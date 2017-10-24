Clinton campaign, DNC paid for anti-Trump dossier research; Ivanka Trump: Washington is a complicated place

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 24, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. What an amazing show we have. This is a Fox News alert. Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, we are following four major breaking news stories. But first, before we even start, tonight is the night of vindication. Even The Washington Post is now tonight being forced to admit what we have been telling you for over a year.

Also tonight, The Hill's John Solomon reporting the Obama administration gave a visa to a Russian nuclear official even after evidence showed he was involved in bribery and kickbacks, extortion and money laundering.

All these schemes to advance Vladimir Putin's radium interest in America. Wait until you hear this report. John Solomon and Circa News' Sara Carter will all be here with the very latest. Also, Victoria Toensing.

Also breaking tonight, the Department of Justice, they are now deliberating whether to allow this FBI informant with all of this evidence to testify before Congress about this corrupt Uranium One deal. And a possible new Clinton pay to play scheme. This is the same FBI informant that helped uncover the Russian nuclear bribery and kickback plot and reportedly has all the evidence of the Russian money flowing straight to the Clintons.

And tonight also, House Republicans, they are finally catching up to us, a year later. They are now launching the investigations we've been calling for into the corrupt Uranium One deal. Thanks to the amazing reporting, investigative work of Sara Carter, John Solomon, and this show. Things are starting to move at an accelerated rate. We are now closer to getting to the truth about what is the biggest national security breach and Russia scandal in American history.

We've got a huge breaking news night tonight on "Hannity." Even The Washington Post is reporting and Fox News has confirmed Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, they paid for the research that became the fake news, anti-Trump dossier. They've been lying to you for a year.

Plus, never Trumper senators, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, John McCain, they are lashing out at the president, we'll have a full report on that. These senators seem to be more interested in attacking the President than they are in serving you, the American people, the forgotten men and women in this country. They need to move.

Anyway, we've got all of that and tonight's important breaking news opening monologue and part two of our Ivanka interview.

All right. We have made more progress in the last 24 hours with new information and breaking news. Tonight, I'm going to go through all of this very, very slowly.

The media has been lying to you. They have been entirely wrong for almost a year. And that relates to the real Russia story. You don't want to miss a minute of tonight's program. Tonight we will prove how we've been right all along and ahead of the curve and how wrong they have been. We will lay it out all out, all of the ugly details. And there's a ton of new information tonight.

We have explosive information on the massive Uranium One scandal that the Obama administration attempted to cover up. We've been telling you for years this was going to be a big deal, and tonight it is.

Now, The Hill's John Solomon is out tonight with another absolutely stunning report. Here's the headline: Obama administration granted visa entry to Russian nuclear executive under FBI investigation for bribery. Now, according to this new report, the Obama administration actually granted a temporary work visa to this top Russian official in 2011 and then they renewed it in 2014, even after there was overwhelming evidence this official was involved in a criminal scheme that involved racketeering, bribery, extortion, money laundering.

Also tonight, Fox News is learning that senior Justice Department officials are finally deliberating over allowing the FBI informant to now testify and tell the truth before Congress. This informant is the key player in the latest developments that we've been sharing with you on this Uranium One scandal. And as John Solomon and Sara Carter have reported, the informant helped uncover a Russian nuclear bribery -- as I said, bribery, kickbacks, extortion, money laundering -- criminal enterprise which began one year before the approval of the Uranium One deal, before it was approved.

Now, of course, all of this evidence was kept secret from Congress by the Obama administration on purpose. Now because this eyewitness signed a nondisclosure agreement, that prevented him from telling Congress and the American people the truth.

Now in addition to all of this, The Hill and Circa News are reporting that the same FBI informant also has evidence of Russians trying to influence the Clintons specifically. This is on top of what we already know about the Clintons' role with Uranium One.

The Hill is reporting that Bill Clinton tried to get State Department permission -- remember, his wife was running this -- to meet with the Russian nuclear official while the Uranium One deal was actually being approved by the Obama administration.

And we can't forget that just before the deal, what did Bill get? He pocketed half a million dollars in a speech from Moscow. That was double his normal speaking fee. And during that meeting, he was advocating for Uranium One and he sat down with Vladimir Putin.

Now, I want to add one other point here, this is important. You want to talk about a real Russian conspiracy? Listen to this. The bank that was paying Bill Clinton -- when you pay attention to this -- that bank was connected to Putin and that bank also had financial interest in Uranium One.

And there is more. According to a The Hill report published last night after Hillary Clinton became the secretary of state, Russian spies purposely tried to gain access to Hillary, her top aides and the former President Bill Clinton. Now the reports knows that one Russian spy who was successful actually got a job with a major Democratic donor and actually was arrested and deported.

Now, there's Peter Schweizer's book, remember "Clinton Cash"? We were the first to bring that to your attention. It exposed how $145 million in donations poured into the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was secretary of state, while she was approving the Uranium One deal.

Now, this is what people all across this country and all of you corrupt people in the media, you should all be angry about this tonight. Now because of all of the evidence of wrongdoing earlier today, finally -- finally -- prayers answered. House Republicans announced that key committees will finally be launching investigations into this corrupt bribery Uranium One kickback deal. Take a look.

REP. RON DESANTIS, R-FLA.: We do have a witness who is a confidential informant, who wants to talk about his role in this. And we are in contact with the Justice Department to release him from a nondisclosure agreement. If that does not work out in a timely fashion, then we obviously would be able to subpoena him. You know, on the oversight committee, particularly my subcommittee, we will be focusing on how the inner agency process work in this.

REP. PETER KING, R-N.Y.: Seven years ago, in fact, seven years ago this month, I've raised these objections with the Treasury secretary who said that it would be fully investigated. And obviously, we want to see what happened to that inquiry, what information was brought to their attention, what they knew then, why they acted or did not and put it in context to what comes out since then.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Our job here is to get the facts for the legislative branch of government. And we will do just that.

HANNITY: Here's my prediction tonight. People will be going to jail over this. Now, this is something we've been calling for for weeks, months, even over a year.

The House is also launching an investigation into how the Obama Department of Justice, how the FBI handled Hillary Clinton's email server case. And I've got to say, it's about time. Because the evidence of wrongdoing in both of these massive scandals is overwhelming, it's incontrovertible and it puts our security at risk.

And as we have been saying for months, Congress has a duty, a moral obligation. We can't have a dual justice system. They must investigate these scandals fully and they must uncover the truth of what actually happened. How is it possible -- how -- that they never recognized giving Vladimir Putin and the Russians 20 percent of our uranium, the foundational material to nuclear weapons, a hostile actor, is a good idea?

And with Uranium One, Congress literally can start by calling on key Obama administration officials. Eric Holder, Rod Rosenstein and yes, Robert Mueller, I hope you are watching. You need to testify under oath. And let me tell you why.

As the Attorney General Eric Holder -- of course he had oversight over the FBI. He was a member of the government committee that actually approved Uranium One but yet they had all this evidence of corruption and bribery. He clearly had the information.

And then there's now deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Well, he was actually in charge of this FBI investigation into this Russian bribery and money laundering scandal.

And finally, special counsel Robert Mueller. Back in 2009, he was the FBI director. This was when the bureau, the FBI so clearly had this information. He has conflicts of interest. There's no way the American people can trust Robert Mueller to investigate anything Russian related, to be fair and impartial. It's impossible because of his past role in this. He should resign immediately tonight.

Now also, the House tonight is also going to be investigating the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI's handling of the Clinton email server scandal. All happening tonight. Now, aside from Clinton having secret, top-secret, special access program, classified information, mishandled a felony on her server. Remember, the one stored in the bathroom of a mom and pop shop?

The House will be looking into the former FBI director -- which they should -- James Comey. And it's inexcusable conduct. Now, you may remember he drafted the letter exonerating Hillary Clinton before actor conducting the interviews with the key witnesses including Hillary Clinton herself. Comey also, he abused his power when he announced he was not recommending charges against Clinton. He never had that authority.

Then we have the attorney general, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Remember the tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton? Days before Comey's decision. And like we've been saying, it's about time. These are all serious issues, all need to be investigated fully. And those involved need to be held accountable.

We are also learning tonight that we were right about the GPS fusion dossier. Tonight, even The Washington Post has to finally begin to report what we have been telling you forever. And according to The Washington Post tonight -- I love to quote them -- Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC, they paid for that phony research that eventually became the dossier. That's the same document that used Russian government paid sources and made wild and completely untrue and ridiculous accusations about Donald Trump.

And remember, the Democrats, media, they were happy to repeat. For example, oh, that Donald Trump was in the Ritz in Moscow and he had hookers urinating in his bed. And James Comey wanted to hire this man and pay him taxpayer dollars.

All of this makes the Clinton campaign and the DNC tonight complicit in spreading Russian propaganda and Russian lies about then candidate Donald Trump. Now, if they are spreading this Russian propaganda, they've been lying to you, the American people, using phony Russian sources. And this lie has gone on for over a year.

This is the Russia collusion. This is the real Russia story. Robert Mueller, wake up tonight.

Now, Fox News has also confirmed the information in the post article is correct. In other words, we've been right for over a year.

And we want to point out another part of the Washington Post article. It reads, quote, "Fusion GPS' research into Trump was funded by an unknown Republican client during the GOP primary." This was before the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign took over. OK, I want to know, who is that? Was it one of the other candidates? Was it Senator McCain who reportedly gave it to the FBI? Who is behind this? We need answers.

Keep in mind, it was McCain, he said he passed this dossier around. And by the way, we have to wonder, if this new information is the reason why the group behind the dossier, Fusion GPS, is trying to stop lawmakers from accessing their bank records? Hmm. Follow the money.

Now the entire Democratic apparatus, most of the Republican apparatus and all of the mainstream media, they fell hook, line and sinker for a Russian disinformation lying campaign to the American people during an election. The Democrats, Hillary Clinton, they all lied to you for over a year.

Now, keep in mind, there is a report. James Comey, he tried pay Christopher Steele, the former British spy, who put this whole dossier together. He wanted to give me your money.

And tonight, predictably, the new DNC Chairman Tom Perez, he's like, "I didn't do this." He is denying he had any personal involvement with the dossier. You're going to hear a lot more of those denials in the days to come. We will continue to follow that story.

Also tonight, a very important report. And that is pathetic, weak, gutless, spineless never-Trumper establishment Republicans forces all lashing out against the president today. Now, Senators Bob Corker, we have little snowflake whiny Jeff Flake and John McCain all bashing the president instead of doing what? Focusing on passing tax reform for the forgotten men and women in poverty, on food stamps, and out of work in those country.

Take a look.

SEN. BOB CORKER, R-TENN.: I was one of those that hoped that, you know, he would rise to the occasion as president.

He has not risen to the occasion. It's very evident to me.

It's obvious his political model and governing model is to divide.

You know, it's a sad place from my perspective, for our nation. And I think that the worst of it is going to be just the cold debasing if you will of our nation.

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R-ARIZ.: We must stop pretending that the degradation of our politics and the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal.

Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior. It's become excused in countenance as telling it like it is.

A notion that we should say or do nothing in the face of such material behavior is a-historic and I believe profoundly misguided.

To announce that there must be no criticism of the president or that we are to stand by the president right or wrong is not only unpatriotic and servile, but it's morally treasonable to the American public.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, R-ARIZ.: When the Flake service to this country and this Senate is reviewed, it will be one of honor, of brilliance, and patriotism and love of country.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Here is a simple truth: All three of these guys they are inapt, they're ineffective, they have completely failed to deliver on the promises that they made to their constituents and you the American people, for years. These guys have accomplished nothing. And others like Ben Sasse, too.

And you know what? all they are doing here is standing in the way of enacting an agenda to help move the country forward, what the people voted for last November. And they are trying to be martyrs in the process. You want to be martyrs? You guys go right ahead.

Here is my answer to all of you tonight: Good riddance, happy trails, don't let the door hit you on the way out of town.

Now, before his little stunt on the Senate floor, Senator Flake announced he was not going to be running for reelection in 2018. Now, here's part of the truth here. Flake is now trying to say his decision is all about President Trump. But here's the truth -- because he lied today. At least, he's not choosing to run again because back in August, Flake had an 18 percent approval rating among voters in Arizona. And another poll showed that he was losing to his chief Republican primary challenger Dr. Kelli Ward, who would have crushed Flake in a primary had he had the courage to run.

And then you got Bob Corker, he's done nothing but attack the president now for weeks. Bob Corker, he's stepping aside. He is not running again because he would have lost in Tennessee.

So, I have a suggestion for all you never-Trumper senators that are headed for the exits, people like Corker and Flake, you know what, guess what? You guys, you know, take your other colleagues with you. Mitch McConnell, good-bye. Ben Sasse, good-bye. John Cornyn, goodbye. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins. Either get the job done that you promised the American people, advance the president's agenda. What other conservative values that the president is advocating for that you are unwilling to support? Many of you can retire and we will all be happier.

Now, the difference here between President Trump and these senators that I just listed, is the president is a fighter. He is fighting for what he believes in. I like somebody fighting for the American people. And he's also somebody that is keeping his word, his promises. The Senate has done next to nothing to help the president keep his promises or help the American people or help the forgotten men in poverty, on food stamps, and out of work.

Look at these statistics. The Senate has confirmed in about a year, since January, only 175 of President Trump civilian nominees. Guess what? Two hundred and twenty nine have yet to be confirmed. How many vacations do these guys take? And during the similar time frame, President Obama had 359 nominees confirmed, over twice as much.

And listen to this. Through September of this year, the House of Representatives -- and I have disagreements with them at times, at least they do their job. They have passed 308 bills that originated in that chamber and of those 308 bills that the House of Representatives passed, the Senate has passed 34. Beyond an embarrassment. Beyond a disgrace. These guys are the definition of failure. The poster children of failure.

Now, Senate Republicans are no longer serving the American people. So you know what, Senator Flake? Bye. You know what Senator Corker? See you later. It is time for accountability. It's time to drain the swamp. If Republicans don't back this agenda, a tax reform, repealing and replacing, they need to get out of the way or resign or retire or do something. Because you know what? The only reason these people are now saying they are not running is because they know they can't win.

And for all you never-Trumpers who were watching tonight, take a look at the side of your screen, they happen to be Donald Trump's accomplishments. Let's see. Pretty long list. Real, tangible, accomplishments, promises made, promises kept. So, what have you never-Trumpers done in this period of time? Have you helped the millions of forgotten men and women of this country that are suffering?

Well, the answers are simple. You've done nothing other than help the Democrats obstruct the president at every single turn. And you know what? Enough is enough.

Now, we are going to have a lot more in all this breaking news. And I promise you, you don't want to miss a minute of any of this. When we come back, the heroes, investigative reporters who have been exposing the truth and standing alone and digging hard. John Solomon, Sara Carter.

Plus, Victoria Toensing, she is the attorney for that FBI informant who is at the center for exposing this Uranium One scandal. We've got all of that.

Sebastian Gorka, part two of our interview with Ivanka and much more. Stay with us.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." As we mentioned in our opening monologue tonight, House Republicans finally are opening investigations into this very corrupt Uranium One deal that compromised all of our National Security involving the Obama administration and of course, the Clintons.

Also tonight, the Department of Justice finally is considering whether to lift the gag order on the FBI informant at the center of those scandals.

Here with the reaction are people who deserve a lot of credit for digging deep, The Hill's John Solomon, Circa News' Sara Carter and an attorney I'd never want to go up against, Victoria Toensing who is representing the FBI informant.

Victoria, I want to start with you. Last night you actually said that your client, this informant. The guy that has evidence, emails, documents, tape recordings that prove bribery, extortion, money laundering, et cetera. He has details of the exact plans to bribe the Clintons that was all by designed?

VICTORIA TOENSING, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING FBI INFORMANT: I'm not going into detail. You know that, Sean. But he will give an overview and specific conversations that he had with Russians in what they were thinking about the money that they were spending. I mean, let me just be that general.

HANNITY: Let me --

TOENSING: And it involves the Clintons.

HANNITY: Okay. And listen, I have too much respect for you over the years to push you harder on this. Let me start with the broader question for Sarah and John. In terms of the degree of scandal, because Sara, you know this informant. You've spoken to them. You know what he has. How bad is this going to get for the people that we're mentioning that are involved in this?

SARA CARTER, CIRCA NEWS: Well, let me clarify, I do know the informant. I don't know everything that he has because some of it is considered classified, Sean.

HANNITY: Understood.

CARTER: And I'm not privy to that classified information. And he is bound by the nondisclosure agreement. But I think as the investigation moves forward with the House Intelligence Committee, with the Oversight Committee, with the judiciary. And as soon as the Department of Justice, I hopefully lift his nondisclosure agreement and protects him. I think that this will lead to an investigation that will expose and finally for once tell the American people and Congress what actually happened with the Uranium One deal, how far the Russians are willing to go. And the connections those Russians made in the United States.

And that is going to be imperative. And there's so much there. It's like we've unraveled a threat, right? And it just doesn't stop unraveling. So, I think that the momentum needs to be kept up, Sean. People need to continue to look into this. We need to continue the investigation and we need to see where it leads, wherever it leads. But this is probably one of the most significant stories that we've told in a long time.

HANNITY: John Solomon, I will ask you. Because the FBI knew in 2009 and 2010? Before this Uranium One deal is done? They had evidence, a lot of it, including tapes and emails and documents and an FBI informant. They knew it all and they still approve this deal, knowing that all of this was going on because of Vladimir Putin, and a hostile actor. We've been lectured about Russia, Russia, Russia for a year that they wanted to get the market on American uranium and the sad part is, they succeeded.

So, if you let me do a little reporting on your show here. So, just a little bit ago before we came on air, Victoria and I talked and she was able to confirm for me that her client has information that Director Mueller and President Obama and other officials were briefed on this investigation in real time as it was going on. That's the first time we heard that. Maybe she can answer a little bit more on the show about that?

HANNITY: Victoria?

TOENSING: Well, my client was told this information now whether the bureau was talking, I don't think so. Because they were very specific. They said that the briefing made it into President Obama's daily briefing papers. So, I don't think they made that up.

HANNITY: So let me see if I got this straight. So, Mueller, Rosenstein, maybe even Comey at the time. And the President of the United States certainly Eric Holder was the head of the DOJ. They all knew that they had all this evidence that the Russians had infiltrated with the purpose of a criminal enterprise to corner the market on uranium, the foundational material of nuclear weapons.

TOENSING: That is correct.

HANNITY: Sara, you are shaking your head yes? That's possible and Robert Mueller is now investigating anything involved with Russia, how is that possible?

TOENSING: You know, Sean, I think this cries out for a special counsel. I just don't see how this can continue on. Congressional committees are fine. But this really takes -- this is a criminal investigation. And Jeff Sessions isn't ever going to feel comfortable coordinating that. And Rod Rosenstein is recused because he was the US Attorney who --

HANNITY: So, then who appoints the special counsel?

TOENSING: Well, Jeff Sessions can appoint a special counsel. He's not recused. He is just going to be comfortable doing it. Because he ought to get somebody in here and get this off their hands.

HANNITY: Sara?

CARTER: I agree with Victoria. I think that there's only so far that many of us can go, particularly with this type of investigation. Especially Sean when it goes into territory that's classified. But I think that a special counsel can do that. They can look into this also, the House Intelligence Committee can look into a lot of these issues, oversight can take a look.

Senator Grassley then tremendous as well. As far as asking the right questions and moving forward. But I think a special counsel as Victoria suggested, it is something that I have been hearing from sources. Something that they hope Attorney General Jeff Sessions move forward with.

HANNITY: And John, let's go into the new information.

SOLOMON: Sure.

HANNITY: Now that the investigation, now they allow the visas to individuals that they know is involved in this. How can that happen?

SOLOMON: Yes. The main immigration laws says that you may not grant a visa to someone that you know has engaged in criminal conduct. And specifically, there's a section that says if you know they are involved in money-laundering. Well, we know the Russian nuclear official that was eventually indicted was involved in money laundering. That was a kickback and money laundering scheme. The Obama administration in 2011 and then again, in 2014.

According to court records, not according to anonymous sources. Court records. They gave this guy two visas. Even though they knew he was involved in a criminal conspiracy. And I think that that's why these questions are surfacing. There is either a breakdown in the system or knowing in willful decision to let this people into our country.

HANNITY: And to let people know how hard Sara, you've been working, and John, you've been working. You guys have known this evidence has existed for over a year, correct? Or you suspected that it existed. Let's say it the nice way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About four or five months for me, personally.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yep. Right about the same time. A little bit longer. Yes.

HANNITY: The DNC and the Russian dossier, Sara, I am trying to understand this too. Now we have confirmation that the DNC and Hillary Clinton's lawyer paid. They lied to us for a year. Outright lied to us.

SARAH CARTER, CIRCA NEWS: They didn't want to admit it right? Nobody wanted this information to be revealed and then we find out in April 2016, the DNC and Clinton campaign were funding the dossier. Sean, I was talking to sources that deal with Russian intelligence. This is U.S. intelligence, U.S. sources that deal with the Russians often. The minute Christopher Steele step in to Russia to start talking to the KGB, former KGB agency and started digging into President Trump, they knew immediately who was funding it and they used it for this information. What's interesting here is that actually, the Democrats may be unknowingly were actually funding a disinformation campaign by the Russians. That is astonishing.

HANNITY: This information campaign, propaganda campaign, let's call what it is, that means lying. And paying Russians for phony stories and everything else, look both of you have come under a lot of fire for your reporting. And I think tonight in many ways is only the beginning of a vindication I've been predicting has been coming. Victoria, great job. I'm glad that your client pick the right person. I've known you for many years. You are tough. I would not want to go against you in a courtroom. We will have you guys back on tomorrow night. Thank you all for being with us. We really appreciate it. We have a lot more to come tonight. A lot more breaking news. Sebastian Gorka and Gregg Jarrett will react to these more explosive details about uranium one and the Russian dossier. And on top of that we will have part two of our interview, the personal side, of Ivanka Trump. A straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." We are following major breaking news. The Washington Post first reporting tonight and Fox News confirming that Clinton in the DNC they, after lying for a year, helped finance the research for that fake news anti-Trump dossier.

Also breaking minutes ago, Hillary Clinton's former spokesperson Brian Fallon, they are like racing, and Perez is the first. I didn't know about Christopher Steele's hiring during pre-election. If I had, I would have volunteered to go to Europe and try to help him. Oh, really?

Here with the reaction is the author of "Defeating Jihad," he makes America great again and coalition chief strategist, former deputy assistant for the president, Sebastian Gorka. Fox news legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, what I always love about you, it's you always come with research on everything. If you start where you want. Uranium One, the dossier.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: The confidential informant cannot be gagged. The U.S. Supreme Court --

HANNITY: But he has been gagged. It's a nondisclosure.

JARRETT: It does not prevent him from speaking to congress. The U.S. Supreme Court said so. McGrane versus Dorothy is the case. You cannot gagged a witness when congress wants to talk.

HANNITY: This is why I love Gregg Jarrett, for all of you at home. He always knows his stuff. Keep going keep going.

JARRETT: The Clinton dossier. What strikes me is that Christopher Steele went to Moscow and talk to the Kremlin and gathered false evidence.

HANNITY: He paid for it?

JARRETT: Yes. The victim is the president of the United States. Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC was apparently paying for this. Propaganda.

HANNITY: Lies, disinformation, from the Russians during the campaign. Oh, Robert Mueller. Are you awake tonight?

JARRETT: If there is collusion, it's Hillary-Russia collusion. Not Trump- Russia collusion.

HANNITY: I've been predicting this, Dr. Gorka this massive boomerang for a long time. I've known a lot of this evidence was out there and it was all coming. I've been telling my audience, its coming, and its coming. Now the floodgates are open, if you will.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: It's the last scene from that great Tom Clancy movie, "The hunt for red October." When the bad submarine commander launch a torpedo it comes back and sinks his own vessel. That is what the Russian collusion story has done for the DNC and for Hillary. Let's stop using the word collusion, because the evidence we now have is about subversion, it's about sabotaging the political process and it's about propaganda. In the cold war, the Soviet Union will be used what was called active measures to undermine our democracy. This is the Democrat Party, the Hillary campaign using active measures to undermine Donald Trump and the Democratic process in America. It's a shocking story.

JARRETT: What really stinks here is Mueller, Rosenstein, Andrew Wiseman and James Comey. They appear to have covered it all up, the uranium one deal, racketeering scheme with the Russians. And money paid to Hillary Clinton. And a sleeper agent getting close to Clinton. They never notified congress. They had a legal duty to notify congress. Congress would have stopped the sale of the asset.

HANNITY: Why would you ever, especially in light of everything the media and Democrats have been saying about hostile actors, Vladimir Putin, who in their right mind would give Vladimir Putin 20 percent of America's uranium and all the money that floats back, it stunk to high heavens from day one. Now we just have the evidence.

JARRETT: They never sell to the Russians. Plutonium and uranium. Which you make nuclear weapons. They have 1200 strategic nuclear weapons aimed at us right this minute. We are supplying them? The nuclear material?

HANNITY: They all signed off on it and all this money flies back to them. Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: that is the big part of the story. The destruction of evidence, the gag order, that is bad in and of itself. The fact is, these people that are supposed to be investigating this administration that has done nothing wrong, they were complicit. Hillary Clinton approved this deal. They are making a big deal about $100,000 worth of Facebook ads by Russia. Half of which occurred after the election. This is not $100,000 worth of ads. This is stuff to make nuclear weapons, being given to Vladimir Putin. Can we just ingest the enormity of what we are talking about now? This is a massive scandal.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, I've said and I will stand by this tonight, they sold out America's national security.

GORKA: Yes, absolutely.

HANNITY: And there so much more to come. Let's talk about potential crimes.

JARRETT: Jeff Sessions who recused himself, you may recall, in his confirmation hearing from anything related to Hillary Clinton, he said it not once or twice but three times, can still appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton over uranium one, her interference on behalf of UBS, with the IRS, and received an enormous amount of money to Bill Clinton and their foundation. An arms sales. All of that can be subject to a special counsel investigation. While you are at it, let's throw in the email case, because to me, as a lawyer, it's a clear case of the violation of the espionage.

HANNITY: Mishandling, destroying evidence, felony, obstruction of justice, deleting, breaking up.

JARRETT: It would be a 110 counts based on 110 classified documents.

HANNITY: I want to go back, Dr. Gorka, Bill Clinton trip, he wanted to ask his wife's own state department to approve meetings with Russian nuclear officials, OK that is insane. Double a speaking fee. He is being paid by a bank that has a financial interest in uranium one. Then he wants to meet with Vladimir Putin and his wife signs off on the deal. And then the $145 million kickback. What other evidence do you need to know that they were not putting the security of this country as their first priority?

GORKA: You don't need it. Look, 108 emails of TSSCI, highest level SAP classification on the private home server. We expect this from the Clintons. The most corrupt political clan in modern American history. The issue is how the establishment dealt with it under the Obama administration. How somebody who was a suspect in that investigation was allowed to be the counsel for Hillary Clinton. How the blackberries were destroyed and how the laptops that the FBI had were also destroyed by the Federal Government. That is a banana republic. Mueller would have to be fired and right now, e.g. Sessions has to have a national security special prosecutor.

HANNITY: Attorney general needs to wake up now. This is not a game anymore. Holder, Clinton, Mueller, Rosenstein. They all knew in 2009. They approved the deal, Gregg.

JARRETT: Holder actually sat on the committee if you can believe that.

HANNITY: He was the one that signed off. One of the nine.

JARRETT: It was a unanimous decision, Hillary Clinton presides over it.

HANNITY: Guys, we will have you back tomorrow too. We will continue this investigation. We are not going to stop. Part two of our exclusive interview with the first daughter, Ivanka Trump. She talks about how she responds to the vicious attacks from the left.

HANNITY: As we continue on this breaking news night tonight on "Hannity," yesterday I sat down with one of the first daughters and advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, for an exclusive interview. I did ask Ivanka how she felt about the mainstream media and their vicious, unprecedented attack on her, her father, and the entire Trump family. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It was interesting, Jimmy Carter even said he never witnessed any President take as much heat as your dad. But also the family. You've been attacked, Melania has been attacked, and your little brother has been attacked. Don and Eric, I don't care about them.

(LAUGHTER)

IVANKA TRUMP, DONALD TRUMP'S DAUGHTER: They are really tough.

HANNITY: They kind of deserved it. They can handle themselves. Certain unfairness.

I. TRUMP: They give it out as well.

HANNITY: Don in particular.

I. TRUMP: They punch back.

HANNITY: Some of it is personal and mean. How do you deal with that? Does that hurt?

I. TRUMP: You feel it. I would be disingenuous if I said it did not affect me. But I think at the end of the day, the real people suffering in this country are not me and my family. We can take it. It's the millions of Americans we saw across this country who are addicted to opioids or who have lost a child to opioid abuse, who have lost their job, because their industry can no longer be competitive. There are people who are really suffering. If we have to take a few body blows and advocating for those men and women, I think everyone in my family and everyone in this administration is honored to do it.

HANNITY: That is a great answer. Believe it or not in this little business I am in, I take a few hits, too. More than my fair share.

(LAUGHTER)

I want to ask you and this is interesting, I thought this was a very important point. One of my biggest complaints about people in D.C. Is that they are not there to serve. They do not work hard enough for the people that elected them or put them there. If you work in the house that your dad now lives in, to me, I think that is one of the great honors in life, that you have the opportunity.

I. TRUMP: I also told my father the day I don't get chills walking into the White House, every day. Every day. There's a sense of awe as to what has transpired and what has been accomplished in those halls. You should always remember it and always feel it and always respect it. Yeah, Washington is a complicated place.

HANNITY: Blood sport.

I. TRUMP: I care a lot about ideas. I care much less and this maybe makes me a pragmatist, but I care less about who came up with the idea and who originated the idea and more about the idea itself. And good ideas. Ideas that support this country. And its citizens. It's a complicated city. I was joking earlier today that you leave Washington and you feel rejuvenated.

(LAUGHTER)

So it's nice to be here.

HANNITY: Do go hunting with her brothers?

I. TRUMP: I don't go hunting with my brothers. I'm not a good hunter at all. They say I have a good shot. They at least tell me. Its beginners luck.

HANNITY: You said something the other day and I thought this should be the attitude of anybody that serves in the administration. It's a team, it's her father that got elected and it's his agenda, to serve him so he can serve people.

I. TRUMP: 100 percent. I mean he was elected by the American people. To the privilege of serving this great country. I was not. I am there to support the agenda and areas that I feel I can added value and that I am passionate about. It doesn't mean I am not my own person and that I don't share my opinion. I am also cognizant that he is given me the privilege to think about how I can move barriers. Particularly when I think about women entrepreneurs, women of the workforce. Supporting the American family, job creation, these are things I'm deeply passionate about. Workforce development. A skills training. I feel blessed. I feel very lucky he is given me the opportunity to do that. People that make it about themselves in their own agenda, there's a lot of opportunism in Washington.

Everyone is in service of the President. Look, as an American, I think we all have to be lending our voice to the discussions that matter in this country. We all have to want to have a seat at the table in areas where we agree. You can always find areas of difference. That is easy. In areas of agreement, as an American, I feel like it's my duty to see if I can be helpful and serve.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I wish more people had that attitude to serve. An important announcement coming next.

HANNITY: I am really excited to share with you a special project we've been working on for almost two years. I am the executive producer of a brand-new award-winning film. An independent film, "Let There Be Light." It will be in 500 theaters around the country this Friday. An antidote to the corrupt Hollywood formulaic superhero violent sex movies. You can find the location at hannity.com. Let's take a sneak peek. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I am coming.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are drunk?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The basic tenets of Christianity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't you dare tell me about the love and compassion of your so-called god.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you think it does to the boys to take the death of their brother and use it as part of your carnival act?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It pays the bill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Daddy!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Clinically dead. For 4 minutes. It's a miracle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All I wanted to do was put my arms around him. I don't want to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You've got the best scientific explanation. Would you consider consulting a different source?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It opens Friday. I hope you will go. We don't have any big studios. 500 theaters. Hopefully it will touch your mind, your heart, your soul, you emotions. That is all the time we have left. Thank you for being with us. We are putting the media unnoticed. Full report on what you are reporting, we will see you back here tomorrow night.



