders are absconding, probably because they heard the raids are coming. Who's to blame here?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I'm a first generation American. My mother is an immigrant to this great country and I happen to think immigrants enrich us. They make us a stronger, better country. But do you know where they come here? They come here because we have the rule of law, because we are a nation of laws.

And when people like the mayor of Oakland go ahead and decide that they can violate the law, they can have sanctuaries. Not only they are sexually cities now, but they actually oppose the enforcement of federal law, the attorney general is 100 percent right. This is modern-day nullification. I'm very glad the attorney general did what he did, and I say that as a child of an immigrant who loves this country.

INGRAHAM: Francisco?

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: Wave the flag. Miss Ingraham, you were a Supreme Court law clerk, come on. Is it fair or pre-emptive? Why do you have to follow lawsuits to say what some mayor says is invalid? It is invalid prima facie on its face. A mayor can't oppose the federal government.

There is no such thing as a sanctuary city as a political phantom. But the problem with the attorney general filing a lawsuit is maybe he will accidentally recognize that maybe California has the right to obstruct the federal government. We wouldn't be complaining if Virginia did the same thing. It just seems to be that everybody is against California -- you and I know --

INGRAHAM: Yes. You surely remember that the Obama administration, of course, heavy footed into Arizona when they came up with their own tough immigration enforcement.

HERNANDEZ: Fair enough.

INGRAHAM: They waited and said we preempt you. Were you against that too?

HERNANDEZ: What's good for the goose is good for the gander. That's right. It's preemptive.

INGRAHAM: Obama came in and said federal law preempts you, Arizona. The Supreme Court in large part agreed. What Jeff Sessions did today is said we are following the Obama example on federal preemption. What you are saying is that now you reject that? You supported it when Obama did it.

HERNANDEZ: I just said why do you even have to file a lawsuit? States filed a lawsuit against the federal government, now you're talking out federal government filing a lawsuit against a state?

INGRAHAM: They are obstructing federal immigration process. It's actually a violation of federal law. You can't harbor illegal immigrants or encourage illegal immigration. They don't harbor them? Oh, my God --

HERNANDEZ: If they don't pick them up within 48 hours, federal law said they have to release them. That's all it is. It's a federal law.

INGRAHAM: Ari, you heard what Francisco says. The idea of a sanctuary city is a phantom idea, there's no such thing. Why did they actually have a law establishing sanctuary at the same time?

FLEISCHER: What's a phantom of the 600 people here in the city that I'm in today, Oakland, who got away because they were warned by the mayor. The 600 illegal immigrants, all of whom have criminal charges standing against them. They escaped. The mayor helped them to escape.

HERNANDEZ: Who told the mayor?

FLEISCHER: The Security and Exchange Commission was coming to Wall Street and she said hide all your papers everybody on Wall Street, people would object. If a mayor who had a lot of union workers in factories in town said the Department of Labor is coming, quick, hide everything you are doing, people would object.

No difference between that and what the mayor did here. The bigger difference being these people have criminal violations against them. If the mayor hears about it a mayor's obligation is to help the federal government enforce the law and not take the side of illegal immigrants who are violating the law.

INGRAHAM: It's endangering everybody, the ICE agents and everyone including legal immigrants --

HERNANDEZ: Who leaked it to Homeland Security? Who leaked it? Where's the leak at?

INGRAHAM: Francisco, are you concerned -- are you concerned about crime then being committed by individuals who may have been picked up in this raid after they were warned by the mayor?

HERNANDEZ: Why don't they pick them up at the jail?

INGRAHAM: She's crying racism. She said Jeff Sessions is basically advancing a racist agenda today. But are you worried about the crime that might be committed?

HERNANDEZ: It's the tail wagging the dog. What don't they pick them up when they're first arrested and in jail?

INGRAHAM: I don't know what that cliche means but it doesn't answer the question.

HERNANDEZ: Why don't they pick them up?

INGRAHAM: If crime is committed, Francisco, after these guys heard this warning from the mayor who is crying racism, if crime is committed by them, who actually has some culpability here other than the criminal? Libby Schaaf. She is the thwarting federal immigration law. The woman should be put in jail. She's harboring illegal immigrants against U.S. law. It's an outrage.

HERNANDEZ: You are saying you can sustain a federal prosecution because ICE leaked a proposed raid on arrests --

INGRAHAM: You're not understanding the first point. It's a simple point, subject, verb, direct object, I don't understand why we don't understand it.

HERNANDEZ: If it were Virginia we wouldn't be having this --

INGRAHAM: Believe me, I'd go harder on Virginia. But I appreciate it. Great segment, guys.

And by the way, there is stunning new data on media bias against President Trump. Believe it or not it's worse than you thought. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Time for our Seen and Unseen segment where we expose what's really behind the curtain on the cultural stories of the day. We need like a whole thing.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Are you signing for the hearing impaired?

INGRAHAM: I would like to know how to sign. First off, the numbers make it clear that the TV networks are not exactly unbiased when it comes to covering the president. Here to explain it all, Fox News contributor, bestselling author, Raymond Arroyo. We need a graphics package. What's going on? You are kidding me, the media is anti-Trump? Shock.

ARROYO: No, no, but the Media Research Center broke this down looking at January and February. Laura, they spent 1,400 minutes on the Russia story alone. Guess how many minutes they spent on the economy?

INGRAHAM: It's more than Russian TV spends on Russian stories.

ARROYO: It was 1,400 minutes on Russia, 13 minutes on the economy and taxes.

INGRAHAM: Good, because the economy is doing really well. They don't want to talk about the jobs numbers this month, which are way up, February jobs numbers.

ARROYO: You think maybe in between the Stormy Daniels story we could drop in a couple of stories about how trade and taxes --

INGRAHAM: No, they don't want to. They spend all that time on that nut bag Sam Nunberg, God bless him.

ARROYO: He was a disaster. MSNBC, 50 percent of their programming day was Sam Nunberg. All of their evening programs.

INGRAHAM: There is this graphic. This is how much time they spent on it. Even Dan Rather, you know it's bad when even Dan Rather is saying maybe that'sembarrassing. What's the frequency?

ARROYO: The poor man looked like he had a few nips.

INGRAHAM: Not Dan Rather.

ARROYO: I'm talking about Nunberg.

INGRAHAM: All right, Scaramucci, what's he been up to? He's been with Dr. Phil?

ARROYO: Scaramucci appeared with the wife on Dr. Phil.

INGRAHAM: OK, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. PHIL, TV HOST: Did he come home and say guess what, I'm going to start working in the White House?

DEIRDRE BALL: No. We actually never really talked about it.

DR. PHIL: You didn't discuss this with your wife?

BALL: No. He's kind of like an impetuous guy. In many ways that's great, in some ways it's tough when you are married. He's really driven, he's really motivated, which I admire, obviously, and I love about him. But in some situations you would want to have that conversation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why do we care? Why are they on Dr. Phil?

ARROYO: This is amazing to me. This is the longest 15 minutes of fame any White House employee ever enjoyed. The man was in the White House for 11 days. Of course Sean Spicer was there for six months, he's not on Dr. Oz or anything. Why is Scaramucci showing up?

INGRAHAM: Are we doing cooking with Scaramucci?

ARROYO: I was hoping they would go through with not the divorce but at least the divorce proceedings because I was thinking maybe Judge Judy would get a crack.

INGRAHAM: No. No. We have Judy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE JUDY: Out. Did you hear what I said? You know what I am looking at. Out. Out. Just go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love Judge Judy.

ARROYO: That would have been fun. That would've been a fun moment.

INGRAHAM: McDonald's, what are they doing, International Women's Day?

ARROYO: McDonald's is trying to honor you, Laura Ingraham, and they do it by inverting their golden arches to form a 'W' on International Women's Day, which is tomorrow. Happy International Women's Day.

INGRAHAM: Are you kidding me?

ARROYO: They are doing that on one literal marquee, but then they are doing it digitally on all of their branding.

INGRAHAM: First of all, do they have a ladder? They get up on a ladder and they take the 'M' off, someone's job is it to take the 'M' and flip it.

ARROYO: Do you feel more empowered?

INGRAHAM: I never really understood the International Women's Day. Women are great and they should be protected, yes, I agree. From the womb to the tomb they should be protected.

ARROYO: But if I'm McDonald's I am thinking why would you put a big 'W' out there? People are going to think you're your Whataburger or Wendy's.

INGRAHAM: Whataburger does have a 'W.'

ARROYO: Before we go, in honor of the bachelor, I have to do something. The staff and I are presenting you with a rose, but I want you to know, I'm going to take this back before the show is over.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: The only rose I'm going to get, thanks a lot.

ARROYO: There you go.

INGRAHAM: I don't even understand that bachelor. He gives the rose, he takes a rose, gives the rose, takes a rose.

ARROYO: That's sometimes how it works out. And then he will be on Dr. Phil explaining it.

INGRAHAM: Over/under on how long that union will last?

ARROYO: If they last 10 seconds it will be plenty. Keep your rose for now.

INGRAHAM: Up next, disturbing news on the jihads in America that almost no one is talking about, not even the bachelor, stay tuned.

INGRAHAM: Nearly lost in all the other big news of the day are two serious domestic terror stories. Authorities say a man on a jihad pled guilty yesterday to killing a college student in New Jersey and then confessed to killing three men in Seattle. Ethics county prosecutor said Ali Muhammad Brown was radicalized online and wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Meanwhile in St. George, Utah, police arrested a boy at his high school yesterday after finding a homemade bomb in his backpack. Investigators say the boy also admitted to replacing an American flag with an ISIS flag at a nearby school last month as well as spray painting 'ISIS is coming' on the school's exterior.

What's going on here? No one is talking about the stories. Let's ask Jim Hanson, the terrorism expert and the president of Security Study Group. Jim, I've got to say I haven't seen these stories covered really anywhere except a few places online. Let's start with a man who pled guilty.

JIM HANSON, PRESIDENT, SECURITY STUDIES GROUP: He apparently decided that U.S. policies required him to go ahead and start killing. And he was targeting gay people which is something that is called for in a couple of places in some of the Islamist literature.

He pled guilty to it, he tracked them down, and he was on what he called a jihad. So this is not someone else deciding that's what he said. He said he was doing it, and in the end he actually has done ISIS's bidding in a way that lets them take credit for what he did without them having to actually do anything about it.

INGRAHAM: He was born in the United States, radicalized online, and says this is what I'm doing to fulfill the jihad. Doesn't mean that all Muslims believe this, doesn't meant that all Muslims want this, but nevertheless it's a disturbing development. And targeting gay Americans in the process and one college student just randomly hit by him.

Now, let's talk about this other case. After the Parkland shooting we would think that this would have gotten a lot of attention. An individual who tries to bang a bomb in a backpack. Turns out this kid in Utah of all places had tried to put the ISIS flag on another school and had done ISIS graffiti. ISIS in the United States of America, and we are talking about Sam Nunberg, whether or not he had alcohol on his breath for most of the day on CNN the other day. It's crazy!

HANSON: And the sad thing is we have taken the fight to ISIS, took down their black flag in Iraq and Syria, shut down their caliphate, and this moron is going to run an ISIS flag up a U.S. school's flagpole? And then he tried to commit mass murder. You would think the rest of the media might have been interested in the fact that had this bomb gone off dozens or more children could have been killed by this guy at ISIS's beck and call. He said he was doing it for them. He had ISIS literature in his backpack. All of this is going on and somehow that doesn't rise to the level of attention?

INGRAHAM: But we had the Baltimore mayor on earlier, and I'm so glad she joined us, but we are sending 60 buses to Washington on gun control. Meanwhile we are still dealing with the fact that we have homegrown terrorists in the United States born here, or people who have come here on these diversity visas or family, chain migration visas who get here, they don't fit in, and they either go fight the jihad in places like Somalia, or they ultimately decide to wreak havoc on the United States.

HANSON: President Trump enacted the travel ban, which was not just a travel ban on those countries. It also included extreme vetting procedures. So we went back and looked at who we are going to allow in. We went back and look to see if we can identify these people, can we see who should not be coming here, who has beliefs that are inconsistent with the American way? We are doing a better job of that, but we need to be looking at home and we need to be supporting the president's policies, not trying to stop him from doing the national security work we need.

INGRAHAM: But there was this big article this week. This was the kind of stuff the media are reporting on. Only 100 waivers were granted from individuals coming from those predominantly Muslim countries. They're bemoaning the fact that all these good people from Yemen, Chad, Iran, North Korea, and Somalia want to come here and Donald Trump's people are not allowing them to come. I heard that, Jim, and I thought thank goodness that we have extreme vetting taking place and it's not just the door swinging wide open for any future jihadis. This is the kind of stuff people love about Trump. They love the fact that this is happening, I don't care with the media says.

HANSON: No, he's doing the right thing. He is doing he elected to do. He got sick of the open-door policy, we got sick of the diversity lottery visa that that guy who ran down and killed eight people on a bike path in Manhattan last fall day. We don't want that happening.

INGRAHAM: And we have Senator Chris Van Hollen from here in Maryland right next door and Senator Jeff Flake, who is not running for reelection, and we know why, because he would've gotten nailed. They said they've received reports of near uniform denial for waivers for visas. This is what they're worried about. They're worried about legalizing more people here illegally or they're worried about poor guys from Chad aren't getting in. You can't make it up. Jim, thanks for the update and thanks for looking into these two cases for us. We really appreciate it.

And folks, when it comes to terrorists, Democrats seem of course more worried about targeting law-abiding gun owners. One governor stoops to a new low and we have a new segment for you coming up.

INGRAHAM: At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama said our motto is when they go low, we go high. Really? Because it's difficult to imagine going much lower than this. The governor of my home state of Connecticut is making an outrageous claim about the NRA. Do we need to even tell you that the Governor Dannel Malloy is a Democrat? Sadly this is what we have come to expect from the American left.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. DANNEL MALLOY, R—CONNECTICUT: The NRA as it exists today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said teachers shouldn't be -- shouldn't carry weapons in schools. Or between -- in the '90s also said that we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course it's not enough to demonize the NRA. Malloy went on to demonize the membership of the NRA, including those in his own state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MALLOY: They act, quite frankly, in some cases, as a terrorist organization. You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That's who they are. That's what they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's what they do? The NRA is terrorizing Americans, governor? Actually I thought that's what criminals were doing and some politicians.

And as far as boycotts are concerned, it's you all who are engaged in boycotts over the NRA, which, incidentally, forgive the pun, backfired. NRA membership has surged to record levels according to the organization.

Now, Malloy, what he's doing, and I know his act really well, he's trying to deflect from his pathetic record at home. Cannot believe he was reelected. Companies are fleeing the state of Connecticut en masse. While the rest of the country is gaining jobs Connecticut lost thousands of jobs at the end of last year. And his rabid gun control policies alone have cost the state 3,000 manufacturing jobs and lost them nearly $50 million in taxes since 2013. Nice going, governor.

Here's hoping the good people of Connecticut will come to their senses and boycott you. You've terrorized our state for long enough.

We'll be right back.

INGRAHAM: All right, before we go, it's time for our new recurring final segment of "The Ingraham Angle" where we are going to take something old and not so old and apply it to the current news cycle. Today, after the DOJ announced its lawsuit against California's sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants, we actually caught up with an obviously frustrated attorney general Jeff Sessions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: What we're dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You know, I think he looks a little different since being attorney general for, like, 13 months.

ARROYO: Before we go, I need my rose back. I need the rose back.

INGRAHAM: What? No.

ARROYO: I'm inspired by the bachelor and I want the rose back. My wife needs a rose. Goodbye.

INGRAHAM: I don't know how to respond to that. Was it you or me?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Shannon Bream is up next. She has an actual exclusive interview tonight with the real attorney general Jeff Sessions from Los Angeles.

