Rush Limbaugh reacts to Parkland school shooting

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday," February 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Chris Wallace.

On this special edition of FOX NEWS SUNDAY, the gunman charged with

murdering 17 people out of Florida high school left a trail of warning

signs. Why were so many red flags missed?

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No child, no teacher, should

ever be in danger in an American school.

GOV. RICK SCOTT, R—FLORIDA: We're going to find out what happened here

and what we're going to do is we're going to have a real conversation about

how we're going to stop it.

WALLACE: This hour, we'll get the latest on the investigation into this

school massacre, the lives lost.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I sent her to school yesterday, she was supposed to be

safe.

WALLACE: And what led a troubled teen to buy a semiautomatic rifle and use

it to kill.

We'll discuss the latest mass shooting and how to prevent more with Rush

Limbaugh, who joins us live for a rare television interview.

And we'll talk about where this leaves debate of gun control with Mark

Kelly, the retired astronaut husband of Gabby Giffords and a leader in

preventing gun violence.

Plus, we'll hear from a group of survivors who want to rally young people

across the country and force action to stop the bloodshed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Politicians can make all the promises they want and

they can give all their condolences. But at what point do we say that's not

enough and we call for action?

WALLACE: Then --

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: The indictment alleges that the

Russian conspirators want to promote discord in the United States and

undermine public confidence and democracy.

WALLACE: We'll ask our Sunday panel about a sweeping indictment presenting

new evidence of how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

All, right now, on FOX NEWS SUNDAY.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WALLACE: And hello again from FOX News in Washington.

We are still feeling the shockwaves from yet another school shooting. The

massacre at a Florida high school has reignited the debate over guns and

mental health and there are troubling questions about the FBI's failure to

follow up on warnings about the shooter. In a few minutes, we'll discuss

all of this with Rush Limbaugh and gun control advocate Mark Kelly.

But we begin with breaking news. Students from a high school are making an

announcement today. Five of them have joined us and I want you to know how

sorry we are for what you went through and for the loss of your friends.

Cameron, what's your announcement today?

CAMERON KASKY, HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR: Today, I'd like to announce that we

have an event coming up to have everybody in the nation talking about what

we are talking about. And one of the things we've been hearing is that

it's not the time you have to talk about gun control and we respect that.

We've lost 17 lives in our community took 17 bullets to the heart and it's

difficult to come back from that.

So, here is the time that we are going to talk about gun control. March

24th, we have the March for Our Lives which you can find at

marchforourlives.com and expect to us a lot. The March for Our Lives is

going to be in every major city. And we are organizing it so students

everywhere can beg for our lives, because at the end of the day, this isn't

about the red and blue, the GOP and the Democrats. This is about adults

and kids.

And at this point, you're either with us or against us. We are giving all

our politicians a clean slate and in the next election, we are saying if

you are accepting money from the NRA, there is a badge of shame on you

because you are enabling things like this to happen.

WALLACE: David, do you have a specific agenda on how you think you can

protect kids? Are these marches going to be mostly politicians talking to

the crowds or is this going to be students trying to mobilize other

students?

DAVID HOGG, HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR: This is a student-led grassroots movement

and this is not a debate, this is a discussion between Americans because

we've had too many debates before and they've gotten nowhere. We need a

discussion where we are both sides. From the Republicans, they can talk

about mental health care, and from the Democrats, they can talk about gun

control.

But what we need to do -- but what we need to do here is come together not

as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans and work together to solve

this issue through love and compassion, because this event occurred on

Valentine's Day sadly and sadly, 17 people had to take a bullet to the

heart and so did our community. This is a time for change and we can't let

this ever happen again.

WALLACE: Well, let me pick up on that because as terrible -- and, you

know, I can't even imagine what you kids went through. As terrible as what

happened at your school. I don't have to tell you there have been other

schools, Sandy Hook and Columbine and so many others and, you know, the

nation mourns. We are all very upset and then we move on and nothing much

happens.

David, what makes you think this time is going to be any different?

HOGG: I think this time is different because immediately the same day as

the shooting, I immediately went on FOX News and talked about how this

needed to be different, how this could not be just another mass shooting.

We've had 18 this year since New Year's Eve, and now is the time for

discussion. It's not time for debate. It's time to work together.

Our elected officials need to get together, overcome their political

differences and get some things done because they need to save the future

of our country in the future of our country are those children that are

currently dying because politicians refuse to take action and continue to

take money from the special interest groups.

WALLACE: Finally, Emma, take us back to the shooting. How terrifying was

it, and is this called for a national march on March 24th, is this an

effort to give some meaning to the senseless murder of some of your

classmates?

EMMA GONZALEZ, HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR: This is a case of simple, please stop.

Please stop allowing us to be gunned down in our hallways. People are

telling us that we should run for president. We want an education, you

know? Like at this point, we are trying so desperately hard to communicate

what we're feeling and so many people are listening to us.

You know, the older generations are -- every generation is supporting us

with countless, countless amount of energy. So many people are coming up

to us in the street saying "thank you" and we want to thank them by

communicating what we are trying to communicate. We want to get the

support for March for Our Lives. The Website is going up today. That is

up currently.

We want people to -- we want students to be at that march and to be with

us. We want to be with those students who we didn't understand their pain

before and it's all too tragic that we all have to understand the same pain

now.

KASKY: We're here for everybody's kids.

WALLACE: Guys, thank you. Thanks for joining us today. And I want to

invite and if you will come to the march here in Washington next month to

come back on this program, thank you.

GROUP: Thank you so much for having us.

WALLACE: Now, let's bring in the king of conservative talk radio, Rush

Limbaugh, live from his EIB Studio in Florida.

Rush, welcome back to FOX NEWS SUNDAY.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Thank you, Chris. Great to be here

with you.

WALLACE: What do you think about this idea of students mobilizing across

the country, a march on Washington, march in communities, students trying

to get politicians to act?

LIMBAUGH: What I found interesting about the students and -- they are very

articulate and you have to feel for them. And -- I mean, this is -- it's

with their lives. They are a combination scared and angry.

But, Chris, I have to ask if anybody is really serious about solving this

because none of this -- by the way, I couldn't care less about the gun

angle of this. None of this is going to solve -- prayers and condolences

don't solve it and marches aren't going to solve it. Chris, the next

shooter is out there. The next shooter probably has the gun that he's

going to use. The next shooter is known by many people in his community

who are concerned that this guy may do what everybody is afraid he's going

to do.

Now, how is anything that we are talking about going to stop that? We have

got to realize this is what our country has become. We can wish that it

worked this way and we can wish that Congress could legislate it away, but

they can't. It's not the fault of the NRA. It's not the fault of any --

it's the fault of the people doing this and our inability to deal with that

and stop them.

We have security, armed security at virtually every public entity in this

country except schools. For some reason, they are a gun-free zone and

everybody wants to shoot up a school knows that they are going to be the

only one armed. Until we're willing to get serious about where we are and

how do we they stop this from happening and marches aren't going to do it,

saying no more guns isn't going to do it, bashing the NRA isn't going to do

it --

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: Let me ask you -- let me ask you about one aspect of this,

though, because we have now learned of two cases where the FBI failed to

follow up on credible information about the shooter and we've now learned

that just last month, that someone close to Nikolas Cruz, the shooter,

called the FBI tip line and according to the FBI said this. He talked

about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and

disturbing social media posts as well as the potential of him conducting a

school shooting.

But that information was never forwarded to the Miami field office.

How do you explain that?

LIMBAUGH: Well, I could be snarky and I could say maybe the FBI should

stop trying to find every case of sexual harassment in the White House and

maybe they ought to give up on this ridiculous pursuit the Russians

colluded with Trump in the election. But clearly -- this is my point -- a

lot of people knew, a lot of people had every bit of knowledge they knew to

act on this guy, to surveilled this guy.

You know, we're told, well, we can't do anything until the crime has been

committed. That's what has to change and is going to take some really

smart people to figure how to do that without violating civil liberties and

the Fourth Amendment and so forth. But it's clear that the way we deal

with this now -- this, Chris, this is totally political.

The students think they are taking politics out of this. The minute they

bash the NRA, it's politics. And the point for many of this is -- this is

an event that advances a political agenda for the American left and the

Democrat Party --

WALLACE: Let me --

LIMBAUGH: -- to bash the NRA.

WALLACE: Let me pick up in something you said, because you just said at

the beginning, I could be snarky and I could say, well, maybe the FBI

should stop wasting so much time. And you have suggested this in a kind of

provocative way on your radio show, that the FBI is spending too much time

on the Trump investigation. But in fact, the president tweeted just that

last night.

I want to put his tweet up. The president said --

LIMBAUGH: I said it Friday. I said it Friday.

WALLACE: I know -- well, maybe he listened to you.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the

Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too

much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. There

is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!

Do you really see a connection between the FBI investigating the Russia

investigation of potential Trump connection and the fact that they miss the

signals here?

LIMBAUGH: No, that's why I said I could be snarky. But I am trying to

make the point. The FBI is engaged in a bunch of stuff that's the waste --

time-wasting and isn't going to take us anywhere and it's all -- Chris,

everything has become politicized, political in this country and that's why

we can't solve anything.

The minute -- and I will tell you with a primary perpetrators are of making

it political is the media. The media carries one side of this argument,

the antigun, anti-NRA and they promote anything and anybody that is

promoting that and advocating that.

WALLACE: Well, let me -- at the risk --

LIMBAUGH: Once that happens, once that happens, you can forget about a

solution. We are never going to get one because politics enters the scene

and corrupts it.

WALLACE: Let me -- at the risk of raising your ire and those of your

millions of followers, let me ask you a question about guns. To buy a

handgun, you have to be 21 years old and undergo a three-day waiting period

back.

LIMBAUGH: Right.

WALLACE: But to buy an AR-15, a semiautomatic rifle, you can be 18 years

old and the background check takes just minutes. Question, is that

sensible?

LIMBAUGH: It may not be sensible. I don't know. My point is, that's not

the problem. If you ban the AR-15, they're going to find something -- most

of these are handguns anyway. If you ban that, they're going to find some

other way to do this.

Until we stop them, until we affix blame where it belongs, until we are

ready to admit that this is what our country has become, we can't go back

to the '50s and Ozzie and Harriet and wish it weren't so.

(CROSSTALK)

LIMBAUGH: -- ban the gun.

WALLACE: What is the single thing -- you say identify them. I mean, look,

there are a lot of disturbed people out and the vast majority don't do

anything. Nikolas Cruz did do something and, yes, there were warning

signs.

LIMBAUGH: Right.

WALLACE: But how do you identify them?

LIMBAUGH: This guy was identified by everybody that knew him. The FBI

knew who he was. The solution to me -- and I know this is going to cause

all kinds of angst -- but the solution is we need concealed carry in the

schools. If we are really serious about protecting the kids, we need a

mechanism to be defensive when this kind of things -- if we're not going to

take action, to stop it, we better have mechanisms in these schools to stop

it when it breaks out.

If we don't do that, then all the rest of this is nothing more than

political posturing for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 election.

WALLACE: Rush, thank you. You're coming back later in the program to

discuss a number of other issues. I'll talk to you in a few minutes.

But, first, let's turn to Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut who became a

leader in preventing gun violence after his wife, former Congresswoman

Gabby Giffords, was severely injured by a deranged shooter in 2011.

Mark, welcome back.

MARK KELLY, GUN CONTROL ADVOCATE: Thanks for having me on, Chris.

WALLACE: In the wake of yet another tragedy and, unfortunately, the only

times you and I talked tend to be after these tragedies, how would you stop

more school shootings and what you think about what Rush just said, the

idea of concealed carry? I know it's one of the things you're fighting

against.

KELLY: Well, let me -- let me start with -- at the top of what Rush just

discussed with you. He says, first of all, the next shooter is out there,

has their firearm, ready to do this, there's nothing we can do to stop it.

Well, I would admit that in Florida, law enforcement has very few tools to

be able to prevent one of these things from happening, even the FBI, but in

some states we have been instrumental and have successfully passed things

called extreme risk protection orders or gun violence restraining orders.

The state of California, the state of Washington, Oregon, Indiana already

had one in place, Connecticut.

Law enforcement can be notified by a family member or maybe they find out

about a situation themselves and there's a very short and abbreviated

process to temporarily take the firearm away from the person that they

believe is, you know, having some mental issues and are struggling. So, we

have already, multiple times, probably dozens of times, prevented these

things from happening.

WALLACE: OK, let me --

KELLY: You just don't ever know for sure. So, that situation that you

can't stop it, that's actually not true.

WALLACE: OK. But one of the other questions is the gun. And I know one

of the things you would like to see is a renewal of the assault weapon ban

that was passed in the 1990s and may be a limit on the capacity of these

high-capacity magazines. In fact, gun rights groups point out that the

vast majority of murders in the country are not committed with assault

weapons, they are committed with handguns.

I want to put up some statistics on that. According to the FBI, in 2016,

murder victims by handguns, over 7,000. All the murders from rifles,

shotguns, and other guns all in the hundreds.

So, are these assault weapons, the semiautomatic weapons, the AR-15, are

they the real problem?

KELLY: That's 100 percent correct, what you are saying. Most of murders,

suicides are committed with handguns, clearly. But when an individual goes

into a school or another place with a lot of people with an AR-15 or AR-15-

like weapon, he has the ability to kill a lot of people much more quickly,

the .223 round that's fired out of an AR-15 moves at over 3,000 feet per

second. It tumbles when it hits a body. It is much more effective at

killing a lot of people all at once.

That's why you see it's often the gun of choice of mass shooters. Should a

19-year-old be able to buy an AR-15 but he can't buy a Bud Light? That

probably doesn't make a lot of sense.

You see, we have come out, you know, for an assault weapons ban. You know,

we often don't talk about the hardware. You know, our organization is

focused on keeping guns out of the hands of people that shouldn't have

them, felons, people who are -- you know, show some form of dangerousness,

domestic abusers, suspected terrorists --

WALLACE: But let me just tell you -- and I -- we got limited time. The

fact is he went through a background check and he passed it. So, none of

the alarms went off for him.

KELLY: That's right.

WALLACE: I want to switch if I can, though, one of the --

KELLY: But, however, Florida -- if Florida had one of these extremist

protection orders, may be local law enforcement would have had the tools to

take that firearm away from him months before this happen.

WALLACE: President Trump spoke to the nation after the school shooting and

here was his focus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are committed to working

with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the

difficult issue of mental health.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: In all of his reactions, since the either tweets or statements

since the school shooting, he has not once mentioned guns, which raises the

question, how much confidence do you have? You heard the students at the

beginning that the president and Congress will -- it will be different this

time, that they'll actually take action.

KELLY: Well, these kids are incredibly articulate and certain members of

Congress are really good at not listening to their constituents. I mean,

these -- you know, these reforms are supported typically by 70 to 90

percent of Americans. And to have high school kids who went through this

horrific shooting, calling for change should matter, I would hope in our

society that that would make a difference.

This is a very political issue, though. We've got to get people to vote on

this issue. I can guarantee you that those kids you had on today are going

to vote on this issue probably for the rest of their lives. They're going

to encourage others to do -- to do that as well.

WALLACE: And, Mark, as I say goodbye, I always -- whenever I see you, I

want to ask, how is Gabby doing?

KELLY: She is doing well. She's in a great mood. She's working hard.

Obviously, like most Americans, she's devastated by what happened in

Parkland and we are going to continue to work hard to do whatever we can to

try and make sure this doesn't happen again.

We've got to keep guns out of the hands of people that shouldn't have them.

You know, we've got 4.4 percent of the population, 44 percent of the

firearms. You know -- if you listen to the National Rifle Association or

the Rush Limbaugh, you would think we would live in the safest country in

the world with a number of firearms.

And I'm a gun owner. I'm a supporter of the Second Amendment.

WALLACE: Right.

KELLY: You know, we can't let these dangerous people have such easy

access. And people are going to vote on this issue and I've got to believe

it's going to change.

It's changing in the states. We helped pass 200 piece of legislation in 45

different states.

WALLACE: Our best to Gabby. Mark, thank you. Thanks for your time today.

KELLY: Thanks for having me on, Chris.

WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss the fallout

from the Florida massacre. Will Washington do anything to stop more school

shootings?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D—CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I would rather pass gun

safety legislation than win the election because people die from this.

REP. PAUL RYAN, R—WIS., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: This is not the time to jump

to some conclusion not knowing the full facts. We've got a lot more

information we need to know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan

with very different reactions to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

High School.

And it's time now for our Sunday group. The head of Heritage Action for

America, Michael Needham, Charles Lane of "The Washington Post", Julie

Pace, Washington bureau chief for "The Associated Press", and former press

secretary to Vice President Pence, Marc Lotter.

Julie, as I talked about with the students -- I don't want to call them

kids, they are far too mature and articulate for that -- we've seen the

frustration, the anger after previous massacres, whether it's Newtown or

Las Vegas or on and on. We all wring our hands, we all call for action,

nothing gets done.

Is there any realistic reason to think this time will be any different?

JULIE PACE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: I haven't seen

any realistic reason to feel like this is going to be different, other than

the fact that these students are quite articulate and quite powerful in

their messaging and certainly seem a couple of days after the shooting like

this is going to be something that they're going to be continuing to push.

But I mean, I remember these days after Newtown in Washington. It was as

rattled that as I have seen this city. Lawmakers on both sides of the

aisle for a period of time or calling for action across a pretty wide

spectrum of programs, and still nothing really got done.

After Las Vegas, we saw a call from again both Democrats and from

Republicans on the bump stocks, which is something that the shooter there

had used. We've seen no action on that.

So, continuing the momentum that these students have started is going to be

a real challenge. The one place I would say where we have seen some action

and you could potentially see the possibility for more is at the state

level, places like New York and Connecticut after some of these shootings

have taken action. That seems to be more realistic than some kind of

national legislation.

WALLACE: Of course, the problem is as we've seen in Chicago with the gang

violence, you can have tough laws in the state and the guns still come in.

PACE: Yes.

WALLACE: Marc, I think a lot of people have been struck by the fact that

President Trump and all of his responses has not once mentioned the word

guns. As a candidate and as a private citizen, actually, before that, he

was strongly in favor of the assault weapons ban as a citizen of New York,

but he became a very strong supporter of the NRA as a candidate and as

president.

And here he is talking to the group last April.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You came through for me and

I am going to come through for you.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Do you see the president supporting any new gun controls?

MARC LOTTER, FORMER VP PENCE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the question is

going to be is, what do we do to prevent and to secure the schools? And

that's where the president is focused right now, whether it's working with

state and local officials on securing the schools, mental health issues and

then also identifying those areas possibly where the ball was dropped from

an investigatory and law enforcement standpoint to prevent a person with

this kind of potential mental illness and these kinds of thoughts having

the gun and being able to get into the school.

WALLACE: All of those are clearly legitimate, but what about the argument

that you heard from Mark Kelly that when you get a disturbed person like

Nikolas Cruz, and yes, he should have been stopped long before, gets into a

school not with a gun, not with a knife, but with an AR-15, with high-

capacity magazines, it becomes a weapon of mass destruction?

LOTTER: I think, again, we are pushing on one specific gun. But as you

showed earlier in the segment, you know, handguns can commit far more

crimes or more people die with handguns. We've had mass shootings with

handguns, not just the AR-15. So, I think you've got to balance all of

those very real issues and I think that's why -- you know, maybe there are

loopholes we can close. Maybe there are some things we can do, and I think

that's probably where the Congress is leaning right now, it's where the

president is leaning and working with states on that.

WALLACE: Chuck?

CHARLES LANE, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, I think everything we're hearing

-- almost everything everyone says has some truth to it. You can't stop

every single one. Mental health is important, but it's not the whole

story. Handguns kill -- et cetera, et cetera.

But, you know, when you reduce this all out, what distinguishes this

country for most of its peers in the world is the easy availability of

guns. And whether that's going to be dealt with at the state level the way

I was very interested to hear about this extreme emergency provision they

have in some states that they don't have in Florida, there has to be

something done at the margin to make it a little more difficult for a

person with a lot of trouble to get a weapon like this.

And so, the politics of it at a certain point are going to have to catch up

with the policy. But I have to say, I do agree with Julie. I don't see

the politics being there yet. One of the most interesting things in the

wake of this was the arguments coming out of a Democratic candidate in a

swing or -- sorry, special election in western Pennsylvania, Trump country,

where he was the one shying away from more gun control.

This -- in some parts of this country, this isn't even a Democratic-

Republican issue. It's very regional, rural populations will resist this

and we're going to be stuck where we've always been.

WALLACE: Michael, I want to pick up on another aspect of this because

sometimes the shooters come out of nowhere. Nobody -- oh, I've never

dreamt that he would do it, but there were warning sign after warning sign,

more than two dozen times local authorities were called with concerns about

this kid and then we've learned about these extraordinary failures by the

FBI, including the one, as we mentioned at the top of the show, were

somebody called the FBI to plan and identified Cruz as a threat.

Here was the FBI response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT LANSKY, FBI SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE: Under normal protocol of this

information should have been provided to the Miami field office. There,

appropriate investigative steps would have been taken. The FBI has

determined that protocol was not followed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Michael, how do you explain that and should there be

repercussions?

MICHAEL NEEDHAM, CEO, HERITAGE ACTION FOR AMERICA: Well, there should be

an investigation. We should find out what happened and if protocols

weren't followed, that should be followed up on.

I mean, we should also keep in mind the men and women of the FBI are

incredible. They're out there every single day keeping us safe, and I'm

sure they're as devastated as anybody is about what happened.

I think the question is -- you know, Chuck said that what differentiates

America from the rest of the world is easy access to handguns, that's not

true. What actually differentiates America from the rest of the world is

that we have a system of government which protects people and their rights

from an oppressive government, from tyranny. And we shouldn't be as casual

as some of this conversation is about taking away people's Second Amendment

rights, their Fourth Amendment right to due process.

And so, even if we knew all of this, even if the red flags had been

identified the way they should have been and those errors hadn't happened,

what do you do next is the question. It's very easy in the light of

tragedy to say it's very simple to take away people's rights. But we

should be hesitant to do so.

WALLACE: So, knowing what you know about Nikolas Cruz, should he have been

able to get an AR-15?

NEEDHAM: I think there's a long conversation about everything that should

have happened. Obviously nobody thinks that Nikolas Cruz should have had an

AR-15. Obviously tragedy could have been avoided.

How you get from that statement, which 100 percent of Americans could agree

with, to an actual public policy that achieves that, while also respecting

the rights of millions and millions of Americans, is why this is such a

difficult issue. And we shouldn't be casual about that.

WALLACE: All right, panel, we have to take a break here. We'll see you a

little later.

But when we come back, the one and only Rush Limbaugh is back live to

discuss the other news, and there was a lot of it this week, including

what's next for the dreamers after the Senate rejects plans from both the

left and right.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WALLACE: Coming up, the president's national security advisor says the new

FBI indictments prove Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As you can see with the FBI indictment, the evidence is

now really incontrovertible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Rush Limbaugh is back after the break to discuss that and more on

FOX NEWS SUNDAY.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX ANCHOR: This has been another one of those weeks in the

Trump era with major developments in a number of areas, from an immigration

deadlock in the Senate, to an explosive indictment in the Russia

investigation.

Rush Limbaugh is back with us again to discuss it all. And, Rush, as I try

to explain to your listeners, if interrupt you, it's just to move you along

so we can cover more territory.

So, let me start with --

RUSH LIMBAUGH, HOST, "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW": I have given you the --

WALLACE: Go ahead.

LIMBAUGH: I've given you the disposition on that. They're very much aware

of this that might happen, and you're cool. You -- you -- you --

WALLACE: OK. I've -- painful (ph) dispensation.

LIMBAUGH: You're gold. You're gold.

WALLACE: Let's start with the Russia investigation and the announcement of

the indictment alleging a sophisticated Russian scheme to try to interfere

with the 2016 presidential election.

Here's what candidate Trump said about all of this during the campaign and

what the deputy attorney general said on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It could be Russia, but it

could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could

be somebody sitting on the band that that weighs 400 pounds, OK?

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: The defendants allegedly conducted

what they called information warfare against the United States with the

stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political

system in general.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Now, I want to emphasize that there is no evidence -- and the

deputy attorney general made it clear, no evidence of any collusion between

the Trump campaign and the Russians. But doesn't this indictment disprove

what Mr. Trump has been saying all along, that any talk about the Russians

is a hoax and that the special counsel investigation is a witch hunt?

LIMBAUGH: I would be very careful if I were President Trump here. You know,

this is just one of many different areas the special counsel is

investigating. And without getting into details of this, because I think

this is -- everybody's trying to affect the outcome of elections, Chris,

and everybody's poisoning the Internet. Everybody's doing it. Both parties.

Insane, lunatic individuals. The Russians are pikers (ph), actually,

compared to Americans doing this. The problem is that it's illegal for them

to do it.

The danger for the president is, it would be very, I think, seductive for

him to embrace this. Total embrace -- say, see, see, I've been vindicated!

The worst thing he could do in his -- in his world is to validate this

whole investigation by claiming victory here because what if down the road

there is another indictment or series of indictments that do name Trump or

do name the Russians and Trump campaign colluding, because that's what this

is about.

This is about getting Trump, Chris. This whole thing is about setting Trump

up for impeachment if the Democrats win in 2018. This -- Donald Trump

remains in the crosshairs. He is the target. And there is no let-up in

that.

WALLACE: Well, let me -- let me --

LIMBAUGH: No matter what the indictment does or doesn't say.

WALLACE: Let me pick up on that because you say that the real scandal here

is the effort by the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration to try

to sabotage candidate Trump and now President Trump.

LIMBAUGH: Oh, there's no question about it. And if you look at this

indictment -- and I've had people say, does this mean that Hillary could be

indicted or -- or Fusion GPS? No, because this indictment doesn't charge

anybody with -- with collusion. It says they've defrauded the United States

with mail fraud and wire fraud and -- you can't get the Fusion GPS or

Steele people. The real collusion.

And there's no question about this. This is a paid political opposition

research document that was made to look like legitimate intelligence. It

perhaps was used to defraud the FISA court. The real collusion --

WALLACE: You're talking about the dossier -- the Steele dossier her?

LIMBAUGH: Steele dossier. And -- and pretty much everything that they've

used. I mean in every story -- I -- I was on this program one year ago, one

year ago, and I told you that this whole thing that Trump colluded with the

Russians was bogus, that there was never going to be any evidence for it

and did not happen. Every news story about it since then has included that,

just like this indictment right here. No allegation in the indictment that

any American was a knowing participant, nor is there any allegation the

scheme affected the outcome of the election.

WALLACE: But -- but what --

LIMBAUGH: Bingo.

WALLACE: But, Rush, let me ask you, I mean --

LIMBAUGH: There isn't --

WALLACE: The president's --

LIMBAUGH: There isn't going to be.

WALLACE: The president's top foreign policy advisor in the campaign, in the

first couple of weeks of his White House, General Michael Flynn, has

pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. So has another campaign advisor, George

Papadopoulos.

Aren't you at least curious to find out what they have to say?

LIMBAUGH: Well, in the Flynn -- I'm glad you bring that up. In the Flynn

episode, we have learned sense that the people that conducted the interview

with Flynn, Peter Strzok, did not believe he lied. A number of other people

in the FBI did not believe Flynn lied. And yet Flynn's under indictment,

cops a plea for lying.

WALLACE: So why --

LIMBAUGH: Was Flynn told --

WALLACE: So, wait a minute, why do you think he pleaded guilty? I mean it

was an indictment. He pleaded guilty.

LIMBAUGH: Maybe he wasn't told -- well, because they had run him dry. His

family was being destroyed. His -- his financial net worth was destroyed.

He was being broken. He had to -- he had to stop the bleeding.

The question was, what was Flynn told by the FBI, by James Comey? Was Flynn

told by the special counsel -- by the way, the FBI does not believe he lied

in their interview, in your interview with them. That seems to me to be

crucial. And the new judge in this case I think is going to take that up.

So I -- I -- I think this is all politics and it's -- Chris, it hasn't

changed from -- from the get-go. It is about protecting Hillary and Obama.

Obama is the primary person being protected here because all of this spying

and all of his collusion to destroy Trump happened with his knowledge and

probably encouragement.

WALLACE: All right.

LIMBAUGH: And the reason Hillary isn't charged is because that would mean

Obama would have to be exposed as participating in the scheme too.

WALLACE: All right, let's move on to immigration. The Senate voted down

four proposals this week, everything from the president's basic plan to a

bipartisan plan. On your radio show, you recently said that you would be

willing to grant citizenship to all of the dreamers in return for full

funding for the border wall. And at a certain point, after a lot of

pressure, the Democrats seemed to agree to that of the president demanded

more. So what's -- what's going on here?

LIMBAUGH: Well, I -- this is -- actually take a lot to unpack.

I don't -- it's a political issue that the Democrats do not want solved.

Well -- all this is, is an effort by the Democrat Party to provide for

themselves a current underclass. They need a permanent underclass that is

dependent on the government for their survival. That's why they weren't

illegal immigrants granted citizenship.

They don't want the issue solved. They don't want any issue solved,

legislatively or otherwise, before the 2018 elections. And I think Trump is

partially exposing that with the various different proposals that he's

making. He's giving them pretty much what they want and they're turning it

down because they don't want solved.

I -- I -- I tell you what, I'll -- I'll make you another deal right here.

I'll make a -- I would be willing right here to support an effort to grant

permanent citizenship to whatever number of illegal immigrants there are in

the country tomorrow if you will make as part of a deal they can't vote for

15 to 25 years. And if they will agree to that, then I'll grant them

amnesty.

WALLACE: Well, that's pretty interesting.

It let turn to a couple of other --

LIMBAUGH: Well, you see how many takers you get. You'll get zero takers on

that on the Democratic side.

WALLACE: Well, unfortunately, you're not able --

LIMBAUGH: (INAUDIBLE) but they don't want --

WALLACE: You're not able -- you're pretty powerful but I'm not sure you can

make that deal on behalf of Congress and the president. But it's a pretty

interesting offer.

LIMBAUGH: (INAUDIBLE) --

WALLACE: Let me -- let me turn to the president.

LIMBAUGH: All right.

WALLACE: You say in year one that Donald Trump has had one of the most

productive years -- not first years, any years, of any modern president.

Explain.

LIMBAUGH: Well, it's -- it's undeniable. I mean you look at the economy

just this first year and compared it to the eight years of Obama or even

the last -- the last 12 years if you want to. We have not had this kind of

economic revival in the economy. Wall Street's been going crazy for a long

time. But in the economy, in the -- you know, in the -- the place where

people work, the people who make the country work, their lives are changing

dramatically, overwhelmingly, economically. Look at all the wage increases,

the new jobs, the bonuses and the expansion of -- of benefits.

The president is delivering on many of the things that he committed to and

promised. And the Democrats who demagogued and lied about this tax cut,

telling everybody there taxes were going to go up, the Democrats now are

beginning to regret -- they can see the polling data. They can see that

people are starting to really love this tax reform bill because they're

finding out the Democrats lied to them about it. And there's not one

Democrat fingerprint on it. There's not a single Democrat that can claim

any credit for this massively booming United States economy.

WALLACE: But, Rush --

LIMBAUGH: They --

WALLACE: Let -- let --

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

WALLACE: Let me just pick up on one last thing, because he certainly

deserves credit for a lot of things. But, he failed to repeal Obamacare. He

and the Congress. He has approved this new spending plan, which is going to

add half a trillion dollars to our national debt over the next two years.

Does that disappoint you? Do you hear about it from any of your listeners?

LIMBAUGH: You know it -- that -- that is -- now that is a fascinating

question. In terms of this budget busting spending, I haven't had one call

or complain about it. Not I'm sure I will now. But I haven't had one. And

it's been surprising to me that there hasn't been a single complaint

compared to the spending complaining it was doing like in 2010 when the Tea

Party was founded.

But I think this -- the massive size of these deficits is not going to be

as large as predicted because of the tax cut. There's going to be revenue

flowing into Washington that they aren't counting. It's still going to be -

- I mean it's deficit building, there's no question, but it's not going to

be nearly as high and as bad as people think it is.

What -- what was the other thing you asked about before the --

WALLACE: You've got -- you've got about 45 seconds.

LIMBAUGH: Oh, Obamacare.

WALLACE: Obamacare.

LIMBAUGH: Well, we got rid of the individual mandate. That's -- that's been

proposed. That's the guts of it. Informal repeal and replace, yes, that --

that hasn't happened. May be a mistake to do it first. Not sure. But, hey,

this is just the second year. There's all kinds of time of come back and

fix a bunch of things if you want. We're just getting -- they -- they are

just getting started.

WALLACE: Rush, thank you. Thank you for joining us again today.

Folks, again, when I interrupted, it was just to move along so you could

hear Rush on more subjects.

LIMBAUGH: It was fine.

WALLACE: Rush, it's always a pleasure to talk with you. Come back.

LIMBAUGH: It's -- any time you want me, I'm here.

WALLACE: Up next, our Sunday group returns to discuss new charges in the

special counsel's investigation, the indictment of 13 Russian nationals for

trying to disrupt the 2016 election.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: There is no allegation in this

indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal

activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct

altered the outcome of the 2016 election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announcing the indictment

13 Russian nationals and three companies by the special counsel. But taking

pains to emphasize what is not being alleged.

And we're back now with our panel.

Chuck, what do you think the new indictment of the Russian shows and what

about the fact that here's another example where there's not a scintilla of

evidence of collusion between the Russians on the Trump campaign?

CHARLES LANE, "THE WASHINGTON POST": It's a fascinating document on many

levels. On the legal level, of course, none of these Russians are ever

going to be prosecuted. We can forget about that.

WALLACE: Because they're all in Russia and they won't be extradited?

LANE: Yes. And -- but -- but to your point about the collusion, clearly

they were at pains to show there's no collusion in this part of the story.

Left open still is the question about the Donald Trump meeting with the

people allegedly peddling dirt on Hillary. That hasn't been resolved. So

that could raise collusion in some form.

And then, of course, the big, open question is obstruction and whether

there was anything in that regard. But what I see is Mueller sort of going

piece by piece and he has sort of finished off this piece, the Russian toll

farm and propaganda.

Between the lines of this indictment, I -- especially since it's not going

to lead to any prosecutions -- I read it almost as Robert Mueller's

statement, almost like a warning to the American people, see how evident it

is to our adversaries that our internal divisions are getting to the point

where they can be manipulated from the outside. And he was almost, I think,

in the form of this indictment, issuing a wake-up call to the American

people about the need for more national unity.

WALLACE: Michael, President Trump treated the indictment as a kind of

vindication, that all the allegations against him had been dismissed. Let's

put up one of his tweets after the indictment.

The Trump campaign did nothing wrong. No collusion.

Is the president jumping the gun claiming that he's been exonerated here?

And are you struck, as a lot of people are, that, you know, even if he's

off the hook, this indicates a real Russian interference in our election,

the president's not talking about that?

NEEDHAM: Well, and I think the last point is where the focus should be. I

mean, look, the president obviously feels there wasn't any collusion.

There's been no evidence that collusion has come up. And the rest of the

investigation will show whether or not that plays out.

There's an interesting tidbit that the head of advertising of FaceBook put

out in the last couple of days. The Russians actually spent more money

after the election than they did before the election. And that goes to

Chuck's point right now. There is a hostile foreign power that is trying to

sow discontent in this country, that is trying to tear us apart, and all of

us, as Americans, need to be aware of that and need to come together and to

move on from this.

WALLACE: But the president isn't talking about that and there are reports

that he hasn't had a single national security council meeting, a single

cabinet meeting about -- forget his involvement or complete exoneration,

about what everybody in the intelligence community says, and the law

enforcement community says is a real threat, what they're going to do in

2018.

NEEDHAM: Yes, there's no doubt that the president is extraordinarily

frustrated that people are using this story and a story that so far has no

evidence to try to discredit his presidency and his ability to get things

done on behalf of the American people. That doesn't excuse the fact that

all of us, in all parts of government, all of us on the outside need to

care about our critical infrastructure. We need to care about election

integrity. And we need to come together as Americans and make sure that we

don't allow a hostile foreign power to tear us apart.

WALLACE: Let's turn to another big issue this week, and that's immigration

and DACA and the failure of the Senate to pass any of the four proposals

that were up there. President Trump says it's all up to the Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We think there's a good

chance of getting DACA done, if the Democrats are serious and they actually

want to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Marc, do you think the president and Republicans can sell that to

voters, that if there is a failure on DACA and the dreamers it's the

Democrats' fault? After all, it's the president who rolled back, who

rescinded the DACA protections last fall.

MARC LOTTER, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT PENCE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, and many

people -- let's remember, too, that most people thought that that was an

illegal program to begin with, so the court was likely to roll it back

regardless. But --

WALLACE: Well, wait, but don't we need to point out that there are two

courts that say the president's rolling back of the program is illegal and

they've stopped it.

LOTTER: And -- and that is likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court. And

I have a feeling that the president's -- the president's legalities --

legal standing on that will be upheld by the Supreme Court.

But here's the thing. Once we get -- the Democrats got what they wanted.

Supposedly they shut the government down for this. They got a pathway to

citizenship. They -- and the president was very firm in saying, I want

money to secure the border, to build the wall and to reform the immigration

system and yet they still can't get to yes on this.

I know there's going to be an effort in the House to continue to move this

discussion forward. And maybe because the deadline of March 5th right now

is under a temporary hold because of the court action, once Congress faces

a deadline, that's typically when they -- when they start moving again.

WALLACE: Julie, what do you hear from your sources at the White House? Have

they given up on -- on getting a deal with the dreamers? Because whatever

the House passes is going to be even more conservative than what was

rejected by the Senate. And are there any second thoughts because, yes, the

president made a huge concession in saying, I'm willing to give a path to

citizenship for 1.8 million people, more than the Democrats were even

asking for. Democrats have made a concession and said, we will fund the

wall. Are -- is there any second thoughts about walking away from that?

JULIE PACE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: No, it's actually the opposite. I mean

the loudest and most influential voices in the White House right now on

immigration are actually people who opposed that deal because they felt

like it was too forward leaning. It would have given citizenship to too

many people in this country right now. So the president is clearly being

influenced by those voices. They feel very comfortable with where they are

on this issue.

I do think that it is an open question on whether the president himself

will end up on this. You know, he is someone who does see himself as a

great dealmaker. He's someone who also sees himself as needing to fulfill

this promise of the border wall.

I mean Marc will remember this from the campaign. I was always struck going

to campaign rallies for Trump that the people in the crowd, whether they

believed that Trump would fulfill most of his promises or not, actually did

largely believe in the immigration principals. And Trump understands the

need to fulfill those promises for his base.

So if he does see that there is an opening in a couple of weeks to move on

this, to be able to fulfill this promise of funding for the border wall,

will he then override some of these advisors who have been so influential

the past couple of weeks?

WALLACE: And what's your bet?

PACE: It's hard to know. I mean the president has publicly flip-flopped on

this over the last couple of weeks in these meetings that he's had with

lawmakers publicly versus what he's said privately. I think it's a real

open question at this point.

WALLACE: And how do you think -- we've got about 30 seconds -- how do you

think it plays? I mean let's assume that the court issue gets settled, and

we shouldn't assume that, and dreamers start getting deported. How's that

going to play?

PACE: I think the dreamer issue is one that has a lot of support from both

Republicans and Democrats. I think it is a --

WALLACE: The idea of protecting them?

PACE: The idea of protecting the dreamers. I think it is a risk for both

parties on the White House to allow those dreamers to start being deported.

WALLACE: All right. Thank you, panel. See you next Sunday.

And we'll be right back with a final word.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WALLACE: For the latest on the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, please

stay tuned to this station and Fox News Channel.

And that's it for today. Have a great week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS

SUNDAY.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

