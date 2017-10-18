Gold Star mother: Trump has been extremely empathetic

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity." And this is a Fox News alert. And we are covering three major breaking news stories tonight.

We have breaking news that we will share throughout the hour. Democrats, the media are proving they will attack this president over anything. They are now racing to politicize the death of an American servicemen that was killed in action. And also tonight, the massive real Russia collusion story, it is expanding minute by minute. The Hill's John Solomon out with an explosive report today.

A lawyer for the FBI informant who says, Russian officials funneled money to the Clinton Foundation, is saying her client was silenced by the Obama Justice Department. They knew all along. The lawyer along with John Solomon, Sara Carter will all join us tonight.

Also, finally tonight, the Senate Judiciary Committee, they are opening an investigation into the kickbacks, the racketeering, the bribery, the money laundering, the extortion that we told you about last night, all to secure the Uranium One deal. We will cover all the details in tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

Now tonight, for the hour, we will give you news and information no one else in this media -- the liberal media -- dares to cover, and it involves your national security. The evidence is now becoming more clear every single day. Now, we are going to get to all of this in just a minute.

But first, in one of the most despicable, disgusting displays of politicizing a tragedy that we have ever seen, is now happening. Now, we recently have watched these Democrats -- they politicize every tragedy, whether it's the biggest shooting or the hurricane damage in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico. Democrats, their allies in the left-wing liberal mainstream media, they have now sunk to a disturbing new low proving that in their eyes, our president, President Trump, can do nothing right.

Now the Left in this country are now using the death of Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed earlier this month in Niger, to attack the president. And to do so, the media is using like the number one Trump hater in the country, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, you know, after President Trump called Sergeant Johnson's widow yesterday to do the right thing, offer his condolences.

Well, Congresswoman Wilson, who claims to have heard the conversation said that President Trump told the widow that her husband, quote, "knew what he signed up for." And apparently there was more to this sentence. The president reportedly also said, he knew what he signed up for but when it happens, it really hurts. It still hurts. The media is leaving that part out in most instances.

Now Congresswoman Wilson also went to CNN, of course, fake news, to continue to trash the president -- they gave everybody that wants to trash the president a form over there -- for calling the widow and the president offering his condolences. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, CNN)

REP. FREDERICA WILSON, D-FLA.: I didn't hear the whole phone call but I did hear him say, "I'm sure he knew what he was signing up for but it still hurts."

I was livid when I heard that.

To say that this young man stayed in school, did all the right things, went into the service -- became a sergeant so quickly that he signed up for his own death? That is so insensitive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It is so taken out of context. Now, President Trump is firing back against the congresswoman's claims. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Didn't say what that Congresswoman said. Did not say it at all. She knows it. And she now is not saying it. I did not say what she said. And I would like her to make the statement again because I did not say what she said.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Congresswoman Wilson's attacks against the president are not a surprise. She's been vicious from day one against President Trump, going after him for months. We will have more on that in a minute -- which the media won't tell you.

But first, let's assume for a second, let's assume that may be the president was slightly inarticulate and his offering of condolences to the sergeant's widow. Let's assume for just a second. Isn't what the president saying here, that anybody who signs up for the military, they know the danger, they are courageous, they are heroes. Every brave American who signs up to defend their country does so knowing those dangers, knowing they may end up making the ultimate sacrifice?

Isn't that why we honor military members? Because they put their lives on the line for us every single day in America? And they don't ask for a whole lot in return? Isn't that part of the equation?

Sergeant Johnson, to his family, our thoughts and prayers are with you. He's a hero. Everybody in this country should honor him for his service.

And by the way, you have to be a really sick, twisted, ugly person that puts politics first -- which most of the media today -- to think that the president got up out of bed, purposely got on the phone and wanted to hurt this family after what happened to them. That's what you would have to believe to believe this story.

Look, I don't really think the president got on the phone to hurt this slain soldier's family. He was being thoughtful, he was trying to comfort them. And by the way, the White House has witnesses, they say the context to the phone call is what is important. By the way -- and the congresswoman, what she said? Well, it is only part of what the president said.

Now, there's also a big question that we all need answered in all of this. Is Congresswoman Wilson trying to exploit a tragedy here and by the way, use the tragedy as an opportunity to attack the president? Because it appears she is.

She has hated the president from day one. No one else is telling you that in the media. This is not the first time the Congresswoman has attacked the president personally. Back in May, she was already predicting President Trump's impeachment saying, quote, "He doesn't realize that he is on the brink of impeachment and people will begin to call for him to be impeached and the Republicans will have to join in because they need to be on the right side of history."

And in August, Wilson proved she was no fan of President Trump. She tweeted, quote, well, "If you support racist, you are racist, @realDonaldTrump supports racist because he is a racist." That is what she says about our president.

In June, she tweeted. "If @realDonaldTrump was a student at a school I served as a principal and behave so cruelly, he would be expelled."

Back in March, she was pushing the rush of collusion conspiracy theories. And finally in June, a reaction to James Comey's testimony, she put out a statement saying, quote, "Well, Comey described is impeachment of justice 101. If all I heard is true and corroborated by his former colleagues in the investigation, I believe there is no question President Trump will be impeached."

This is the woman that is leading this cause against the president who called a widow, in one of worst moments in her life, her sad -- the sad loss of her child. And of course, following right behind the congresswoman, we have all the sheep in the lapdog media, piling on the president, assuming the worst in President Trump, assuming that the Trump hating congresswoman is correct. They run of course only one side of the story. Watch this, as usual.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: Let's put this into a long list of strange, bizarre interactions that the president has on a daily basis. I mean, we could find 10 or 11 or 12 yesterday of public record.

JOY BEHAR, "THE VIEW"/ABC: We're talking about how he's incompetent but how about insensitive?

WOODY HARRELSON, ACTOR: I don't think he has any compassion in him, I really don't.

ROB REINER, ACTOR: He has no empathy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, CNN: President Trump has now been embroiled in a new controversy about what he said to the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in that ambush in Niger.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Every one of them are phony hypocrites. Do you know why? Where was the media outrage when it was revealed that then-President Obama, he didn't even call one of his own generals. Now, President Trump's chief-of- staff General Kelly -- when his own son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, did you hear anything from any of those people in the media back then? I tend to doubt it.

And there is also a 2010 report from a local Washington paper that says when a Gold Star parent called the White House to talk to President Obama, he was told Obama didn't typically make those kinds of calls. No wonder.

According to a new Politico poll, 46 percent of the American people think you in the media make up stories about the president. Do you know why they think it? Because it's true, you do. And of course, it's selective moral outrage once again.

Now, in a few minutes tonight, you're going to meet a Gold Star mom, Karen Vaughn. She begged President Obama to not bring cameras when her son was being brought home in a coffin. And President Obama did it anyway.

So, I'm sick of everyone in the media, all their feigned outrage, all these lawmakers that hate President Trump and making their living off hating President Trump like Congresswoman Wilson.

I have a challenge for all of you overpaid spoiled brats in the media. OK, you care about the family? We should focus on the family. And guess what? I heard that this wife is pregnant. I'm going to personally donate -- I've already done it -- $14,000. You can donate $14,000 tax free. So, fake Jake Tapper, are you going to donate $14,000 and match it? Anderson Cooper, what about you? You make enough money. What about all of you liberals over at conspiracy TV? What about Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell, are you going to pony up? How about Humpty Dumpty Stelter?

So, I'm so sick and tired of all of you people exploiting tragedies, believing the worst and doing nothing to help these people. Put up the money.

Also tonight, our second breaking news story. The Hill's John Solomon has uncovered another massive Democratic scandal that is raising serious legal questions about the Obama administration and the Clintons. Now, here is a quick overview of what we now know as this is developing every hour.

According to John Solomon and Circa News' Sara Carter, in 2009, the FBI uncovered evidence showing that the Russia, Russia -- do you remember? Russia, Russia, Russia, Vladimir Putin? -- that their nuclear industry officials were engaging in bribery and kickbacks and money laundering and other criminal activities -- we knew about it -- in an effort to move and advance Vladimir Putin's influence on America's uranium market.

Then inexplicably, knowing all of this, in 2010 while the bribery scheme was still going on, the Obama administration, they went on and approved the Uranium One deal. That gave Vladimir Putin, Russia, 20 percent of control of America's uranium, the foundational material to make nuclear weapons.

There's also another major aspect of this story. The Hill and Circa are reporting that the FBI has evidence including an eyewitness account that Russia nuclear officials, quote, "Routed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation," while Hillary was serving as secretary of state and while she signed off on the Uranium One deal that gave 20 percent of our uranium to Vladimir.

Now tonight, the lawyer for the FBI informant, Victoria Toensing, she says the Obama administration blocked her client from informing Congress and the American people about what he saw happening. Victoria will join us in a few minutes with an exclusive interview.

But first, here's what we don't know and why you should be outraged. This is what the media won't tell you. According to both reports, the Obama administration, they kept evidence of this Russian bribery plot secret from Congress, and by the way, it's unclear if members of the government committee, the people that approved the Uranium One deal from Vladimir, knew what Russia was doing when they actually signed off on the agreement. There is evidence that shows that may in fact be true.

And the Senate Judiciary Committee has now announced that they are launching an investigation into what key Obama administration officials knew and what they knew when. And for good reason. There are several high-profile officials that were involved in all of this. Here they are.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, he was a member of the committee that approved Uranium One. He had to know all of this. And he also headed to the Department of Justice, they oversee the FBI. Now to me, there's no way he did not know about this Russian nuclear plot and he needs to testify under oath, what he knew, when he knew it. Did he withhold vital national security information?

Then there is this now Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and he is now deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Two other people, watch their names. They were the only ones who oversaw the FBI's investigation into this Russian bribery, so there's no way that they weren't aware of what was happening.

So tonight, the burning question is, why were they silent? Why didn't they sound the alarm about Russia while uranium was being approved, this deal, to give to Putin?

And by the way, next on the list, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he was the FBI director back in 2009 when all of those probe was going on, the bribery probe. You know, given what we now know, Mueller should not be in charge of any investigation as it relates to Russia or Russian collusion or election interference because he has yet another massive conflict of interest. But since it appears that Mueller will be sticking around, maybe he should focus on the actual evidence of real Russian collusion. Everything is here, all the evidence. All that Mueller and his team needs to do is corroborate the facts.

Now today, in an effort to be fair, to get the answers, we reached out to Eric Holder, to Robert Mueller, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation. We asked all of them to comment about these explosive reports. The Department of Justice did respond about McCabe and Rosenstein, they stated, quote, "Per long-standing department policy, we do not comment on the existence or course of investigations."

The Clinton Foundation, they get back to us. They are denying the story. And big surprise, we did not hear back from any others that we reached out to. Shocker.

Now, the Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also being asked about investigating this scandal. He was on Capitol Hill earlier today. He was pressed by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa about the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R-IOWA: I would like to remind you that Deputy Attorney Rosenstein directly supervised a criminal case when he was U.S. attorney in Maryland. I don't think it would be proper for him to supervise a review of his own conduct, do you?

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: It would be his decision. He is a man of integrity and ability. If he feels he has an inability to proceed with any of this investigation, it would be his responsibility to make that determination and should consult -- as I told you I would and as I have done -- with the senior ethics people at the department.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I am sorry, this is shocking that the attorney general is refusing to flat out say Rod Rosenstein needs to recuse himself if the DOJ opens an investigation into this Russia bribery scandal.

Sessions was also asked about having the FBI, having evidence that Russians kicked back money to the Clinton Foundation. He refused to comment on that publicly.

Now, we've been saying this for months. If the attorney general believes in equal justice under the law, he needs to investigate the Clintons because there's overwhelming, incontrovertible criminal evidence against them. They should not get a free pass just because they have money, name, power, and influence. That's not how our system of justice is supposed to work.

Joining us now, Gold Star mom Karen Vaughn. I've known you for many, many years. You're the mother of Aaron Vaughn. He was one of 30 servicemen. He died, he was part of Extortion 17. You met President Trump. You also, when your son's body was being brought back, you have a story to tell. Was President Trump empathetic to you? Did he show empathy for you?

KAREN VAUGHN, MOTHER OF FALLEN U.S. NAVY SEAL: Yes. He was extremely empathetic, Sean. I've not only met him once, I've met him twice. He sat with him as Gold Star families before the election and then he also invited our family to the White House, for a Gold Star family's dinner and ceremony. A ceremony that he plans to continue I understand, until he brings in a tremendous number of Gold Star families across this country. He is extraordinarily empathetic to the Gold Star family.

HANNITY: What, you at the time in the families, this was at the time happening in Afghanistan in August of 2011. And it was the largest loss of military life in a single day. You and the families then asked President Obama -- he said he was welcome to come when the bodies were being received but you did have a request. The families had a request. What was it?

VAUGHN: The request was no press, no pictures that this was a solemn and very private engagement. And that was agreed upon. And then unfortunately what happened was the next morning, we found out that he did have a photographer there with him that night and we didn't think too much about it. But the next morning, the picture of him saluting our son's caskets was plastered all over the media.

The White House staff had released that photograph and had dishonored our, you know, our very simple request to just let this moment be private. Our sons died at 7,000 miles away from us and we just wanted to welcome their bodies home.

HANNITY: So, President Obama did not honor your request which is a little unbelievable to me. He also did not call some families which we discovered, too. And then we learned in the case even his own general, when General Kelly lost his son -- I don't want to drag into the politics of this but you did meet President Trump. And then you hear that General Kelly wasn't called. And then you see one of the biggest Trump haters attacking the President on this very issue that touches your family so deeply. My question to you is, do you sense this is being politicized and your reaction to it?

VAUGHN: It is definitely being politicized. This is nonsense to even be discussing this, Sean. I know you are frustrated by it. I sense it in your tone and I appreciate that. This is utter nonsense. When a person calls a family member whose loved one has just died overseas, it's an active honor. I did not agree with President Obama, his policies or anything else but I did respect the fact that he came to Dover to meet our families.

So, you know, you just have to respect the extension of grace and mercy and love and respect that's given and to turn this into a political stamp for this congresswoman who seems to me to be desperate for attention, it's a gross undermining of the loss that has been suffered by this incredible family. But I grieve with.

HANNITY: It's sad and the media, they just on board. And they don't put in context how much this congresswoman hates the President. Karen, I've got to know you. Love you. You are my thoughts and prayers always. Thank you for being with us.

VAUGHN: Love you too, Sean. Thank you.

HANNITY: Joining us now, Circa News' Sara Carter. From The Hill, John Solomon, Attorney Victoria Toensing. She is representing that FBI informant at the center of this latest Clinton Foundation scandal. I will start with you, Victoria. This is your client. He wanted to tell Congress about all the bribery, all of the scheming, all of the kickbacks, all the corruption. He had the information, he wanted to tell the story. What happened?

VICTORIA TOENSING, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING FBI INFORMANT: Well, when he started working for it, the FBI in 2009, they had them signed what's called an NDA, a nondisclosure agreement. They never gave him a copy of it and when he went public in 2016, way after all of this case stuff was done, the Justice Department under Loretta Lynch called him and threatened him with his freedom if he violated the NDA.

Now, I had never heard of an NDA that had a criminal penalty for violation but they will not show the copy of it. So, we decided to go to the members of Congress and the Senate, and I have breaking news for you, Sean. While I was in makeup, I got a letter from Chairman Grassley asking my client to give them information. Now, what this does is set up a constitutional issue because the executive branch cannot say to someone, "Don't you give information to the legislature." So, it will be a very interesting thing to see how the Justice Department response.

HANNITY: Wow! So, they have the power to lift that NDA. That would be amazing. So, we've got Sara, bribery kicks back, extortion, money laundering and Vladimir Putin gets 20 percent of our uranium. All this money gets kicked back. I'm always a big believer, follow the money.

Sara Carter: Yes.

HANNITY: Vladimir Putin was up to his eyeballs infiltrating. This is a real national security issue. Getting our uranium was his goal.

CARTER: Absolutely, Sean. It was a counterintelligence investigation to begin with. That is what my sources are saying. This started out as a counterintelligence investigation and what happened was, you know, the United States had known that the Russians wanted to get by the disarmament process, they wanted to penetrate the American market so then they could have Russian dependency.

So, people would be dependent on Russia and that's what they were doing all along. And this is how they did it. They reached out to people that they knew would help them move legislation through. Move the process through quickly. And apparently they found it. Especially here in the United States. And, you know, we don't want to jump the gun and we know this is ongoing and there's -- now investigating this. But there was a large number of kickbacks and bribes and schemes that we still haven't uncovered yet.

HANNITY: John, you broke this forward. This is important about the informant. And if Senator Grassley is going to allow this informant to talk in the Justice Department, who would have to sign off specifically? So, Victoria is being a great attorney. And I'd known him for many years. And I would hire her myself in a second. Who would have to sign off on this? It would have to be the Justice Department, right?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: It would be. Though the FBI might have a say too because they would be concerned about what information, methods, and sources might be devolved by him. So, I think it is going to be a two- tiered review. The FBI first and then the Justice Department, second.

HANNITY: Where did the money come from? Because you talked about money laundering. Where did the money that got into the Clinton Foundation come from?

SOLOMON: Well, we don't know that yet. I think we have to find that out. We do know that the money for the kickbacks came from the form of the contracts. So, the Russian company would pay a contract in the United States and the contract then would kick that money back to enrich Vladimir Putin's buddies back in Russia. That is been what is established in the court case. Where the money came from for the Clinton Foundation, we don't know except for what is in the public records. We know a bank interested in the deal gave Bill Clinton $500,000. We know other people interested of the deal donated millions of dollars over the years.

HANNITY: Is it possible though this is a real Russia collusion, influence, peddling, bribery, extortion kickbacks scam now? Now the question is, who needs to get on this? Victoria, last word.

TOENSING: Well, I think Bob Mueller needs to get off of it.

HANNITY: Good point.

TOENSING: I can't imagine that he doesn't have a conflict.

HANNITY: Well, very good point. All right. Any breaking news tomorrow, guys? Sara, John?

SOLOMON: Stay tuned. Stay tuned. There is more to come down the pike, I'm sure.

HANNITY: Stay tuned. All right. I know what stay tuned means in your world. Thank you. We will see you tomorrow then. We will get to the truth. The media is ignoring it. This is too important.

This is going to be uncovered as one of the biggest scandals watched. When we come back, more reactions to Democrats. The media politicizing the death of a soldier to attack President Trump and much more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: As we continue on "Hannity," joining me now with more reaction to the left's latest attack on the President. America First Action spokesperson and senior advisor, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. And the author of "Drone Warrior," may be soon to be a movie. U.S. Army veteran Brett Velicovich is with us.

Sheriff, you know, when you say about somebody that signs up, everybody that signed on to the military knows their life is that risk and they do it anyway. And then the President goes on to say and when something horrible happens, your worst fears, it hurts. Did he say anything wrong in that? Is this being politicized?

DAVID CLARKE, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SPOKESPERSON AND SENIOR ADVISOR: Sure it is being politicized. Look, President Trump is very sensitive in these situations. You know he supports the military. He made it clear during the campaign and law enforcement as well. Look, I knew that thing was taken out of context. We all know, nearly 40 years myself and law enforcement, we know what we sign up for and what he was talking about was, they knew that they were defending the country, they knew that they were needed.

The understood the sacrifice that had to be made. The thing was taken entirely out of context. Shame on the left and anybody that would exploit that thing over the body of a service man coming back in a flag draped coffin.

HANNITY: And you have one of the biggest Trump haters leading the pack. I watch this and the media runs with it. It just disgusts me.

BRETT VELICOVICH, AUTHOR, "DRONE WARRIOR": Sean, look, I think it's a sad day in our country when we sunk into a new low. We are actually using a service member who gave everything to our country. Who sacrificed everything in using that death as a political tool to divide us even further. I mean, this man is a hero. This soldier, he is absolutely a hero and the fact is, this tit-for-tat politics that is going on right now is not needed. And we've got to get away from the military.

HANNITY: And sheriff, listen, I will be the first to admit, a lot of us in the media are overpaid brats. So, I put up 14 grand. You can donate tax- free to the family. And I am asking, all these spoiled brats that are politicizing it in the news media, put your money where your mouth is. Donate to this woman and this family and this child will be joining this world soon. How about that?

CLARKE: Yes. You are right and they won't do it. Because it's more important to them to take out their political score sheet and see how they can wrap the President, President Donald Trump over something that he did not do. The American people are tired of it. I am tired of it. And I think the tables are being turned though because the American people are watching this and are disgusted by these political tactics.

As our other guest said, the tit-for-tat that goes on on a daily basis with this president especially over, you know, the death of a serviceman who went overseas to serve this country with faith, with honor, with courage.

HANNITY: Last word, Brett.

BRETT VELICOVICH, FORMER SPECIAL OPS INTELLIGENCE: I've been thinking about this family all day long. The national media, that is highly disrespectful. It's something that is dangerous to do and right now, this family is probably getting calls from reporters, getting emails from reporters all across the country that are sitting there saying what of the President say? That he disrespect you? And really not talk about what is important. How can we do something about this grieving family?

HANNITY: They get a double whack because the media is covering it. They don't have to do this, but they didn't do it. They deserve more respect. Respect them. Donate to the family.

VELICOVICH: Absolutely.

HANNITY: All right, thank you. When we come back, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, high-stakes news conference, he blew it today. Move the league put in and to players kneeling during the national anthem? We will find out, also tonight. I will be in the studio tomorrow. There's a reason and we will explain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We believe that our great American flag should be treated with reverence and respect and that young Americans should be taught to love our country, honor our anthem and proudly recite the pledge of allegiance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I thought it was the president last night talking about respecting the flag. Sadly, the national anthem controversy in the NFL doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Here's what the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell said in a news conference earlier today, after meeting with the owners and players. It's pretty sad. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISIONER: Everyone should stand for the national anthem and that is an important part of our policy. It is also an important part of our game, we all take great pride in and it's also important for us to honor our flag and our country and we think our fans expect us to do that. The fact is, we have half a dozen players that are protesting. We hope and we are going to continue to work to put that to zero. That is what we would like to do. We want to make sure we are understanding what the players are talking about. That is complex.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Meanwhile and looks like professional athletes and their obsession with social justice in the workplace is now spreading to the NBA, on the opening night of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers locked arms during the anthem and Lebron James even wore were sneakers with the word "equality" written on them. Joining us now is radio talk show, National Syndicate Larry Elder and Civil rights Attorney Daryl Parks. I thought it Roger Goodell wimped out today. This is the same NFL, Larry we've been discussing. You can't honor slain police in Dallas after the tragedy last year. On the 15th anniversary of 9/11, you can't put the date on your cleats and say never forget. Why is the NFL and other sports defying what the American people are saying loudly that they don't want, politicizing sports this way?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONAL SYSNDICATE HOST: Good question. Is a good question about why the players, irrespective about what they feel about racism and Donald Trump and how Donald Trump in their opinion just Colin Kaepernick. The NFL is probably the most successful sport business in the world. They are losing patrons, fans. And fans also double as taxpayers. Jerry Jones got $300 million from taxpayers to build the stadium that he later sold for profit. They are taking a baseball bat to a very successful business model. The bottom line is this, Colin Kaepernick and his perception of police brutality. In 2015 according to The Washington Post, there were 250 black people that were killed by the police. 500 whites. I daresay most of the people in the audience can name a single one. When it happens and as it happens rarely, the media goes into a frenzy over this.

HANNITY: Daryl, what is your reaction? Go ahead Larry, finished.

ELDER: One more quick thing, 17 unarmed black men were killed by the police last year. 17, that is not very many. As opposed to 5,000 blacks killing other blacks. Mostly young black men killing other young black man. If we really are concerned about black lives why are we talking about that?

(CROSSTALK)

A small number of black killed by the police.

HANNITY: I want you to respond to what Larry just said.

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I think he is mixing up the issue. The commissioner had it right. It's not protesting the flag or anthem. Without question, these athletes, these NFL players have the right to protest the issue addressed. To deal with the issues that the athletes have brought to the league. Now that we are dealing with the issues, I think you will see less athletes protesting because the NFL has taken the issues very seriously and brought the players to the table and started to address the issues. That is all they want. It was never about the flag or the anthem. It was bringing issues to the forefront of America and dealing with the issue. The issue happening is that we have issues in policing that exist in the country, many deaths. We have to deal with those issues. Those are important issues. Throwing out numbers just to throw out numbers does not address the issue.

HANNITY: We are going to leave it there. When we come back. We have a famous celebrity icon speaking out, how she was sexually harassed as a teenager. Another person talking about pedophilia in Hollywood. We won't be in New York tomorrow. We have a big announcement, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity" there is more explosive fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal tonight. It seems like every single minute of every day we are learning more and more about how disturbing the casting couch culture is in Hollywood. How everybody knew and no one did a thing to stop it. Actress Molly Ringwald, famous for her roles in movies like "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink," well she made an essay in the New Yorker, what she describes being sexually assaulted by a director, she was only 14 years old and it doesn't stop there.

Celebrity icon Martha Stewart has now come forward saying she was sexually harassed working as a model at age 16. Also, we mentioned last night, deadline, senior editor Dominic Patten is now reporting that the Los Angeles City attorney is now going to prosecute Harvey Weinstein if, in fact, victims come forward and he joins us now with more. What can you tell us about this?

DOMINIC PATTEN, DEADLINE.COM: What we are seeing here is the beginning of what could likely be a very deep investigation here in the west coast. Officially the LAPD, has not started an investigation though as we print reported, they are looking into complaints in the U.K. and with the NYPD. Incredible evidence comes forward, they will prosecute and pursue convictions against Harvey Weinstein. This now raises that stakes here in the City of angels.

HANNITY: You have investigations in New York and maybe L.A. and the United Kingdom. I've been reading the Harvey Weinstein, if they prosecute, can be looking at 25 years in jail?

PATTEN: Something like that. It's very complex the way these things work. In the state of California, there is no statute of limitations on sex crimes like rape. That is based on the law signed into effect earlier this year -- some of the things Bill Cosby was able to get out of in his various allegations. This is a big. That law is only holding against crimes that have happened after January 1st 2017. Otherwise the previous 10-year statute of limitations still holds in the state of California. Let's be clear, that doesn't mean it didn't happen here. They are looking at similar things and of course as I said, in London.

HANNITY: All right thank you, Dominic. We appreciate it. This is the tip of the iceberg. Listen to Corey Feldman talk about pedophilia in Hollywood. He talked about it on "Nightline" and on "The View" with Barbara Walters. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

COREY FELDMAN, ACTOR, "NIGHTLINE"/ABC, AUG. 11, 2011: I can tell you the number one problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That is the biggest problem for children in this industry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The casting couch even applies to children?

FELDMAN: On yes. Not the same way. It is all done under the radar.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody talks about pedophilia.

FELDMAN: It's the big secret.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And its widespread?

FELDMAN: On yes. I was surrounded by them when I was 14 years old. Surrounded. Literally. Didn't even know it. It wasn't until I was old enough to realize what they were and what they wanted and what they were about and the types of people that were surrounding me, until I went, "Oh, my God," they were everywhere. Like vultures.

FELDMAN, "THE VIEW"/ABC, OCT. 29, 2013: I'm saying there were people that were people that did this to both me and Corey that are still working, they're still out there and they are some of the richest, most powerful people in this business. They don't want me saying what I'm saying right now.

BARBARA WALTERS, CO-HOST: Are you saying they are pedophiles --

FELDMAN: Yes.

WALTERS: -- and that they're still in this business?

FELDMAN: Yes, yes.

Don't go into it thinking that it's all roses.

WALTERS: You're damaging an entire industry.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Joining us now with a reaction, author of a brand new book "Through Your Eyes: My Child's Gift to Me" she of course well known as cohost of the number one morning show, "Fox & Friends," Ainsley Earhardt. This is your second in a series.

AINSLEY EARHARDT, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": That sound right, that breaks my heart.

HANNITY: You always have the best illustration. We have a really cute picture of your daughter on the back which is awesome. You have a young daughter, all these young girls and now he is talking about pedophilia. Everybody is coming out. It's like almost everyone. The media knew about it and they spiked this story on Weinstein. Hollywood knew about it.

EARHARDT: The book is called "Through Your Eyes," it's seeing life through the eyes of your child. I had my dad here with me yesterday when the book launched. It reminds me when I hear these stories, I wanted to move to L.A. I wanted to be a child actress. And my parents had when you are getting you go to college and you can make your own decisions. I'm so glad they told me that. Molly Ringwald, I read the article in in the New Yorker and she said her parents were with her and she was harassed, a Director put his tongue down her throat when she was 14 years old. Another man pressed up against her to get sexually aroused. When she was 13 years old. And she said she had very protective parents who traveled with her and were with her all the time. I'm glad my parents protected me from that.

HANNITY: It goes into your book nicely. I know this is the second in a series for you. It's the thing we find irritating. Cutting the lawn, rain, snow, when you do look at life and when you slow down, and you see it through your kid's eyes -- it's a beautiful thing. Then you juxtapose it to the evil in this world.

EARHARDT: That is right. That is why we need to hold onto our children and just remember that we need to look at life through the lens of a child. She walked out one day and she had never seen rain. I left my umbrella and I had to turn the stroller around and in New York it's not convenient because all the taxis are taken when it rains. How to go back upstairs to get my umbrella. I was just delayed, mad. I turned the stroller around and I look at her and she had these big eyes. Her mouth is wide open. She is looking at the rain and I thought this is my little girl, the first time this human being has ever seen rain and it changed my perspective that day. I was with her when she saw a dog for the first time. She is cackling. This is a dog. I love that she was a dog lover instantly.

HANNITY: I will send three dogs over for your daughter. I am going to bring them over.

EARHARDT: Not yet. We will go pick out a dog one day. I'm really looking forward to that. It's what our children teach us and we could go on and on about what our kids bring to the table.

HANNITY: It echoes through all of that. All of what they see that we take for granted. The rain, sun, snow, stars. At the beautiful park and animals.

EARHARDT: Thank you so much.

HANNITY: One last question. It's related to both issues, I think. I would get off the school bus, my parents had no clue where I was. I knew where my kids every minute of every day.

EARHARDT: Things have changed.

HANNITY: It is funny, because met your father yesterday because you were on the radio show, and he said the same thing. You didn't have the restrictions you put on your daughter, because of all of this evil. It's sad, isn't it?

EARHARDT: A few people change everything for all of us. Look at 9/11. You can get on an airplane without being pressed to go -- a few jerks did all of this. Evil people, it changes everything for all of us but we have to be protective and that is our job as parents.

HANNITY: This is a great book. The illustrations are phenomenal.

EARHARDT: Beautiful.

HANNITY: You are doing a book signing tomorrow customer

EARHARDT: Tomorrow it will be in Connecticut. And Friday Myrtle beach, then Columbia, South Carolina. Sunday, Greenville. Ainsley Earhardt, we are giving proceeds -- tomorrow we have the -- stay tuned for that, we have a big surprise for him tomorrow. I won't reveal what that is.

HANNITY: And on the back is a picture of you and your daughter.

EARHARDT: Isn't she cute? I love her so much.

HANNITY: Okay, there we go.

EARHARDT: I love her.

HANNITY: Thank for being with us. Congrats on being number one in the morning.

EARHARDT: Your viewers and you, thank you.

HANNITY: Best show on cable. No doubt. When we come back, we have an exciting announcement. We are not going to be in this studio tomorrow and there's a really good reason why. We will tell you about it, next.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity," actor Kirk Cameron is returning to the big screen, but not in the Hollywood film instead he is hosting his faith- based event, it's called "Revive Us 2", which is in theaters nationwide. You can go see it October 24th, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Over 150,000 believers gathered in theaters across America for a national family meeting. We prayed, worshiped, put our faith into action and something remarkable happened. But we did not cross the finish line. We crossed the starting line. Today some say we've become more divided as a country than ever. Divided over race, politics, and religion. Even our families are divided and they say it's only getting worse. But you and I know something that they don't. An awakening has begun.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here in studio, actor and founder of "Revive Us 2", the one and only Kirk Cameron. I am not going to mention names, but there are people here that say he was my childhood crush. Which made me laugh. I know you do these events and get hundreds of thousands of people, it's called a fathom event, right?

KIRK CAMERON, ACTOR: That is right, Fathom is a company that puts on alternative entertainment in the movie theaters. I have an audience that I love to provide content for a family of faith. And we put these events together and lots and lots of people come.

HANNITY: They are in their theaters, it's October 24th. They buy tickets like they are going to a movie. Where are you?

CAMERON: That is right, I will be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night at the museum of the bible. An amazing gift and we will be broadcasting into 800 movie theaters with hopefully a couple hundred thousand people.

HANNITY: Hundreds of thousands of people -- listen, I really believe everything about the bible and I believe the whole thing. I'm a bigger center than you and I don't go to church regularly.

(LAUGHTER)

But I believe at all. There seems to be in this country a revival of faith. I won't mention all the crap I've been discussing about Hollywood, you don't need to be dragged into that, but you are creating an alternative. I think Americans that are conservative and Christian don't want to be a part of people that have contempt for them anymore.

CAMERON: I think you are exactly right. That is what I find. The mix of the negative narrative that produces so much anxiety, division and hostility, I travel around teaching marriage and family conferences. At 250 cities over the last seven years. There's been a shift in the mentality of much of the culture. There is building that want to build into their faith, their god, and their family.

HANNITY: How did you survive Hollywood? You are like, normal.

CAMERON: I have a lot of people and my peers to thank for that.

HANNITY: You're going to be on my radio show tomorrow. We will have more time. Where do people buy tickets? I want people to go.

CAMERON: Reviveus.com.

HANNITY: Reviveus.com, that simple.

CAMERON: Yes.

HANNITY: All right. Great to see you again. That is all the time we have left. Tomorrow night I'm not going to be in this chair. We are going to Las Vegas for a very special reason. But I can't tell you now. We will tell you tomorrow, from Vegas. Thanks for being with us.



