Reps. Meadows and Jordan demand access to dossier docs

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker.

Stay home. You don't want to miss one second of tonight's "Hannity." We have massive breaking news tonight. The biggest, frankly, we've reported on about the Russia investigation.

Sara Carter is now reporting three sources are confirming to us that the phony, fake news Clinton bought and paid for Russian propaganda dossier was, in fact, used to obtain FISA warrants and to surveil members of the Trump campaign.

Now, these developments are just the tip of the iceberg and they are beginning now to snowball and they will make Watergate look like an insignificant blimp on your radar. Historically speaking. Now, you're going to want to hear all the details tonight.

Plus, President Trump, he is blasting the Russia investigation. He is rightly calling it a witch hunt and Democratic hoax created because Hillary Clinton lost the election.

Now, we'll get into all of this and much, much more. Breaking news in tonight's opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. This is just huge breaking news tonight. Sara Carter, who will join us in a minute, is reporting and we have confirmed with three separate sources that the Clinton bought and paid for fake news Russia propaganda dossier was, in fact, used in part to obtain FISA warrants to surveil members of the Trump campaign and Trump transition.

Now, this means that Hillary Clinton and the DNC -- remember that Donna Brazile said Hillary controlled the DNC? They paid millions and millions of dollars for what is a totally phony document full of Russian lies and propaganda that was then used by the Obama administration to surveil members of an opposition party and incoming president. This is the same dossier that former FBI Director James Comey testified under oath as being salacious and unverified.

And that information is only the tip of the iceberg. Sara Carter reporting and we are also learning that more shocking information will be coming out in just days that will show systemic FISA abuse.

This is the real Russia scandal, the real Russia collusion story.

Now, the dossier was used to target an opposition party and criminalize political differences. Now, that's the real story. That's what the media has not and will not cover and Democrats do not want you to know anything about. But unfortunately, they'll be forced to cover this story.

All of this is unprecedented in the history of this country. This is a sober moment. You need to understand this. We're on the precipice of one of the largest abuses of power in U.S. American history. And I'm talking about the literal shredding of the U.S. Constitution, your Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure. It is that serious.

Now, this new information is confirming what we've been saying and predicting for months on this show. The powerful tools of intelligence have now been politicized and used to influence a presidential election.

Now, make no mistake about this. This scandal will reach the highest levels of the Obama intelligence community, the DOJ, the FBI. And what we're reporting on is only the beginning tonight. We'll talk to Sara Carter about all the details in a minute.

And also tonight, the president continuing to crush the destroy Trump liberal media and the left's completely false narrative about Russia collusion. It has now been over a year and so far they have zero, zip, nada, nothing, no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion.

Now, during a press conference today with Norway's prime minister, the president was asked about the Russia investigation and if he would do an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Here is his answer. Take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: There has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians or Trump and Russians. No collusion.

When you talk about interviews, Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn't sworn in. She wasn't given the oath. They didn't take notes. They didn't record. And it was done on the Fourth of July weekend. That's perhaps ridiculous and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach and it really was.

But again I'll speak to attorneys. I can only say this, there was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it, every committee.

I've been in office now for 11 months, for 11 months they've had this phony cloud over this administration, over our government and it has hurt our government. It does hurt our government.

It's a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election that frankly the Democrats should have won because they have such a tremendous advantage in the Electoral College. So, it was brought up for that reason. But it has been determined there is no collusion and by virtually everybody.

I will say this, I am for massive oil and gas and everything else and a lot of energy, Putin can't love that. I am for the strongest military that the United States ever had, Putin can't love that.

But Hillary was not for a strong military and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills.

HANNITY: Now, the president is right on several key points here. First of all, like he has been saying for months like we have been saying, there is no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion. This has been a conspiracy theory manufactured by the industrial fake news media complex that has been spread night after night, hour after hour by the likes of CNN and conspiracy TV MSNBC.

And as we have been showing you, the narrative is falling completely flat. So, now, the media is trying to attack the president, his mental health, which is completely ridiculous. So idiotic for so many reasons.

For example, just yesterday, we could all see the president was in full control of that immigration debate at the White House and that he had all of his faculties. But that doesn't stop your media from lying to you.

Now, the other key point is the president is making now is that key Democrats -- remember, they've all said that they have not seen any evidence of collusion. Don't take my word for it. Let's take their word for it. Let's take their word for it.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF., "THIS WEEK"/ABC, JUNE 18, 2017: Well, you know, the allegation, of course, is that the Russians and hacking and dumping of documents in the election had essentially relationships with Trump campaign people.

But I'm not prepared to say that there is proof you could take to a jury.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, "THIS WEEK"/ABC, JUNE 11, 2017: Do you agree with the conclusion that the president has reached that there was no evidence of collusion?

SEN. JOE MANCHIN, "THIS WEEK"/ABC, JUNE 11, 2017: You know, we haven't seen any of that whatsoever, George. We've been looking at everything that they possibly have. That has not led to that.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN, MAY 18, 2017: The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians and you said to me, I'm quoting you now, you said, not at this time. Has anything changed since we spoke last?

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, D-CALIF.: Well, not -- no, it hasn't.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, MAY 18, 2017: I know we need to do, but just to be clear, there has been no actual evidence yet.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF., MSNBC, MAY 18, 2017: No, it has not been.

HANNITY: No, not yet.

Now, all of that is reason why President Trump tweeted today, quote: "The single greatest witch hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion. Everybody including the Democrats know there was no collusion and yet on and on it goes. Russia and the world is laughing at the stupidity that they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control."

Make no mistake about it, this is a political witch hunt unlike anything this country has seen before and it continues to be exposed. As we've been reporting for months, the special counsel, Robert Mueller, his investigation is nothing but a cesspool, an absolute cesspool of corruption. Members of his team, they don't donate to Republicans, but over 50 grand to Democrats, including giving money to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. One lawyer actually represented Hillary in one particular case, and none of them contributed to the Trump campaign.

Key Mueller prosecutors also have massive, massive conflicts of interest including Jeannie Rhee, serving as a lawyer for the Clinton Foundation. This is insanity. It's a partisan investigation. It's meant to unseat a duly elected president that the people voted for.

Now, President Trump is also weighing in on the fake news dossier and hammering Senator Feinstein for unilaterally releasing the testimony from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. The president responded, also on Twitter: "The fact that sneaky Dianne Feinstein who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have a tough primary."

I don't know about California. But given the new information we're reporting on tonight about the dossier, it is clear Senator Feinstein and the Democrats, they are now tonight trying to create a massive distraction. They want to hide the truth.

Now, you also heard Feinstein admit a few seconds ago, she has personally seen no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion. Remember, that's what this whole investigation was supposed to be about. But since we haven't seen any evidence, Democrats are now desperately trying to change the subject. They don't want you to know that their former candidate, Hillary Clinton, and the administration of their former president, their beloved Barack Obama, was actually targeting the Trump campaign this way.

Once all these details come out and once the dust settles and all the people who have been screaming about Trump/Russia collusion, they will have a lot of explaining to do. And that includes the media. They also may want to lawyer up, a number of them.

Joining us now with reaction, Congressman Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, let's start with your report. Let's stay on the facts here.

I spoke to three people, two congressional members, one person in the DOJ. They all confirmed at different levels that 100 percent the dossier was used at least in part, one person said was significantly a part of getting the FISA warrant. What are you reporting tonight?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm reporting the same. I have spoken to a number of sources, one senior law enforcement official, and another in the DOJ, and the dossier was absolutely used as part of the FBI's ability to gain a warrant to basically spy on members of the Trump campaign.

So this was definitely used as evidence. It was part and parcel to other evidence, I believe, that they were trying to collect. But the dossier was definitely used.

And what's concerning here, Sean, is the fact that we know coming from the mouths of members, senior members of the FBI who testified both Comey and McCabe, that the only part of the dossier they were able to confirm that was actually factual was that Carter Page had actually traveled to Moscow. Everything else in the dossier apparently they did not talk about that, they did not confirm. It's unsubstantiated or they found out to be false.

So, this is very alarming and I think that there are a number of sources that are alarmed about this, particularly people within law enforcement who are concerned that they were using this dossier to find a way to look into the Trump campaign.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go to Congressman Meadows.

You're the chairman of the Freedom Caucus. Jim, of course, the former chairman. So, I must go to the current chairman first.

Are you getting the same confirmation that we're getting?

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: You know, obviously, Sean, talking about what happens in a confidential setting is not something that members of Congress are allowed to do. I will say this. There is a growing body of members who believe that this dossier was a significant factor, as you were mentioning, some saying it's a significant factor in terms of the FISA warrant.

But I think that there is a broader question here. Why would the FBI use a Democrat paid for dossier to actually surveil another campaign?

HANNITY: But a wait, isn't it worse than that?

MEADOWS: It is worse than that.

HANNITY: Isn't it fraud upon the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court? I was talking to Gregg Jarrett, and a lawyer, an officer of the court violating the law by knowingly using deceptive documents to deceive the court? And we've got to remember, Fusion GPS never verified the dossier ever.

MEADOWS: Well, exactly. And so, it is not only troubling there but I think it's time, and, Jim Jordan and I are here tonight to call on our leadership to say what we need to do is let every member have access, not only to that FISA application, but to all the outstanding work that Chairman Nunes has put forth in gathering documents. It's time that every member has access to those documents.

And so, we're calling on our leadership to make that available.

HANNITY: And that would mean the speaker? That would mean Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Yes, Mark is exactly right. If members of Congress get to see this information, we think that the chorus will grow and say, now, it's time to declassify this, make this public so the American people can understand once and for all what exactly happened.

Remember, Sean, it's today, one year anniversary when BuzzFeed first printed that entire dossier, that disproven, salacious, unverified dossier as Jim Comey testified and said it was. One year ago today they printed it. A year and a half ago, it looks like they used to go to the FISA court to get the warrant.

HANNITY: But, Jim --

JORDAN: Let's make it available for members of Congress to see.

HANNITY: If you look at the contents, what do you see? You know, triple, double, quadruple hearsay, none of which is reliable or even admissible in a court. But if that's to you -- if Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian propaganda dossier --

JORDAN: Sean --

HANNITY: -- is used to obtain a FISA warrant, what happens then?

JORDAN: There's three fundamental questions. Did the FBI pay Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier? Did they use that?

HANNITY: One question at the time, Sara, I'm hearing from sources that either Comey or McCabe paid. Do you hear the same?

CARTER: I'm hearing both stories, Sean. That's why we have to verify this. We are hearing there is a possibility that they did pay. I'm hearing from other sources that they did not pay. And we need to clarify that. That's a very important question and the Congress should be asking this.

JORDAN: That's why we want the documents --

HANNITY: All right. Jim, go ahead, back -- what's point number two?

JORDAN: Sara's right. That's why we want the documents, that's why we want the documents made available to members of Congress.

We all have the same clearance. We're all entitled to see this. Make it available. Give us the information.

Devin Nunes, as Chairman Meadows has said, has done great work in getting these documents. Now coming to intel. Make them available for all members of Congress to see and then I think you'll see more members say, you know what? We need to make this available for the American people so that they can see what actually took place here. And if all our suspicions and all the evidence points to one thing, did that actually happen? That sure is what it looks like. But let's find out for certain.

HANNITY: All right. Sara, let's go back. Fusion GPS never verified the dossier. Remember, they tried to withhold who paid for the dossier and banking records associated with the dossier. They've not exactly been truthful, honest and helpful, and this is what they deal in.

CARTER: No, they haven't. And actually, it wasn't until October when the "Washington Post" first revealed the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had paid millions of dollars to Fusion GPS to basically go after this Trump/Russia collusion narrative and that's when they hired Christopher Steele and that's when Christopher Steele went back to some of his old cohorts, people that he had made contact with when he was a former spy in the FSB.

And this is why these concerns have been raised. I mean, the Russians could have very easily, according to my sources in the intelligence community, known right away it was being paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. They could have used it for their own propaganda purposes. It appears they have.

And now, what we're seeing is, what was the amount of this systemic abuse? Was there systemic abuse with the FISA warrant? Is it just related to the Hillary Clinton campaign or does it go beyond?

HANNITY: And it would render anything they've got inadmissible.

The media has been trying to sell "The New York Times" report. Gregg Jarrett made a good point to me earlier today that, in fact, that it was "The New York Times" reporting that Papadopoulos mouthed off to an Australian diplomat, that he had heard the Russians had dirt on Hillary. That's not even admissible. That's triple hearsay.

MEADOWS: Well, Sean, that's exactly why we need to go ahead and be transparent with this.

Senator Feinstein started this yesterday when she released this whole Fusion GPS testimony. I say, let's go ahead and release it all to all the members. If there is nothing that is of national security interest, then let's release it to the American people and let them be the judge.

There is no collusion. There's nothing to hide. So, let's get it out there.

HANNITY: Jim?

JORDAN: No, you're right, Sean. The story in the "New York Times" a week half ago, this was laughable. Four unnamed sources said --

HANNITY: Let me -- I don't mean to interrupt -- a guy in Russia tells a guy in London who tells Papadopoulos who tells an Australian diplomat who tells the FBI. OK, let's play phone tag.

JORDAN: A 28-year-old shooting his off in a bar. Now, that's the reason they launched the Russia investigation? It wasn't the dossier that we've been talking about for the last year? Come on, this is like pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. That's just a laughable story.

We know what's caused this. It's the stuff we've been talking about.

HANNITY: I am hearing and I'm just getting rumblings of this, that some of the details are beyond our imagination in terms of FISA abuse.

Sara Carter -- well, I see Mark Meadows is shaking his head. Are you agreeing, Mark?

MEADOWS: I am. I'm agreeing. You know, some of the things that will be coming out are so unbelievable that the FBI and DOJ would actually allow it to happen and I would also say there are other agencies within the federal government.

HANNITY: So, we're over the target. We've been right all along?

MEADOWS: You're over the target and let me just tell you, we're focusing in, homing in on that target.

HANNITY: Well, the American people -- we need to know the truth.

Sarah, last word for you tonight.

CARTER: Yes, the American people deserve the truth, they need to know the truth, they need to be able to find resolution to this so that the administration and our nation can move forward. And that they're not stuck in this for another year.

HANNITY: And the media has been wrong the entire time.

Jim, you are smiling. Last comment, we'll give to you. We want to be fair.

JORDAN: No, Sarah was great. Look, we'll let members see it.

MEADOWS: I agree.

JORDAN: Let members see it and then let --

HANNITY: Let the public see it.

JORDAN: Exactly.

MEADOWS: I agree.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all. This is scary, actually, in a lot of ways. We'll follow this every step of the way.

When we come back major federal immigration raids were conducted across the country today, even in California. The Trump administration says they are only getting started. Much more straight ahead.

REPORTER: Would you be willing to sign an immigration deal that ultimately does not include funding for the border wall or would that be a red line for you?

TRUMP: No, no, no.

REPORTER: No?

TRUMP: It's got to include the wall. We need to wall for security. We need the wall for safety. We need the wall for stopping the drugs from pouring in.

I would imagine that the people in the room both Democrat and Republican -- I really believe they'll come up with a solution to the DACA problem, which has been going on for a long time and maybe beyond that immigration as a whole. But any solution has to include the wall because without the wall, it all doesn't work.

HANNITY: That was the president earlier today repeating his commitment to secure the border first.

Many Democrats have now vowed to fight President Trump's efforts for secure borders but that has not always been their position.

Let's go back in the "Hannity" memory banks and look at some top Democrats and how they flipped and flopped and flailed as it relates to the border and illegal immigration. Some of them even sound like President Trump today. Take a look.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. And I do think you have to control your borders.

Where it was necessary we did support some fencing. Where it was necessary, we did add border patrol agents. We have done what by any fair estimate would have to conclude is a good job, quote, securing the border.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens. And Illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally. The American people will never accept immigration reform unless they truly believe that their government is committed to ending future illegal immigration.

The president's decision to end DACA was heartless and it was brainless. If this order stands, hundreds -- hundreds of thousands of families will be ripped apart. Tens of thousands of American businesses will lose hard working employees.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: Those who enter our country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we cannot allow people to pour into the U.S. undetected, undocumented and unchecked.

If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is conflict, if there is bad governance, if there is war, if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in, we can't isolate ourselves. We can't hide behind the wall.

HANNITY: Somewhat laughable the media is accusing the president of going soft on illegal immigration. All they want to separate him from his base.

Well, today, ICE agents, they raided 98 7-Eleven stores. They arrested 21 people in now being called the biggest crackdown on a company suspected of hiring illegals since President Trump took office.

Here with reaction, we have former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino and "Catalina Magazine" publisher Cathy Areu is with us.

You saw the tape of Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton and all these Democrats. Don't they sound like Trump today? Can you be intellectually honest and just admit, yes, they sound like Trump today?

CATHY AREU, CATALINA MAGAZINE PUBLISHER: No. I mean, Trump is talking about a wall.

HANNITY: No?

AREU: No, they didn't.

HANNITY: These same people voted to build 700 miles of wall in 2013, what, five years ago.

AREU: Immigration is not a problem today from 2000 to 2017.

HANNITY: If they voted in 2013 to build 700 miles of wall, how is it racist today?

AREU: Well, we're talking --

(CROSSTALK)

AREU: We're not saying it's racist. We're just saying it's different. Immigration is different. Right now --

HANNITY: What changed? What's so different?

AREAU: From 2000 to 2017, there is 80 percent less people crossing the border.

HANNITY: No. Actually, the biggest change was in the last year. Dan?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Yes, it's interesting, you said it is not a problem. If it's not a problem, why are we arresting people in 7-Eleven? Why are you arresting for? For stealing Chiclets?

AREU: It's 21 people. I mean --

BONGINO: No, no. It's actually tens of millions of people who are probably in the country illegally, based on any reasonable estimate.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do you believe in the rule of law?

AREU: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Do you believe that people that don't respect our laws and sovereignty, that they should be rewarded with the ability to stay here just because they didn't wait their turn?

AREU: I think they were working their jobs. I don't think they were breaking any rules. I think they're probably very productive.

HANNITY: What about those people that do commit crimes? I actually I sat in on a security briefing in Texas alone and in a short period of time, seven years, there were 600-and-some-odd thousand crimes committed against Texans by illegal immigrants.

AREU: Well, we're saying these 7-Eleven employees though.

HANNITY: I'm talking about -- I just mentioned Texas. What about 600 --

(CROSSTALK)

AREU: And they will be dealt with and they were dealt with.

HANNITY: Some and some not. Some are actually, you know, found their way to a sanctuary city and they get to stay.

AREU: That can't be.

BONGINO: What about my wife? She's a legal immigrant. Why did we have to wait in line behind people who came in here legally?

AREU: Well, there aren't enough work visas in this country to support our --

BONGINO: No, no, I'm serious. It's a serious question. I went through -- we paid $10,000 for a lawyer.

HANNITY: Focus on his question.

BONGINO: I'm asking you a serious question. Why should my wife who is a successful working class web developer in America --

AREU: Right.

BONGINO: -- who did nothing but provide for this country and got her citizenship the right way.

AREU: Right.

BONGINO: Why should we wait if the message from the Democrat Party to illegals is, hey, citizenship is an intergalactic right, you were welcomed to come here?

AREU: She was able to get her visa and was able to stay in the country because there are visas available for her.

BONGINO: Why not just come here illegally?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do you worry about al Qaeda crossing the border with bad intentions?

AREU: Absolutely. We should put a wall maybe in Canada, right, up in Canada? That border?

HANNITY: I don't have any problem with that. I don't have a problem.

AREU: Trump isn't talking about that.

HANNITY: But we know that a major influx of immigrants are coming from the southern border. Why are you against -- why are you against --

AREU: Those who are threat are coming from the northern border.

HANNITY: Question, why are you against protecting a border? I've been to a drug warehouse. You ever been to the southern border?

AREU: I've been around the southern border, yes.

HANNITY: I've been there 11 times, just on the border, from the Rio Grande to San Diego.

AREU: Yes.

HANNITY: Did you ever see a drug warehouse. It's bigger than this studio, floor to ceiling drugs. Who are those drugs targeting?

AREU: Well, luckily, it's an all-time low. So, right now, we don't have an immigration problem.

HANNITY: Who are drugs targeting?

AREU: People in the United States who use drugs.

HANNITY: American children. Should we stop that? Do we have a moral obligation to stop that?

BONGINO: Sean, if we don't, we don't have a country. What's the point of a country without borders? Your country is just a suggestion then.

And it's fascinating. I love this talking point about the northern border. We just saw the Josh Meyer "Politico", and I'm not a big fan of "Politico". But it was a wonderful piece expose about the Obama administration letting Hezbollah run drugs and money across, by the way, the southern border while they looked the other way when the DEA said we have a problem here. Let's not --

HANNITY: He supports probably their Iranian deal, don't you, with Obama? Did you support the Iranian deal with $150 billion in cash and other currency?

AREU: We're talking about the borders and immigration.

HANNITY: I asked that question. I bet you supported Obama, Didn't you?

AREU: I'm not saying I supported Obama on that deal.

HANNITY: Did you support that decision to give the Mueller's that money?

AREU: I cannot say support that decision?

HANNITY: Did you not support him?

AREU: I ant's say I supported him 100 percent on all of his decision.

HANNITY: Do you think he did the right thing?

AREU: No.

HANNITY: He did the wrong thing?

AREU: I'm not saying I supported him on every decision.

HANNITY: You sound confused.

AREU: I'm not confused. I did support him on what he did with Cuba immigration.

HANNITY: Did you support the decision to give the uranium a 150 billion.

AREU: We're talking about immigration.

HANNITY: Was it a good idea or bad idea?

AREU: Cuban immigration and it was not a problem in our country.

HANNITY: Good or bad idea

AREU: I didn't support Obama on absolutely everything.

HANNITY: Was that a good idea or bad idea?

AREU: It was his idea at the time.

HANNITY: Was it a good one?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone should tell the Iranians we have an Iran deal, by the way. Maybe they will be read on the program.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. That is politics. When we comeback, Ed Henry has a live report of how the President is now going on offense against the Russia collusion investigation. So much more on this busy breaking news night.

HANNITY: The President, he went on offense today against his critics in the phony Russia investigation. Ed Henry has a live report from the White House tonight with insight into the President's strategy. Ed, what's going on?

ED HENRY, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: As President's advisor say he is getting fed up about playing so much defense for so long. One day after his personal attorney Michael Cohen tweeted out enough is enough and filed those defamation suits against both BuzzFeed and fusion GPS and co-founder Glenn Simpson over what Michael Cohen called the phony dossier the President started today tweeting about Democrat Dianne Feinstein leaking that transcript of Simpson's testimony. President declaring quote, the fact that sneaky Dianne Feinstein who has a numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump-Russia has not been found would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way totally without authorization is a disgrace. Must have tough primary, he said, referring to her electoral prospects back home. Then he used a joint news conference with the Prime Minister of Norway to reiterate his claim the U.S. looks bad on the world stage, because of the congressional probes and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and the President hedged on a one-on-one with Robert Mueller saying when there is no collusion, it is unlikely there would need to be an actual interview. Suggesting also that Hillary Clinton was treated with kid gloves by the FBI when she was interviewed over her email server, watch.

TRUMP: There is collusion but it is really with the Democrats and the Russians far more than it is with the Republicans and the Russians. So the witch hunt continues. But I will say this, I am for massive oil and gas and everything else and a lot of energy, Putin can't love that. I am for the strongest military that the United States ever had, Putin can't love that. But Hillary was not for a strong military and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills and she was for other types of energy that don't have the same capacities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Great reporting Ed Henry, live at the White House tonight. Thank you. Joining us now with reaction Salem radio National Syndicated talk show host Larry Elder, Civil Rights Attorney Daryl Parks. All right, Daryl, let us put you attorney hat for just a second here. So, it took a year, but we find out Hillary, her campaign and the DNC she ran, they spent millions and millions of dollars on what turns out to be a false, salacious Russian propaganda dossier to influence the American people. The same woman that fixed the primary against Bernie.

And not only that, we're learning today that, in fact, that dossier played a role, perhaps a significant role, in obtaining a warrant from the FISA court for surveillance of the candidate and incoming President Donald Trump and other people. As an attorney, I assume you believe in the constitution and the fourth amendment. You should be pretty outraged tonight, because if that is false, pretense, isn't it? That is fraud. Before a surveillance cross court isn't it?

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Very much so. You have to be very concerned about subpoenas that are obtained under false pretenses, Sean. You would have to be concerned. The American people should be concerned if that was the case.

HANNITY: Yes. The fraud was upon the foreign intelligence surveillance court, Larry Elder. How significant is this now that a bought and paid for dossier full of Russian lies was used to obtain a warrant to look into a President elect and company?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONAL SYSNDICATE HOST: Well, it's huge. You and I would not be having this conversation if that weren't the case. If that fake dossier was the basis for which they got the FISA warrant and were able to surveil all of these aides for Donald Trump, it is awful. The American people can see this, Sean. They see this is a double standard, they see the pass Hillary got for having her server in her basement for deleting 33,000 emails after they were under subpoena. Nothing happened regarding the Clinton foundation pay to play stuff. The American people see all of this and Donald Trump has a lot of allies in congress and a lot of allies in class, including people from academia like Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley. So, as far as I am concerned, let this thing play out. Whatever report comes out it will be discredited by people on the right. People on the left already want Donald Trump impeached. It is not going to have any impact. He won't be impeached or thrown out of office. He will be around for seven more years.

HANNITY: That drives people on the left crazy. As a person that is a lawyer and believes in the rule of law I'm sure, Daryl, you never heard of a case where they're writing an exoneration months before they actually did the real investigation and interviewed the people involved. I'm talking about Comey and Trump hater Peter Strzok and Hillary lover Peter Strzok that they literally were writing Hillary's exoneration and they hadn't interviewed anybody until months later. Does that sound like the type of justice system you're used to? I doubt it.

PARKS: Not at all. That is not the kind of justice anybody wants to see. I think the American public is ready to see closure to all of these investigations very soon and hopefully we'll get some closure very soon.

HANNITY: And Daryl you can, so basically Hannity you're right, I was wrong and Hillary rigs everything, she rigs her elections and she tries to rig the general election with phony Russian propaganda and she has her buddies Comey and Strzok rig her exoneration to keep her in the race and not thrown in jail. Larry last word.

ELDER: I don't think she did all that.

PARKS: Sean, let's not forget that James Comey admitted that Loretta Lynch the Attorney General at the time came up to him and told him, can you call the Clinton investigation a matter and not an investigation? What is that? Anybody accuse the Obama administration of obstruction of justice when Obama publicly said he didn't believe Hillary had an intent to hurt the country? Intent is not an element of the statute. Why wasn't Obama brought up for obstruction of justice charges? Double standard, double standard.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, both. We appreciate it. Still a lot more to come. Unhinged rant from Robert De Niro, Jesse Waters and Jessica Tarlov up next. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: It's been a rough year for the elites in Hollywood. They had been forced to endure a new political force that is called President Donald Trump and sadly under all of the stress some of these liberal snowflakes are starting to break down that includes actor Robert De Niro who went on the anti-Trump rant last night during a speech honoring the ever so talented Meryl Streep. Watch this.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on, let's go. What are we talking about? Let's clap for that. This (BEEP) idiot is the President. The guy is a (BEEP) fool. Come on. Our government today with the prompting of our baby in chief has (BEEP) I call him.

HANNITY: Left wing friends in Hollywood are not alone. As we've been reporting right here on this program, of course the destroy Trump media is becoming unhinged including conspiracy theorists over at MSNBC Chris Matthews who last night compared President Trump's family to Uday and Kusay, remember Saddam Hussain's kids. Here with reaction, Fox News Contributor Jessica Tarlov. The co-host of the hit show The Five, host of Watters world and his world we live in. It's your world.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX THE FIVE SHOW HOST: It is my world, Sean. Now I am being hannitized, I am a little nervous.

HANNITY: Your fine, you're good. I was on your show. Jessica, there is a level of vitriol and hate that even you should be uncomfortable with. As a liberal you might be a little embarrassed about.

JESSICA TARLOV, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I'm not really that embarrassed when you think about how people including the President talked about Barack Obama. He said he founded ISSI. He was a birther. Hillary Clinton has Parkinson's disease, she should be in jail. That is coming from someone who ended up as the President of the United States of America. Talk about Ted Nudgeent, who was invited to the White House calling him a sub human mongrel. He said his machine gun should be on his mouth or stuck on his behind.

HANNITY: Your talking pints is very nicely done.

TARLOV: No it is not, I mean I did write them out, because I didn't want to forget.

HANNITY: The reality is it has never been, is this something the President said today, he goes this investigation, phony has hurt the country and there is still no evidence, Jesse.

WATTERS: yes. It is an embarrassment to the country and the lefts continue to embarrass themselves, but as a very stable genius that he is, he has this gift, Sean, where he brings out the best in people, but he also brings out the worst in people and he has done that with Hollywood and in the media. You had De Niro sounds like a slopping drunk like he has been hanging out with the DNC chairman Tom Perez too long. Madonna is getting visited by the secret service. Kathy Griffin is beheading people and the media the same thing. People are getting tired for tanking the stock market and sued for slander. So he has this ability where his enemies destroy themselves. They are screaming, they're crying, they are wearing the pink little hats.

HANNITY: I know Donald Trump. I've known him long before he ran for President. He is a funny guy. And he does this ok, you want to hit me? I'll hit you and he will have some fun. Everybody expects he is going to one day wake up and say oh, I'm going to be exactly -- I'm going to bow and kiss the ring of the mullahs in Iran. It is not going to happen. Kiss the ring of Kim Jong Un and give them all billions of dollars and beg them to like us. That is not going to happen. That is not who the American people voted for. Is there anything you see about Donald Trump that you say, wow the economy really turned around or standing up to murdering dictators is actually good, do you agree with that?

TARLOV: Well standing up to murdering dictators is definitely good. I am not sure that I love his approach dealing Kim Jong Un.

HANNITY: Should we give him billions like Clinton did, that is a good deal for American evil. Can we do that?

TARLOV: I can't do that imitation as well as you can. I just -- I have to say to you guys sitting here remote which makes this more difficult and sitting here and listening to you talk about all the liberal crybabies when conservatives were up in arms if President Obama wore a tan suit. It is ripe with hypocrisy.

HANNITY: they want economic statistics they got better under Obama.

WATTERS: And it was a terrible suit Jessica, everybody agrees, come on.

TARLOV: No they don't, I actually liked that suit a lot, Jesse.

HANNITY: What did Obama do on the economy? Name one statistic where you say Obama did a great job here.

TARLOV: The number of people who got health insurance, because of Obamacare. 100 percent there are program.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How about who had lost health insurance and have to pay eight times. What are you talking about? Let me go to Jesse.

TARLOV: What I am talking about? The facts.

WATTERS: OK. Listen. Why isn't this -- De Niro hasn't condemned Harvey Weinstein, but he is out there ripping Trump. So we know where his priorities are. Also De Niro lives in L.A. little rocket man got missiles aimed right at L.A. and because of all the fire and fury rhetoric, now the north has come to the table and started talking to the south. I think a lot of the stuff that he gets criticized for. They don't like his style, but look at the results. He defeated ISIS, he has the stock market -- economy is doing great. If he is an idiot like De Niro says. It doesn't seem like an idiot. I don't know Hillary couldn't beat an idiot. What does that make her?

HANNITY: Jesse good point.

TARLOV: The most qualified person to run for the presidency in a long time is what Hillary Clinton is and I'm really curious if the things that Donald Trump said about President Obama or Hillary Clinton were said by President --

HANNITY: Does it bother you the Hillary bought and paid for phony Russian propaganda dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant as we are reporting tonight?

TARLOV: I understand your reporting tonight. I did see the segment and I need to spend a little more time with that before I go with that. It does not seem to me that that is what happened here. And there are many who are not saying that that is the case. There is no smoking gun here.

HANNITY: Actually there is. The House Intel Committee has it all.

TARLOV: I guess we'll find out.

WATTERS: Hillary paid for fake dirt from the Russians that started the whole wiretapping? I mean that is the pretty big story, if you ask me.

TARLOV: I didn't say it wasn't a big story.

WATTERS: You don't trust Sean Hannity's reporting Jessica? Come on you are on his show.

TARLOV: I'm saying I saw --

HANNITY: This is Watters' World. We all live in it.

WATTERS: Don't throw the football at me.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back the video of the day and James O'Keefe. You'll love what he reports on twitter straight ahead.

HANNITY: Time for our video of the day, James O'Keefe, Project VERITAS. He has a brand new undercover report. This time he is targeting a senior engineer from twitter to determine whether or not the social media giant is actively working against President Trump. We have not independently verified the contents, but we will let you decide. Take a look at this pretty shocking undercover footage. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are more than happy to help the Department of Justice in their investigation.

AREU: OK. Like hell?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible).

AREU: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible).

AREU: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So any direct messages, that he mentions.

AREU: I'm glad that you're doing something. Something needs to be done.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to look at every single message and every single tweet, whatever you got into, you got (inaudible) pictures that you found.

HANNITY: Wow. Is twitter really monitoring the president's direct messages which are supposed to be private, forwarding them to the Department of Justice as the senior twitter engineer is suggesting? Twitter did released a statement earlier today writing in part quote, the individual depicted in this video wasn't speaking in a personal capacity and does not represent or speak for twitter. Twitter only responds to valid legal requests and does not share any use of information with law enforcement without such a request. We'll continue to follow these developments from Project VERITAS. Amazing stuff and scary. Now it's time for the Hannity hotline, or some of you call it the hate Hannity hotline, listen to this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean this is Dale in Montana, knuckle bragging lunatic that fears God and loves Hannity, oh yeah by the way if every time you talk tell a kitten, we have tons of referral cats out here and you are saving (inaudible) from baby ducks and livestock's. So hang on in there Sean.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean are you a little rocket man like (inaudible) twin brothers because I know you use the same barber.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean for all the liars, liberals and leakers, you are too soft, you need to get meaner like a junkyard dog. See you later buddy.

(END VIDEO)

