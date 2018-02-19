DOJ to probe potential Obama-era surveillance abuses

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

A HANNITY investigation. If foreign nationals trying to impact an election is a crime, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion GPS and former British by Christopher Steele, they should be very concerned. We'll explain all of this.

And brand-new tonight, the president blasting the corrupt media the Democrats after the special counsels indictment of 13 Russian nationals confirmed everything he's been saying. They're not telling you this.

There was no Trump Russia collusion. The Russian interference did not impact the election outcome.

We'll also have a report tonight. Byron York laying out why the media and Democrats are overblowing what is in Mueller's indictment. His analysis tonight will stun you. The Russians spent as little, more than 3 grand, $3,000, on Facebook ads in key swing states where Hillary Clinton wasn't even bothering to campaign.

And this election meddling, it shouldn't be a surprise, which we will explain. It has been going on for decades, just ask President Barack Obama. We have damning videos to show you.

And later big breaking news from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is saying tonight that the DOJ, FISA abuses and the Clinton bought and paid for dossier will be investigated finally.

First, tonight's opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight, we start with President Barack Obama ignoring a major warning in 2014 that Russia would try to, in fact, interfere in America's elections. So, what did Obama do in 2016, 2015, 2014? Did he even try to stop it?

Absolutely not. Instead, just weeks before the election, listen to what then President Obama said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I have never seen in my lifetime or in modern political history any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the election process before votes have even taken place.

It's unprecedented. It happens to be based on no facts. There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even you could even rig America's elections there's no evidence that that has happened in the past or that there are instances in which that will happen this time.

And so, I invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and go try to make his case to get votes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No serious person? Really, Barack Obama?

He owes you the American people tonight an explanation why didn't he know. And better yet, how did he not know when he was warned in 2014. That sounds like a dereliction of duty.

So, it's time for President Obama to start talking maybe even under oath.

And now that you have that important background information, it makes sense why the president is firing back against this completely biased news media in this country and the Democratic Party that have wanted to destroy him from day one over this phony Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

The facts did not matter to the left. They have now managed to convince themselves by repeating their talking points and their echo chamber had somehow in some way President Trump colluded with the Russians, even though as we have repeatedly pointed out long over a year to this day, there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

The only concrete evidence of collusion with Russia that we have is Hillary Clinton and are bought and paid for dossier that's filled with Russian lies, Russian government lies and propaganda and salacious details that were never verified. She used that, bought that to influence an election.

So just like he always does, President Trump, he's fighting back and he's fighting back on Twitter to react to Mueller's indictment of these 13 Russian nationals for the 2016 election meddling.

The president writes, quote: How funny that the fake news media doesn't want to say the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for president. Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I did not know.

Robert Mueller's indictment clearly lays out that this Russian attempt to influence the election, it started in 2014 under Obama's watch and he was warned and he did nothing to stop it. In fact, by the way, go back to 2012, during a presidential debate. Remember Barack Obama mocking Mitt Romney for saying Russia still posed a very serious foreign policy threat. Mitt Romney was right. Obama was wrong, and, of course, the media ignored all the key facts and findings in the Mueller indictment.

You in the media, you corrupt people in the media, you need to listen closely, very closely to what the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said while announcing the charges on Friday, pay very close attention.

You may actually learn something.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: Now, there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.

After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president-elect while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election. For example, the defendants organized one rally to support the president-elect and another rally to impose -- to oppose him both in New York on the same day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wait, did I just hear it? No Americans were wittingly involved in this Russian effort.

Now, the main goal of Russia was to sow widespread political discord, and after the election, these Russians cyber trolls, what did they do? They were trying to undermine the President-elect Donald Trump. They were organizing dueling Trump rallies in New York City and an anti-Trump rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, instead of focusing what is actually in this Mueller indictment what Rob Rosenstein said that corrupt media of yours, they're trying to use it to further their fake news Russia conspiracy narrative.

Take a look, we have the proof.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, CNN: Really the goal here was simple, damage Hillary Clinton and elect Donald Trump, and these Russians allegedly went to great lengths.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: He's found this incredible network of meddling and now he has kind of a stronger basis on which to go and look at collusion, the emails, this to deal with it with a hacking emails, and the issue of obstruction of justice.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: What's going on here is establishing an underlying crime and then anything how's henceforth is going to be conspiracy to obstruct or to collude.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: There may well be information -- there may well be lots of evidence that there was not only unwitting but witting assistance from the Trump campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN: I think that the president has continued to advocate responsibility here about leading the country in response to an attack on the most core fundamental part of our democracy, our free and fair elections.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He's the dumbest attorney on TV.

What the destroyed Trump media also missed were key points and pieces of information about what is not in the Mueller indictment. It has nothing about Donald Trump colluding with the Russians. By the way, we still have zero evidence -- I'm waiting. It says nothing about members of the Trump campaign colluding with the Russians. It says nothing about Donald Trump Jr. colluding with the Russians. It says nothing about the president obstructing justice.

Liberal media, are you paying attention? Do you even care about the truth?

President Trump has been saying that fact over and over and over again. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians or Trump and Russians. No collusion. But bottom line, they all say there's no collusion. And there is no collision.

There was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it.

Let's put it this way: there is absolutely no collusion. That has been proven. There is absolutely no collusion, I didn't make a phone call to Russia. I have nothing to do with Russia. Everybody knows it.

What has been shown is no collusion, no collusion. There's been absolutely -- there's been absolutely no collusion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president also tweeted this weekend, quote, I never said Russia did not meddle in the election. I said, it may be Russia or China or another country or group or it may be a 400-pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer. The Russian hoax was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and it never did.

And then he added, quote: If it was the goal of Russia to create discord, disruption, chaos within the U.S., then with all the committee hearings, investigations and party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart, America!

Think about it, the president's right. For over a year, Russia has in fact been laughing at us. Democrats, the media have been playing right into Putin's hands by creating chaos and political discord just what they wanted, and frankly, it's working better than Russia could have ever dreamed up. That is what this Russian effort was all about -- causing chaos political unrest in this country.

'The Washington Examiner's' Byron York, he'll join us later tonight. He is out with a great article which is entitled a non-alarmist reading of the Mueller-Russia indictment. In the piece, York makes some very key points, namely, that Russians started all of this in 2014. Donald Trump wasn't running.

The focus was on damaging Hillary Clinton, remember, because everyone thought she was going to win. All of you in the media, you were laughing at the idea of Donald Trump running.

Byron York also cites figures from the Senate Intelligence Committee that in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, the Russians only spent $3,000 on Facebook ads. Also, the indictment is very vague about how much these Russian trolls spent on social media ads, it only says they spent, quote, thousands every month.

That number is small when you compare it to the combined $2.4 billion that the Clinton and Trump campaign spent during the election, mostly Clinton. That's not that much money.

Also, tonight, a Facebook executive he's sounding off about the Russia investigation. His name is Rob Goldman. He's the vice president of advertising at Facebook.

He set the record straight on Twitter over the weekend, writing, quote: The majority of the Russian ads spent happened after the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn't align with the main media narrative of Trump and the election.

And he goes on, quote, the main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions like freedom of speech, social media against us it is stoke fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation.

Even Facebook is throwing cold water on the media's fake news narrative about Mueller's indictment.

Let's get back to Obama's failure to stop this Russian interference. Congressman Devin Nunes back in 2014, he raised a red flag that, yes, Vladimir Putin needed to be watched closely. But Obama didn't seem to care, and even two weeks before the election, he's lecturing Trump, stop whining, it could never happen here.

Remember, as NBC News pointed out, Obama didn't do more to combat Russia, he thought Hillary was a shoo-in. Why interrupt this?

And what's even more disturbing is that there were even earlier warning signs from Russia. We have been telling you on this program how Vladimir Putin had Russian operatives inside America, right here on our soil, and how they were involved in a sophisticated plot. It started in 2009. It had a main objective to get a foothold in America's uranium market. We actually had an FBI informant. We now know his name, Douglas Campbell.

And we've been telling you about this guy. This guy now has testified before three congressional committees and literally, he was uncovering at the time in 2009 and '10 that Putin and his operatives were involved in bribery and kickbacks and money laundering and racketeering and extortion, all while corrupt Uranium One deal that was all being approved 18 months later. He couldn't understand why they didn't take intelligence.

And that gave Russia a hostile foreign actor, control of 20 percent of America's uranium? Who would be this stupid to do this?

Well, apparently, Obama and Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder and then at the time, the FBI Director Robert Mueller. And, by the way, Mueller when are you going to answer questions about this? America, already, we don't have enough uranium, the foundational material for nuclear weapons. Why would we give 20 percent to a hostile nation Russia and a hostile actor Putin? It never made sense, it doesn't make sense.

And here we are years later and the media the Democrats, they are shocked. They're just flabbergasted that Russia would ever even dare to try to influence our election even though as I just explained, they were easily able to be involved in bribery, extortion, kickbacks, money laundering and secure 20 percent of America's uranium. Why would they stop? They already know we're being stupid.

Plus, has the left forgotten what President Obama tried to do to Israel? Oh, influencing elections is wrong? Tell that to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, America's closest ally in the Middle East.



Remember the congressional investigation found that back in 2014, an Israeli political group used $300,000 taxpayer dollars, the Obama State Department in a grant to create a political apparatus to try and defeat our closest ally in the Middle East, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

And it doesn't stop there. The U.S., if it's so wrong, we've been involved in influencing elections that dates back to places like Italy, Iran, Guatemala, Chile, Nicaragua and those are just a few examples.

And take a look at what the former CIA Director James Woolsey told Laura Ingraham about the U.S. and how we interfere in foreign elections. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST, 'INGRAHAM ANGLE': Have we ever tried to meddle in other countries elections?

JAMES WOOLSEY, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Oh, probably, but it was for the good of the system, in order to avoid the communists from taking over, for example, in Europe in '47, '48, '49, the Greeks and the Italians, we the CIA --

INGRAHAM: We don't do that now, though? We don't mess around other people's election still?

WOOLSEY: Well -- we only for a very good cause.

INGRAHAM: Can you do that to a Vine video and as former CIA director --

WOOLSEY: Only for a very good cause, in the interest of democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let me be clear: I'm not saying America should not be doing this. I do believe we ought to be doing this on a regular basis. I believe in intelligence. I believe in covert operations, plausible deniability, I believe in at all. Thank God we have good people in the CIA, the intelligence community, FBI, and others, military that are doing this every day.

But it's beyond naive to think that this wouldn't happen to us especially given Russia's success with Uranium One back in 2009 and `10. And another, by the way, is, you know, acting surprised by the Russian election meddling, all these people in the media, they're either flat-out lying to you or they're just totally ignorant, you pick. Either the Obama administration was not prepared for Russian trying to interfere in our election or his administration made a choice to ignore the threat? Probably the latter, probably because they thought Hillary was going to win. It's that simple.

And that's why President Obama tonight, if you really care about this, owes you the American people an explanation. Also breaking at this hour, now that Robert Mueller is indicted the 13 Russian nationals, very serious legal questions of being raised about Hillary Clinton, about the DNC, about the law firm Perkins Coie, about Fusion GPS, and about that former British spy Christopher Steele.

Think about this -- look at this headline from the website law and crime. Quote: does Mueller indictment mean Clinton campaign can be indicted for Christopher Steele?

Wait a minute, is there a double standard? The article makes some fascinating legal points. For example, Robert Mueller indicted the Russian trolls in part for failing to register as foreign agents and for not reporting their activities to the Federal Elections Commission. OK, if that's the legal standard that Robert Mueller is set up, fine. Then the special counsel should also be looking into Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie and Christopher Steele.

And here's why, Steele is a foreign citizen, a former British spy. He was paid by Fusion GPS through that law firm Perkins Coie, the law firm tied to the Clinton campaign and the DNC. We've not seen anything to suggest that Steele was a registered foreign agent that he reported to the FCC that he was being compensated. OK, if that's all true given that information, well, that would mean the Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, the DNC, the Clinton campaign and Christopher Steele should all be in serious legal jeopardy. At a very minimum, Mueller should be investigating them, or is there a double standard, Mr. Mueller?

There's already been a complaint filed with the FEC against the Clinton campaign and the DNC, accusing them of violating campaign finance laws for failing to disclose the up to $12 million that was shelled out to fund the dossier, and we know that the dossier was used to influence the election. That was the whole point, to use lies to manipulate you the American people.

We also know now that was also used by the FBI to get that FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and in an election year in opposition party candidate.

That is the only evidence we have after over a year going on a year and a half of Russian collusion in 2016 that we know exists.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, investigative reporter, Sarah Carter, civil rights, criminal defense attorney David Schoen, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

What about that legal argument?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: That Robert Barnes was making in long crime. It's a great legal argument.

Look, it's going to end badly for Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS. They well knew that they were taking money from a political campaign and paying it to a foreign national Christopher Steele. It's a violation of the campaign laws and it's also a conspiracy to engage illegally with an unregistered foreign agent. So, he's in big trouble, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele.

The question is, did Hillary Clinton actually know this, along with the DNC? And if they did --

HANNITY: That's her campaign money.

JARRETT: That's right. But, you know, she would claim, oh, I didn't know how all my money was spent, you know? She will always claim --

HANNITY: It's -- Sara, I want to bring you into this and then we'll get David's take on this, because you have a piece about Andrew Weissmann. I also -- I also want to investigate Robert Mueller now, because if that is the argument that they're using against the Russian nationals, why wouldn't apply here but then again look at the team he appointed your breaking news article about Andrew Weissmann.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's correct, Sean. I mean, if you just look at Andrew Weissmann, the case of Andrew Weissmann on its face, we have half of the special counsel, half of the people that were appointed by Robert Mueller, were openly donors to Hillary Clinton so we know that one for a fact.

Two, Andrew Weissmann was reprimanded in the past quite extensively in one case in 1997 by a judge for withholding exculpatory evidence. But if we look at Andrew Weissmann, he also attended allegedly, Hillary Clinton's party on election night, he was also very supported of Sally Yates who basically stated that she wasn't going to follow through with President Trump's orders.

There's a long list of reasons why people should be concerned about the makeup of the special counsel.

HANNITY: All right. And, David Schoen, you actually met -- we expect the inspector general report but Mr. Horowitz to come out next month, but maybe in a couple of weeks. You met with him and you have actually spoken at length with law enforcement officials about the tactics of what "The New York Times" calls Robert Mueller's pit bull, Andrew Weissmann.

DAVID SCHOEN, CIVIL RIGHTS AND CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: That's right. I met with the inspector general a couple of years ago actually about a broad set of problems involving Weissmann and some of his colleagues in the eastern district of New York that secured convictions of people who were not guilty of the crimes they were convicted of, and frankly, the evidence overwhelming that Mr. Weisman knew that at the time. Can you imagine though -- I'm thinking as I'm listening to you -- with the secrecy surrounding a warrant application to the FISA court, to have someone who's a fellow traveler of these folks submitting applications, we know something from the Nunes memo about what was omitted from those applications.

HANNITY: Yes, verified, and they didn't tell who paying for it, did they?

SCHOEN: That's right. And we may know more I know that Congressman Nunes and Congressman Goodlatte have asked the FISA court to provide additional information on the underlying document.

HANNITY: Let me ask you see this.

SCHOEN: And the court --

HANNITY: Go ahead, finish your thought.

SCHOEN: I was going to say, the court has said this is a novel issue. They want to think about it, but go to the Justice Department. We welcome the Justice Department to turn over those documents to you. So, I think the problem is here, if you have a person with an agenda like an Andrew Weissmann, who in the normal scheme of things, for example, in that eastern district of New York court case that I told you about in which the judge reprimanded him, suggested he should be sent for disciplinary action, that order was withdrawn at the request of the U.S. attorney which I say gave Weissmann and his ilk license to continue with withholding evidence.

HANNITY: You can't withhold exculpatory evidence.

JARRETT: No, you can't.

SCHOEN: That's right, but think --

JARRETT: And you can't deceive a court and lie to a judge and that is what appears to have happened at the hands of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates. They signed off on the documents verifying their truth and authenticity. It appears that that was all a lie, and that's six different felonies, perjury, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, abuse of power, you go and on.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

All right. Thank you all. It's amazing.

When we come back, I'm sorry, Michelle Malkin straight ahead.

SCHOEN: I just want --

HANNITY: All right. Following Friday's special counsel indictment of 13 Russians, the liberal mainstream destroy Trump media went out of their way to attack the president as they usually do and cast an ominous shadow over the future of the Trump administration. Doom, gloom hysteria daily, and they've been wrong the whole time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: It's now obvious that the Russians were trying to interfere in our election.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: Well, it appears the stress might be getting to him.

JOY-ANN REID, MSNBC: This is getting closer and closer and closer to the Trump inner circle. Are the White House staff getting more and more worried about that or is this just Donald Trump freaking out about it alone?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It may just be Donald Trump freaking out about it alone, but his staff has to be freaking out about his freak-out, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: The big stuff is probably yet to come and indeed, it does seem as though Mueller is just beginning to lay the groundwork. But stay tuned for more.

SYMONE SANDERS, DEMOCRATIC COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANT: What concerns me is that Donald Trump seems to be more upset about the Mueller investigation and what came out from that this Saturday morning than these kids who were shot.

JOHN DEAN, FORMER NIXON WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: I think Trump's got some problems. I don't think Mueller would have taken the case if he didn't see a serious problem here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Some of the dumbest people who work in this profession.

Joining us now, 'Michelle Malkin Investigates' CRTV, Michelle Malkin.

OK, Hillary Rodham Clinton paid for Russian and Russian government lies to lie to the American people in the lead-up to the election. Then, it wasn't verified it was used to get a FISA warrant, because they never told the judge the truth. And we have Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder, Barack Obama administration, we have Putin operatives involved in money laundering, extortion kickbacks and bribery, and they got 20 percent of America's uranium.

Nobody in the media is telling their viewers about these important things. Why?

MICHELL MALKIN, 'MICHELLE MALKIN INVESTIGATES' HOST: Because it doesn't fit their narratives and they are going to go kicking and screaming like toddlers in a tantrum as long as they can to deny the truths that you are reporting nightly, Sean. And the reaction and the responses that you showed in the wake of this underwhelming indictment on Friday show that so much of the opposition media is part of their own 4H club.

You mentioned hysteria. There's also hyperbole, hyperventilation and also hypocrisy, because when there are plain and obvious neon flashing signs and evidence of foreign meddling and corruption, not just the Uranium One deal but so many others over the stretch of both Republican and Democrat administrations. This 4H club of the opposition media has been nowhere to be found. You have to have a little bit of historical perspective here too Sean. I mean even the same people that look to the other way at Walter Durante and the clear and convincing and overwhelming infiltration of communist agents during the Roosevelt administration. These are people who look the other way at Saudi and Chinese and Mexican meddling in our election. The idea that they care now and are touting this indictment as somehow on the order of 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, as some of these more hysterical journalists have done, please. Their hypocrisy is showing, and is the true colors of this media. They don't care about foreign meddling in this election. They care about bringing down President Trump.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It's always been about that. No one understood about Mueller. One guy in the world, Juliana Assange, he know where he got his information from. In terms of the DNC, if they wanted to find out the leak and where that, they would ask him. At least, at least try to talk to the guy that is never happened. What I see about Mueller, is here you have all of this other evidence. Mueller was the FBI Director when we had an informant inside of the actual operation of Vladimir Putin in this country, and the fact that the media is acting all surprised and feigning such moral outrage, it is just one huge massive lie. It's not true, Michelle, because he got 20 percent of our uranium. How stupid are we that he got 20 percent of our uranium? We handed it to him, and we knew these crimes were committed on our soil and they did nothing.

MALKIN: Yes, that is right. You know in 2009, I came out with a book called 'Culture of Corruption,' and I pointed to all the ways in which Chicago and the Potomac and the Obama administration were endangering our national security, our public safety, every last pillar of civil order in our country. I feel somewhat vindicated, but I'm not going to cheer about it. The deep state has posed the greatest amount of threat to the fabric of our nation, and we certainly didn't need 13 Russian trolls to sew that division and chaos. So much of it of course has been advanced, not just by the Obama operatives that remain in the deep state, for goodness sake, Clinton and Carter era barnacles are still in that deep state and foggy bottom and embedded in all of that intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The biggest sewers of division within American soil are the operatives in the so-called mainstream media.

HANNITY: So corrupt. It's all boomerang back. Exit 2018 would be the year of the boomerang as it relates to these issues. Michelle, as always, thank you. When we come back, the Attorney General tonight made a huge announcement about potential Obama era surveillance abuses. We will explain straight ahead.

HANNITY: The Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a major announcement yesterday in an interview right here on the Fox News channel. Sessions told Maria Bartiromo that the Justice Department will be investigating potential FISA abuses committed by the Obama administration. Finally.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK GLOBAL MARKETS EDITOR AND MORNINGS WITH MARIA HOST: Are you sir investigating the fact that the FBI use the dossier to get a wiretap against Trump associates and they did not tell the FISA court that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton paid for that dossier?

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Let me tell you. Every FISA warrant based on facts submitted to that has to be accurate. That will be investigated and looked at, and we are not going to participate as a Department of Justice and providing anything less than the proper disclosure to the court before they issue a FISA warrant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now with reaction with the Washington examiner Fox News contributor Byron York and former deputy assistance to the president Fox news national security analyst Sebastian Gorka. It's very interesting, because we learn first and broke it here on those programs Sebastian that Jeff Sessions never recused himself from the uranium one issue. A few weeks back, lo and behold, we had another indictment. Everyone thought that was a dead issue. I think Hillary talking point is that was been adjudicated, wrong. That is ongoing. What I'm hearing is that if you lie to a FISA Judge, you withhold information, and a footnote that says it might have some political connections is not that the other candidate paid for these lies. So I took that to be a very serious shot across the bow.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Absolutely Sean. Everybody's talking about the 13 indictments. Byron just wrote a very good piece about it, but the real story that we have to get to the bottom of are the leaks out of the White House. There are 27 criminal referrals. The DOJ are looking into the leaks, including the leak of the phone conversation between Mike Flynn and the Russian ambassador. Serious national security investigations.

Secondly, uranium want absolutely strategic level. It's hard to imagine something larger than a sale of 20 percent of our uranium, when we have laws on the book right now Sean that say America must be a self-reliant on uranium. We must not import it from anybody else and Hillary Clinton approved the sale of uranium as her husband got half a million dollars speaking fee. It's just the tip of the iceberg. These things take time.

Rest assured, justice will be done.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go to Byron, you had a great column out. Last night is when I first saw, by the way your website, the Washington Examiner website is horrible. I had to get you to cut and paste it to send it to me. Every time I click on it, that smoking thing comes up again and again. It drives me nuts. I want you to go through this. If you really look at the Mueller indictment the way you are looking at it, it's not what people think is it?

BYRON YORK, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: I think you need to look at this indictment in conjunction with the testimony of Facebook and other social media executives on Capitol Hill a few months ago. There's a lot of stuff that they talked about that was not in the indictment. What they basically talk about the sum of the scale of this Russian operation. They talk about the Russian spend about $100,000 on Facebook ads that compares to $81 million that the Clinton and Trump campaign spent on Facebook ads. They talked about how just 44 percent of those ad impressions, when they are up on the screen somewhere, 44 percent of those were from before the election. 56 percent were after the election when they obviously had no chance of influencing the election, and the amount of money that the Russian spent in some key states, because as you know in that the indictment, talked about how the Russians became sophisticated and learn what purple states were. They were directing their efforts in the state of Pennsylvania. According to Facebook, they spent $300. In Michigan, they spent $823, and in Wisconsin, $1,079. The problem was, all but $54 of that was before the primary. Not in the general election. All of that is testimony that we had for congress that is really relevant to this indictment.

HANNITY: Facts and context and texture mean an awful lot. Except it doesn't fit the media narrative. That is great reporting on your part. Let go back to you, Sebastian, because this is now, what goes to the heart of this for me? Everybody is so sanctimoniously and in their pompous arrogance talks about this Russian influence. Ok. We can't talk about Russian influence and ignore uranium one. We can talk about Russian influence and ignore the Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian government dossier, can we.

GORKA: How can we ignore it -- again, we got to stick to the facts of the matter. The opposition research filed that Hillary and the DNC paid more than $12 million for one file was used to illegally obtain a surveillance warrant against an American national during a Presidential campaign. That is the enormity. It makes Watergate pale by comparison. It's a massive scandal.

HANNITY: Last word, Byron.

YORK: Well I think we're going to see more and more information about this. As a matter of fact, I think tomorrow we will see how the intelligence committee asking for more information from a variety of current and former officials about, what do they know about this dossier?

When did they first hear about it? When did they first learned that it was supported and bankrolled by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC? These are very basic questions and we still don't know the answers to some of them.

HANNITY: Your reporting has stood very much independent and apart from the herd if you will, those that live in that media bubble. Thank you both, we appreciate it. When we come back, Rush Limbaugh on what the rush of probe is really all about. You don't want to miss this next.

HANNITY: Rush Limbaugh sat down with an interview on Fox News Sunday yesterday where he had some very strong words about this Russian probe and what he believes the real reason is for this. Take a watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: I think this is all politics. It hasn't changed from the get-go. It is about protecting Hillary and Obama.

Obama is the primary person being protected, because all of this spying and all of this collusion to destroy Trump happened with his knowledge and probably encouragement. The reason Hillary isn't charged is because that would mean Obama would have to be exposed as participating in this scheme.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Dead on. Former secret service agent Dan Bongino, Civil right attorney Daryl Parks join us. Daryl, does Russian involvement in the United States, did that bother you?

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Speak it without question it bothers me, especially when it's with our election.

HANNITY: Does a body that Hillary's campaign, the DNC paid $12 million to what turned out to be Russian lies to manipulate the American people before the election, does that bother you?

PARKS: If that is true. I don't think it's true. I really don't think it's true.

HANNITY: The Russian dossier is filled with lies about Donald Trump. It was never verified and used for a FISA warrant. Is that part of the Russian interference bother you that she paid Russia and even Russian government sources for those lies, does that bother you?

PARKS: It's not an issue with it bothers me. The issue is the indictment issues.

HANNITY: I'm trying to find consistent. Does it bother you that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama's administration, that we knew Putin had operatives in America, does it bother you that Putin and his hostile regime got 20 percent of the uranium rights in America and that the Clintons got a lot of money. Should we be concerned about that Russian interference? Does that bother you?

PARKS: I think you got to prove, what is the connection to the Clintons and the uranium money? You haven't shown that yet.

HANNITY: Yes, Bill Clinton doubled his speaking fees and all the people involved in the deal kickback money to the Clinton foundation, Dan Bongino.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET AGENT SERVICE: It is awfully coincidental by the way that most people involved in the uranium one, paid massive speaking fees. And also President Clinton takes a trip over to Kazakhstan as the deal for Kazaks uranium takes place for a guy who later donates by the way a large smock of her proceeds to the Clinton foundation. The hypocrisy on this thing is fascinating. We know the source of the dossier with the Russians and the Clinton campaign. Nobody's bothered by that at all, yet in this case of fairy tale like Russian collusion with a Trump team, nobody can show you who the colluders are or collusion happened in all this memo.

HANNITY: Isn't it interesting that the bank that paying Clinton and it's connected to Russia, their nuclear group that they have there, isn't it interesting that doubled Bill Clinton speaking fee for that speech at that very critical time? That doesn't seem fishy to you? Doesn't not seem fishy to you that all the people involved in that deal, and Canada, all these other people that they were throwing money at the Clinton foundation and they needed Hillary to sign off on that deal that gave uranium 120 percent of our control took Putin?

PARKS: I think you got to be careful Sean.

HANNITY: I don't need to be careful about. I'm telling the truth.

PARKS: I think the problem now is that Mueller is finding between the Trump administration and Russia. That is a real issue.

HANNITY: I think what I'm hearing is you only care about Trump and Russia. Do you have any evidence that you can tell Dan Bongino tonight? Any evidence on Trump Russia collusion? It's been a year and a half. What is it?

PARKS: 37 pages of the indictment tells all the story we need to hear right now.

BONGINO: Interesting.

PARKS: Speaks for itself.

BONGINO: Daryl, where in the indictment doesn't point to anyone who wittingly colluded? Where does it -- let me ask you -- it doesn't say that. In a matter of fact, if you will read a line 53, are you a lawyer, if you read line 53 in the indictment is says, supporting groups, one of them is called support Hillary, save American Muslims. Did you see that?

Or did you miss that one? That is line 53.

PARKS: I think the indictment truly lays out who Russia supported. That is what it does.

PARKS: To a support Hillary group how exactly that happened. Did you read the indictment or are you just making this up?

PARKS: I read all 37 pages. You must've missed that line 53 where it's at support Hillary, save American Muslims. They supported that group. Did you see that one too?

PARKS: I think for those people who read the document, it will show --

BONGINO: You keep saying that. You must not ever read the document.

Support Hillary, save the American Muslims which is in the indictment that you didn't read and you say you did. Nice work though.

PARKS: I did.

BONGINO: You missed line 53. Go check that out and come back in another show.

PARKS: I think you have to read the whole document.

BONGINO: Are we into bizarre superman land? I'm telling you it's in the indictment on national television. You think I am making this up. Look it up yourself.

HANNITY: You guys want to bet on this?

BONGINO: I don't want to take his money.

HANNITY: If after 18 months you can give me any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, can you?

PARKS: I think you got to be careful. You use the word collusion.

HANNITY: That is what the media has been telling us. Give me any evidence you got. Whatever you got.

PARKS: I think you got to -- collusion is not a legal term that would fit the situation.

HANNITY: The bottom line is you have none. You don't have any.

PARKS: I think time will tell.

BONGINO: Is a legal investigation.

PARKS: Our video of the day and Hannity hotline will wrap things up coming up.

