Broward County Sheriff's Office responds to criticism

LAURA INGRAHAM, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" HOST: We got great news. Justice Department suing California. It's awesome. Good evening from Washington. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle."

We have huge breaking news and a lot of ground to cover from every angle tonight. Trey Gowdy makes a big announcement, reversing course and backing President Trump over Attorney General Sessions. Will we see a second special prosecutor?

And a story that just broke, as I just said, the Trump administration suing the sanctuary state of California for interfering with federal immigration laws. We are going to tell you about the major implications of this suit in just a moment.

Plus, big news out of Broward County where the Sheriff's Department there is denying an exclusive report from the angle and doubling down on their insistence that they did nothing wrong.

But first, Trump busts the tyranny of the expert class. That's the focus of tonight's angle. The experts have been wrong on so many things over the last three decades. Think about it. They've been wrong on China. They were wrong on the Iraq war. They were wrong on Libya, wrong on immigration and dead wrong on trade.

President Trump has promised to shake up the system on behalf of the American people, which he repeated today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United States has been taken advantage of by other countries, both friendly and not so friendly, for many, many decades. I'm here to protect -- and one of the reasons I was elected as I'm protecting our workers and our companies and I'm not going to let that happen.

INGRAHAM: What does the GOP establishment expect after he got elected? That somehow Donald Trump would become like one of them? Trump won by defying the conventional wisdom of the establishment and he has continued to do just that.

Donald Trump, and politics, is an innovator, and he's not afraid to break with the establishments orthodoxy to do what he thinks in his best judgment is the right thing for the American people.

But his own party's barely unimaginative old guard is running to the same failed ideas of the past that got us into the ditch we are in, and at the same time, the left is moving to the extreme and I would say to the extreme irrelevance.

Now just look at the president's proposed to the DACA deal. Democrats asked for amnesty for 800,000 DREAMers. OK. Well, Donald Trump didn't actually try to meet them halfway, he actually went toward them. He raised them a million, as an amnesty for 1.8 million illegal immigrants.

Now I wasn't wild about that offer, frankly, but it did show Donald Trump's willingness to compromise and frankly to get something done. All the Democrats had to do was agree to border security and a wall and of course, to end the absurd policy of chain migration.

So, to save the DACA people, who can refuse that deal? Well, the answer is the Democrats could, because it would have given Donald Trump a win and deprived Democrats of a crucial campaign issue. Well, now the DREAMers who have been cynically used by the Democrats are beginning to catch on.

INGRAHAM: Those DREAMers on Capitol Hill and their supporters yesterday were protesting Democrats. Who knows? Maybe they are tired of being pawns. Let's move to North Korea. Every time Donald Trump issued a statement against ‘Rocket Man’ or dropped the sanction on the regime, the experts predicted an apocalypse.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIFORNIA: One of the things we've discovered about this new president is he has no clue about how to deal with foreign matters. He's dangerous and he should not be talking with this kind of bluster.

SEN. BEN CARDIN, D-MARYLAND: This is a mess that North Korea has created but President Trump has made it more difficult to deal with. He's doing none of the things necessary to achieve a real diplomatic breakthrough on North Korea.

INGRAHAM: Now instead of their promised apocalypse, we have word today that the president -- I like to call him President Kim Jon-cabbage patch doll is promising no attacks on South Korea with nukes or conventional weapons. We'll see how it goes.

But North Korea is signaling a willingness to hold talks with the United States and considering at least giving up their nukes. You think that that would have happened without Trump's tough talk and reiterating that all options were on the table? Never. So much for the experts.

Now after decades of bad trade deals -- let's move onto another topic, the hundreds of billions of dollars in trade deficits, Donald Trump is trying something different. He's trying to level the playing field, to counter years of unfair trade practices when it comes to steal and aluminum, all that dumping was going on. All the gluttons deal in aluminum. He has proposed tariffs on both steel and aluminum imports.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Our steel industry it's a fraction of what it once was, and we can't lose our aluminum industry. Also, a fraction of what it once was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, the establishment is in full revolt.

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY, MAJORITY LEADER: There is a lot of concern among Republican senators that this could sort of metastasize into a larger trade war.

REPRESENTATIVE PAUL RYAN, R-WIS., HOUSE SPEAKER: We've had multiple conversations about this, he knows our view. Every now and then we are just going to have a different approach on how we should tackle these problems. But it should be acknowledged that there is a problem that needs to be addressed here. We just want to make sure that it's done in a prudent way that is more surgical, so we can limit unintended consequences.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, unintended consequences? Are you kidding me? Drive through Toledo, Akron, or the rest of the rust belt. You will see ghost towns, you will see a lot of people who believe that, guess what, the government abandoned them. American manufacturing gutted.

People who feel hopeless, and you bet that a lot of people addicted to opioids. They didn't feel like to have much option, did they? No matter the fallout, the establishment will always lean toward unfettered, unchecked global trade.

White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, he tried to convince the president to drop his tariff idea to back down.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view and I certainly have that, and then I make a decision. But I like watching it, I like seeing it and I think it's the best way to go. Like different points of view.

INGRAHAM: They battled it out in the oval office. Gary Cohn argued one point, no tariffs, and other people, Bob Lighthizer, Wilbur Ross, they went for the economic nationalist point of view. Gary Cohn's worldview lost out. The populist vision that won Donald Trump the election won the day.

Now this may have been brewing for a long time with Gary Cohn, and let's face it, working in the White House, getting hammered in the media for your every move, it takes its toll, it's not easy.

But from an outsider's perspective, it certainly looks like Gary Cohn picked up his marbles and went back to Goldman Sachs. We cannot stand by idly while China floods our country with cheap steel and dominates the global market.

Think about it this way, in 2000, that was before they became a member of the World Trade Organization, China accounted for 15 percent of global steelmaking capacity. By 2016, China had almost quintupled its share to nearly 49 percent.

Does anyone think for a minute any of the experts think about where China will be by 2025 in steelmaking? Consider the national security implications of that. If you think that they are going to make our tanks and destroyers in a global conflict for us?

The troubling thing is that when the establishment is wrong, as they have been on China, tax cuts, the illegal invasion of our country, they still lack the humility to admit they were wrong.

National Journal reporting today that former President George W. Bush compared his administration to the Trump administration. Bush said, ‘sort of makes me look pretty good, doesn't it?’ Well, actually it doesn't unless endless wars, a financial crisis, unchecked immigration and leaving office with a 28 percent approval rating is pretty good.

By the way, George W. Bush, God bless them, love him, great guy, he didn't vote for Donald Trump, so I frankly don't care what he has to say about Donald Trump at this point in time. For eight years, George W. Bush, the establishment of the GOP, was mute during the tyranny of the Obama administration.

And now like old faithful he spouts off at every opportunity to bash President Trump either off the record or on the record. Resistance is not part of the solution and repeating the failed policies of the past is getting us nowhere.

My message to the establishment of both parties. We've tried your expert ways for decades. It led to the rise of Communist China, which is now poised -- we don't turn things around, to be the dominant economic and military power in the world.

Now President Trump, sometimes it feels like he's doing it all by himself, is trying to confront that threat and turn it around before it's too late. The globalist critics out there don't seem to care about with the freedom of the American people, whether it will be jeopardized, our ability to chart our own destiny, our own course the way that Donald Trump frankly sees it.

The 2016 election results in those battleground states showed that the heartland was not ready to state its freedom to the gods of globalism. Those people empowered the president to protect their liberty and restore their economic independence and that's what he's doing. The experts be damned. And that's the angle.

Joining us now for a reaction here Washington is Sebastian Gorka and former assistant to President Trump and Fox News contributor, and here with me is Philippe Reines, who is a former advisor to Hillary Clinton. If your phone goes off during my ANGLE -- I'm saying your name wrong.

PHILIPPE REINES, FORMER HILLARY CLINTON ADVISOR: You still got it wrong.

INGRAHAM: This is what Philippe did for me.

REINES: My mother is watching, at least get my name right.

INGRAHAM: The camera people say just call him Phil Raines, Philippe Reines. I see that one off during the middle of the angle. You are laughing because the experts in the Obama administration got it right.

REINES: I'm laughing because I keep looking to see if there are five more people here. It seems like I have to defend the liberal left coconut juice crowd, the establishment Republicans I have to defend, because he's not going to do it.

INGRAHAM: Want you to start by making your point about how the experts have gotten it right on China, Libya, Iraq.

REINES: It must be so tough being a conservative that never gets anything wrong because whenever I hear these things, a litany of I told you so, I told her so. But what's interesting to me is that Dr. Gorka is sitting here and not in the White House right now because he was forced out by the establishment and the wrong people who are working for Donald Trump, who he chose over you. I don't understand what is it that I am here to defend as opposed to it -- you display both sides.

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT: There is an establishment and this president is the antithesis to it.

REINES: Congratulations to Gary Cohn, I know you are not a fan.

INGRAHAM: Let's redirect the conversation back to my point because it's actually quite a simple point. For the last 20 years, the foreign affairs crowd, the Council on Foreign Relations, they sold us this narrative that as soon as China became a member of the World Trade Organization, most favored nation status, would play the sound bites ad nauseam him on the show over the last two weeks.

They would become freer, America was going to be stronger as a result, our national standing, our international standing was going to be improved. This was Bill Clinton, George Bush, Alan Greenspan, the list goes on and on.

Now all these years later the facts are in and my point is do the experts ever get held accountable to what has happened to freedom inside China, our standing, our steelmakers, our aluminum production, and I think it's time that people are actually held accountable.

Trump is actually trying to do that, and he gets trashed 24/7 by the media who can't stand to be proven wrong at issue. That's my point. I think it's really interesting analysis that people want to say let's talk about Gary Cohn or Stormy Daniels.

That's ridiculous. America is going to make a comeback because this president actually wants to stand up for the American worker. That's the story to cover. Go ahead.

REINES: Every time we have this conversation it seems to me that Donald Trump is not fighting with his enemies. He's fighting with his own party. This has happened time and time again whether it's tariffs, not to make a joke about Gary Cohn, but he left because he's on a different side of it.

He has been on a different side of gun control in his own party, on immigration. All the things that you listed were clips of Republicans -- I'm sorry, he being president Trump. He is waging war against his own party.

INGRAHAM: He won the presidency because he beat Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, everyone who was the expert in their field, he beat. Don't those bells go off?

GORKA: Your guest doesn't want to defend the indefensible. That's OK because it's impossible. But let's look at what his party, his highlight of your life was badly impersonating the president in the debate prep for Hillary, but you need to get over the fact that he is the president.

Your party has said -- they predicted Armageddon on the Paris Accords. They predicted apocalypse because of tax reform. They said the world would be set on fire if we recognize Jerusalem as the eternal state, the eternal capital of the Israeli state. What happened? Nothing. None of those things happen.

Your party failed America as much as the GOP rhino establishment. If you don't want to defend it, I understand because it's indefensible. This man was elected by the steelworkers of Youngstown, Ohio, that have seen factory after factory close down and think about this logic, Laura.

Did you hear that in the last week, we can't do these tariffs because there's only 600,000 Americans in the steel industry, so what? Why shouldn't there be a million? Why shouldn't there be 6 million Americans in the steel industry? Because guess what? That's what makes the nation powerful.

INGRAHAM: There are a lot of Democrats who are cheering what President Trump is doing, including the Democrats that ended up voting for Trump and if I were a Democrat, I would say what does Sharad Brown know that I don't know? Sharad Brown is saying this makes sense. Not just because his state, but because without a steelmaking capacity, what does that mean for America in 2025 or 2030?

REINES: I don't know what America we are talking about. Sixty five percent of America disagrees with what the president is doing. Dr. Gorka, could I speak? I've, you know, heard his opinions, and read about them. I was hoping to God that when I got this close I would smell booze and make it a little bit more understandable.

INGRAHAM: Why the personal attack?

GORKA: That's a debate. Let's go there. Shall we go there? This is a guest, Philippe, Phil, whatever you call yourself --

INGRAHAM: Let's not get personal. OK, let's get personal.

GORKA: He tweeted this afternoon.

REINES: It's OK when he does it, but not me.

INGRAHAM: You drew first blood. You drew first blood.

GORKA: You tweeted out today Donald Trump wants to arm white supremacist teachers. You have Trump derangement syndrome. You are talking about booze on my breath, that's the Democrats, that's why you lost.

INGRAHAM: I like you. I love Philippe. He come on my show and I really respect you and I really -- I got to say I have a lot of personal affection for him. That actually surprises me. That surprises me about you.

REINES: His views over the last years have been detestable. You were fired by Donald Trump.

GORKA: I resigned. We were going to go (inaudible)?

REINES: On my 5 minutes on national TV with you, yes.

INGRAHAM: That's not nice. I think what we have to face as a country is that both parties have failed America. I really believe that.

REINES: But you are not saying both parties have failed America.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. I've written like three books about it. Absolutely. The GOP establishment -- one of the Republican is criticizing the Republican Party? Like, if you are real Republican criticizing Trump, it's like ‘The New York Times’ will hail you for weeks and weeks. But if you are a conservative criticizing the GOP establishment, you are dividing your own party. It's like what? What are you talking about?

REINES: If you are a conservative, you are with Donald Trump when he does what you like, but you get very upset when he's all over the board on gun control and immigration. I understand that.

INGRAHAM: I criticized him.

REINES: I know you do and the reason for that I think is because you don't believe he fundamentally is in the right place on guns or on immigration.

INGRAHAM: I look at results in the end. I'm not a perfect -- knows I'm not here. He's not a perfect person, none of us are. Sometimes I tweet things I shouldn't tweet. I'm not going to hold that against you. We're up against a heartbreak. I could do an hour with you guys and I wish we could, I wish we could hold them over for another segment, can we?

REINES: Let's do it. I've got nowhere to be.

INGRAHAM: We might. I don't know. This is live TV. We are not going to do personal insults. You drew first blood, remember Rambo? Trey Gowdy, special counsel, we can talk about that as well. We have huge breaking news tonight. Don't even thinking about touching that dial, we are going to continue.

INGRAHAM: That was fun. A major developing story tonight, Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, want a special prosecutor to investigate potential abuses and obtaining the FISA warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.

Now, previously the lawmakers supported the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to let the DOJ's inspector general investigate his department. Let's discuss this important development.

We have other news we got to get to with chief political reporter at the ‘Washington Examiner,’ Fox News contributor, Byron York, and former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign advisor, Richard Goodstein.

All right, guys, no one is coming to blows on the set. You guys are going to make your points. Let's talk about first the special prosecutor point. Richard, you got this Michael Horowitz, inspector general at the Justice Department.

By all accounts, he seems to be a very professional individual and his report should be coming out four to six weeks from now. But Congress doesn't think that he has the same powers that a special prosecutor would have in these circumstances given everything we've learned. What's your take?

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FOREMR ADVISOR TO HILLARY CLINTON: I think it's pretty obvious what's going on, right? The noose is tightening, the walls are closing in a Donald Trump so his allies in Congress who already called for special counsels for Hillary Clinton emails and the Clinton foundation and Uranium One and the Strzok secret society, e-mails, bias and the list goes on. This is yet another one.

The fact of the matter is we know everything we need to know having nothing to do with Carter Page and the FISA warrant, which is that the Russians offered to help Trump, Donald Jr. said love it. The Russians proceeded to help him and Donald Trump 100 times on the campaign trail mentioned WikiLeaks and urged the Russians to break the law and steal from Hillary Clinton.

INGRAHAM: What he said was they were saying it ingest.

GOODSTEIN: Everything that he says that stupid is ingest.

INGRAHAM: The Australian foreign minister, the meeting with Papadopoulos at the bar, this came out yesterday. The information through Australian channels to the FBI. Now we find out, Byron, that the Papadopoulos issue that triggered a lot of this, turns out there was a Hillary Clinton connection there as well. I think a lot of these things adding up is what pushed for the special counsel request.

BYRON YORK, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: First of all, on Capitol Hill there is a big bipartisan investigation into Trump and Russia going on in the senate intelligence committee. There's no reason that it has to be duplicated in other committees.

Now inside the Justice Department right now we have this respect inspector general report coming up in four to six weeks. It's an internal investigation into the way the FBI and the Justice Department handled a Hillary Clinton email affair.

There's a lot of questions you can ask about that and people are expecting a pretty interesting report. The point that Gowdy and Goodlatte are making now, a lot of other Republicans too is not on this specific issue, this looking into the FISA warrant and all of that.

There are so many people outside the Justice Department like Christopher Steele, like Sidney Blumenthal, the people who were in the Justice Department but who have not left like James Comey and Andrew McCabe. All of those people are not under the jurisdiction of the inspector general, so that's why they think they need a special counsel to look into it.

INGRAHAM: This is also what Trey Gowdy said to Fox News today off camera he said we leak like gossip girls. We don't have the ability to impanel a grand jury, we don't have the ability to offer immunity. We should not be offering immunity.

Executive branch investigations are more publicly confidence inspiring than current congressional investigations, seeming to admit that their own investigations aren't really -- and I think you would agree with that, aren't really moving the needle one way or another.

GOODSTEIN: That doesn't have to be the case. I went to the Watergate hearings as a Senate intern during the summer of 1973. They were perfectly credible. This can be done. The fact that without this partisan kind of lines being drawn in the House in particular is unfortunate, but it doesn't mean that by law or even practice that it has to be biased. It frankly shouldn't be. Let's have all these people testify publicly from Don Jr. and Jared on down.

INGRAHAM: Would it bother you if the shoe were on the other foot, though? If it turns out that Hillary was elected, and it turns out that the investigation was going the other way, Hillary was being investigated and it was only Donald Trump people -- wouldn't that bother you?

GOODSTEIN: Two points. I hear people talk about let's wrap up Mueller. He was appointed May 17th last year, less than a year. Ken Starr, I didn't hear a single Republican say to start wrapping it up, over four years. The answer is, if Hillary Clinton had benefited from the Russians helping him, there would be impeachment proceedings already and there would be legislative recommendations about what to do to stop it from happening.

INGRAHAM: How do Trump benefit?

GOODSTEIN: He benefited in two regards. One, we know that the WikiLeaks or something that overtime basically took a toll on the public's perception of Hillary, right? And we also know that the Russians basically targeted individuals --

INGRAHAM: Julian Assange says Russia didn't give him information.

GOODSTEIN: We will trust Julian Assange, right? He's only ripped to shreds the U.S. intelligence community.

INGRAHAM: I'm not in favor of that --

GOODSTEIN: I don't think is a credible source.

INGRAHAM: Nothing that he's come out with has been disproven. Byron, I have to ask about this lawsuit, DOJ lawsuit against sanctuary city California. Huge story just broke. What does this mean? This is big news.

YORK: This is a continuation of what we seen from the Jeff Sessions Justice Department, which is to try to push on sanctuary jurisdictions, a lot of them are century cities, not a whole state, but this is something they've been wanting to do because the Justice Department does control a lot of grants given to jurisdiction is around the country. They can cut those off.

INGRAHAM: And we find out that agents' lives could be put at risk going in on these raids one some of these individuals -- these local officials are warning immigrants these raids are coming and they are very worried that ICE agents and others, their own lives, and may be immigrants' lives are being put at risk here because of the warning.

YORK: This is also a campaign promise from President Trump as well.

INGRAHAM: And we've got some criminals who have been deported, you would agree with that? That's a good thing?

GOODSTEIN: I also think that when these raids happen, these undocumented immigrants are less inclined to cooperate with police who investigate real crime.

INGRAHAM: MS-13 that are being deported, they are not going to be deported.

GOODSTEIN: Get them out.

INGRAHAM: They only way to get some of them out are to do these raids because they are in sanctuary cities which are frankly shielding them. Great segment.

The Broward County sheriff's office, guys, responds to a report that we put out there a couple of weeks ago, last week, on why deputies did not confront the Florida school shooter. We're going to tell you how they are spending it now next.

INGRAHAM: The Broward County sheriff's office is in full CYA mode this evening, pushing back against an avalanche of criticism about questions of its conduct during the Stoneman Douglas school shooting. That includes information first reported exclusively on ‘The Angle’ when a well-placed source told us that deputies were told not to enter the school during the shooting unless their body cameras were on, a charge now being denied.

The sheriff's office is also denying reports that a captain told deputies to form a perimeter around the scene instead of going into confront the shooter. It says the perimeter was formed after the shooting had stopped.

Joining us now with reaction is Jeff Bell, president of the Broward County Sheriff Deputies Association, and former L.A. police detective Mark Fuhrman. Gentlemen, great to see you. Jeff, let's start with you. Boy, they were issuing today after all these days that these reports were out there a flurry of denials. Let me read to you what the Broward sheriff's office said in its fact-check on body cameras. Any suggestion that Sheriff Scott Israel or any other deputy from Broward Sheriff's office ordered body cameras to be turned on prior to entering the schools is false. What's your reaction to that? We have two well-placed sources tell us that in fact it was the case that they were told not to enter unless they had their body cameras on.

JEFF BELL, BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTIES ASSOCIATION: I think this just further affirms the union's position that we are calling for the Broward Sheriff's office to be totally transparent in this investigation and to release the information out there, because by releasing parts of this information that they have today it just further creates more speculation that there is some hidden truth back there. There may or may not be, but it sure does give the appearance that something is being hidden from the public.

INGRAHAM: Mark, there seems to have been quite a lag in the sheriff's office releasing these clarifications fact checks. There's obviously enormous pressure Scott Israel to resign given the repeated visits to the Cruz household, the red flags, one after the other missed. Now he says, well, this idea that there was a perimeter set up, that was only set up after the shooting had ceased. From what you are gathering and what you have seen, what's your reaction to these series of fact checks released today?

MARK FUHRMAN, FORMER LAPD DETECTIVE: Laura, if I was going to assume that this captain, this female captain, ordered a perimeter to be set up while she was not at the scene, that would go against every tactical operation that I've ever heard of, been part of, or anything else.

The people that were in charge of that scene where the deputies that first arrived. They were in charge of that tactical scene, they make all the calls. To have anybody make any kind of call on the radio is incompetence at the very best, and probably gets worse from there.

It seems that there is nothing that they can account for immediately. It takes them a week, 10 days to come up with an excuse that still doesn't pass muster on what happened at that location. Those deputies didn't go in for a reason, but that doesn't let them off the hook. Those deputies are deputies, they are cops. They have a situation there and they need to act. They don't have want to wait for an order. They capable and train. They need to go in and confront the shooter. That was their job.

INGRAHAM: And Jeff, when you go back and look at this horrific situation, horrific shooting, we all know, we support our police. We love our police officers, we love our first responders. But we also can learn from what happened on that day. Everybody wants to run to gun control, I get it. That's what the left is going to do and even some Republicans. But we do have some basic facts that are just facts that we would certainly learn about if we had the police transmission over the radio released.

And this reminds of the Las Vegas shooting where we still haven't seen videotapes of the shooter checking into the hotel, bringing all the bags. Just like it never happened. We never see the video. Why haven't we seen more video and why haven't we heard the audio of the police response? Jeff, I would like your response and then Mark very quickly.

BELL: That's the million-dollar question that nobody knows the answer to and that's where we are demanding the transparency on this. If we did something wrong, we did something wrong. Let's learn from this and move forward. The only way to recognize that there's a problem is to actually be honest and truthful for it. We have to move forward with better training in this agency.

I've said it before, $887 million revised budget last year in the sheriff's office and we don't even have our own gun range. That's unacceptable. And the training that we do have, I have got to give credit to the sergeants and deputies that have gone to classes with what little they have to work with.

But if we are going to get serious about problems like this and addressing the next problem that comes down the road, we have to look at ourselves and learn from instances like this and move forward.

INGRAHAM: Mark?

FUHRMAN: Laura, we don't need to wait for the videos. Can you imagine how many 911 calls came out from those children inside that school? There was probably 1,000, 2,000 cellphones in that school. How about releasing some of the 911 calls because that should have been relayed to those officers that were responding exactly what was going down. Nobody thought there were shots outside. Everybody knew there were shots inside. Let's actually get real here. Everybody knew what was going down. They bobbled this when it was outside of the school, and people died. That's the long and the short of it.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, fantastic segment. And Trump's tough talk maybe getting results despite the torrent of ridicule from the critics. The unexpected reaction from North Korea and the possible concessions coming up next.

INGRAHAM: A top South Korean official says North Korea may make huge concessions if the safety of the regime can be guaranteed and military threats are removed. There is even a possibility of the hermit kingdom parting ways with its precious nuclear weapons? That would be a game changer. President Trump cautiously praised the possible progress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They are sincere, but I think they are sincere also because the sanctions and what we are doing with respect to North Korea, including the great help that we've been given from China, these sanctions have been very, very strong and very biting, and we don't want that to happen. So I really believe they are sincere. I hope they are sincere. We are going to soon find out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Sincere North Koreans. Joining us now to discuss, former U.N. ambassador John Bolton. All right, Mr. Ambassador, North Korea sincere that they probably want the sanctions to end. But what's going on here? We heard the experts -- we did this whole angle on the experts. The experts predicting Trump was going to blow up the world. Was he doing the madman theory?

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: I think what he was doing and finally succeeded is convincing them he is not Barack Obama. And in fact I would say that the reason the North is now trying to look reasonable is that they are so close to succeeding in getting deliverable nuclear weapons that they want to get across the finish line by distracting us. They've done it countless times before, it's always worked for them. They hope the State Department will prevail and it will work for them again. I think they underestimated Trump severely.

INGRAHAM: So you're saying that Donald Trump sounding sort of cautiously optimistic there is not correct then, because this might just give them the time they need, little heat off them to get this done?

BOLTON: If we take the pressure off.

INGRAHAM: Which he's not going to do.

BOLTON: I don't think he is. I think he has inherited a due bill from the Obama administration with some pretty unattractive options, one of which is the possibility of military force so that North Korea doesn't end up with nuclear weapons. And I think one thing the North now believes is that he's not afraid to carry through on that option. He doesn't want to do it, let's be clear, but unlike some of his predecessors he's not afraid to do it to protect American citizens. And that should have an effect on North Korea and China.

INGRAHAM: Who gets credit inside the Trump team? Everybody is freaking out because Gary Cohn is picking up his marbles and going back to Goldman Sachs. Everyone is upset about that. The establishment thought they had a real advocate in Gary Cohn. He's a really smart guy and I think he did some great things, but on this issue, is it Mattis, is it Tillerson, Mattis, others? Who really worked hard on this?

BOLTON: I think in terms of the president's view of the threat of nuclear proliferation, which is what North Korea represents and what Iran represents, he is the driving force. This is something -- in many cases he might say I don't care about North Korea or Iran except they've got nuclear weapons and it's a danger to Americans if they get the delivery capability for them. So I think he's driving the train. That's my impression.

INGRAHAM: Now, China, I have long since, and I know you probably share the belief, and North Korea is China's proxy, China's North Korea's proxy. You got Iran, you got Russia all funneling aid and technology to North Korea. How might the China equation be affected here?

BOLTON: They said for a long time they don't want North Korea to have nuclear weapons because it would destabilize each Asia. They haven't done a blessed thing really to cause that result. I think they felt North Korea was really somebody else's problem. I think they are a little bit worried about it now precisely because we got so many of the White House was going to do something, who might impose tariffs on China. Can you imagine that?

INGRAHAM: This is really quickly on that, we're almost out of time -- on the tariffs question, the Republicans on the Democrat establishment are going crazy on that. You're quick take?

BOLTON: I don't think Trump wants a trade war. I think he wants to say to people when you make commitments with United States and trade follow your commitments. If you don't follow your commitments there will be consequences.

INGRAHAM: Mr. Ambassador, thank you so much.

And are there any truly great men that the PC police don't want to destroy? How the Oscars triggered the latest target of their wrath next.

INGRAHAM: This is why Gary Oldman took home the Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in ‘The Darkest Hour.’

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARY OLDMAN: Now is the time to negotiate.

GARY OLDMAN: When will the lesson be learned? You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The actor captured the spirit of the man who saved his country from the Nazis. His defiant words rallied the people of Britain and gave them courage to hold out long enough for the Americans to arrive. And together they destroyed the evil that was the Third Reich.

Churchill is revered as the man who saved Europe and perhaps western civilization, but that isn't good enough for the people of the PC police, who launched a furious and unhinged backlash against the Oscars for honoring the great men via Oldman's best actor award.

One tweet called Churchill a genocidal racist and the film an attempt to rehabilitate the British Empire's war criminals. Nice. Another tweet called him, quote, a bigot who was ideologically little different from Hitler and who was culpable in the starvation death of 3 million Bengalis.

We are not going to re-litigate their revisionist history here. It's so pathetic. But Churchill was an indomitable leader who didn't mince words. He could be mercurial and often unreasonable, but here's what his critics overlook. Churchill might not have been a perfect man, but he was a great man because he alone had the courage to defy the naysayers and do what victory required.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARY OLDMAN, ACTOR: We see in the movie that he spends 4,000 men to their deaths to save 300,000. And when you are in that big chair making those decisions in war, those are the types of things, those are the types of decisions that you have to make. And then of course I don't know how you then sleep soundly in your bed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Churchill's wartime strategy could be summed up into words, and they remain good advice as we battle the modern forces of intolerance in the PC police -- never surrender. We will be right back.

INGRAHAM: Before we go, this is a wild story that had gotten hardly any coverage. A man who said he was on a jihad to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East pled guilty today to killing a college student in New Jersey and he confessed to killing three other people in Washington state. He was 34-year-old Ali Muhammad Brown, a Seattle resident. He admitted to shooting a 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin in late June of 2014 as Tevlin sat at a traffic light in West Orange which is a few miles from Newark. And he also took responsibility for the fatal shooting of Dwone Anderson-Young, 23, and Ahmed Said, 27, earlier that month in Seattle after they left a gay nightclub, and for the deadly shooting of Leroy Henderson, 30, in the Seattle suburb of Skyway in April the same year. My goodness. And, again, hardly any coverage anywhere, but we've got to keep these stories at the forefront for all of you.

That is all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream is up next with a phenomenal show on tap as always.

