Ingraham: Gen. Kelly's love for America shines through

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thank you, Tucker. We appreciate it. Welcome all of you to "Hannity."

Tonight, we are broadcasting from the great city of Las Vegas for a very important reason. We are going to tell you why later in the show.

Plus, we have tonight major breaking new developments in the real Russia collusion scandal. Tonight, the president has weighed in heavily on this scandal, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If the mainstream media would cover the uranium scandal and that Russia has 20 percent of our uranium for whatever reason and a lot of people understand what those reasons may be, I think that is your Russia story. That is your real Russia story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, we will have the president's full remarks all coming up tonight. Meanwhile, the left-wing mainstream media has been lying to you for over a year about Russia. Tonight on this program, we will expose how the Obama administration knew and covered up one of the biggest national security pay to play scandals in this country's history.

A full "Hannity" investigation into that later tonight.

But first, Gold Star father, White House chief-of-staff John Kelly, General Kelly, completely obliterated Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and other Democrats and the liberal media for their disgusting, despicable and utterly shameless attempts to politicize the death of an American soldier. All in an attempt to attack President Trump.

So, what these people are doing is morally repugnant, it is beyond disgusting. It's a slap in the face to the Americans who have fought, bled, and died for this country. Democrats, those in the media, you should be ashamed and embarrassed tonight. Now tonight, you all owe Gold Star parents, the brave men and women that wear our uniform for this country and the president, an apology for even daring to politicize and use the death of an American hero to score your cheap political points. And that is tonight's very important news breaking opening monologue.

White House chief-of-staff, General John Kelly, retired Marine general whose own son was killed defending this country in Afghanistan in 2010, absolutely unloaded on Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, the Democrats and the media earlier today. It was so emotional, so moving and the best takedown of the press I've ever seen. We are going to show you all of General Kelly's comments, must-see comments in just a second.

But first, let me explain how the liberal media, the Trump-hating Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, are exploiting the death of an American hero in one of these most disgusting displays in American history. I'm going to tell you, this is sick. This is repulsive. It proves what we've been telling you. The left in this country has zero moral compass and they will use anyone and anything to bludgeon President Trump.

Now, Sergeant La David Johnson, he is an American hero. He laid down his life defending this country. But instead of honoring his sacrifice and his family and trying to comfort his heart broken in grieving family, what do we have? The liberal, ideological mainstream media, we have a congresswoman who hates President Trump, Frederica Wilson, using the dead body of an American soldier as a pawn in their sick and twisted political gain to take down the president.

Now, just look at some -- this is a tiny sampling of the many shameful ways the liberal mainstream media is exploiting Sergeant Johnson's death all to attack the president. Watch this. It's nauseating.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

WILLIE GEIST, MSNBC: He's so quick with a tweet, why didn't we hear just basic condolences to the four men who fell in Niger, the four Americans who gave their lives for their country in Niger?

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: Because e tweets about things he cares about, Willie.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC: But no one can point to -- what no supporter of Donald Trump can point to is a shred of public evidence that Donald Trump cares about any pain that is not his own. There is simply no evidence that anyone's description of their pain can reach Donald Trump.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: The problem that President Trump might have here, however, is that when it comes to sensitivity, when it comes to sensitivity about service and sacrifice specifically, he has already made what critics have assessed to be some grievously bad decisions.

JOSH EARNEST, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, MSNBC: It's another example of President Trump's willingness to go lower than anyone else in American politics to try to build himself up. And it is disgraceful.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: This just shows you how morally bankrupt the media in this country is. To them, nothing, including the death of an American soldier, is off limits when it comes to bashing President Trump. What they are doing is beyond disrespectful and beyond the pale. The media is literally spitting on the graves of every single American who has died defending this country and their rights to be stupid like they are every day.

Then there's Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. Oh, she is the number-one Trump hater in the country. What she is engaging in, in orchestrating here, is the epitome of gutter, bottom of the barrel politics. This woman is a disgrace to the U.S. Congress and doesn't have an ounce of shame and her body. Frederica Wilson saw the death of Sergeant Johnson, oh, just as a way to manufacture controversy and try and hurt the president, and that's exactly what she's doing. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

REP. FREDERICA WILSON, D-FLA., ON CNN: There's no reason for the president to be so insensitive. Not only to the family of this soldier but the impervious rhetoric. It's disrespectful to the family of every soldier.

This man is a sick man. He's coldhearted and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone.

This might wind up to be Mr. Trump's Benghazi.

So, the president evidently is lying because what I said is true. I have no reason to lie on the president of the United States.

He needs to learn from past presidents like President Obama and be presidential during times like this.

This gentleman has a brain disorder and he needs to be checked out.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Really, Congresswoman? Your deep hatred of this president shows no bounds. No limits. What kind of person is doing what Congresswoman Wilson is doing here? Think about this for a second. How low, how pathetic do you have to be to try and manipulate the tragic death of an American hero for bitter, partisan political gains?

Make no mistake. This should not be a surprise coming from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. She has a very long history of doing nothing else but trashing President Trump. The media hasn't told you about this part. Wilson has called for the president's impeachment. She's labeled him a racist, she said he was crazy. And the list of insults, I can go on and on and on, but here's the bottom-line: Congresswoman Wilson is a national disgrace. Her conduct is beneath the position that she has in the U.S. Congress.

And while all of this is going on, the White House chief-of-staff General Kelly, retired general now, Gold Star parent, has been sitting back and watching with the media and the Democrats are doing, and keep in mind, unlike most of the president's critics, General Kelly actually knows what it means to serve the country. And more importantly, General Kelly actually knows the unimaginable pain of losing a family member in combat. By the way, he never got a call from President Obama.

But earlier today, General Kelly stepped into the White House briefing room and unloaded -- rightly so -- on Congresswoman Wilson and the media for their disgusting, shameless political tactics. And Kelly's emotional and powerful response is the single best takedown of the media I've ever seen. We're going to show you all of it. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KELLY, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF-OF-STAFF: Most Americans don't know what happens when we lose one of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines or coast guardsmen in combat. So, let me tell you what happens. Their bodies, wrapped them up in whatever it passes as a shroud. Puts them in a helicopter as a routine and sends them home. Their first stop along the way is when they are packed in ice, typically at the airhead. And then they are flown to usually Europe where they are packed in ice again and flown to Dover Airport Base where Dover takes care of the remains, embalms them, meticulously dresses them in their uniform, with the medals that they've earned, the emblems of their service, and then puts them on another airplane, linked up with a casualty officer, escort that takes them home.

A very, very good movie to watch if you haven't ever seen it is "Taking Chance" where this is done in a movie, HBO setting. Chance Phelps was killed under my command right next to me. It's worth seeing that if you'd never seen it.

So that's the process. While that is happening, a casualty officer typically goes to the home very early in the morning and waits for the first lights to come on. And then he knocks on the door, typically the mom and dad will answer, wife. And if there is a wife, this is happening in two different places. If the parents are divorced, three different places. And the casualty officer proceeds to break the heart of a family member and stays with that family until -- well, for a long, long time even after the internment. So, that's what happens.

Who are these young men and women? They are the best one percent of this country produces. Most of you as Americans don't know them. Many of you don't know anyone who knows any of one of them. But they are the very best this country produces. And they volunteered to protect our country when there is nothing in our country anymore that seems to suggest that self-service to the nation is not only appropriate but required. But that's all right.

Who writes letters to the families? Typically, the company commander. In my case as a Marine, the company commander, battalion commander, regimental commander, division commander, secretary of defense, typically the service chief coming out of the Marine Corps and the president typically writes the letter. Typically the only phone calls the family receives are the most important phone calls they could imagine, and that is from their buddies.

In my case, hours after my son was killed, his friends were calling us from Afghanistan telling us what a great guy he was. Those are the only phone calls that really matter. And yes, the letters count to a degree, but there's not much that really can take the edge off for what the family members are going through.

So, some presidents have elected to call. All presidents I believe have elected to send letters. If you elect to call a family like this, it is about the most difficult thing you could imagine. There's no perfect way to make that phone call. When I took this job and talked to President Trump about how to do it, my first recommendation was, he not do it. Because it's not the phone call that parents, family members are looking forward to. It's nice to do, in my opinion, in any event. He asked me about previous presidents, and I said, I could tell you that President Obama, who was my commander-in-chief when I was on active duty, did not call my family. That was not a criticism. That was just to simply say, I don't believe President Obama called. That's not a negative thing. I don't believe President Bush called in all cases. I don't believe any president particularly when the casualty rates are very, very high that presidents call but I believe they all write.

So when I gave that explanation to our president three days ago, he elected to make phone calls in the case of the four young men who we lost in Niger at the earlier part of this month. But then he said, you know, how do you make these calls? If you're not in the family, if you've never worn the uniform, if you've never been in combat, you can't even imagine how to make that call, but I think he very bravely does make those calls.

The call in question that he made yesterday -- a day before yesterday now -- were to four family members, the four fallen, and remember, there's a next of kin designated by the individual, if he's married, that's typically the spouse. If he's not married, that's typically the parents, unless the parents are divorced and then he selects one of them. If he didn't get along with his parents, he'll select a sibling. But the point is, the phone call is made to the next of kin only if the next of kin agrees to take the phone call. Sometimes they don't. So a pre-call is made, "The president of the United States or the commandant of the Marine Corps or someone would like to call, do you accept the call?" And typically they all accept the call.

So he called four people the other day and expressed his condolences in the best way that he could. And he said to me, "What do I say?" I said to him, "Sir, there's nothing you can do to lighten the burden on these families." Let me tell you what I tell them, let me tell you what my best friend Joe Dunphy (ph) told me because he was my casualty officer. He said, "Kel, he was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that one percent. He knew what the possibilities were because we're at war. And when he died," and the four cases we're talking about Niger, and my son's cases in Afghanistan, "when he died he was surrounded by the best men on this Earth, his friends." That's what the president tried to say to four families the other day.

I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning and broken-hearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing, a member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the president of the United States to a young wife. And in his way tried to express that opinion that he's a brave man, a fallen hero, he knew what he was getting himself into because he enlisted, there's no reason to enlist, he enlisted, and he was where he wanted to be, exactly where he wanted to be with exactly the people he wanted to be with when his life was taken. That was the message. That was the message that was transmitted. It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation. Absolutely stuns me. And I thought at least that was sacred.

You know, when I was a kid growing up a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred, looked upon with great honor. That's obviously not the case anymore, as we've seen from recent cases. Life, the dignity of life was sacred. That's gone. Religion. That seems to be gone as well. Gold Star families, I think that left in the convention over the summer.

I just thought the selfless devotion that brings a man or woman to die in the battlefield, I just thought that that might be sacred. And when I listened to this woman and what she was saying and what she was doing on TV, the only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go and walk among the finest men and women on this Earth. And you can always find them. Because they're in Arlington National Cemetery. Went over there for an hour and a half, walked among the stones, some of whom I put there because they were doing what I told them to do when they were killed.

I'll end with this. In October -- April rather of 2015, while still on active duty, I went to the dedication of the new FBI field office in Miami. And it was dedicated to two men who were killed in a fire fight in Miami against drug traffickers in 1986. A guy by the name of Grogan and Duke. Grogan almost retired, 53 years old. Duke, I think less than a year on the job. Anyway, they got in a gunfight and they were killed. Three other FBI agents were there, wounded, now retired. So, we go down, Jim Comey, gave an absolutely brilliant memorial speech to those fallen men and to all of the men and women of the FBI who serve our country so well and law enforcement so well. There were family members there. Some of the children that were there were only three, four years old when their dads were killed on that street in Miami-Dade. Three of the men that survived the fight were there and gave rendition of how brave those men were and how they gave their lives.

And a congresswoman stood up and, and in the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise, stood up there in all of that and talked about how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building and how she took care of her constituents because she got the money and she just called up President Obama and on that phone call he gave the money, the $20 million to build a building, and she sat down. And we were stunned. Stunned that she had done it. Even for someone that is that empty a barrel, we were stunned. But, you know, none of us went to the press and criticized. None of us stood up and were appalled. We just said, "OK, fine."

So I still hope as you write your stories and I appeal to America that let's not let this maybe last thing that's held sacred in our society, a young man, young woman going out and giving his or her life for our country, let's try to somehow keep that sacred. But it eroded did a great deal yesterday by the selfish behavior by a member of Congress.

So, I'm willing to take a question or two on this topic. Let me ask you this. Let me ask you this. Is anyone here a Gold Star parent or sibling? Does anyone here know a Gold Star parent or sibling? OK. You get the question.

PRESS: Thank you, General Kelly. First of all, you have great deal respect, Semper Fi, for everything you have ever done. But if we could take this a bit further, why were they in Niger? We were told they weren't in armored vehicles and there was no air cover. So what are the specifics about this particular incident, and why were we there and why are we there?

KELLY: Well, I would start by saying there is an investigation.

They're working with partners. Local, all across Africa in this case, Niger, working with partners, teaching them how to be better soldiers. Teaching them how to respect human rights. Teaching them how to fight ISIS so that we don't have to send our soldiers and Marines there in the thousands.

I mean, you know, what the hell is my son doing back in the fight? He's back in the fight because working with Iraqi soldiers who are infinitely better than they were a few years ago to take ISIS on directly so that we don't have to do it. Small numbers of Marines where he is working alongside those guys. That's why they're out there. Whether it's Niger, Iraq or whatever. We don't want to send tens of thousands of American soldiers and Marines in particular to go fight.

As I walk off the stage, understand there's tens of thousands of American kids, mostly, doing the nation's bidding all around the world. They don't have to be in uniform. You know, when I was a kid, every man in my life was a veteran, World War II, Korea, and there was the draft. These young people today, they don't do it for any other reason than their sense of selfless devotion to this great nation. We don't look down upon those of you that haven't served. In fact, in a way we're a bit sorry because you'll never have experience the wonderful joy you get in your heart when you do the kind of things our service men and women do. Not for any other reason than they love this country. So just think of that. And I do appreciate your time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: General Kelly talking about his own son, talking about people like Sergeant Johnson.

When we come back, the President weighs in heavily on the Uranium One Russia collusion cover-up. We have so much breaking news tonight. That is next as we continue from Vegas.

HANNITY: And welcome to "Hannity." And we are broadcasting tonight from Las Vegas. Now, we are going to explain exactly why later tonight. But first, massive bombshell breaking news developments in the biggest scandal ever involving Russia.

Now, we will continue to do with the corrupt lying mainstream media will not do because we will prove tonight they are complicit in what is a huge cover-up. We're going to explain how the Clintons and Obama administration created a massive national security crisis by handing Vladimir Putin of Russia and the Russian's 20 percent of America's uranium which is the foundational material to make nuclear weapons.

And tonight, we will explain in detail who and how many people knew that the Russians had infiltrated America's uranium market and how all of this was all before the Uranium One deal. That is the subject of tonight's mini monologue.

All right. John Solomon and Sara Carter, they're investigative reporters, they are the ones who have been breaking this Russia nuclear scandal wide open. Now, they're going to be joining us in just a little bit. And guess what? They have new stunning information tonight. Here's the headline from John Solomon's new report. It says, Bill Clinton sought state's permission to meet with Russian nuclear director during Obama uranium decision.

Now, according to John Solomon, while Bill Clinton was getting ready to collect $500,000 for a speech in Moscow, double his normal speaking fee, he was also seeking State Department clearance to meet with the key official with the Russian nuclear energy company involved in this Uranium One deal. Sara Carter also reporting, quote, "U.S. consulting firm with ties to the Clintons lobbied on behalf of Russia's nuclear giant."

Now Sara tonight is reporting that an American lobbying firm, that they took millions of dollars from a Russian state run nuclear energy corporation while at the same time providing pro-bono services to the Clinton Global Initiative. And that's not all, these payments took place in 2010 and 2011. Well, that's when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and helped approve this Uranium One deal.

Now earlier today, the President weighed in heavily on this Russian collusion national security crisis and this is important. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If the mainstream media would cover the uranium scandal and that Russia has 20 percent of our uranium for whatever reason and a lot of people understand what those reasons may be -- I think that's your Russia story. That's your real Russia story. Not a story where they talk about collusion, and there was none. It was a hoax. A real Russia story is uranium. And how they got all of that uranium. A vast percentage of what we have. That is, to me, one of the big stories of the decade.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Thank God, the president is speaking out. He is absolutely correct and as we have been telling you now for months and months, Democrats, the fake news media, have been outright lying to you nonstop for over a year about Russia and what is really going on. Now, they've been creating distractions, feigning outrage, moral outrage. Pushing black helicopter conspiracy theories despite all the evidence that is in and they have no evidence on their side.

Now, this is all in an attempt to conceal now the real truth from you, the American people about Russia, about Vladimir Putin and what is now his successful efforts to infiltrate the American uranium market. Now, all the evidence of corruption and criminal conduct and one of the biggest scandals in American history has been sitting right in front of the Democrats, right in front of the media. But because they are rigid ideologues, they are choosing to ignore it. And by the way, that makes them complicit in putting all of us in America in danger.

Now, this new information that we have tonight builds on John Solomon and Sara Carter's reporting from earlier this week. Now, here are the highlights of what we know now and why there's such a massive scandal.

Now, back in 2009 -- 2009 -- the FBI discovered real evidence in the form of documents, emails, financial records from eyewitnesses and FBI informants that had infiltrated on behalf of the FBI, the Russian nuclear industry and meeting with these officials. All on behalf -- they are doing this on behalf of Vladimir Putin and Moscow. What were they doing? They were engaging in bribery. The FBI knew it. Kickbacks, the FBI knew it. Money laundering, the FBI knew it. Extortion and other types of racketeering and all sorts of other criminal conduct. Why was all of this happening? Because Vladimir Putin had a goal. He set out the corner America's uranium market.

Sadly because of the Obama administration, you've got Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and all these others, because of their stupidity and their ineptness and corruption, Vladimir Putin succeeded.

Despite knowing all of this in 2009, when 2010 comes around, while the Russians were carrying out the bribery scheme and they had been doing it every year and the FBI knew over a year including Hillary Clinton and many others, they ended up still approving this corrupt Uranium One deal that gave 20 percent of America's uranium to Russia.

There's also another massive part of this story involving the Clintons. The Hill and CircaNews.com have also reported the FBI has evidence, this includes eyewitness accounts that the Russia nuclear officials were funneling millions and millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was actually serving as secretary of state and personally signing off on the Uranium One deal.

According to both explosive reports, the Obama administration, they hid the evidence of this Russian bribery plot from Congress. There's an FBI informant, he wanted to tell Congress, he wants to share it with Congress today and he wants to tell the American people. What's happened? He is been threatened with lawsuits and retribution of all kinds. You the American people, all of us should be outraged over what has happened here. By the way, we all need to demand answers.

The Clintons and Obama administration have created what is nothing short of a clear and present danger to those responsible. I say this, you need to be held accountable. You need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We are also learning back in 2015, five years after this Uranium One deal was completed, and The New York Times reported that the Russian nuclear company Uranium One was actually exporting yellowcake uranium outside of the country to Canada and even though it did not have a license. So basically -- understand this -- the Obama administration, President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, what they allowed in this deal was Vladimir Putin to export yellowcake uranium which could be used to create nuclear warheads. And by the way, but he does with it, does anybody know? Is he giving it to North Korea or Iran? Nobody has any idea.

This is a direct national security threat to every man, woman, and child. Not only just in this country but around the world. As we've been telling you finally the Senate Judiciary Committee has announced they are launching an investigation into what top Obama administration officials knew about the evidence surrounding this corrupt Uranium One deal.

There are several key players that need to be hold before Congress, forced to testify, and needs to be under oath. They need to explain why they gave one of America's biggest adversaries control of 20 percent of our uranium supply.

Then of course the former Attorney General Eric Holder, well he was the head of the DOJ. They oversee the FBI. The FBI knew in 2009. He also sat on the committee that approved the Uranium One deal. There's no way that Holder did not know what Russia was trying to do. It is time for Mr. Holder to start talking and answering questions.

And then of course these -- names will all sound familiar -- the deputy attorney general today, Rod Rosenstein of course he is second under the Department of Justice under our Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Then we have Andrew McCabe. They actually oversaw the FBI operation into the Russia bribery case. So they clearly were well aware about what was taking place. They need to be put under oath. They need to tell us, why were they silent?

Then there is now the special counsel Robert Mueller. He was serving at the FBI director back in 2009 when the Russian bribery and money laundering all began. Mueller too. He should not be leading any probes into Russian collusion. Guess why? He should be answering questions about the real Russian scandal and he should be put under oath.

The conduct of Rod Rosenstein, McCabe, Mueller, frankly it's excusable. There's a massive conflict of interest. They told nobody and by the way in no way can they be trusted to conduct a fair investigation into anything that involves Russia when they were involve in this massive scandal. So it's time for them either to literally either resign, get out of the way or come public with everything they know. As of my position, I think they've been compromised. Especially when it comes to Russia. It's well past time for many of them to go. These people are corrupt and they've been compromised.

Finally, you've got the liberal mainstream media. For years, we've been telling you journalism is dead. They've been lying to you, the American people, for well over a year about Russia, Russia, Russia. The press has been spreading fake news conspiracy theories almost 24/7, nonstop. Why are they so silent in this case? Because they wanted to create as many distractions as possible to hide the truth. Here are just some of the examples of the liberal mainstream media in action, just to remind you. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: At first, we want to start with this week in Russia gate.

KEITH OLBERMANN, "THE RISTANCE"/GQ, MARCH 14: It is as if there are no shoes on the Trump human centipede that are not about Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia.

NICOLE WALLACE, "TODAY"/NBC, JULY 6: This cloud about collusion with Russia will hang over him no matter where he stands.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, MAY 24: It certainly feels like we are in the opening stages of a devastating political chapter in American history. Evidence is mounting for the president's meddling in the Russia probe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC, FEB. 15: Tom Friedman said the election hacking is at the caliber of a Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Do you agree with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I completely agree with that.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC, MAY 16: Donald Trump now sits at the threshold of impeachment.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC, MAY 11: I personally think it's over. I don't think there's anything that can be done that can stop this at this point, this cacophony. This gushing of lies, problems, questions, chaos that will stop this presidency in his tracks.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC, MARCH 28: You tell the Washington Post last week that quote, "There's a smell of treason in the air when it comes to this investigation."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, MARCH 28: A lot of people are afraid to use the T-word, treason. But in the end, that's what people are investigating.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN, JULY 11: It does look like collusion, it does look like he is listening to Putin more than he is American intelligence. And frankly, I've never seen that before.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: The corrupt, rigid, radical left-wing ideological media, and of course, their love of all things Clinton, they never investigated -- how did Bill Clinton double his speaking fees in Moscow and how was he praising this deal while in Moscow? And the money flowing, up to $145 million to the Clinton Foundation? She is signing off on the deal. Where did that money really come from?

The media has so much concerned about Russia, Russia, Russia and Russia influencing America and the dangers of Vladimir Putin. This could end up now being the biggest breaches of American national security in our history.

And after them telling us how dangerous Putin is and how dangerous Russia is? This is beyond media malpractice. This is an agenda. The media doesn't care about the truth. They don't care about the facts. The don't care about investigative reporting. Radical, rigid left-wing ideologues who lie to you on a regular basis and are hell-bent on one thing and one thing only: destroying President Trump.

That is why even after John Solomon and Sara Carter's reporting they have ignored this massive scandal. Imagine for just a second if Donald Trump ever gave 20 percent of America's uranium to Vladimir. How would they be reacting? And he got money kicked back to the Trump Foundation?

According to the Media Research Center, all network newscasts, they haven't touched this story. It is like a complete united blackout. The MRC found that CNN devoted a whopping 19 seconds to it. This is pathetic and it proves the point I've been making since 2007. Media in America is dead and in this case involving national security, they are complicit, totally and completely complicit in this scandal. Unbelievable.

Up next, Sara Carter and John Solomon are here with an exclusive report. Breaking news, new information. And later, I will tell you why we are here tonight in Las Vegas. Stay with us.

HANNITY: This is a Fox News alert. At the Senate has adopted a budget framework that will be key to passing President Trump's tax reform plan. Also tonight, new questions over the Clinton's involvement of the sale of Uranium One, the deal that gave 20 percent of America's uranium supply to Russia. Here now, these are the investigative reporters with all the new details. Joining us now from the Hill, we have John Solomon and from circa.com, we have Sara Carter. All right guys let me start with you. We don't have a lot of time. I tried to lay it all out, John I will begin with you. Bill Clinton is going for his big payday. $500,000 speech. He wants to speak with members, one of the highest ranking officials to serve on the board of supervisors for this nuclear facility. Then he has to check in with Hillary's state department. But then he meets with Putin himself. That is never been reported before.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: The Putin meeting has been out there, actually, but what hasn't been reporting is that he has his interest in talking to several people that had interest in Hillary Clinton at that moment. And this is a pattern we've seen it time and time again with Bill Clinton, the foundation right. If there's something pending, there seems to be cooking at the foundation of the CDI or the Bill Clinton speaking tour. These are not coincidences. In the city of Washington, people try to get access to people like Bill Clinton because they have influence or his wife has influence.

HANNITY: But the bottom line is he is meeting and trying to meet with people involved in Vladimir Putin's schemes to take over the uranium market in the U.S. And getting paid for it at double his normal speaking fee. Isn't that true?

SOLOMON: It's a good job if he can get it, there is no doubt.

HANNITY: And Sara, yes, a good job as part of it, but Sara, she is signing off on this. And we've got the back end part of the deal where all this other money is coming in. In your report today, you've got a consulting firm working pro bono for the Clinton foundation, lobbying on behalf of Russia's nuclear giant, can you have a more incestuous group of people here?

SARAH CARTER, CIRCA NEWS: Well I think right now what we know is that the lobbying firm has a contract right here which is for lobbying for the main nuclear arm of Russia. They signed an agreement, they also did pro bono work for Hillary Clinton but let me tell you this, they were very emphatic when they spoke to me today that there was no connection between the Uranium One deal, the Clinton's, and there lobbying on behalf of Russia.

HANNITY: Oh no, we are not going to believe them?

CARTER: They were very emphatic about it. And I can tell you this, one of the things that I want to stress here is that there is an informant, a former FBI informant who has spoken through his attorney and he is asking for of nondisclosure agreement with the FBI so that he can come out and talk. One of the things he really wants, Sean, is for some kind of immunity. Some ability to tell his story and put those connections together. Make those connect the elected dots.

HANNITY: This is the guy that infiltrated on behalf the, in other words, they have all of this email evidence. They had all this evidence, eyewitness, testimony and he infiltrates. He knows everything and they are shutting this guy out. Why?

CARTER: Well, that is a question that we need to be asking our Justice Department. Because this is no longer the Obama administration. This is the Trump administration. Someone within the Justice Department, somebody in the senate, Senator Grassley has now asked to speak with him. The executive branch according to this informant's attorney cannot evoke executive privilege if he wants to speak to congress, so it may be a closed-door hearing. They may speak to him behind closed doors, if it's classified.

HANNITY: At Renaissance Capital, John and I only have 30 seconds here. The highest speaking fees. They have ties to the Kremlin. They were talking up Uranium One and they got him to talk up Uranium One.

SOLOMON: He definitely went and spoke there. Just like many of the people that donated to Bill Clinton during this time frame. The pattern is there. Breaking news tonight, House Intelligence Committees, they just started looking at this today.

HANNITY: Wow. Unbelievable. All right guys. A lot more tomorrow. We are going to get to the bottom of this. This is the real Russia collusion conspiracy and money, kick back it's disgusting. Laura Ingraham next as we continue and I will tell you why I am in Vegas here tonight.

HANNITY: As we continue from Las Vegas, I will tell you why we're here in a minute. Joining us now with more reaction on Kelly's powerful remarks earlier today, of course all those breaking news as it relates to Uranium One and the author of a brand-new book, "Billionaire At the Barricades," the populous revolution from Reagan to Trump and soon-to-be host, when are you going to start working? I don't understand. You get this show. And you are not on the show yet. What's up with that?

LAURA INGRAHAM, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" HOST: October 30th. Trick or treat. Trick-or-treat, Hannity. What are you dressing at? Can we coordinate our outfits for Halloween please? Come on.

HANNITY: We can. John Kelly, I thought today gave one of the most powerful --

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- beat downs to the left, media, and those that hate this President today.

INGRAHAM: He basically said "how dare you" as a Gold Star father, someone who serves this country in uniform, defending freedom, liberty, our sovereignty. How dare you politicize all of this? It's the way Kelly says it, which is also so great, Sean. It's from the heart. Very emotional. His love of country shines through. His deep devotion to America. This is such a gotcha town. That I am in right now. When you are in Vegas, I was in Vegas last night, by the way, we just passed each other. But this is a gotcha town, everyone's ratting out everyone else. I think Kelly comes out and says this is about America. This is about our men and women in uniform who sacrificed day in and day out. We understand the sacrifices, because this is what we do, and all of you wagging your fingers at Donald Trump, just take a pause. Take a breath and understand that the country is bigger than any one person. I teared up. It was amazing.

HANNITY: So we've got this Uranium One issue that is blown wide open in the media is ignoring it. You've got bribery, kickbacks, extortion, money laundering. And what we now know is they knew in 2009 and they had all of this evidence in 2009. And they still, Vladimir Putin, who the media has been talking about for a year clearly wanted to take over America's uranium marketplace and despite all that evidence, they shut down the eyewitness, they allowed it to go through and collusion one.

INGRAHAM: Collusion. I mean if there's ever a case for collusion, it is this. We don't allow a whistle-blower? Basically a whistle-blower informant to help congress to do its article to oversight duties on all of this? That is just bizarre. Sean, if you ask anyone on the street in Vegas tonight, OK, like China or Russia wants to buy x and x would allow them to be much closer to a nuclear weapon, nuclear weaponry, advanced nuclear power.

HANNITY: Our sworn enemy.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Do think the United States should allow the 20 percent of that to go to Russia or any country that is not our friend? And anyone on the street, 98 percent of just people who don't know anything about this, are you kidding me? Is that a trick question? There's a lot more to be divulged. Shame on the media for focusing on a fantasy and the Trump administration.

HANNITY: I got to say two things. Number one, congrats on the success of your book, I know you are appreciating your book tour.

INGRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: Number two, can you please come to work?

INGRAHAM: No problem. I will be there.

HANNITY: Laura Ingraham is next, I'm sitting here ready every night.

INGRAHAM: I have the football hands ready. I am ready for that football Hannity.

HANNITY: We will see you on October 30th. All right we are in Las Vegas. When we come back, I will tell you why. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." And we are here in Vegas tonight to participate in a benefit concert for all these heroic first responders and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting. Now, Big and Rich are playing tonight, Rascal Flats are playing tonight. I have a chance to introduce them. We are going to broadcast a full hour tomorrow night. We will tell you the time later. I think you are going to enjoy seeing this, because they are all heroes. And I'm very impressed with the heroes.



