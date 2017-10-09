Steve Bannon: Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 9, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker. And this is a Fox News Alert. Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, we are following several major breaking news stories. You the American people are being victimized by a liberal cultural hypocrisy, it is now penetrating every single aspect of our lives. The left, liberals, they like to claim they have moral monopoly, superiority on race, women's rights, gay rights, freedom of speech, religious freedom. It's a massive lie.

Tonight here on this program, we will expose that lie. And as the Harvey Weinstein scandal is exposing, the left only cares about one thing and one thing only -- money. Laura Ingraham is here with reaction.

Also, brand-new audio just released. Senator Bob Corker attacking the president to the New York Times. Listen to this.

SEN. BOB CORKER, R-TENN.: The volatility is (INAUDIBLE) -- it's to a degree alarming. Sometimes I feel like he's on reality show. (INAUDIBLE) He's just putting on an act.

HANNITY: We will have a lot more of that tape and Steve Bannon is here tonight to react with some pretty strong words. Also to former NFL greats are here for a big debate after another controversial weekend on the NFL football field. The Vice President of the United States Mike Pence, he left the Colts 49ers game after players continued to disrespect the flag, the anthem and of course, our military.

Also tonight, Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Remember, he was the victim of that shooting, he will respond to the left's call for gun control after the Vegas shooting. And tonight, we have two major announcements. Big ones you do not want to miss. But first, tonight's important breaking news opening monologue.

All right. This weekend, more and more disturbing accusations emerged about Hollywood executive and major, major Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein. Now after mounting allegations of sexual harassment, Weinstein was actually fired by his own company. That's good news. Now what details of what Weinstein is accused of doing are beyond shocking. What is even more disturbing is the fact that for 30 years, this guy has been praised by the left, by liberals, by Hollywood and Democrats. Now, let me explain.

The website Axios, they analyzed almost 1,400 Academy Awards acceptance speeches. Harvey Weinstein ranked second for the most thanked person. Now back in 2012, Meryl Streep even jokingly called Weinstein God and she is only just a handful of celebrities that are now speaking out against Weinstein in the face of these accusations. But where is the widespread outrage and condemnation from Hollywood? I thought they cared about women's rights.

Now, if tables were turned and this was a conservative in the same situation, Hollywood liberals would be enraged. The media would be enraged. However, since it's one of their own, it's mostly crickets. The silence is deafening.

Another example of how Hollywood has ignored this scandal? According to Axios -- look at all these late-night comedians. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, James Corden. Guess what? They did not mention it at all during their shows. And "Saturday Night Live," the show that ruthlessly mocks President Trump and all conservatives, well, they had jokes written about Weinstein yet they never made air. And what's worse is that the "SNL" creator, Lorne Michaels, he tells the Daily Mail that the reason he did not go after Weinstein because it's, quote, "A New York thing." Really? What Michaels really meant? It's a hypocrisy thing.

And you can't forget about Attorney Lisa Bloom. Pretty much, any time a woman accuses a conservative of something, she swoops in to represent them with a major press conference to attack conservatives. Big surprise. Bloom was actually advising Weinstein before resigning this weekend. And Bloom made the announcement via Twitter -- not tweeter. Quote, "I have resigned as an attorney and advisor to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving forward and toward an agreement." What is that even mean? Now, you would think since Bloom is the so-called champion of women's rights that she would never, ever consider working for Weinstein. Her hypocrisy is stunning but it is not surprising.

Now, the same goes for many Democrats. They took piles of money from Harvey Weinstein and only now after these allegations surfaced, some, just a few, not all of them are beginning to give it back or give it to charity. Look at these statistics. Weinstein donated an estimated $44,000 to Hillary Clinton since 1999. And that's on top of the $15,000 he shelled out to a Super Pac tied to Clinton.

Weinstein also contributed over $56,000 to the Obama Victory Fund. The Hollywood big shot, he gave over $90,000 to the Democratic National Committee. And he also wrote checks for over $76,000 for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. All told the Center for Responsive Politics calculates Weinstein contributed over $2 million to Democrats. That's only since the year 2000.

Now some Democrats they're giving some of the money back or they are donating it to other liberal causes. They think that cleans their hands. But again, no across-the-board outrage. No disgust. And we can't forget that the two biggest beneficiaries of Weinstein's contributions, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, they have yet to comment and publicly about him. If he was a conservative, do you think they might have commented?

This is what I was telling you about during the election. Liberals claim to care the most about women's rights. If they did, Hillary Clinton and her family foundation would never have taken money from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE. Now these country's treat women horribly. They kill gays and lesbians many of them. They persecute Christians and Jews. You can't build a temple and a church in Saudi Arabia.

So, the left, this is selective moral outrage. They are completely full of it on every single issue that they lecture you that they are morally superior about over Republicans. For example, The Daily Caller reporting that there's a coffee shop owner in Seattle, Washington -- we have the videotape of a group of Christian anti-abortion activists get kicked out after a vial tirade all because the owner could not tolerate their presence. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's nothing else you could say.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So we are not welcome here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do not want these people in this place.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, you are not willing to tolerate our presence?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is extremely offensive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you tolerate my presence?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right. We are actually in a coffee shop.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Really? If I go get my boyfriend right now and (bleep) right here you're going to tolerate that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That would be your choice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you going to tolerate that? Answer my (bleep) question. No, you are going to sit right here and (bleep) watch it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, no, I mean, we don't want to watch that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well then I don't have to (bleep) tolerate this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then leave, all of you. Tell all your (bleep) friends don't come here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes (bleep) I'm not going to be save by anything. I (bleep) OK? He's hot.

HANNITY: Can't hear it? He's talking about anal sex with Jesus Christ, just to offend people. Have you heard anything about this story in the mainstream, left wing, destroy Trump media? Probably not. You probably didn't even see the tape until right now. And guess what, you probably never will. And here is why. The left, they say they care about religious liberty, especially when it comes to Christians in this country. Well, guess what, why do I believe this was another religion, do I suspect there would be widespread outrage, lawsuits, the left would be apoplectic. The media would be covering it 24/7, 365. But in this case, they are Christians and it doesn't seem to matter to them.

And then there's this example about the Washington Free Beacon is reporting on. You have a group of students trying to shut down an exam at Berkeley because of the stress that they are enduring and claiming racism. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Instead of an exam we are requesting a take home essay with significant time to prepare. Our (INAUDIBLE) are being put on the line because of our emotional, mental and physical stress that this university is compounding with what is already going on in our everyday lives.

We demand that you make and hold spaces to assemble the voices of women of color.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you trying to silence us right now? Is that what you are trying to do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm trying to take my test!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can walk outside. We can continue the conversation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we are going to go to the Ethics Department and bring this up to them right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are more than welcome to do that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know why you still, like, sitting down. I don't understand. I really don't understand. You can take a (BLEEP) test while people are dying out there.

(INAUDIBLE)

HANNITY: We now have reached the point of cultural insanity. The left claims they are all for free speech but look what happens at the so-called home of freedom of speech. And we also cannot forget that conservatives have pretty much been essentially blocked from speaking at UC Berkeley. The left does not care about this country's history, doesn't care about its culture.

Just look at these videos from earlier today. All the Columbus Day protest. Liberals, they have no problem supporting people defacing, vandalizing our history and statues. Do you know what? What about what other people think? What about tolerance? It's just like what we saw when leftists were tearing down or removing confederate monuments. Here it goes even further.

Now, the one thing the left does not seem to care about is the NFL. When they disrespect our flag, our country. And the thousands and thousands of Americans that fought blood and died fighting under that flag. And they are out there protesting the national anthem.

This weekend, the Vice President Mike Pence, he walked out of yesterday's NFL game following the national anthem protests. The vice president and second lady Karen Pence attended the game in Indianapolis. And after a handful of 49ers, all refused to honor the flag, Pence and his wife rightly headed for the exits. The vice president later tweeted, quote, "I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem."

We have a big debate later in the program. And President Trump took the Twitter writing, quote, "I asked Vice President Pence to leave the stadium if players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and Second Lady Karen."

Good for the vice president taking a stand. Americans are sick and tired of seeing these players protesting the flag and not honoring those brave men and women that fought, bled, and died. And by the way, this is a country that gives them an opportunity to make millions of dollars playing a game. NFL owners are beginning to start to realize that millions are at stake here and the American people are fed up for what is now blatantly disrespectful behavior.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he said yesterday that players who protests the national anthem, they are not going to play. And the Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, he is saying it's incumbent on players to stand and salute the flag of the United States.

Finally, it's about time these owners did something. Because as Marc Thiessen pointed out a couple of weeks ago, the NFL's game operations manual says, "All players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem. They must stand at attention, face the flag. Hold their helmets and their left hand and refrain from talking or face discipline such as fines, suspensions, and or forfeiture of draft choices," first offense.

But by the way, you can't do this in the end zone. Or you can't twerk or you can't be offensive to the other team or you can't gloat in the end zone. A lot of rules are restricting freedom of speech. You can't put "9/11, We Will Never Forget" on your cleats. And you can't honor police officers slain in Dallas.

Now of course, after the vice president left the NFL game, the left and liberal mainstream media went into full on freak out mode.

ESPN's Jemele Hill, you remember her? She is the liberal host who tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist. Well, earlier tonight, Hill was suspended by ESPN for two weeks after calling for fans to boycott advertisers of the Dallas Cowboys. Now, it's interesting how she got suspended for that and not for attacking the president of the United States.

Here's the bottom-line tonight: this country is divided culturally because the left is hypocritical and inconsistent. They only feign phony moral outrage but only when it suits their political agenda. They only care about their only outrage over the conservative scandals, not liberal ones. And they pretend to have the moral authority on issues like race, women's rights, gay rights, and the list goes on and on.

The truth is this -- the left has been lying about all of that for a long time. And this Harvey Weinstein scandal proves all of it. For the right price, the left and their silence can be bought.

Joining us now with more on this. The author of brand-new just out today. "Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump" in bookstores now. Host of the soon to be upcoming show at 10 p.m. following this show every night, a rare in studio appearance --

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Hannity.

HANNITY: How are you?

INGRAHAM: Good.

HANNITY: What's up, Miss Ingraham?

INGRAHAM: You're going to be throwing it to me at 10:00.

HANNITY: I'm going to be throwing, can you catch?

INGRAHAM: Hello, I can throw better than you can.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Yes. Throw it to Ray Roya (ph). Yes. Great, he dropped it.

INGRAHAM: He dropped them. Well, it's a surprise victory.

HANNITY: I am tired every two and four years.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Conservative, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic. It's a lie and they get away with a lie.

INGRAHAM: Now, the Weinstein thing, it is a big deal. I heard rumors about this back in 1999. My friends and I worked in the modeling industry.

HANNITY: I have a lot of friends in the modeling industry.

INGRAHAM: Well, you know, they're kind of frenzy, they've hanged out within your construction day.

HANNITY: Yes.

INGRAHAM: But they mentioned some things about Weinstein. I didn't really know who he was but it sounded pretty gross. But this is part of the reason why so many working-class Americans have tuned out to the so-called experts on the left and politics. Because they claim that whether it is Sandra Fluke who comes along and says, well, there's a war on women being out there, it's being waged by Republicans -- no one takes them seriously. It don't take them seriously when Michelle Malkin or other conservative women are attacked on college campuses. They never speak out to defend them.

HANNITY: You've been shouted down. We all have.

INGRAHAM: Whatever. We are now just used to it. But it's one thing if you're really for women, whatever they believe. But they are not. They are only for you if you ascribe to a certain set of views.

HANNITY: But isn't it -- if Hillary takes money from Weinstein and silence throughout this whole process.

INGRAHAM: Where is Michelle Obama? Has she spoken out and kind of --

HANNITY: Well, they've taken money from too. Just like in the campaign, I couldn't believe that there is no outrage over the millions and millions that she took from countries where men tell women how to dress. Killing gays and lesbians.

INGRAHAM: Yes. But again, there is no moral certitude when it comes to the left. Because they are about conglomerating more power in Washington, keeping the big international institutions afloat and depriving the deplorables of power to run their own lives. That is the whole point. They don't trust the voters. These people don't trust the regular work a day, Americans, to make decisions for their own lives.

They think Washington should make those decisions. So, if you believe in, whatever, the climate change agenda, the abortion agenda, reformulating the family, whatever the issue of the day is, if you stand with them, they will defend you to the end. Until they are shamed.

HANNITY: I do like being lied about --

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Because guess what?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: I love women, I am not the caricature that they paint.

INGRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: You know, for all these years, they've got one playbook. It is every election.

INGRAHAM: Yes. The war on women, the war on immigrants. Trump is a -- remember a year ago, as we're looking back on this. Because you and I were on the air. A year ago, they were saying that if Trump got elected, that the global economy would thank. Because he's going to be a protectionist and isolationist. That the U.S. markets would collapse. And on election night, you had people on other cable channels warning people and saying, sell, sell, sell,25 percent.

HANNITY: Our obituaries --

(CROSSTALK)

I was reading your book and this is fascinating to me. I've always been a Regan conservative.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: You know, tell me one part of Trump's agenda, maybe trade would be one, that's not what Reagan did to get the economy going. What's different?

INGRAHAM: Remember Reagan saved Harley-Davidson by --

HANNITY: It's true.

INGRAHAM: -- by playing import taxes on cheap Japanese motorcycles and George W. Bush saw the populist approach in taxing, imports of coal, and cheap steel coming from China and Asia. So, you know, Obama did a little tariff. Trump wants to do more tariffs. Bush saw the wisdom of that. And the Republican Party has been a cold, protectionist party. That's true. But guess what they are protecting? American workers. So, Trump taps into that understanding, that mentality a year ago.

HANNITY: Just one fair trade.

INGRAHAM: Yes. No, trade is great. But trade isn't a theory that we debate at the American Enterprise Institute on a Saturday afternoon. That is not -- trade is something that we believe in because it betters the lives of the average American. That's what Trump understands.

HANNITY: I'm coming in to this, with Steve Bannon who is up after you, and it's amazing to me this Corker tapes.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: The level of --

INGRAHAM: It goes right to "The New York Times." Notice it. That tells you exactly where he's coming. He goes right to "The New York Times." I think Corker, Sean, is a Bush Republican. I mean, he's a nice guy but he's always been squarely about Trump. I am going to tell the FOX viewers something that I didn't write in the book.

HANNITY: All right. Go ahead.

INGRAHAM: I ran into Bob Corker at an airport about I think it was April or May of 2016. I guess this is May of 2016, June. Right after Trump was clearly going to be the nominee. And he's very uncomfortable with the idea of Trump as the nominee. I said well, you should talk to him, you should meet with Donald Trump. I think you would actually see what he's all about. He's about the regular person. The working people. Make this country great.

HANNITY: He was begging to be secretary of state.

INGRAHAM: Of course he did. He wanted to be secretary of state, he thought that he might actually be the vice presidential pick.

HANNITY: Yes. All right. So, you are going on a book tour which is the reason why you can't be here for the next two weeks.

INGRAHAM: Okay. Give me a break. I only write a book every four years.

HANNITY: All right. The book is phenomenal right there. Go to my website, your website.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: And we have the list and people are going to hear you speak. And by the way on the back, I don't know what happened on that part.

INGRAHAM: It's something that he's been to teasing me about this cover.

HANNITY: Well, I like the front cover and read Black Lives Matter.

INGRAHAM: What? You are bizarre. I will be in -- on Thursday, Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oklahoma City, Monday. We're going to have --

HANNITY: Can you please sign a copy for me?

INGRAHAM: Yes, I guess.

HANNITY: I know I'm serious. All right. When we come back, Steve Bannon, he is going to weigh in on the issue of Bob Corker and those Republicans that are betraying the President and you.

Also, two major announcements tonight as we continue.

CORKER: (INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

CORKER: You know, to anyone that's been around. Again, I don't wish him harm. Generally speaking, in the middle-of-the road. The best with foreign policy, I wish that would stop. But, you know, as evident this morning, that's just something he has to do. (INAUDIBLE) Sometimes, I feel like he's on a reality show of some kind.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CORKER: Foreign policy issues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CORKER: And you know, you got to realize that, you know, that we could be heading towards World War III, with these comments that he's making. And If I could have to acknowledge, I'm sure that bothers me.

HANNITY: Republican Bob Corker slamming President Trump to The New York Times. Wasn't that nice of him? Meanwhile, Corker is set to retire at the end of his term but former White House chief of staff, chief strategist Steve Bannon is now launching a new effort to target other anti-Trump Republicans with plans to back primary opponents to nearly every Republican up for reelection. Think Alabama, for more, he joins us now, he is the executive chairman of Breitbart News. How are you?

STEVE BANNON, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: How are you doing?

HANNITY: You know, you lost weight since you left the White House. You look good.

BANNON: Four pounds.

HANNITY: Oh, good for you.

BANNON: I feel great.

HANNITY: He's so arrogant. He is such an elitist snob. He is the swamp. The Senate hasn't done a thing, Steve. Nothing.

BANNON: The American people see right here. This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors. He happened to tell "The New York Times" exactly what he thought. It is totally unacceptable. In a time of war, we have troops in Afghanistan. In the Northwest Pacific in Korea, we have a major problem. It could be like World War I. In the South China Sea, in the Persian Gulf. We have American lives at risk every day. He tweets on Sunday. That it's like the adult center and someone didn't have the morning shift. And then he has the audacity to go to "The New York Times" and to give this --

HANNITY: He did not know that was going to air. He didn't know they were going to release that.

BANNON: That's what I think, by the way. I'm not sure he knew it was going to be on tape. But he gave those guys an "On the Record" interview. You saw that and "The New York Times." Phil Rucker yesterday in "The Washington Post," the lead was, he said there's only two or three senators on Capitol Hill that have President Trump's back. When you want to talk about why there's no repeal and replace, why there's no tax cut, why there is no tax reform, why there's no infrastructure bill, you saw it right there. Corker, McConnell, Corker and the entire click -- an establishment globalist click on Capitol Hill have to go. If we need any more proof about what they think, you heard it tonight, it's an absolute --

HANNITY: I've been told by people in the room, Ben Sasse, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Corker, and even McConnell. They trashed the President. But yet, they can't get any of their promises completed. They are the swamp. Republicans are weak and pathetic and they are lacking in identity. And the forgotten men and women that voted those election are being let down.

BANNON: Look, they have total contempt for the forgotten man, they have total contempt for the base. That's what you saw in Alabama. In Alabama where they came in, with Luther Strange. With $32 million to destroy Judge Moore, you saw that at the base. Right? The base totally judged him. These people have no respect for the working men and women in the United States. I'll tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace. And I agree with Jason Miller who is the Comms Director on our campaign and I think one of the best Comms people around. Jason on CNN but he never talks out of school.

HANNITY: I'm sorry to hear that.

BANNON: Well, CNN today, he called for Senator Corker to resign.

HANNITY: I agree with him.

BANNON: For the Governor of Tennessee to replace him with Marsha Blackburn, a real conservative. If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately. He should not let those words stand what he said about the --

HANNITY: He would not win, Steve. That's why he's really getting out.

BANNON: He got out because he saw what happened in Alabama. If he wants to, by the way, he should get back in. Because he might get crushed.

HANNITY: Marsha Blackburn --

BANNON: He is going to get crush in the primary. He didn't have the guts to get in. So, he doesn't have the guts to get back in the race. He should resign.

HANNITY: All right. Here's the question. How does the President's agenda, if he's got a hostile Republicans that apparently are willing to go on a suicide mission, if they don't get anything accomplished, they don't get the budget done, they can't repeal and replace, they don't even want to fund the border wall. If they don't do those things, they are going to suffer in 2018. President Trump is not up until 2020.

BANNON: They have to understand. There's a basic agenda that President Trump run on and won. He carried states that Republicans haven't carried in living memory. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. This agenda works. The American people voted for it. By the way, McConnell would not be majority leader unless Trump in North Carolina and Missouri and Wisconsin was able to carry those senators across the finish line.

It is incumbent upon them to back President Trump's plan but you don't see it. Once you saw it, what Corker said today, it's what they talk about on capital. That's why I left the White House. Remember, I said I'm going after the Republican establishment. And we are going to go after them. We're going to challenge. There's a coalition coming together that is going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz. Whether it's Utah, Wyoming --

HANNITY: Orrin Hatch in Utah.

BANNON: Orrin Hatch in Utah. Today, Boyd Matheson who is the chief-of- staff for Mike Lee came out and said that he is going to set up an exploratory committee.

HANNITY: North Dakota.

BANNON: North Dakota, we don't have a -- by the way, I'm going in Mississippi.

HANNITY: McDaniel.

BANNON: McDaniel, Mississippi, these names are going to come out over the next several weeks. It's going to be about 15 --

HANNITY: I know a lot of people didn't like in 2010 for example, Delaware. I thought Christine O'Donnell was a nice woman. But you are picking rock- solid --

BANNON: We're spending a ton of time with the grassroots organizations to make sure that these cans are fully vetted. You're going to see people announced this week, they are going to have experience in government. You're going to see some outsiders, they authentic. And these people are real. It's not like 2010. 2010 was the beginning of the Tea Party when things were first getting going. You are going to see real candidates and by the way, they are going to take on incumbents in every state and they're going to take on a Democrats after that.

HANNITY: You said in the 60 minutes interview you are a street fighter. I am a street fighter too.

BANNON: I noticed that.

HANNITY: Okay. You noticed that. I'm not supporting any Republican incumbent that hasn't gotten their job done. Not one, Steve. I refused. They have betrayed the American people. They have betrayed their promises. How do you make a promise for seven and a half years and not fulfill it?

BANNON: It's a lack of sense of urgency. By the way, these guys were three days a week. The American people are now people working two jobs, so why are they working two jobs? They know the urgency out there on the economic hate crimes that are been perpetuated on the American working men and women in this country because of the trade deal.

HANNITY: Is this a fair statement? Is Steve Bannon declaring war on the establishment that are not for the working men and women in this country?

BANNON: 100 percent. We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda of that Donald Trump ran on and the President of the United States, that is the agenda we know that back the working men and women.

HANNITY: You know what McConnell did in Alabama. And you know there are people out there - Karl Rove is going to put in all their money.

BANNON: Karl Rove, Steven Law, this guys should get the joke. Their donors are coming to us because they are tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore. There's a new game in town. We are to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. His biggest asset is the money. We are going to make it the biggest (inaudible) we are going for this guy's tooth and nail.

HANNITY: Does that mean the people that voted in 2010, 2014, 2016? Now they have to wait their victory in 2018? It's a long time for the American people to wait.

BANNON: Take your country back. It is not going to happen in just one election. You have to grind out day in and day out for the next 5-10-15-20 years. It took us a long time to get here. There's no magic wand we can wave to drain the swamp. There's no magic wand we can wave to blow up this establishment. I hate to tell people, you're going to have to work but you know what, the great determination and courage of the working men and women, we are going to win.

HANNITY: I'm glad you are not going after Ted Cruz. He is one of the few -- he stood there and said we have the constitutional authority to not fund Obamacare. And his own Party betrayed him.

BANNON: You are a good man, I've got to tell you. Even safe incumbents, you have to understand something. Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody is safe. We are coming after all of them. We are going to win.

HANNITY: Streetfighter Steve Bannon. Good to see you.

BANNON: Thanks.

HANNITY: We appreciate it. When we come back, two NFL greats are going to battle and debate the ongoing national anthem controversy. And we have two big announcements, Steve Scalise is going to join us after he was shot on the baseball field in Washington, D.C. He wants to talk gun control, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." another controversial week for the NFL. Vice President Mike Pence walked out in a game, during the Colts and the 49ers yesterday when several players took a knee during the national anthem, yet again. Joining us now the reaction author of Liberalism or how to turn good men into whiners, whinnies and wimps. Former NFL great Burgess Owens. And former NFL player Spencer Tillman now part of the Fox family. Welcome aboard, it is great to have you Spencer, both of you are friends of mine.

We start with you. A family of four goes to a game. The kids want jerseys, another $200. You get a beer, $400 a beer. A couple of hot dogs and popcorn. If the 700-$800 day. Most Americans are speaking loudly. They are saying they want to honor their flag and their country and their anthem because men fought, bled, and died fighting under that flag. Players are not being responsive. I kind of like what Robert Kraft said. I will go and match you dollar for dollar. Let's help our community out. This is not going to end well for the NFL, Spencer.

SPENCER TILLMAN, FORMER NFL PLAYER: It can and well for the NFL. I think the NFL is on a perfect position to affect change. When all this crisis began with Colin Kaepernick last year 2016 in the opening pre-season game, when he kind of solemnly bowed in a manner was not respective of the flag. He got together with a navy seal and they recommended that he kneel. Almost the universal sign of respect around the world. Understand we live in a world of images and impressions. Everybody does not have the same understanding of what it means. For most of us, there is an inextricable connection between the flag, patriotism, and the brave men and women who fought.

HANNITY: 100,000 have died fighting under that flag.

TILLMAN: Absolutely.

HANNITY: I know you are a patriot. Colin Kaepernick, this guy killer's foundation. Had cops depicted as pigs on his socks. I guy that -- a guy that praises the murderous dictator and thug, Fidel Castro. I am sorry of the NFL becomes the Kaepernick league, then they are going to lose the men and women that want to go and be entertained and also honor their country. I don't think the NFL has much more time.

BURGESS OWENS, FORMER NFL PLAYER: The way I look at it, I see the free market taking care of itself. They are going to make a change. This is the greatest opportunity the President has given us. We are not talking about true issues. I think it's time we talk about the root cause. We've had a black caucus, John Lewis -- supposed leaders. Even if they are totally incompetent or brilliant lady competent, they've done nothing for the black race and as we talk about the misery happening to our race, these guys are silent. 80 percent of black females are unemployed. 70 percent of black men leave their families and we are down to 3.8 percent -- no one is talking about it and have not talked about it for eight years. Marxists and socialists don't care.

TILLMAN: Everybody's talking about in the African-American community, I think those statistics you quoted while true and important, it's a different context. There's very little to do with anything that happened with what Colin Kaepernick did and what we are discussing today. The issue right now the NFL has the chance to nip it in the bud. Our vice President had a great opportunity. I respect his opinion but if I'm going to make the track to see two teams -- to win between the two of them, I'm going to tell you what the point is. If he goes to the locker room and spend some time and ask some of those players of the 49ers team, why not? The engagement, we are not listening to one another. I equate it to divorce. The person or the husband, that doesn't listen to the wife that she is not happy with the marriage or the relationship, totally bereft of the fact that when he has served papers, he is shocked and surprised it happens. You must understand people's causes.

(CROSSTALK)

OWENS: Here's what we are dealing with. Our country has been this way forever. We have a DBS ideology, pushed by the Democratic Party. The strategy is misery. A lot of these people don't know the facts you just gave, unfortunately. These guys know what they are doing. It's been a long term plan for a long time. How many Americans do not know the greatness of the black race who think we were strictly a race that came out of slavery?

HANNITY: Let me ask you both a question. Hang on. The first black president in American history. Historic. 3900 people murdered in his adopted hometown of Chicago while he is President. He barely heard him ever talk about it. 18,000 shootings in Chicago in the last six years of his presidency. Here's my point, on this program, Spencer -- I scrolled the names of all those people that we never hear about. He commented on Cambridge, Ferguson, Trayvon Martin, he commented on Freddie Grey. He never went after what was literally a war zone in his own hometown. He could have done something about it. NFL players can do things as well. I will support charities. Spencer, you come to me tomorrow and say have a great charity for kids. I am in. Burgess, tell me. I am in. I will help you. And so will a lot of other Americans, because we care about those kids and god's potential is in every one of those kids.

TILLMAN: I care about getting America together on the subject. Although they are facts, they have little to do with the matter at hand. We need engagement between the dissenters, the people on the right and left.

HANNITY: Honor the country and their flag. Honor it.

TILLMAN: Sean. Can we agree that the experience that we are talking about that everyone should honor is not the same for everyone in America? That is the difference.

HANNITY: Running out of time.

TILLMAN: It's not the same for everyone in America.

(CROSSTALK)

OWENS: At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what our color is and what our background is, it's all about hope. If you are willing to tell it. We are telling our kids they don't have a chance. You and I sit here.

TILLMAN: I don't tell my kids that.

OWENS: We tell all the other kids.

TILLMAN: I tell hundreds of thousand kids around the country, I disagree with what you are saying. I take offense to that. We take care of our community.

(CROSSTALK)

OWENS: Let me finish OK.

HANNITY: Take care of the kids in Chicago. They're not putting them up in safe neighborhoods. I've got Steve Scalise. Last word.

TILLMAN: Back in 1964 when New York City was on the world stage, Dr. Martin Luther King and a few other folks wanted to comment about what was taking place or not taking place in their communities. They deride him for that peaceful protest. What he said was really insightful. He said the conditions that make it necessary for me to have to engage -- we are talking about issues. You keep chasing ghosts.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I know it's getting a little loud. We are all passionate about this. It's not going to go well for the NFL. Do you remember Steve Scalise? He wants to weigh in after Las Vegas on the gun control debate and to announcements you're going to like. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." So in the wake of the mass shooting in the Las Vegas, once again members of the liberal mainstream media had found themselves on Sunday talk shows predictably pushing for more gun control, take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Bump Stock thing might have affected this. A background check might solve it or another --

That is what I'm saying. One law is not going to fix the whole problem.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A real gun debate, look at the facts. We need to look at what was done in a place like Australia they had a gun buyback.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Even the NRA accepts you don't have the rights to have an automatic weapon. What that is a constitutional limit that says but you are absolutely entitled to have a semiautomatic weapon? This all kind of made up mumbo-jumbo.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody agrees, there's something that should be done. There are some people that are concerned about what that means for the next thing down the line. Do you go to semiautomatic?

HANNITY: Joining us know, House Majority Steve Scalise who is still recovering after being shot over the summer. He is pushing back against the left's efforts to politicize what happened out in Vegas. Joining us now, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. I'm so glad to see you. I want you to know in this audience -- thoughts and prayers are with you. I try to relay that to people on your staff. How are you doing, Congressman?

REP STEVE SCALISE, R-LA., HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP: I am doing great Sean. It is great to be back with you. I really appreciate the prayers. We felt them and receive them from you. It was uplifting during a tough time for me and my family. The power of prayer cannot be underestimated. I am a living example that miracles do happen. Out on the ball field and after that. I'm lucky to be alive. It's really good to be here.

HANNITY: I remember getting an early report. You had had a massive number of blood transfusions. It was very touch and go. Had doctors told you how close you were to maybe not recovering from this?

SCALISE: They did. Probably about a month after when I was through all the surgeries. I asked my main trauma surgeon, can you walk through what really happened? Especially in the first few days that I was unconscious. I didn't come to until about the fourth day. He said the first day especially, there were two times where it could have the other way. You look at just getting to the hospital alive, my colleague said if an army ranger or someone who helped get people from the battlefield, he applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding down. I would have bled out if I didn't have that tourniquet applied. I would not have even made it to the hospital.

HANNITY: What is your recollection of the shooting?

SCALISE: I remember hearing the first shot. We are playing baseball. You are not thinking there's a gunman shooting. We are out on the ball field. I saw a tractor where the noise is coming from. I thought maybe it backfired and then you heard a few more shots and at that point, I got hit and went down. I was hearing a lot of gunfire back and forth. That is when my security detail, they engaged the shooter.

HANNITY: They were amazing. In an open field with pistols against a rifle.

SCALISE: If they didn't have those guns to counter the shooter, it would have been a massacre. You know what he went out there intending to do. If it wasn't for the fact that he was confronted with other people who had guns, he would have gotten away with it.

HANNITY: It was heartbreaking last week. I interviewed a guy who was holding his wife of 32 years when she got shot in the back of the head and died in his arms. It nearly killed me. I wanted to play what he said to me.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The country races into a big debate over the gun control. You lost your wife. When you hear that in juxtaposed with the President said, what's the right thing for the country to do and how to handle it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a tragedy. Something -- I still will never give up my rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I will never give up my rights. You were shot in that field that day. You are saying the same thing. Dianne Feinstein said this weekend I don't think there's any set of laws that could have prevented what happened in Vegas. What is your answer to all of those that sold quickly raced to politicize this?

SCALISE: My prayers are with the families, those people that lost loved ones and those that are still fighting for their lives. In any tragedy, your first thought ought to be how can we help the people that are suffering? The victims of a criminal act like this. Let's pray for them first of all. In a case like what happened in Las Vegas, similar what happened to me. A lot of people needed blood. And yet, you get some people. Their first thought when they hear what happened is to go and hold a press conference and call for more gun control when they don't even know the facts. What they are offering, it would have done nothing to stop that shooting. Why don't we in those moments, our thoughts ought to be with the victims and praying for them. I felt the prayers. I imagine a lot of those families are looking for those prayers right now.

HANNITY: Congressman, we are glad you are well. A full and complete recovery. I've still got a little ways to go. We are glad you survived that. Thank you for being with us. When we come back, two go very big announcements. I think you will like them. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: Before we go, two big announcements. You know what I'm so tired of Hollywood. Two years ago I signed on with Sam Orbo. The executive producers. Two years in the making. The movie is called "Let There Be Light" it will debut in theaters on Friday October 27. We are really proud of this project. You can bring your whole family. It's not the same boring Harvey Weinstein a Hollywood movie. This is different and I think you will enjoy it. Here is a clip.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The basic tenet of Christianity is--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Timeout. Don't you dare tell me about the love and compassion because if you felt like sacrificing his only begotten son, that is his business. He should have bloody hell kept his hands off of mine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The debut for "Let There Be Light," is going to be in theaters, its debut October 27, my website hannity.com has a list of theaters. Also big programming note. I will be at Harrisburg Wednesday night, 9:00 Eastern, right here on this show. We will be joined by President Trump for an exclusive one-on-one interview. We will talk about tax cuts, we will talk about immigration, and everything else. In front of a big audience. It's happening this Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Hannity.com to find where the movie theaters are near you. To see this and you can take your whole family. It's not dumb and boring like most other movies. I think you will like it.

That is all the time left we have for this evening. Thanks for being with us. Brian Kilmeade, he is next. The guy works 24/7. See you back here tomorrow night.



