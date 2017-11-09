Hannity: A stalled, watered-down tax plan would be a failure

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 9, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST:

Welcome to "Hannity." This is a Fox News alert. Alabama Republican, U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore is tonight vehemently denying a Washington Post report where a now adult woman accuses him of sexual misconduct from when she was 14 years old. These allegations date back to 1979 38 years ago when Moore was 32.

Also, three other women are also telling The Washington Post that during that same time period, Moore pursued them when they were 16, 17 and 18 years old. We have invited Judge Moore and the women accusing him on the show tonight.

Plus, liberal comedian Louis C.K., he is under fire over sexual misconduct allegations coming from five women that surfaced in an explosive New York Times report. Louis C.K. publicist decline to comment on the report to the paper. We'll break it all down in tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

All right. Tonight before we explain the allegations against Judge Roy Moore and Louis C.K., I want to be crystal clear. And I said this repeatedly on my radio show today. But people on the left are trying to take it out of context when I spoke about this for nearly two hours today. Geraldo was one of my witnesses.

If what people are accused of is true, it's beyond reprehensible. Beyond disgusting, beyond shameful. And in the case of Judge Moore, if it's true, he should step aside and leave the Senate race. Everyone would agree. Everybody. A 32-year-old man pursuing a 14-year-old girl is disgusting. That's something that we should all agree on. This should transcend politics.

However, everyone also has the right to defend their name. Our goal on this show is always to find the truth. Here are the allegations tonight. A woman is alleging to The Washington Post that back in 1979 when she was 14 years old, she had a sexual encounter. Actually two of them with then 32-year-old Roy Moore. On one occasion, the woman alleges that Moore kissed her.

And during another she says that Moore allegedly inappropriately touched her and guided her hand to touch him. Now although she claimed no other sexual conduct took place, she described the incident to The Washington Post by stating, quote, "Well, I wanted it over with, I wanted out. Just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over."

Now the woman then says that she asked Moore to take her home which he did. Three other women are also accusing Moore of sexual misconduct back to the 1970s while they were teenagers ranging in age from 16 to 18 years old. The women are alleging that Moore pursued romantic relationships with them and one allegation involved kissing. Judge Moore tonight is adamantly denying these allegations against him.

He told The Washington Post, quote, "These allegations are completely false and they are a desperate political attack by the National Democratic Party and The Washington Post on this campaign." In a separate statement, Moore said, "The Washington Post has already endorsed the judge's opponent and for months, they have engaged in systematic campaign to distort the truth about the judge's record and career and derail his campaign."

"In fact, just two days ago, the Foundation for Moral Law sent a retraction demand to the polls for the false stories they wrote about the judge's work and compensation. But apparently there is no end to what the polls will allege." And continues, "This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation."

Tonight, Judge Moore also tweeted the Obama, Clinton machines, liberal media lap dogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I have ever faced.

We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal, even inflict physical harm if they believe it will silence and shut up Christians, conservatives like you and me. Now, I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values. Our nation is at a crossroads right now both spiritually and politically. Our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line. So rest assured, I will never give up the fight."

Now, these are very serious allegations. Of course they have to be investigated to the fullest extent. And we're finding out almost every single day now sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, it's a widespread problem in this country. It's morally repugnant. It has no place in our society. Here is the thing.

In any of these cases, it is sometimes you have to look at the truth here. How do we ascertain what happened 38 years ago? I'm a father of a daughter. I'm a brother to sisters. It's scary when you hear about these predators. And with these allegations against Judge Moore, this happened 38, nearly 40 years ago, 38 years ago. And at the same time -- and this is a very delicate question, but we have to bring it up.

Do some women wait because they're too scared? Too upset? Too traumatized to come forward? As I said on my radio show today, of course they're afraid. I can understand that. We can all understand why no one would want to come forward and speak about such trauma. On the other hand, we have to pursue truth, which at times can be very difficult just like threading a needle. It's a razor's edge.

If in this case let's say the allegations turned out to be not true, where would Judge Moore to go to get his good name back before an election I believe on what, December 12? The bottom-line is, this should be a nonpartisan issue. We should all be for civil rights and we should be at first a civil society. Petty politics should be put aside. I want to give you a quick history lesson and I learned something very profound early in my career.

I was a local radio host back in Atlanta, Georgia. And remember Richard Jewel? First they thought he was the hero and then, I was on the radio the morning that the Atlanta Journal Constitution said that Richard Jewel who we thought was a hero fit the profile of the lone bomber in the 1996 Olympics case because Jewell lived with his mother. I didn't know it at the time.

Richard Jewell was actually listening to my radio show when I said, wait a minute. Because he lives with his mother doesn't mean he's a bomber. And I said it on the air at the time. Just because you live with your mother doesn't make you a bomber. Many people though were quick to rush to judgment. Back in 1997, I had the chance to interview Jewell. I didn't know he was listening at my radio show at the time. And he said at the time that the reason he gave me one of the first interviews is because I was the only one in the media that didn't rush to judgment. Incredible lesson. Watch this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP, MAY 1997)

HANNITY: Richard Jewell, 33, a former law enforcement officer fits the profile of the lone bomber. This profile generally includes a frustrated white man, who was a former police officer, a member of the military or police want-to-be who seeks to become a hero. You see that in the newspaper. What did you think?

RICHARD JEWELL, FORMER LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER: Well, you know, it wasn't me. You know, I'd like to know where they got their profile from. You know, several parts of that, you know, police want-to-be. In the state of Georgia, I'm a certified peace officer. I'm just not currently working for a Police Department.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: This case in my life in 1996 -- it changed my life. Because it made me realize you cannot rush to judgment. Let's look at examples where many of my so-called colleagues in the media and other people rush to judgment. Look at the Duke Lacrosse case for example. I didn't rush to judgment. College students had their lives ruined when they were, it turns out, falsely accused of rape.

Everyone on the media, everyone on the left, they rushed to judgment. They were convicting these kids before the truth ever came out. No benefit of the reasonable doubt. No presumption of innocence. And in fact, a group of 88 Duke professors without any evidence signed their names to a paid advertisement in a Duke school newspaper that read, quote, "Regardless of the results of the police investigation, what is apparent every day now is the anger and fear of many students who know themselves to be objects of racism and sexism who see illuminated in this moment's extraordinary spotlight what they live with every day."

That was a rush to judgment. And I said it was at the time. Almost everybody smeared and slandered those three Duke Lacrosse players, wanted to throw them in jail. It turned out they didn't do it. How many times on this show have you heard me condemn former President Obama that he rushed to judgment in high profile race cases all while ignoring massive amounts of violence in his adoptive hometown of Chicago. You may remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

THEN-PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: The Cambridge police acted stupidly. There's a long history in this country of African- Americans and Latinos being stopped by law enforcement disproportionately. That's just a fact.

The African-American community is also knowledgeable that there is a history of racial disparities in the application of our criminal laws. There's a big chunk of our fellow citizenry that feels as if because of the color of their skin, they are not being treated the same.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president, a lawyer, from that position rushed to judgment every single time. And as I pointed out many times in the show was completely wrong every time. Hands up, don't shoot turned out to be a lie. Some still regurgitate that lie today. George Zimmerman was found innocent in the Trayvon Martin case by a jury of his peers. And all of the cops in the Freddie Gray case were acquitted. I was right on all of these cases.

In other words, one of the reasons I have been right in so many of my bratty friends in the media that are overpaid and lazy like fake Jake Tapper, is they rush to judgment. I don't. Jake, listen to the whole two hours of my radio show today. It's one of the reasons we have been more right than wrong. We're not always right. When we're wrong, we'll tell you. We here right on this program, we didn't say hands up don't shoot. We waited.

We were right on Freddie Gray. We were right on the Cambridge police. Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence with the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us knows the truth of what happened 38 years ago. The only people that would know that are the people involved in this incident. Here is another perfect example. Now, when it came -- some will say Hannity, when it came to Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct, on the one hand, Democrats didn't care, he had the right politics. Hillary called it a vast right wing conspiracy never called out her husband.

Unlike the left, I actually worked, reported, did my research. And I went and interviewed all of these women. And I looked them in the eyes and interviewed them. Let them share their stories. I did my job. They should do theirs in the media.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY, JUNE 10, 2003: You described a scene where he was biting on your lips and then when it was all over, he was leaving, he said, "You better put some ice on that."

JUANITA BROADDRICK: Yes. And casually put on his sunglasses and walked out the door.

KATHLEEN WILLEY, NOV. 7, 2007: It was a terrible ordeal for me. And I -- no woman should be subjected to it. It was an assault.

HANNITY: He assaulted you?

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: He touched, grabbed, fondled, and kissed you against your will.

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: And it is an allegation that is not made by one woman, it's made by multiple women.

WILLEY: Many of us.

PAULA JONES, OCT. 13, 2016: I said, well, I may need to be going or something and the next thing you know he pulled down his pants. His whole -- everything. And he was exposed. And I said, I am not that kind of girl and I need to be getting back to my desk.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: And many of these cases, Democrat for politics, political reasons said these women should not be believed. I don't think they ever interviewed them. You might remember James Carville saying, well, he drag $100 bill through a trailer park in the case for Paula Jones. And look at how they treated Monica Lewinsky. That became beyond shameful. And we can't forget the Clinton Foundation. Really?

Democrats care so much? On this show we have been the most outspoken about Hillary taking millions and millions of dollars from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Brunei, Oman and they have the most horrendous human rights records in terms of how they abuse women. How they kill gays and lesbians such for being who they are and Christians and Jews. I don't remember anyone else in the media talking about it.

In other words, nobody should be pointing fingers and passing judgment. We have got to know the truth. This is an issue that transcends geography culture, political ideology. Now sadly sexual misconduct in America is rampant. That is the truth. Just look at what's happening in Hollywood today. After Ben Affleck, he was forced to apologized for grabbing a woman's breast on live television.

Dustin Hoffman apologized after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. They admitted it. Kevin Spacey accused of sexually abusing multiple young teen boys. He is now in rehab. Famed director. Remember Roman Polanski? He pled guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl after he gave her Quaaludes and booze. And was quoted as saying, quote, "afterwards, oh, she's a double victim."

He still escaped from justice. My victim and the victim of a press. And of course, we all know now about the allegations swirling around Harvey Weinstein who also checked himself into rehab. And now we have a comedian, Lewis C.K., he is been accused tonight of committing multiple acts of lewd conduct by The New York Times. I can't stand Louis C.K. But does he deserve the presumption of innocence? Everybody America does.

We reached out to him tonight for comment. They want to come on the show? The accusers of Judge Moore want to come on the show? They are all welcome here. This brings us back to Roy Moore, Judge Moore. Any accusation of sexual misconduct is beyond deeply disturbing. I say that as a father, as a brother. But every person in this country deserves the right, the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

We should have learned a lot from Duke and a lot from Ferguson and a lot from what happened down in Florida with Trayvon Martin. And we should have learned a lot with the Cambridge police. Should have learned a lot from a lot of people. However some members of Congress, they seem to have forgotten this basic right, including even John McCain. He tweeted, quote, "The allegations against Roy Moore deeply disturbing and disqualifying." The allegations? He should have immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of."

What happened, Senator, to the presumption of innocence? Maybe, what if somebody came out tomorrow, Senator McCain and said something about you that was false? We don't know. We have to stand up against predatory behavior. But as I said, these are complicated issues. More complicated. And I would just ask every American, learn the lesson that I learned in Atlanta.

Learn the lesson that I have now applied to all of these cases and why I turn out more often right than wrong than my media friends who always rush to judgment. You have to make a decision. You can go interview all of these people and then make another decision. But base it on your own experience, your fact, your believe ability, the people you talk to like I did when I interviewed Juanita Broderick and Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones and many of the other women that accused Bill Clinton.

Here with reaction tonight, this important issue.

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin. I have to start with a personal issue with you. Media Matters which is, has been on a witch-hunt to get me fired. I did almost two hours on radio today on this topic. Did I sound any different than what I sounded like on TV?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Absolutely not. And I lament the fact that people are seizing on what I do believe was a -- you misspoke in one sentence.

HANNITY: In one sentence. Do I deserve two hours of radio?

RIVERA: Yes. The clarity of it is, you said that -- your subject, the person you interviewed said, well, it was consensual --

HANNITY: I thought she was talking about the 18-year-old and the 17-year- old.

RIVERA: Well, regardless, we clear it up right now. You cannot consent if you're under age. It is legally impossible. You know that.

HANNITY: OK. That one line was wrong.

RIVERA: The entire thrust of your show was to say how deplorable if true these allegations --

HANNITY: That one line was absolutely wrong. I misspoke.

RIVERA: The reaction to you I think is symptomatic of a larger situation. We have a tendency to believe what we want to believe and disbelieve what we don't want to believe. The classic example is of course Bill Clinton and the Oval Office. We didn't believe the Paula Jones and all the rest of them. We didn't believe -- and all of that. And yet the Trump allegations in the hotel room in Moscow much more farcical and denied as opposed to proven facts in the Clinton Oval Office.

In Moscow, you know, the hate Trump, you want to believe that, you know, something bad went down, something, you know, seedy went down.

HANNITY: Ideological.

RIVERA: I think that with Roy Moore particularly. I don't like his position on gays, I don't like his positions on Muslims. I want to believe that this is true about Roy Moore because I don't like Roy Moore. Yet you have to stop yourself and that is why the brilliance of your commentary. You've got to stop yourself and say, okay, what is it about these cases? What is provable, what is not provable? Is there any corroboration whatsoever. What about the statute of limitations? Thirty eight years. Did she make any contemporaneous statements at the time? Is there -- did she write a note, did she have a diary, did she tell her mom? What happened exactly --

HANNITY: Called her mom ten years later.

RIVERA: That's why you have Statutes of Limitations because witnesses become unreliable. They become more susceptible to influence, et cetera.

HANNITY: Sexual harassment is real. There are predators out there. As a father, it scares the crap out of me. Really does. Are there also times like in Duke where people make false allegations? Are there times where people lie for political purposes?

MERCEDES COLWIN, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Undoubtedly, Sean. Listen, I represented hundreds of corporate executives that have been accused of sexual misconduct. And when they get these individuals in the courtroom, when you get them under cross examination, they fall apart. So, all of these allegations, they're flexing their muscles, they're lawyered up, they're in there, fighting for their right. They're saying, I've been victimized. This is what happened to me. If they fall apart because --

HANNITY: You have seen hundreds of these cases?

COLWIN: I have.

HANNITY: Have people lied to get money?

COLWIN: Undoubtedly.

HANNITY: Are corporations paid just to make it go away because it's cheaper?

COLWIN: It does. And plus, the reputational risk is at hand. The brand is at hand. The brand of the corporations are at hand. So many of these cases, especially now in the climate we're in, everyone is like, well, maybe we have to settle these cases before we even get to the throb, before we even have these complaints filed. Because once it's filed, it's like the allegations become suddenly actually occurred and it's just not true.

HANNITY: You're not a fan of Judge Moore. You said it the other day on this program.

GREG JARRETT, FOX NEWS ANALYST: I did. Before the primary actually.

HANNITY: I remember.

JARRETT: You're unfit to serve because in the US Senate because not once but twice he was removed from office for defying federal judicial decisions on constitutional matters which he is not allowed to do under the supremacy clause. Having said that, I'm suspicious of this. Because of the source. "The Washington Post" which has a dog in this fight having endorsed his opponent.

The timing of it on the eve of an election. And finally, he was a huge and has been a huge public figure in Alabama. The best known son of Alabama in many ways. And yet none of this came to surface in almost four decades. And so that gives me reason to question the credibility of these people. I'm glad you brought up Duke Lacrosse. I covered that case.

HANNITY: I know you did.

JARRETT: Three lives were ruined when Crystal Mangum lied about accusations of rape. She's now behind bars and convicted of murder.

HANNITY: You know, Geraldo --

RIVERA: I didn't know that.

COLWIN: Killed her boyfriend.

JARRETT: Stabbed him to death.

HANNITY: But you know, can I just say this? I learned -- Richard Jewell woke me up. And when he told me -- I remember the first time I talked to him. He goes, thank you. He goes, thank you. You're like -- they were crucifying this guy. First they thought he was a hero. Then he became the profile of a lone bomber. The Atlanta Journal Constitution. I think they have since paid a lot of money like in the Duke Lacrosse case.

RIVERA: Richard, you know, the problem is, you make these assumptions and these presumptions and these proclamations. And they're not proof. All I'm asking, now we have this epidemic of sexual harassment allegations and even rape claims among very well-known people. What has to happen is, you need the same standards in this aspect of criminal law as you do with every other crime. There has to be some corroboration. Why not ask for some corroboration? Now there is a feeding frenzy right now that is extremely distressful to me.

Now, I'm not sure that in Mercedes case that -- in these hundreds of sexual harassment cases, the complaining witnesses fall apart, cross examination. You know, some of that is good lawyering. Some of that is effective. There is no evidence to back the claim. I just want us to slow down before innocent lives are ruined. With Louis C.K., he is doing exactly in real life what his comedy is. That's why we don't, you know, it's awful, it's horrifying. And yet that's what -- the reason Roy Moore is so delectable to the left is that it's a hypocritical situation where he pretends to be the Bible thumper and really has got this ugly secret if true. And I don't know how he proves or disproves it.

HANNITY: That's the point. Once the allegation is made, you know, we're now I think it's December 12 is the election.

JARRETT: It is.

HANNITY: Here we are. November 9th.

JARRETT: I know. The tardiness of this is really suspicious. And you know, I learned early on trying cases that everybody lies. I hate to say that.

COLWIN: No, that's not true.

JARRETT: This is lie, parties lie. Lawyers lie. These obscene jurors after the verdict lie about what went on in the deliberation room. And Geraldo knows this. He is nodding his head. Everybody lies. So I believe strongly in the presumption of innocence. And yes, I do think that a lot of accusations of sexual abuse are true out there. But not all of them.

HANNITY: Mercedes?

COLWIN: And I respect obviously everything you said, Greg, obviously. But it really is challenging in these times. And frankly, these accusations just like you said, suddenly they're convictions. They're allegations. These are due process. These are due diligence. And it's exactly what you said too when it comes to the corroboration. Who did you speak to? Did you call the authorities?

Jurors look for that. They look for the corroboration. Did you call the police? Did you write about it? Did you blog about it? Did you text anyone? Especially now. Jurors want to see something material that corroborates those allegations.

HANNITY: Right. You're going to stay. Not that we don't love you.

(LAUGHTER)

Thank you both for being with us. And I appreciate it. And I did make the mistake with that one word. Listen to my whole show and you'll get context. CNN is so lazy. It's spectacularly lazy. And they copy the most left wing radicals every day. Maybe I have a lawsuit. I'll hire you guys later.

Sebastian Gorka also later tonight. Hillary Clinton finally reacting to the bombshell claims that she rigged the Democratic primary. We'll tell you what she said as we continue.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." As we continue to cover the breaking news around Judge Roy Moore, Alabama Senate candidate and the calls for him to step down from the Alabama Senate race. We're joined now by Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka. We continue also with Mercedes Colwin.

Let me just get your general reaction to this. You've been a big supporter of Roy Moore. He's comes under tremendous fire this entire race, especially John McCain's comments from a political perspective. It doesn't matter if it's true. Get out of the way. And it seems like every establishment Republican really never liked him and they don't clearly believe in the presumption of innocence, which should be a little terrifying for every American.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Absolutely, Sean. Look, this is America. We don't call people guilty before the evidence is in. And of course the rhinos are going to use this as an excuse to attack somebody like Judge Roy Moore. But let's put this in context.

Number one, what is the environment in which these charges are happening? Look at the last two years. Look at the insanity. Look what we've all have to live through. The outrageous attacks on the President. The attacks on you, the attacks on me. I ignored them. I have friends defend me. You like the righteous crusader you were, you went back and you crushed those liars. Now we have to find out what is true and what isn't.

Is this another smear campaign or is there something there? And the most important point is, we are not the DNC. This isn't Hillary's war cabinet. We don't cast aspersions on women who accuse men of sexual harassment or impropriety. We listen to them, we find out if they're credible. And if there needs to be something done, legally or otherwise, that's what we do. We don't turn people away and try to destroy them. So, let's take a deep breath, count to 10 and find out.

HANNITY: November 9, the election is December 12, a month away. All right. Let me turn to Mercedes. How many of these cases -- you actually are an expert in this area of law.

COLWIN: Right.

HANNITY: You do this every day.

COLWIN: I do.

HANNITY: What do -- the average person here is like every day. Huge, bold allegations. You think of Duke Lacrosse, and you think of Richard Jewell and you think of hands up, don't shoot. And then you think of, you know, the fact that it's real. There are predator jerks out there. How people know the truth? What are people to think when you have one side saying this, one side saying that?

COLWIN: Well, thank goodness that there is a due process that is involved.

HANNITY: Not in the press.

COLWIN: Not in the press. That is why we can't convict people based on what you read. You have to look a lot of this depositions, sworn testimony. You have to be the jurors that get the evidence before them. But to say some of this allegations are not convictions it is absolutely (inaudible).

HANNITY: What is your success rate? You're a successful attorney.

COLWIN: I have tried 52 trials and I have lost two.

HANNITY: 52 and won 50.

COLWIN: Yes.

HANNITY: What about the cases that end up getting settled? How often do people lie? I don't know the truth. I don't know the answer. I can't say. It seems suspicious, because we're a month out of an election. And it's 38 years ago.

COLWIN: You do. Sean, a lot of people are going to say what we said before, the allegations are so stale. Why coming now? Why are we just weeks before this election?

HANNITY: Can't you understand a woman traumatized sees a guy running for senate. Finally says, I'm not going to be silent. I can understand that.

COLWIN: There is that argument. That a lot of Jurors say wait a minute. You're going to wait 30 years to come forward and say this happened to you. Did you talk to anybody? Did you call the police?

HANNITY: If this went before a jury, where would it go?

COLWIN: Depends on the credibility of these accusers. If they seem credible and Judge Moore does not, obviously there's a tipping balance. But a lot of jurors are going to be very suspicious of these accusers saying we waited decades before coming forward.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, I always say every two years and four years Democrats got the same playbook. Republicans -- poor Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney, I'm annoyed of how he is treated Donald Trump but he was a good person at heart. I liked him. I think he would have been a good President. Mitt Romney had a binder full of women's resumes. Remember how he was treated by the media in this country, the Democrats in this country? You look at examples like that or Herman Cain. I'm friends with him. He is going up in the polls. The day he gets out, nothing. You hear nothing. Because they accomplished their mission or why?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Look, this is the thing that made Andrew Breitbart a conservative. The accusations against Justin Clarence Thomas. There's a fact pattern here. There's a very strange propensity of sexual allegations to suddenly become political useful in the run-up to an election or when somebody stands up for the principles of the republic and needs to be taken down. Let's get back to the basics of the republic. We have to have a presumption of innocence. You have to know who is accusing you and have to do it publicly and has to be evidence. We don't know the facts. The first rule of war, is that the initial report from the battlefield is almost always wrong. Let's stop, find what the facts are. Is this person credible? Is there any evidence. Because --

HANNITY: By the way and it is different than Weinstein that goes to sex rehab. It's different than Dustin Hoffman and Ben Affleck who apologized. It's different than Kevin Spacey goes. Some people admit it and some people say no. This goes back to what you said. Do people do it for money? Political reasons? It is more common than people would think?

COLWIN: Definitely. They'll do this --

HANNITY: They'll lie to make money.

COLWIN: There are individuals that come forward with these outrageous allegations.

HANNITY: That hurts all women that are victims.

COLWIN: Yes. I used to work in sex crimes in the D.A.'s office. It's very pitiful to see that, because some jurors don't believe it because they have -- in their own lives, people have made these accusations for money. You see it time and time again. Sexual harassment that term is coined everywhere. Frankly they are the laws are very clear as to what it takes in order to be a violation of the law. You have to have some sort of damage. These individuals, a lot of these women, it's about money. They bank on the fact that these corporations --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And there are women that are victims, predators.

COLWIN: There are. But very few, far between.

HANNITY: I suspect the last question, Dr. Gorka, we are running out of time. Do you think its politics or you just don't know?

GORKA: Too early to say. Let's ignore the press and let's talk about the system. We have to have faith in the system. It's not about smears. It's about facts and time will out the truth.

HANNITY: All right guys thank you both. I appreciate it. When we come back, Hillary Clinton finally responding to former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile and that she rigged the election. Tomi Lahren and Jessica Tarlov battle it out straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Hillary Clinton finally responding to the bomb shell allegations made by Donna Brazile and the DNC, and the Clinton campaign that they colluded to actually rig the 2016 Democratic primary. The fake news media, they were colluding with her. The fix was in. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The DNC had a bad couple weeks. Donna Brazile wrote a book. She was a longtime colleague of yours. In her book she made this comment that your campaign through an agreement had too many influence maybe to the detriment of the Sanders campaign. She sort of walk back those comments now. What was your reaction to that?

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I didn't know what she was referring to, because as of now has come out, that just wasn't the case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No, they just signed a private agreement. Bernie Sanders didn't have the agreement. She was in charge of hiring and the money and everything else. And Donna Brazile said it was rigged. Here's reaction. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren and Jessica Tarlov, why are you laughing?

JESSICA TARLOV, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: What Donna Brazile said is so laughable.

HANNITY: So Donna Brazile is a liar?

TARLOV: Donna Brazile made it seem as the 2015 joint fund-raising agreement was actually what 2016 joint fundraising agreement.

HANNITY: That was --

TARLOV: Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton sign the same agreement.

HANNITY: Why did they write an article that that is one of the biggest lies that Bernie signed the same thing? It's not true.

TARLOV: No. It is absolutely true. Look at it. He raised zero dollars - -

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: So let me -- what you're saying is Donna Brazile is a liar? That is what you're saying?

TARLOV: That is what it looks like.

HANNITY: When she said it was rigged.

TARLOV: How do you rig four million votes?

HANNITY: She called Bernie Sanders that it broke her heart.

TARLOV: I mean you read that article except. She had to light a candle and mood music to call Bernie Sanders.

HANNITY: I wouldn't want to tell somebody that you don't have a shot because -- what about Hillary controlling the hiring and the finances of the DNC and not Bernie?

TARLOV: But she did after she was the nominee, which is the right of every nominee.

HANNITY: This is before.

TARLOV: It was a 2016 agreement, not the 2015 agreement.

HANNITY: I honestly believe Tomi Lahren that -- I swear, if the Clintons are on national TV and they put a gun at someone's head for no reason at all and shoot somebody, the left in this country would defend it.

TARLOV: Look at Donna Brazile.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I want to ask, Jessica, I want to ask you a question. What do you think the leftist mainstream media would say about Sean or myself if we call Donna Brazile a liar? What would they call us? They will call us sexist and racist. Because you're a Democrat, you can say that Donna Brazile is a liar to protect Hillary side. What world do we live in?

TARLOV: I don't think the leftist media right now, if you read what they are writing about, lots of them are Hillary defenders and making the same arguments that I am right now. I don't think they would call you racist and sexist. The liberal media likes me more than they like you. That was for sure. It is not because of anything it happened.

HANNITY: Tomi, I'm sure your feelings are hurt.

TARLOV: I really like you Tomi and I like you Sean, but I'm just saying, you know.

HANNITY: Tomi, the left wing media doesn't like you. Shocking.

LAHREN: Add it to the list. It's ok. If the leftist mainstream media doesn't like me, I think that is a victory. I am sure you do as well Sean.

HANNITY: Yes. All right, but the bottom line is, you know I look at a lot of things. I see that James Comey writes an exoneration of Hillary Clinton. And I look at that and I say wow the fix was in. He did it before even he had an investigation. I see Bill Clinton meeting with (inaudible) in the tarmac and I am thinking the fix is in. And then I see Hillary Clinton, although she denied it for a year, that she paid for this phony Russian dossier full of lies about Donald Trump. And now oh, yeah, it was only research. When she paid for it around denied it. Why do you constantly defend people that are known liars? Continually lying.

TARLOV: Are you willing to admit that Donald Trump is a liar?

HANNITY: No, tell I am what?

TARLOV: OK. How about he was against the Iraq war from the start.

HANNITY: Actually I know from firsthand experience because I used to fight with him on the phone about it.

TARLOV: What did he say on Howard Stern? That was invented?

HANNITY: he said that too. Listen. One of the things that Donald Trump shouldn't have done is go on Howard Stern. If you want to be president don't go on Howard Stern.

TARLOV: I don't think he knew.

HANNITY: The point is I know firsthand experience. He was talking about taking the oil back in the day. I talked to him about it. Firsthand experience.

TARLOV: Okay. He went out there.

HANNITY: That -- you answer my question. Why the Clintons? Was it a fix in when Comey wrote the exoneration before he did his work? Is that a fix in?

TARLOV: There's analysts that say there's three people that could have changed the language there with the Comey letter.

HANNITY: But he is writing the exoneration before he did his work or interviewed the people involved.

TARLOV: I have said I have no problem with an investigation into what happen in the FBI.

HANNITY: You have a problem funding the Russians when she lied and said she didn't --

TARLOV: Funding opposition research or meeting with kremlin officials? Don Jr. is saying come on down, let's have a chat.

HANNITY: Fusion GPS that she was paying -- we just learned this week that they met with the Russian lawyer before and after. Hillary was paying them. Tomi Lahren hit him.

LAHREN: Here's my question for Jessica. Like an honest sincere question. Do you trust Hillary Clinton? Not anybody else, not analysts, you. Do you trust Hillary Clinton?

TARLOV: With what?

HANNITY: Honesty. Is she an honest person?

TARLOV: I do think that she is an honest person. When you have been in public service for 25 years, 30 years, there's certainly things that I've called her out on and said that is wrong the way she waffled with the e- mail scandal. I called her out about what happened during Benghazi. The Benghazi scandal after that. I don't think that Hillary Clinton knew what was going on with the Russian dossier. You want to talk to her lawyer, you can do that if you want to question (inaudible) you can do that.

HANNITY: Tomi, get a response.

LAHREN: This woman has been lying for decades. The Democratic Party continues to shield her. You can keep doing it if you want. Only going to help news 2020. So keep shielding Hillary Clinton. Keep bubble wrapping her? It's hurting you, not me.

TARLOV: No. I disagree with you. The woman lost the presidency twice. She is not running for public office ever again. She is mostly in the woods or at her house --

HANNITY: You don't think there's anything wrong with her, what turns out she paid for, phony Russian information that was used as --

TARLOV: She paid for?

HANNITY: Yes. She, Hillary Clinton's campaign.

TARLOV: You think Hillary Clinton would go out and do this?

HANNITY: Excuse me. Who knows what she knew. Nobody -- she paid $10 million.

TARLOV: Her campaign did. Go talk to her campaign lawyer.

HANNITY: She is her campaign.

TARLOV: She is not. I mean and Donald Trump do everything that happen with the Russia.

HANNITY: I have to roll.

TARLOV: OK.

HANNITY: Good to see you.

TARLOV: Nice to see you too.

HANNITY: When we come back, I have a powerful message for you weak spineless Republicans in Washington. Mini monologue is next.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." It's been a year and a day since Donald Trump's historic win in the 2016 presidential race. Then candidate Donald Trump, he swept states that long have eluded the Republican Party like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He helped the Republican Party win hundreds of down ballot races all across America. Without a doubt, Republicans, they are propelled to victory, because of very key promises that they made to you the American people over and over again on the campaign trail by President Trump and also the Republicans themselves. 2010. Remember? Republicans got the House, repeal and replace ObamaCare. 2014, got the Senate. Same reason. 2016, they got it all. Give us the House, the Senate, the White House. We'll do this. Now it's time for Republicans in Congress, especially you lazy people on vacation in the Senate all the time, get your act together. You have to make good on these promises. You didn't pass repeal and replace. Now you have the tax bill. You either get this done or get out of the way and make room for more effective legislators. That is tonight's mini monologue.

Last night in our monologue, we gave you a retrospective on why President Trump was able to pull off the historic victory in last year's presidential race. In case you missed it, well, I called in a Fox News on election night to detail what the 2016 election was all about. Take you down memory lane.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, NOV. 8, 2016)

HANNITY: To me, this was predictable, but on the other hand, this is a modern-day political miracle you're witnessing before your eyes right now, and that is to go up against everybody, all the pundits, all the pollsters and all the prognosticators out there, and defy all the odds and it's the American people that have said enough is enough. They're tired of the corruption, the cesspool, draining the swamp. All of this things are resonating.

You look at a state like Wisconsin. What are they saying? They want their jobs back. They want the labor participation rate to be lower, in other words more people having jobs. They want America to be energy independent. They're tired of a horrible educational system. Tired of ObamaCare rates going through the roof.

This is not complicated. What is happening now is not working. These guys -- and Donald Trump has gone out there and he outworked Hillary Clinton and he put forward a much better agenda and America said enough is enough with failed policy. That is what this election was about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. In November 2016, the failed policies of President Obama were actively hurting this country. Remember economic growth was anemic. Health care premiums, they went through the roof in spite of all the promises. Illegal immigration was impacting negatively communities all across the country. Taxes is just too high.

On January 20, President Trump was sworn into office and immediately started the process to keep his promises and fix these problems. While the president has been moving as what I call the speed of Trump. Congress, Republicans, they have been dragging their feet. The repeal and replace of ObamaCare died in the United States Senate. Funding for the border wall postponed some of it. Now the Senate is planning to fundamentally alter President Trump's tax proposal. We learned earlier today the Senate plan will delay the best part of it, the corporate tax cut until 2019. Really?

By the way, there's 300 bills that the House has passed that the Senate has not picked up. Nominees to the president's government that haven't been confirmed at this point. If you're a member of Congress, and let's say you're watching this from your second home in the D.C. swamp or the sewer, I want you to listen very closely. I have a message for you spineless Republicans. If this delay goes to 2019, it will be rightly interpreted by the American people as a failure of you doing your job on a spectacular level. These tax cuts are crucial to American businesses. These tax cuts are crucial to getting good paying jobs from overseas, the repatriation money. Spurring the economy hopefully for decades to come.

It's time for senators like Mitch McConnell, John McCain, the others in the Senate, stop lecturing us, the American people. It's time to get to work. I know you say the expectations have been high. If this tax plan gets put off until 2019, you water this down, this failure will be on you. The Republican Party gets trounced a year from now in the midterms? It won't be President Trump's fault. It's not going to be my fault, not talk radio's fault, not going to be the Fox News Channel's fault. It's your fault. You didn't have the courage, the vision, the backbone, the spine, the identity, the courage to put everything on the line for the people you're supposed to serve, the great people of this country, the forgotten men and women of this country who this last election was all about. These are the people that I have spoken about for the past year, on food stamps, out of the labor force, in poverty. They're suffering. They don't have time to wait till 2019. Those that are having trouble buying their first home. Those are the people you're supposed to serve. You're supposed to be public servants.

One year from now if you lose your majority in the House, the Senate, specifically the Senate, you will have nobody to blame but yourself. You'll all pay the price and have your colleagues pay the price at the polls next year, a year from now. It will be your fault. Wake up or go home. That is my message. Best, Sean. Tick tock.

We'll continue.

We're running out of time. I have great news. Our movie "Let There Be Light" which has just taken the country by storm is now adding even more theaters this weekend. Thank you so much for your positive response. Bring tissues if you go. You can find all the new locations at hannity.com. I did this movie because I'm sick of the violence, sex and cartoon characters that Hollywood gives us. Thank you for being with us.



