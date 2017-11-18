

New Look at Potential Impact on Business Investments Amid Corporate Tax Cut Push

Charles Payne: I don't know why he made it an either or proposition. Competition drives cost and goods like that but every company struggles and looks for the lowest tax domicile. Even Amazon is looking for someone to give them $10 billion in tax breaks. It belies the notion that lower taxes don't mean anything to corporate America, to the bottom line, and to the economy.

Charlie Gasparino: Listen, the bottom line is this. Innovation does occur no matter what the tax code is like generally, as long as we have a generally free market. But you've got to look at it this way, if you do give people an incentive to save and invest with lower taxes, generally, innovation grows from that.

Kennedy: Well a good environment creates freer markets, but why not have a great market create even freer markets because not only does that benefit corporations, it benefits workers and wages go up, and there's also more room to invest in innovation and hire more people. So, lowering this corporate tax rate does more than just cushion what we think of as these corporate fat cats that people like Hillary Clinton have always played to.

Adam Lashinsky: I think the political point that Charlie, that everybody is missing, and that Cuban is making is that people are going to be disappointed if they think "Oh, let's lower this tax rate that's going to solve everything," and excuse me, Charlie got this right. It's no panacea, and people will be disappointed if they're hanging their hat on this. There are way more important factors.

Ben Stein: This economy is not heading for an iceberg or sinking. This is an incredibly strong economy and prosperous economy. We have a labor shortage which is a sign of a very, very strong economy. By the way, I would be fine if corporations used the money that they get back from the tax cuts to buy back their stock.

Study: Politically-Divided Families Cutting Thanksgiving Short By 20-30 Minutes

Kennedy: This is a great rouse. So if you can't stand your family for non-political reasons, all you have to do is cut the evening short and say to yourself, "How great is America, whose sick of winning at the table? " It's going to be done in 15 minutes.

Ben Stein: I, your humble servant, who loves you and is your servant, lost my two best friends in the whole world who live in San Mateo, California because I voted for Trump. They were my Thanksgiving companions for decades and they don't even speak to me now because I voted for Trump. They won't even speak to me and it breaks my heart and this is typical on what's happening all over the country. I have so many friends and relatives that don't speak to them.

Adam Lashinsky: I mean, I think so. I'm extremely thankful. I'm extremely thankful every Thanksgiving. What a great country we live in and how great our country has been for my entire lifetime and yes, I think that we need to avoid certain topics to have a nice day. We deserve one.

Charles Payne: I agree with everything Adam said but I love talking politics with 25 and under. Once you get above 25, particularly north of 30, forget about it because it will never be a good conversation.

Charlie Gasparino: You know, I've always grown up this way and my brother-in-law is mostly Thanksgiving is playing football, watching football, and playing football with the kids. And you know, we stayed away from politics.

WSJ: Walmart Raising Some Prices Online to Drive Customers Back Into Stores

Charlie Gasparino: It seems like it's stupid. Won't you just go to another online store and buy it from them?

Charles Payne: But they have to do something to get people in the stores, and they're doing a lot of other things with grocery delivery. So on certain things, people will be drawn by the fact that you can save money. Ultimately, the Walmart shopper is about saving money.

Kennedy: Amazon is smart enough to undercut Walmart online, and people who are savvy enough to shop for their stuff online -- it's a different level of consumption. They are going to go where the bargains are and there's not enough brand loyalty at Walmart.

Ben Stein: It looks ridiculous to me because of the amount of savings that you get by buying for something for a few cents less, as Kennedy so happily said, compared to the value of your time is trivial, so it’s much better to shop online.

Adam Lashinsky: I think it's a head scratcher. Walmart has done a good job of making long term investments like raising what they pay to their employees. This strikes me as a short-term move of shifting people into their stores where they have such a big investment.

