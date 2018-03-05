Gregg Jarrett and Carter Page on Mueller's mission creep

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," March 5, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY: All right. Mark, thank you. Good job filling in for Tucker.

Welcome to HANNITY.

A huge breaking news tonight. Four major stories we're following.

Hollywood's glaring hypocrisy on guns, sexual assault, and much more on full display at the Oscars. Now, it's why this year's award show, guess what, it was the least watched ever. Now, tonight, we're going to be calling out these Hollywood leftist hypocrites.

And also brand-new, a major development, all roads in the Russia investigation lead directly back to Hillary Clinton and we've got that math. John Solomon reporting that the Australian diplomat who helped start the Russia investigation has deep ties to the Clintons and according to Solomon, this diplomat actually helped secure $25 million in funding for the Clinton Foundation.

And, breaking right now, 'Axios' reporting the special counsel Robert Mueller is subpoenaing communications involving key Trump associates. Now, tonight, we have our own list of corrupt officials and individuals you are going to want to take notes. And, Robert Mueller, you should be focusing in on this list. We'll explain.

And, tonight, breaking news report from 'The New Yorker' casting doubt on if Russia was actually behind the DNC server hack. And this comes as Mueller is planning to indict Russians for stealing Democratic emails.

All of that plus the House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is getting answers some Obama officials about the Clinton bought and paid for dossier.

A lot of breaking news in our opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Before we get to the latest on deep state gate, we have a lot to tell you about, the pinnacle of Hollywood's self-praise. Yes, the 90th Academy Awards took place last night. If you are like most Americans, you probably didn't see it. In fact, this year's award show was the least watched Oscars in recorded history. And tonight, we're going to spare you all the painful details from the focal hour holier-than-thou parade of Hollywood elitism and who wore what designer, and where did their jewelry come from, and how high their high heels are, and who did their makeup. We'll spare you all that important information.

Instead, we're going to focus on some of the most egregious examples of hypocrisy from last night's show. Let's start with the sanctimonious so-called comedian/host Jimmy Kimmel, now Democratic activist, dedicating much of his opening speech to women's rights. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDIAN: I hope you will listen too many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like Me Too and Time's Up and Never Again because what they are doing is important, things are changing for the better, they are making sure that this positive change, this is a night for positivity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And, of course, Kimmel, he was not the only person to extol the virtues of Hollywood's newfound feminist movement. Best actress winner Frances McDormand, she used her acceptance speech to honor women across the industry with a special shout out to crowd favorite Meryl Streep.

Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANCES MCDORMAND, ACTRESS: If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors. Meryl, if you do it, everyone else will, come on!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's right. Hollywood, follow Meryl Streep's lead and stand up for women. Just like she did with Harvey Weinstein for years, Streep even called Weinstein a god. All while Weinstein's horrific misdeeds were well-known all over town. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERYL STREEP, ACTRESS: I just want to thank my agent Kevin Huvane, and god, Harvey Weinstein. The punisher, Old Testament, I guess.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Apparently, most people knew what god was really like.

Meryl's brave feminist leadership doesn't end there. During a 2003 Oscars, watch Meryl Streep, she stood up enthusiastically cheering for a known pedophile, child rapist by the name of Roman Polanski, you know, the guy who fled to Europe after pleading guilty to giving champagne and Quaaludes to a 13-year-old girl and raping her repeatedly. Oh, he was 43 at the time. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRISON FORD, ACTOR: Roman Polanski for 'The Pianist '.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A standing ovation for a pedophile, child rapist, one of the loudest applauses in Oscar's history.

Polanski was awarded for an Oscar for best director. But Hollywood's support for Polanski didn't stop with that award and that stirring round of applause that you just heard there. In 2009, after Polanski was arrested in Switzerland and connection to his rape case, over 100 celebrities signed a petition demanding his release. So, don't be fooled by all the empowering rhetoric that you saw at the Oscars.

Hollywood's hypocritical feminist movement is about as laughable and is flawed as Emma Watson's grammatically incorrect Time's Up tattoo, and predictably, by the way, the next blatant double standard from last night's show involves the topic of gun control and, of course, cheap shots at the NRA. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMMON, PERFORMER: On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell. A land where dreamers live and freedom dwells. Immigrants get the benefits. We put up monuments for the feminists, tell the NRA, they are in god's way, and to the people of Parkland we say I say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Let's not forget that while the entertainment industry, all these overpaid actors and actresses are pushing increased government restrictions on your right to bear arms and they are protected by heavily armed personnel -- in a lot of cases, 24/7. This includes last night's Academy Awards, which was safeguarded by over 500 LAPD officers, the LAPD bomb squad, and other federal officials.

So, while Hollywood rejects an increase of armed security presence at our schools, well, they are the ones who enjoy the protection of hundreds of professional trained members of law enforcement that have guns and carry them and had them last night. And while Hollywood makes fun of Americans the ones that want to protect themselves and arm their families, and protect them as well, they are the ones that utilize the services of armed security. Don't our kids in school -- don't they deserve about 1/100th of the security that we have at the Oscars? Half these stars probably wouldn't even show up if there was no protection.

If Hollywood is wondering why the ratings for their biggest award show is in a free fall, perhaps they might want to do a little soul-searching and self-reflection, introspection, Americans don't want to be lectured from hypocrites about women's rights, from a group of people who actively supported monsters like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski. And Americans don't want to hear about responsible gun ownership from a group of people who have never been responsible for their own personal security.

And Americans, sure as hell, they don't want to hear about global warming from a group of people who jet-set around the world on their private jets and want us to stop driving SUVs and Dodge Caravans for our kids.

Maybe at next year's show, the leftist and Hollywood should just leave the politics at the door.

All right. Also new this hour, this is a massive development, all roads in the Russia investigation leading directly back to one person, Hillary Clinton. John Solomon, who will join us tonight, is reporting that the Australian diplomat who helped trigger the start of the Russia investigation has deep connections to Bill and Hillary Clinton. And according to 'The New York Times,' well, Downer is the person, former Trump campaign associate, that George Papadopoulos got drunk without that London nightclub and then started talking about Russia having dirt on Hillary Clinton.

And two months later, Downer then told Australian officials about the conversation who then told American intelligence -- four-way hearsay as my friend Gregg Jarrett says. And Solomon is reporting tonight that Alexander Downer, well, he helped secure $25 million for funding for the Clinton Foundation starting back in 2006.

Bipartisan lawmakers are telling Solomon tonight that Downer's ties to the Clintons were never previously disclosed to Congress. Shocking. And Solomon is also reporting that Downer met with Bill Clinton in '06 and with Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state in '09.

We did reach out to Hillary Clinton for comment. Shocking, she never got back to us. Her spokesperson did reply to Solomon and said that Hillary was unaware of possible contacts between her campaign and Downer. In a statement that they gave to 'The Hill,' Australian's foreign ministry declined to answer questions about whether Downer had any contact with Clinton associates around the same time we helped start the Russia investigation. This is a big report tonight.

It also takes a lot, by the way, if you start connecting the dots and you could begin to see Clinton has her hands in everything here. All the evidence that was used to start and further the Russia investigation, all came from cronies and associates, whether people that were being paid by the Clintons, or knew the Clintons. On top of Alexander Downer, we have Clinton paying over $10 million to fund this dossier that we now know is full of Russian and Russian government lies. The FBI then takes the unverified dossier, going against their own protocols, they lied to a FISA judge about who paid for it, they hide that important fact, to get the warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page, who is sitting right next to me now.

And there's also a former State Department official, Jonathan Weiner, who admitted in a 'Washington Post' op-ed to meeting with Christopher Steele, and said that he was being fed even more anti-Trump information by longtime Clinton allies, like Sid Vicious Blumenthal and Cody Shearer.

And as we learn more and more information about this massive developing scandal, one thing is clear: Hillary Clinton is at the center of everything.

And also breaking now, two stories about special counsel Mueller's investigative crept. 'Axios' is now reporting that a special counsel, Robert Mueller, he's now beginning to subpoena all communications as it relates to an unidentified witness and what meetings they might have had or contracts with key Trump associates going back all the way to November, 2015. These communications include emails, text messages, and even handwritten notes.

And there are several other reports that Mueller is also now investigating the UAE trying to influence the Trump White House. So, Robert Mueller needs to explain what the heck any of this has to do with Trump-Russia collusion. Trump-UAE collusion, is at the next step?

This is beyond Mueller's mandate because the entire investigation was supposed to be about Trump-Russia collusion. But since that evidence doesn't exist, well, Mueller is now conducting his witch hunt and he's shaking people down, hoping that he'll be able to charge them with something, anything, even if it has nothing to do with Russia. And since Mueller is so interested in me subpoenas and getting information out of people, well, we decided to put together a few questions we'd like answered on behalf of the American people. You.

Let's start with Mueller himself. He should turn over all emails, text messages, handwritten notes from when he was the FBI director about why he didn't listen to an FBI informant, the guy that discovered Vladimir Putin had a group of people in this country, an organization, all trying to get a foothold in America's uranium market. And if Mueller wants to conduct a real investigation, I think he should subpoena all communications from the key players involved. In a scandal, by the way, where we had real collusion.

Take a look at the side of your screen. All of those people there are people that Mueller needs to be issuing subpoenas too. You have officials from the FBI like Comey and Andrew McCabe, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, you got the love birds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. You got former Obama intelligence officials, key Clinton allies, and even members of Mueller's own team like Andrew Weissmann and Jeannie Ray.

All of these people either have ties to the real Russia scandal or are unmanageably corrupt. So, it's time that we start getting some answers. In addition to all this new information. Well, we now know another massive bombshell that's breaking tonight, hidden in an article from 'The New Yorker' about former British by Christopher Steele, it's a major revelation.

Well, in the dossier, Steele's Russian sources told him that the hack of the DNC, the emails, the servers, quote, involved agents within the Democratic Party structure itself -- oh, not Russia -- as well as Russian cyber operators based in the U.S. and state-sponsored Russian cyber actors. This information is key because according to new reports, the special counsel Mueller is likely going to indict Russians for hacking Democratic emails.

A few key points, though. Mueller can indict all the Russians he wants but they are never going to be extradited to face any charges here. So what is it Mueller really doing, nothing short of a cheap political statement on his part to advance his narrative. Of course, he has all the people that donated to Clinton, Obama, and the DNC on his team.

There is one way he'll never get to take any of these Russians or talk to them. If these reports are true, and if Mueller wants to go down the road of hacking and if he actually cares about truth, they may be Mueller should talk to the one person on earth that would know, and that would be WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange is the one person in the world that would know where the emails came from before he put it up on WikiLeaks. Unlike Mueller, I actually took the time, I went to the Ecuadorian embassy in London. I talked to Julian Assange. He's the one I posted the emails, and Assange flat out denied that the emails ever came from Russia or any state.

Here's what Assange told me.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Did Russia give you this information or anybody associated with Russia?

JULIAN ASSANGE, WIKILEAKS FOUNDER: Our source is not a state party. So the answer for our interactions is no.

HANNITY: You did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta's emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent you do not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?

ASSANGE: We can say, we have said repeatedly, over the last few months, that our source is not the Russian government, and it is not a state party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I've interviewed Assange five times. He has repeatedly and consistently said it was not from Russia, nor any state.

If Mueller's intention is to get to the truth, then wouldn't he have to at least ask, sit down, try and ascertain from Assange where to get this information from?

And I don't care if you like Assange or don't like Assange, I don't care if you like WikiLeaks or don't like WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks has never been proven wrong in 11 years. He is a much better track record, by the way, then anyone in the destroyed Trump media, like 'The Washington Post' and 'The New York Times' and ABC, NBC, CBS, fake news CNN or the conspiracy network MSNBC.

And since Assange published the emails, wouldn't he know exactly where they came from? And wouldn't he probably have some type of forensic proof about where it came from?

Here is another part to this DNC hacking story. The FBI never was actually able to look at the DNC servers. This is an important point. They had to rely on a private company called CrowdStrike that was hired by the DNC because the DNC would never let the FBI look at the servers.

Take a look at what the former FBI Director James Comey told Congress back in January of last year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BURR, R-NORTH CAROLINA: Were you given access to do the forensics on those servers?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: We were not. We were -- a highly respected private company eventually got access and shared with us what they saw there.

BURR: But is that typically the way the FBI would prefer to do the forensics? Or would your forensics unit rather see -- field the servers and do the forensics themselves?

COMEY: We'd always prefer to have access hands on ourselves if that's possible.

BURR: Do you know why you were denied access to those servers?

COMEY: I don't know for sure. I don't know for sure.

BURR: Was there one request or multiple requests?

COMEY: Multiple requests at different levels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And the DNC gets to say no to the FBI and the FBI never actually analyzed the servers, and they just had to rely on whatever the DNC, whoever they hired, in this case CrowdStrike, to tell them what is in there?

Sorry. This sounds a lot like the FBI never verifying the dossier. They just go along with whatever Christopher Steele told them.

Don't you think if you are going to carry out a thorough investigation, you'd at least want to look at the server? Well, if Hillary had it, it would have been acid washed.

And finally tonight, breaking news from the House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes and his effort to get answers from key Obama administration officials about the phony dossier. Here is what Nunes said earlier tonight on with Martha MacCallum. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R—CALIF., CHAIR, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Thankfully, we had received most of the people have responded, getting the information back promptly and on time. There are a few people who have asked for an additional week, which we have granted that time.

There are a few people, though, that are not responding. They seem to have went dark. However, if they do not respond shortly here, they will be getting subpoenaed to appear before Congress to be treated with a deposition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Finding out what all these Obama officials knew about the dossier, when they knew it is key. We've been following these developments closely and we will continue.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, former Trump campaign associate become a guy who was spied on for a year based on Hillary's dossier, no dossier -- I'm sorry, no dossier, no application to spy on you, and through you, the entire Trump campaign. Great to be in the middle of it, isn't it?

CARTER PAGE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: Completely out of control, Sean. Yes.

HANNITY: All right. But, Mueller also you're you on the list of people that Mueller is asking for the emails, texts, et cetera. Do you know what -- who the individual is that they're talking about?

PAGE: Well, there's --

HANNITY: Is it a guy that's been melting down on TV tonight?

PAGE: That's my understanding. You know, after everything I have been through, these are -- this is a small drop in the bucket. So, I've kind of become pretty numb to it a long time ago. So --

HANNITY: Gregg, what's your take on the list? And what's fascinating about all this to me as I have my list of people that need to answer questions.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: One of the first things he would do, as a special counsel, would be to begin subpoenaing all the documents, of texts, and emails, and other communications. And here we are ten months later and, you know, Bob Mueller is just kind of getting around to doing that right about now.

HANNITY: Yes, a little late, right?

JARRETT: Yes. And, you know, as for this guy, Sam Nunberg, who is a peripheral figure. In 2015, before he got fired from the Trump campaign, has been hauling off all day long and incredibly erratic sort of meltdown way and making all kinds of baseless accusations that he had no access to.

For example, he said of Carter Page, he said Carter Page colluded with the Russians. Carter has never even met Sam Nunberg or talk to him.

HANNITY: Let's show a little bit of Nunberg. He was on fake new CNN earlier tonight. I think my name came up a little bit. Always good to be talked about, you know, free airtime, free promotion. They're obsessed with us. Anyway , let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIN BURNETT, CNN HOST: So, Sam, I have to ask you one other thing.

SAM NUNBERG, FORMER TRUMP AIDE: Yes, ma'am.

BURNETT: And it's an awkward question to ask, but, you know, I've interviewed you before, you are sitting very close to me.

NUNBERG: Yes.

BURNETT: We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you, talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today.

Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.

NUNBERG: Well, I have not had a drink.

BURNETT: You haven't had a drink? So, that's not --

NUNBERG: No.

BURNETT: So, I just -- because it is the talk out there, again, I know it's awkward. Let me just give you the question, categorically --

(CROSSTALK)

BURNETT: Have you had a drink today?

NUNBERG: My answer is no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let's go after the guy that appears to be having a national meltdown and say, oh, I smell booze on your breath. Not me, I didn't have one drink.

PAGE: There's been a lot of people who have been quite intoxicated for over a year and a half now. So, there's nothing -- nothing new here.

HANNITY: OK. How are you going to respond to Mueller?

PAGE: You know, I've been cooperative with anyone that wants to talk to me. I think the more the truth gets out there, the better. So --

HANNITY: Is there anything you are hearing Nunberg says that resonates in your mind, is truth?

PAGE: I mean, I was called by dozens of reporters and they were asking me for a reaction. I just said, well, ask him where the facts are. You know, everything should be based on facts. Unfortunately, it's been pretty seldom focused on that to thus far.

HANNITY: And now we're talk -- you talk about investigative creep, now we are looking into the Emirates, now we are looking into Sam Nunberg and what they know about him and I am just -- where is the Trump-Russia collusion? Because even last week in 'The View,' you know, Mr. TV himself Adam Schiff said there is nothing. He couldn't name any evidence.

JARRETT: Yes, he's finally backtracking. He was the driving force on every television show he could get in front of a camera on that said Trump- Russia collusion, we're going to prove it. There's all kinds of compelling evidence, he said. Now he doesn't have a shred of evidence.

Three congressional committees have investigated for a year and a half, not a scintilla of evidence of Trump-Russian collusion. Bob Mueller has been at it for 10 months, no evidence of collusion. You know, it's about time that he'd wrap this hoax up.

HANNITY: How many people are you going to sue?

CARTER: You know, my main focus right now is on the defamation front. And so, that's moving along. But it's similar to the FISA court, right, where they are completely overloaded and they're not able --

HANNITY: Is the list going to be long?

CARTER: Well, I think I have some --

HANNITY: A lot of media people?

CARTER: Very heavy hitters that I'm up against. And I also want $1 from the U.S. government if they own up to the mistakes they made.

HANNITY: Well, they finally apologized to conservative groups.

Thank you, both.

John Solomon and Sara Carter with their breaking news, two stories, next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, major breaking news tonight from 'The Hill's' John Solomon, reporting tonight, quote: Australian diplomat who is tip prompted FBI's Russia probe has ties to the Clintons.'

For that and more, we have from 'The Hill', John Solomon, and investigative reporter, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

John, let's start with this. So, you have the foreign minister, Downer, Australian foreign minister, and why don't I just let you set that up. And again, the FBI is implicated here for not doing their job.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes. So, you have the guy who gave us the start of the Russia investigation by the FBI's own account, Ambassador Downer's information that he had overheard a conversation about George Papadopoulos in the London bar, that he reported two months later, that became the genesis of this whole investigation.

One of the things we didn't know the last few years we've been following this, he was a $25 million donor to the Clinton Foundation. He arranged foreign aid in the amount of $25 million from Australian taxpayers to do a very noble project, a project to help AIDS patients around Asia, but it's yet another connection of a friendly Clinton source who's at the front end of this investigation, and we are learning about it so late in the process. It frustrates Congress.

We talked to Jim Jordan today and the first thing he said is, why do we keep finding out the stuff after the fact? Why can't the FBI tell the stuff up front? And I think it's a question a lot of people in Congress are going to be asking.

HANNITY: Well, his prior connection to the Clinton Foundation, it was never disclosed. So, again, everything always goes back to the Clintons, and who they know, and Sidney Blumenthal, everything that is providing all of this, feeding this information, including Clinton -- Hillary paying for the dossier. They're all Clinton cronies.

SOLOMON: The public information we have, there's only four sources of information that the FBI used to predicate or start its investigation. Ambassador Downer, we know he has a friendly relationship with the Clintons. Christopher Steele, we know he was paid by the Clintons.

Christopher Steele talked to Mike Isikoff, the reporter, and Isikoff's story was then used. And the last one is Sidney Blumenthal and his friend Cody Shearer routing information to the State Department to get to Steele to get the FBI. All four pillars of the initial investigation of the Russia collusion, alleged Russia collusion that hasn't been proven, all start with someone close to the Clintons, and I think that's the picture that now concerns Congress.

HANNITY: All right. Sara, you have an interesting piece out, the case for or against a special prosecutor to investigate the investigators. Now, we do know that the inspector general, Horowitz, we expect a report that they had been working on a pretty long time to be coming out perhaps maybe even this week, next week, or at least very shortly. But the inspector general has no prosecutorial l powers. We know certain facts here. Well know that in the FISA warrant there was never. They knew that in fat Hillary bought and paid for it. They didn't tell the original application the Judge that in fact that was the case. There is a special footnote may have political orientation, that tells nothing to the judge. They purposely withheld that information and every subsequent renewal of that application, three times, again they don't tell the judge and everybody knew the basis for it was the dossier or to quote the former FBI Director McCabe no dossier no FISA warrant application even.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Correct. The inspector general, the Department of Justice has been advocating the inspector general and they put him in charge, Michael Horowitz of this investigation into FISA abuse. Everyone, there's a growing chorus now within the Republican -- within Republican lawmakers that are saying we really need to step outside of the DOJ and the FBI and call a special counsel to investigate this. Why? Because when the inspector general just doesn't have resources to conduct such a massive investigation. This is what you is going to be need. You can't have the Fox guarding the hen house. You can't have the DOJ investigating itself. This is the two main arguments. Not the DOJ would say no look, he needs to be able to do his job and his job is to investigate the FBI and investigate those people in the DOJ that they believe broke the law. You brought up a good point Sean. He can refer for prosecution but he can't prosecute himself. He can put the report together and refer for prosecution.

HANNITY: The problem is we already know the laws, we know that they purposely. They didn't verify the facts and they misled FISA Judges.

RABADI: That is correct.

HANNITY: That is violation of law.

CARTER: That is why people are calling for a special prosecutor. Because they want to see this investigated. I can tell you a number of Senators I spoken with and a number of congressional lawmakers actually believe that the law has been broken. And in fact one of them told me tonight. A Senator told me tonight, if I'm wrong let's have a special prosecutor make that decision. Somebody outside of the scope.

HANNITY: I have a few. How about Bruce and nelly and Page and Susan Rice. Jim Comey and Sally Yates and Blumenthal and Bill and Hillary, Obama. Samantha Powers. And lynch. I got a pretty long list. John?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: There's a column on the Hill tonight by Jonathan Turley, I encourage everyone to read it. It says, we just prosecuted Mike Flynn for the false statements. What if this report about the I.G. report is true and McCabe lied about a leak, are we going to prosecute him and treat him the same way as we treated Michael Flynn.

HANNITY: Is there equal justice under the law John?

SOLOMON: That is a great question and the big question here, can the Justice Department effectively do it when he was such a big part of the case?

HANNITY: If I deleted subpoenaed e-mails, I wonder if I go to jail. If I acid wash my hard drive, beat up my blackberry and iPhone, I wonder what would happen Sara?

CARTER: You would probably be prosecuted and you would go to jail. I mean that is the fact. These is the reason why this investigations are so important. They're not just Washington centric investigation. This is about the American people and our fourth amendment rights when we think about FISA abuse. When we think of Carter Page, it is not just Carter Page. It is every single one of us. And about the tools of our intelligence community being weaponized against us.

HANNITY: Carter Page is going to be rich. That is my prediction. Carter page is going to be a rich man at the end of all this.

CARTER: Maybe.

HANNITY: All right. Good investigative work, both of you, we keep on peeling the onion, we are getting there.

When we come back, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Geraldo Rivera on the outrageous illegal immigration situation and that may be in Oakland, California literally risking lives. We will explain as Hannity continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Our good friend Geraldo Rivera, he is at the White House today with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. See that, that is a selfie, by the way a safe selfie, he is going to tell us about it in a minute. First, we're learning more damming immigration about the illegal immigrants that the mayor of Oakland California is trying to protect from following the law and federal immigration authorities. According to the L.A. Times, siding ICE of the 232 people that were arrested in the latest illegal immigration crackdown in California, 180 were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal or who had previously had been removed from the United States. Quote, 115 had prior felony convictions to serious offenses like child sex crime, weapons charges, assault or had pas convictions with significant or multiple misdemeanors. Here now with more, national security strategist Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Fox News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera. You know, if you're going to -- the law of the land is the law of the land. You want to change the law, change the law. But when you are aiding and abetting, especially the people who you're looking for, criminal aliens that have committed crimes in these country, you're putting ICE members at work, Border Patrol people's lives in jeopardy and lives of people in the communities which they live in jeopardy, because most of them are known criminals. There is no excuse from what this woman, this Oakland mayor is doing by putting people's lives in jeopardy.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEW ROAMING CORRESPONDENT: You know I know I've been out of sync with the majority of our viewers for the 17 years I've been here. I apologize ahead of time.

HANNITY: Don't ever apologize.

RIVERA: But I as a student of history recall learning about the compromise of 1850, the fugitive slave act. Where people in the Free State, officials in the Free states were required by law to help in a recapture of escapes slave to return them to their slave owners in the south. The people in Oakland and San Francisco and Los Angeles see this move against this undocumented immigrants in that light.

HANNITY: They're going after known criminals. Geraldo, look at the numbers. We just put them up. Come on.

RIVERA: You gave the example of 232. I grant you there were -- there were real criminals.

HANNITY: That is who is targeted right now.

RIVERA: The point of the mayor, remember this is not me, this is the mayor of Oakland saying, that is a community where the crime dropped three straight years of law-abiding immigrants who deserve to live free without deportation.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, we're not talking about the otherwise law-abiding. Still people that didn't respect our laws sovereignty as it relates to immigration. That is not who we're talking about here.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Sean. We're not talking about slaves being recaptured. The analogy is incorrect. These are criminals. If you came here illegally, you're undocumented, you are a criminal. Secondly more than 100 people who actually convicted, not suspected of crimes. Convicted of violent felonies in America. While we are creating sanctuary cities for criminals. It is insane, are we a nation of law or not?

RIVERA: Dr. Gorka, isn't that decision, whether or not to create a sanctuary, isn't that for that City to decide?

GORKA: No. When the founding fathers created a federal system, they said the President.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: State's rights?

GORKA: No. Immigration has nothing to do with the states. The national border is not around California.

RIVERA: That is why they're saying we're not going to assist you. We're not going to assist you.

GORKA: Immigration is in the control of the executive. The Founding Fathers said so and nothing has changed. Control immigration. They don't.

RIVERA: The Mayor points to a case of a mom who has been in country for 26 years, who has four citizen children, totally law-abiding.

GORKA: She broke the law. She is a criminal.

RIVERA: They were captured and deported from her children. My point is when you go out there, when ICE goes out they pick the low hanging group, they pick Juan and Maria. They take the dishwasher and the lawn mower and the babysitter. They don't take the MS-13.

GORKA: Geraldo. There's a reason of the statue of justice in every courtroom in America is blindfolded. It doesn't look at who you are. If you broke a law, you're a criminal. If your name is Clinton you don't get a pass. Justice must be blind.

RIVERA: You are intentionally confusing people.

GORKA: No.

RIVERA: By calling this immigrants criminals when the only crime they broke is their unlawful presence in the country.

GORKA: Breaking the law.

RIVERA: They haven't murdered or the thieved in the society.

GORKA: 200 of them have.

RIVERA: 100 of the 230. But hundreds of others. This mayor is not in any legal jeopardy, because she says she had to implement her unofficial.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Excuse me.

GORKA: Geraldo, I have spoken to highest level of the White House and they're looking into legal action against the mayor.

HANNITY: Aiding and abetting law breaking. She is an accomplice to law breaking, Geraldo.

RIVERA: Scuttlebutt and she announced it.

HANNITY: She is tipping off those people.

RIVERA: I get it offends people but it is not illegal.

GORKA: It is.

HANNITY: Of course it is illegal.

RIVERA: Official information and tip them off that is different.

HANNITY: Now you sound like Bill Clinton.

RIVERA: I got the information from here. Unpopular move by the mayor in her community.

GORKA: Crazy California.

RIVERA: Crazy California, but it is -- it is the sixth largest economy in the country… in the world.

GORKA: Geraldo, I got news for you. It is -- it doesn't matter where you get the information from. It is a crime.

HANNITY: If one person gets killed by one of these criminal aliens that would have otherwise been deported. Would somebody have blood on their hands that they absolutely assisted in staying and breaking the law, not if then. You what? People with violent crimes do it again and again it is called recidivism.

RIVERA: It happens in a handful of cases. There are 11 million of undocumented immigrants in the country.

HANNITY: Tell me about today. Why would Ivanka meet with you? What are they doing?

RIVERA: Two weeks ago, I was at Mar-a-Lago and in the invitation of the president, I was there with every member of the family, and I was very close. Ivanka and I did celebrity apprentice together so, she reached out and said come on down and let's have some tea. I said coffee and she had water. Benjamin Netanyahu is down stairs. I was upstairs with Ivanka. We are talking about --

HANNITY: You know what I got to give you an A plus. This is -- this is such a better selfie than what I'm used to. Kidding.

RIVERA: Jared was on his way out, he stop by to say hi.

HANNITY: And you were talking about the people in D.C. that were horrible not the administration.

RIVERA: Absolutely and she is so noble and so efficient and so effective. She wants the best for the country. She wants the best for her dad. I'm 100 percent behind her. She and Jared and the kids are settled, they have a nice home.

HANNITY: It is a blood brutal, dirty, outrageous business. Good luck.

RIVERA: Yes thanks.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you. Thank you Dr. Gorka. Tomi Lahren is fired up about all those Hollywood hypocrites at the Oscars lecturing you last night. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We saw literally dozens of sex abuse scandals. Last night's academy awards featured more than a few cringe worthy moments, like this joke from host Jimmy Kimmel about Oscar's manhood. Wow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, JIMMY KIMMEL SHOW: Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there is a very good reason why, just look at him, he keeps his hand where you could see them.

(LAUGHTER)

They ever says a rude word and most importantly, no penis at all.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

He is literally a statue of limitations. That is the kind of men we need more of it in this town. Here is how clueless Hollywood is about women. We made a movie called what women want and it starred Mel Gibson. That is all you need to know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The perfect man, a cold statue. And by the way the casting couch culture of Weinstein and others. Last night's show, fox news contributor, she lives out there. I have no idea why. Tomi Lahren. I'm watching all this for a little bit until homeland came on at 9:00 eastern on Sunday night which I never missed. I'm sitting there thinking, nobody can tolerate this. I knew from the opening forum that it would be a disaster ratings wise. The lowest ever.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was perfect what they did last night, because as you know Sean. An actor is paid a ridiculous amount of money to pretend to be something they're not. All of the individuals in this room they do that day in and day out, they pretend to be social justice warriors and humanitarians and they're really just overpaid hypocrites. They're not funny. I think that is the biggest crime here is that they are not funny and they try so hard to be funny and still not funny.

HANNITY: OK. How is it the crowd that just a number of years ago literally gives the loudest applause to a guy that -- that drugged a 13- year-old girl and repeatedly raped her? How did that guy get the biggest applause ever and how do we supposed to believe more on their saying when they applauded that guy? Because I had no faith in any of them. I think they're all phonies.

LAHREN: There's nothing more phony than the #metoo and times up movement when it comes to Hollywood. It should be #weallnew and it should be #weallknewandsaidnothinguntilitwastrendytospeakout. I think that is the biggest problem here is even tough there are interviewing people on the red carpet and those that are in that room, those friends with people like Weinstein, they all knew and had a pretty good idea and said nothing. They allowed it to continue and now they dress in a certain color, they wear a pin and make jokes about it. And somehow they think they're doing the country good and women good, and they think they're starting a movement. All hypocrites.

HANNITY: Did you notice when you pull up on the red carpet in you are your beautiful escalade and your arm guards, what did you see in armed cops, armed swat teams. If we're going to secure the perimeter of the Oscars can't we do that in America's schools Tomi?

LAHREN: I think what is great about the second amendment, it protects those of us that can't afford the luxury of armed security details surrounding us. I thought maybe that they would do something about their gun control message, maybe they would not have armed security guards maybe that would give them legitimacy. But of course it is Hollywood.

HANNITY: That is where you live. You choose to live there. I don't know why.

All right. When we come back a major announcement, and more straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The speech on Saturday President Trump joked about China's leader moving to end term limits saying maybe we would have to give that a shot someday. The destroy-Trump, hate Trump media were not so entertained. That is our video of the day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When Republicans ignore the fact this man is talking about being President for life, if they think that Donald Trump is joking they are fools. I don't think they are fools.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: The people in the room clapping and laughing. At this point, who would clap and laugh at that? I mean, I would be stone faced.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You would hope it is nervous laughter.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: The message that Donald Trump is sending out, if he can be an autocrat, fantastic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Time for the "Hannity" hotline. Hit me with your best shot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So much fake news. That is how it seems. Lies, cover-up and deposition with all of the chaos and schemes. Politicians and trusted officials lying to the Americans too. Fraud and corruption at every level, who will report what is true, thank you Fox news and a man named Sean Hannity, you have work fearlessly to stop this crazy insanity.

HANNITY: That is amazing! If I had your address I would send you a "Hannity" football. Maybe she can call back. Have anything to say, good, bad, ugly, doesn't matter, 8772258587. Before we go, remember the faith based film I produced last year that became a big hit. "Let there be light," it is now available on demand on DVD and you can get it at Wal- Mart, Amazon.com and everywhere it is on Hannity.com. All right we will always be fair and balance, never the destroy Trump media. Thank you for being with us. Let not your heart be troubled -- hello.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

