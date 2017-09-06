Conway: We want to bring jobs, wealth back to this country

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 6, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." This is a Fox News Alert. And we are following three major breaking news stories tonight. President Trump -- he continues to work towards keeping a very key campaign promise. He's now calling on Congress to work to pass a massive tax reform plan. That should help you, the American people, of course, after years of suffering under the Obama administration.

Also tonight, the destroy Trump media -- they prove they don't care about the Constitution, the rule of law. They are in full complete meltdown freakout mode over the president's DACA decision, which of course is constitutional and doesn't usurp the power of Congress.

Also tonight, the clock is ticking for leaders on Capitol Hill. Fourteen weeks they have to get their act together and enact the president's agenda before the end of the year.

Tonight, we will hold Washington accountable. We will lay out very simply for Republicans what they need to accomplish. That's tonight's very important news-breaking "Opening Monologue."

All right, the president once again left the sewer, the swamp that is known as Washington, D.C., left the area to take his tax reform message directly to you, the American people.

So earlier today in North Dakota, President Trump, he called for a dramatic, Reaganesque overhaul of the federal tax code -- so desperately needed. Let's take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Our country and our economy cannot take off like they should unless we reform America's outdate, complex and extremely burdensome -- I mean, this is so complicated and so burdensome -- our tax code. If we want to renew our prosperity, restore our opportunity and reestablish our economic dominance, which is what we should be doing, then we need tax reform that is pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-family, and yes, pro-American.

My administration is working with Congress to develop a plan that will deliver more jobs, higher pay, lower taxes for businesses of all sizes and middle-class families all across the nation. So it's not only business taxes. It's middle income families. It's families at every level, every level -- tax cuts.

HANNITY: Here's a question. Do the people in D.C. -- do they care about the 50 million Americans in poverty, the 50 million on food stamps, the 94 million out of the labor force? Do they care that we have a 51-year low in terms of home ownership rate in this country?

Now, what the president is calling for today is going to have a profound positive impact on the forgotten men and women in this country and the country as a whole. Workers would have more money in their pockets after not seeing real raises in years. Companies -- they'd be able to see lower taxes. That means they can hire more employees, invest in new technologies, build factories and manufacturing centers. And just like President Reagan, GDP growth and federal tax revenue -- it will soar. Ironically, Washington will have more money to waste.

Then, of course, the destroy Trump media -- they don't care about any of this. They're not interested in the truth. They're not interested in the business of offering solutions to people that have been left behind.

What is the media's main objective? They create false narratives, outright lies. And their obvious goal is to try and damage, delegitimize President Trump. So instead of talking about his tax plan, his new reforms, the media is hysterical, it's, like, 24/7 hyperventilating about President Trump and his decision to be constitutional on the issue of DACA, and give Congress an additional six months to do their job, come up with a law-abiding constitutional solution.

Just take a look at how insane, how obsessed the media is in attacking the president and the attorney general.

DON LEMON, CNN: It's so obvious. It's not even dog whistle anymore. It's just flat out bias, flat out discrimination that they're touting coming from this White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN: Increasingly, there's a sign out there that's been hung up in the White House or outside the White House saying, "If you're not white, you're not especially welcome." And that just -- that -- that is so sad.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: Is this a stability issue? Because I feel like some might argue, when you see him off prompter, he doesn't really seem to be there.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: What do you mean by that?

BRZEZINSKI: Doesn't really connect with the reality of the situation.

SCARBOROUGH: I don't think he really understood his decision. And I'm not being facetious. There are people inside the White House that were saying that he really didn't understand the impact of his decision.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: For years, he has been an outspoken, unabashed admirer of the eugenics-based race-specific immigration bans of the 1920s Klan era in U.S. politics.

I mean, Jeff Sessions has always stood for this stuff, but so has Donald Trump as a public political figure.

HANNITY: More lies. But that was not the end of the media's hysteria. They also tried to spin the president's decision to respect the Constitution, respect coequal branches of government, the real balance of power. They tried to portray this -- watch (ph) the world of the day was cruel, cruel, and then cruel again. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN: Today's actions by the president and Jeff Sessions is nothing short than cruel, as well as compassion-less.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN: And we're just going to go and cruelly just take them away from this life?

VAN JONES, CNN: Trump could just tell Congress to do it without terrifying and scaring the bejeebers out of all these kids. In other words, there's a cruelty there.

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN: This is a signal. And it's a signal to say, I can do something that a lot of people think is cruel.

SYMONE SANDERS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, ON CNN: This -- so one, this was a cruel, inhumane and unnecessary move that the Trump administration did today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, "TODAY"/NBC: His critics say the decision was cruel.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, "TODAY"/NBC: Immigration advocates say the move to cut them off is cruel.

JARED BERNSTEIN, FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN, ON CNN: If you guys could zoom in on the Statue of Liberty right now, I suspect she'd be shedding a tear. This is a dark day for our country.

HANNITY: Oh, they got the memo! Cruel, cruel, cruel. Notice they're like robots in the mainstream media.

Now, I got to tell you something. The president has already given Congress eight months. Now they have six additional months. If you want DACA, go ask your congressmen and senators.

Now, what the media has been trying to do to President Trump -- they've been doing this for months. They are creating lies and a false narrative. And again, they want to smear this president in order to try and scare the American people into turning against him. They peddle nonsense, lies 24/7.

And what the president actually did, instead of stomping on the Constitution, shredding the rule of law -- by the way, even Obama recognized he didn't have the right to do it. He said it, like, 20 times. Well, President Trump is giving Congress now an additional six months to do their job, legislate, and come up with a solution.

Now, apparently, members of the elite establishment media -- they need to go back to school and maybe take a class on how the government works because it actually takes Congress. They make the laws. We have three branches of government. And the president -- guess what? He signs the laws. There are limits to executive authority and power. Obama said it himself.

The media seems so absolutely apoplectic to just go after everything Trump. So let's have Barack Obama himself give them a lesson. Here's the former president over the years, well, before he signed DACA and after he signed DACA, talking about his own limits of executive power. Media, watch, listen, learn. Is this cruel?

THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEN. BARACK OBAMA, D-ILL., SEPT. 8, 2008: ... mock the Constitution? Don't make fun of it! Don't suggest that it's un-American to abide by what the Founding Fathers set up! It's worked pretty well for over 200 years!

THEN-PRESIDENT OBAMA, MAY 10, 2011: Sometimes when I talk to immigration advocates, you know, they wish I could just bypass Congress and change the law myself. But that's not how democracy works.

OBAMA, MARCH 28, 2011: The notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order -- that's just not the case.

OBAMA, JULY 25, 2011: Now, I know some people want me to bypass Congress and change the laws on my own. But that's not how -- that's not how our system works. That's not how our democracy functions. That's not how our Constitution is written.

OBAMA, FEB. 4, 2013: The problem is, is that, you know, I'm the president of the United States. I'm not the emperor of the United States. My job is to execute laws that are passed.

OBAMA, FEB. 2, 2013: If we start broadening that, then, essentially, I would be ignoring the law in a way that I think would be very difficult to defend legally. So that's not an option.

OBAMA, NOV. 25, 2013: If, in fact, I could solve all these problems without passing laws in Congress, then I would do so. But we are also a nation of laws. That's part of our tradition.

HANNITY: Oh, "Nation of laws. That's not how our Constitution works." And then he did it anyway. Wow. And here's what now Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told me back in 2014 about fighting President Obama's illegal, unconstitutional executive order on DACA. Take a look.

HANNITY: If the president follows through on his threat for executive amnesty, what do you have in terms of tools at your disposal to stop him from doing that?

REP. PAUL RYAN, R-WIS.: Well, first of all, it's unconstitutional. So we're already going through the court system on other unconstitutional executive orders that he has worked on it, and we would add this to the pile.

HANNITY: So the president is respecting coequal branches of government and enumerated powers. He is literally restoring, right before your very eyes, the way the founders intended this to be.

So if the liberal establishment mainstream media disagrees with that, then maybe they need to stop pretending and fully embrace their leftist ideology and admit they don't care about the Constitution or the rule of law. All the president did here and wants to do here is follow the law of the land and protect the American people.

For example -- and this is something the destroy Trump media will never tell you, which is why we take over for them. I've been down to the border over a dozen times. I have seen what goes on there firsthand -- crime, drugs, illegal immigration and even trafficking of people. There are good people who do come into this country. They want a better life. But not everyone is good.

I have proof. Back in 2014 during one of my many trips to the border -- well -- and I've been there so many times. I sat in a briefing, a security briefing with then-Texas Governor Rick Perry. And what we learned was shocking. Over a seven-year span, illegal immigrants -- that's right, in Texas alone -- had committed 642,000 crimes, including murder and other violent crimes against Texans. Watch this security briefing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Criminal aliens have been responsible for about 642,000 offenses, criminal offenses. You look up there in top left, sexual assault, there's close to 8,000 victims.

HANNITY: 642,000 crimes...

THEN-GOV. RICK PERRY, R-TEXASS: Since 2008.

HANNITY: In Texas alone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Over 200,000 individuals with criminal history reflects that they were committed over 642,000 crimes.

PERRY: That's the cost of not securing the border.

HANNITY: So is your corrupt media -- are they paying any attention? Do you know innocent Americans, many of them, have lost their loved ones and American families have suffered because American politicians -- they just refuse steadfastly to enforce immigration laws. And what has the media done about it? Well, on this show for years, we've interviewed on numerous occasions family members who lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants. We've heard firsthand of their devastating stories, more so than any other show that we know.

And here's why it's important that we bring this up. The media, the left in this country -- they love to claim they have a monopoly on compassion and acceptance, and conservatives are mean-spirited and hard-hearted. But you know what? Yet they attack the president for following the rule of law, respecting the Constitution, enumerated powers, coequal branches of government and actually enforcing immigration laws and advocating for extreme vetting to protect Americans against our enemies.

In reality, the left is a bunch of hypocrites, because if they really cared about the safety and security of the American people, your pain, your suffering -- in other words, they show us phony compassion because if they really cared, they would want to enforce the laws.

You know, where was the media talking about the disastrous Obama economy, 50 million Americans in poverty, 8 million more than before Obama was president, 50 million on food stamps, 13 million more after eight years of Obama, 95 million Americans out of the labor force, lowest labor participation rate since the '70s, the worst economic recovery since the '40s, lowest home ownership rate since -- in 51 years.

So other than us, did you ever hear about this from anybody else in the media? Do they even care about the forgotten men and women in this country? No, it appears they don't. And they don't have any standards. There's no morals or decency anymore.

Look at, for example, Antifa, the media rushing to condemn out-of-control violence? Well, what took them so long? How many people need to be attacked and beaten before the media's going to speak out against the radical Antifa leftists?

Here's my larger point tonight. President Trump ran on a specific pro-America, pro-worker, pro-growth agenda. And you know what? It's time for Congress -- they ran on basically the same thing, at least Republicans did -- that they now benefit the American people and get their hands dirty, stay up late at night and do their job and get some sense of urgency about what they're supposed to do. And they'd better be paying attention. And that means you, Mitch McConnell, Mr. 18 percent approval rating.

Congress needs to get focused, get to work. They need to start passing tax reform, seven brackets to three, slash middle-class tax rates, they're paying too much. If you slash the corporate tax rate to around 15 percent, allow multi-national companies that have trillions parked overseas, repatriate the money at a low rate, that will create millions of jobs in this country and help people out of poverty and get them off of food stamps, get them back in the labor force.

And Congress also needs to get moving. Guess what? Start building the wall. You know what? But put doors all over the wall as long as people come here that want to participate and adopt our values and be a part of our family, we're fine with that. But we do need to vet them.

So Congress needs to pass legislation to bring about energy independence. We have millions of high-paying career jobs out there and waiting, and we won't depending on countries that hate us for the lifeblood of our economy.

And finally, Republicans in Congress, keep your word. Will you please repeal and replace ObamaCare. Get your act together. This isn't rocket science. These are all the things you all ran on! President Trump has a higher approval rating than the media by far and all of you in Congress. And what have you guys been doing all these years?

Here with reaction, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway. I know I'm long-winded, but I feel very passionately. It's time to stop the nonsense! Americans are suffering here. They need jobs. They want to get out of poverty and want to get off of food stamps. And there's an easy path out. What is the media missing?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: They're missing the fact that you have Democratic senators like Heidi Heitkamp willing to stand with the president today, join him to her home state of North Dakota. Why? Because she knows 73 percent of North Dakotans support tax reform. And that's a state that Donald Trump won running on tax reform and tax relief by 36 points.

Then you look at a state where Joe Manchin in West Virginia is up for reelection next year, as well. That's a state Bill Clinton carried by 15 points in 1996, and 20 years later, Donald Trump carried the state by almost 43 points because he ran as a limited government conservative who's going to cut taxes, repeal and replace "Obama care," strengthen our borders, keep us prosperous and safe.

Now, you raise a very important point. Many Americans, Sean, want the dignity of work. They want to be self-sufficient. They want to know that they have high-paying jobs that are stable and secure. The best way to do that really is to lower taxes, to lower taxes on our job creators, our job holders and our job seekers and also to repatriate all this wealth that is legally parked offshore. We want to bring the jobs and the wealth back to this country.

This is very simple. The president laid it out today. I think North Dakota is an inspiring economic example to the country, if not the world, of what happens when you allow energy production, when you allow entrepreneurship, ingenuity, competitiveness. We have to make our employers competitive so that they can attract and retain an American workforce.

The offshoring model under our current tax code does not work. Our offshoring model means that we punish American companies for doing business here, and it forces them to ship the jobs and the wealth overseas.

The American model under President Trump simplifies the tax code and makes it more fair, gives a middle tax class tax cut, repatriates that wealth and makes our employers more competitive. This is easy stuff. There's not a Republican in the House or the Senate, and probably the governorships and the state legislators, and there are many Democrats, as well, who ran on this and ought to be able to pass it and make good on their promise.

HANNITY: I'm more angry at Republicans. But this is my own personal thing. Mr. 18 percent approval rating, Mitch McConnell -- you know, I don't want to exasperate him. He said, Oh, expectations are so high. He had eight months to do health care and couldn't get it done.

I want to ask you about the brain-dead robots in my profession, in the media because did you notice today, cruel, cruel, cruel? I played a montage on radio that went on for minutes! They all used the same word. It is it by accident or by design? Do they all, like, tweet each other, Let's use the word cruel today?

CONWAY: Well, there's a certain safety in sameness going on in much of the coverage, and I don't think that benefits the viewers and the readers much, either, if they just hear the same lexicon, the same coverage, the same point of view and very few facts and figures.

And when it comes to DACA, we really need to talk about the facts here. The attorney general and DHS both concluded that there is no constitutional or statutory authority for DACA, and that rather than take the chance in being sued by these nine state attorneys general, take the chance that what happened to DACA would happen to DACA, in that you would have an immediate rescinding of the program, of the measure, the president went a different route. He provided a longer runway, a six-month wind-down, giving people notice and auguring for a more orderly and efficient process.

You know, I like to -- I like to contrast it to the travel halt earlier in the year, where the same people were up in arms about that. That actually does have statutory and constitutional authority. In addition to the constitutional authority for the president, 8 U.S. Code 1882 gives a president broad authority to -- under our immigration system to take action where he sees fit. So there you actually have a statute to read. They refused to do that here. There is no statute to read, and they refused to acknowledge that, too.

But look, President Obama himself admitted something that we agree with completely six years later, that it is Congress who makes the laws in this country. Sean, that includes the immigration laws. So if Congress feels so compelled to act, let's start a trend in Congress. Then act. If they - - if they want to -- if they want to make DACA permanent...

HANNITY: I got to go, but...

CONWAY: ... they can do that. But you know, if they don't, they don't. But this president -- he's waiting pen in hand! He's -- he's even wiling to...

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: ... consider repealing and replacing ObamaCare. He's ready. He's a businessman so he's accustomed to doing (ph) in (ph) many big things in short order, doesn't really understand why the swamp and the special interests move at a different pace.

HANNITY: Listen, I don't get it, either. I don't live in their world of, you know, vacations every other week and the fine Senate dining room and their workout rooms and -- all right, I'll keep you out of it. You work in the White House. I'll save that for myself. Kellyanne, great to see you, as always.

CONWAY: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: When we come back, new reports the House Intel Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department, the FBI for information about the fake news Russian dossier. NBC, CNN going to cover this? Representative Dana Rohrabacher is next. He also met with Julian Assange. We'll find out what that was about.

Then later, Greg Jarrett, Sara Carter are here with reaction as we continue.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Now, according to a report from the AP, the House Intel Committee has officially subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for information related to the now debunked Trump Russia dossier. Now, you might remember, this dossier made, well, extremely obscene fake allegations about then candidate Trump.

And according to a piece by Byron York in The Washington Examiner, quote, "The subpoenas are an indication of growing frustration inside the committee over the FBI and Justice Department's lack of cooperation in the Trump-Russia investigation."

Here with reaction, California congressman Dana Rohrabacher. Congressman, how is that possible? Because, you know, how do they -- if you have subpoenaed and you're the committee's -- how are they not turning this over to you, especially now that we know that it's false and phony and fraudulent?

REP. DANA ROHRABACHER, D-CALIF.: Well, obviously, what's happened is that the FBI and various people in our intelligence community have been politicized by this rule of liberal left Democrats. You know, eight years of control of our executive branch of government by one of the furthest- left presidents we've ever had, if not the furthest left -- this has politicized and degraded the quality and the standards of our intelligence community and the FBI. This is what Obama left us. How horrible is that?

HANNITY: You met with Julian Assange.

ROHRABACHER: Yes.

HANNITY: I've interviewed him five times, radio and TV. Wikileaks has never been proven wrong in 11 years. You told me on radio you believe him. And he's told you that he can prove and he would be the one person that know -- that knows where the information came from that leaked on the DNC. He told you he has incontrovertible, irrefutable evidence that, in fact, shows Russia was not involved.

ROHRABACHER: That's correct. And now, when that -- when we realize that that's the case, that Russia was not involved in hacking or stealing those e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and then having them disclosed -- once we know the Russians weren't involved, then we have to understand that this massive propaganda campaign, this -- this historic con job that happened after the election to prevent our president from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters...

HANNITY: How...

ROHRABACHER: ... this is one of the -- this is one of the great crimes, political crimes against the American people in our history!

HANNITY: How confident are you percentage-wise that it was never Russia?

ROHRABACHER: I would suggest that I'm 99 percent sure...

HANNITY: Wow!

ROHRABACHER: ... that it was not Russia because Julian has made very clear that we're not relying on him. People say, Well, who do you believe, our intelligence services or Julian? No, no. We're not talking about trust or believing someone. When this man says, I have hard evidence, that's what you do. You look at the evidence. And I will say that when he shows us the hard evidence and we have proof...

HANNITY: All right, here's the next...

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do you think in any way...

ROHRABACHER: ... changes the (INAUDIBLE)...

HANNITY: ... it could be related to the reason why and I'm -- I'm asking, and you investigate this -- that it could be related in any way to the 33,000 deleted e-mails, the BleachBit acid wash, the destruction of Blackberries and iPhones...

ROHRABACHER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: ... and maybe even Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her mess that she's got with her IT guy and busted-up hard drives -- do you think they're all interrelated?

ROHRABACHER: The liberal left establishment got a two-fer on this. Number one, they tried to immobilize and disrupt our new president, you know, negate the -- what happened during the election. That's number one. But number -- because they lost the election.

Number two, however, they have been able to distract us against -- from the real story here, the real crimes that were committed in Russia with the Russians, which was the Hillary Clinton Foundation, which is Podesta...

HANNITY: Oh, my God.

ROHRABACHER: ... which is all of these people who are working with the Russians and...

HANNITY: I got to run.

ROHRABACHER: Yes?

HANNITY: Will the American people get the absolute truth, and will it prove that the media and Democrats have lied about this? With this all come out, and how soon?

ROHRABACHER: I will tell you that I have submitted to Chairman Royce of the Foreign Affairs Committee -- the chairman -- a request for a hearing into Hillary and the Democrats who have been -- and others...

HANNITY: And they'll be proven...

ROHRABACHER: ... other Americans...

HANNITY: ... to having lied to the American people?

ROHRABACHER: That's right.

HANNITY: All right, sir. Thank you for being with us.

When we come back, why is the House Intel Committee having such a hard time getting answers about a debunked Trump-Russian dossier during the campaign? Greg Jarrett, Sara Carter -- they're next.

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: This is a Fox News alert. I'm meteorologist Rick Reichmuth.

Three storms we are watching in the Atlantic, two hurricanes. We have Katia by Mexico, Jose, and obviously the big one we're tracking here is Irma just to the north of Puerto Rico right now, fortunately did not make to get to the very strong hurricane force winds right on shore. It just went to the north. We know that it is going to continue to track up towards the west, tomorrow taking a beating across the Turks and Caicos, then in towards the Bahamas.

It's after that by Saturday that we're going to watch a turn in this storm. Where that turn happens will cause very big implications for areas of Florida. What we know at this point, we are to see impacts in Florida possibly making a landfall of a hurricane here in south Florida. That said, if you are in Georgia and South Carolina, you need to be watching that closely. We will continue to track it and keep you up-to-date right here.

Right now, back to HANNITY.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome back to "Hannity." Here with more reaction to reports that the House Intel Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for information about the fake news Trump- Russia dossier, "Circa News" Sara Carter as well as FOX News anchor, attorney, Gregg Jarrett. Sara, we will start with you. This was such a big deal and didn't James Comey want to pay this guy Steele all this money for the phony Russia hookers, Ritz story, going to the bathroom on a bed story that was proven false?

SARA CARTER, "CIRCA NEWS": Well, I've spoken to sources on the Hill about this. This is something I've been looking into, Sean. And this is one of the questions they want answered, and this is one of the questions that they have been stonewalling on. They have been stonewalling members of Congress, and particularly Chairman Nunes, others like Trey Gowdy, Chairman Grassley on the Judiciary Committee on all of these questions. They want to know did the FBI verify anything in that dossier before they used it to do anything like issue FISA warrants to begin an investigation?

HANNITY: But didn't Steele pay money to Russians to get the intel that we know now it's false?

CARTER: Yes, we do know that Steele did pay some money to Russians, and allegedly they are looking at who paid Steele. So what we are hearing is, and this is information coming from sources, is that it was possibly a never Trumper at first that began this original inquiry into Trump to put the dossier together, and then other people became involved.

And this is what the committees want to know. The House committee wants to know, the intelligence committee wants to know what to the FBI use? What were they looking at? Did they verify anything in there before they went forward with an investigation? And if they didn't, that raises enormous questions, Sean, because that means they would have started this investigation. Remember, they briefed the president on this salacious dossier, and a lot of it has been proven false. They briefed the president on this.

HANNITY: Add this part of Comey, because Steele pays Russians to get for phony information on Trump, and Comey wants to hire the guy, the same Comey that exonerated Hillary before an investigation.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS ANCHOR AND ATTORNEY: Yes. It all smacks of corruption and a cover-up and crimes. It's an abuse of power for a government official to develop opposition research on a presidential candidate. It's a violation of the Hatch Act. You are not allowed to use your public office for political purposes.

So the only way to get to the bottom of this is to force the Department of Justice and the FBI to turn over the documents and testify. If they don't, then the committee should move one of two things. Criminal contempt, as in the Eric Holder case, in which people can be held criminally responsible, or civil contempt in which you sue the FBI and force them through a federal judge to turn over the documents.

HANNITY: The fact that he had a conclusion before an investigation, on top of everything else that we know with Comey, leaking to get a special counsel is beyond corrupt.

Here's my next question. I just had Dana Rohrabacher on. I've interviewed Julian Assange five times. Julian Assange is the one guy in the world that's tells the truth. He's never been proven wrong in 11 years, unlike "The New York Times" and "Washington Post" and CNN. So here's my question. Does Mueller have an obligation to go and try and find out from the one person who knows where the information about emails, DNC, all came from?

JARRETT: He absolutely does, but don't expect him to do it. That would be fidelity to the law --

HANNITY: So he doesn't want to get to the truth?

JARRETT: No, of course not. Look, Robert Mueller appears to me, this is my opinion, to have an agenda. He is in bed with James Comey for an act of retribution, for the firing of Comey, to go after the president of the United States and bring him down. He has a complicit mainstream media helping him along.

HANNITY: What do you think, Sara, last question, I'm running out of time, about Julian knows the answer? Apparently Dana Rohrabacher wants to meet with the president but I guess maybe because it's anything Russia related they are probably lawyers are saying no. I want to know what message Dana has, and if Julian Assange has evidence that would prove it was never Russia and the media and Democrats lied to us for a year, how big a scandal is that?

CARTER: It's a huge scandal. And it would only do Mueller justice to go out. The one person that knows this is going to be Julian Assange. He is the one that got the information. So if he wants to close this case, if he wants to loop it around full-circle, he has to go to Julian Assange and he needs to speak with him because he information is there.

HANNITY: Thank you both. Good to see you both.

When we come back it, last night I went one-on-one with Jorge Ramos about President Trump's plan to be constitutional and let Congress decide on DACA. Geraldo Rivera, Ari Fleischer weigh in.

Then later, Tomi Lahren and Dr. Gina Loudon, Jessica Tarlov, they will react to Hillary Clinton's latest campaign loss excuse. Yes, she's come up with another one, and it's not her.

HANNITY: You cannot ask that the United States burn its constitution, stomp all over it, in the process of doing what you want. You have to understand we are a nation of laws. Do you expect --

JORGE RAMOS, ANCHOR, "AMERICA" ON FUSION TV: We are talking about children who are already here.

HANNITY: I understand, but they are here illegally.

RAMOS: -- your children and my children.

HANNITY: They're not here legally. The good news for you, Jorge, I love your heart.

RAMOS: It's not their fault, Sean. You do not understand.

HANNITY: I hear you, but you're missing the main point. It has to be -- you can't burn the constitution just to do what Jorge Ramos wants. You've got to do it legally.

HANNITY: Welcome back to HANNITY. Ppart of our fiery debate last night with Jorge Ramos right here on this program. Joining us now with their take on President Trump's DACA decision, FOX News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera who wouldn't admit that I was right constitutionally last night, and White House press secretary Ari Fleischer under George W. Bush, FOX News contributor.

Geraldo, enumerated powers, coequal branches of government -- President Obama -- I just played it earlier tonight, admitted he didn't have the authority to do DACA and he did it anyway. That's lawlessness.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: You know, Sean, on the ride over here, I am broadcasting from Cleveland, Ohio, our governor, John Kasich, the Republican who was the second to the last man standing in the primaries as you recall --

HANNITY: How many states did he win?

RIVERA: He won this one, he won the buckeye one. But he also, and this is the news I bring you, said that he would have Ohio be a sanctuary state for any Dreamer who is being deported. It shows the division even within the Republican Party about this issue.

HANNITY: OK, but legally Trump is right. And let's be fair. You should be happy tonight. He gave eight months, and now he's given six months more for Congress to do their job. That seems fair.

RIVERA: Another thing Governor Kasich said is that it should take six hours, not six months to get this done. These are the most vetted group of immigrants in the history of this country. We know exactly who they are. They've been fingerprinted, they have been background checked, they have no criminal record. They are either in school or gainfully employed or they're in the United States military. What are we going to do with the 500 DACA dreamers who are in the U.S. military? Are we going to deport them?

I pray that my friend, the president of the United States, and it seems to me that he has given every indication, will protect this group of young people. They came in, and they are now in their early 20s, and they're good people.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Here's my problem with what Geraldo is saying. I'm a George W. Bush, comprehensive immigration reform Republican, and I'm proud to say I want to have a compromise. But it has to be based on the rule of law. Presidents cannot willy-nilly because Congress can't get its act together pass laws by themselves. Does President Trump have the right to say the IRS stop enforcing a 35 percent corporate tax rate? As long as they put down 20, 25 percent, let it go. You can't do that when you are the president. You don't have --

HANNITY: Obama admitted it.

FLEISCHER: Obama admitted it, then he wimped out in a reelection did the opposite. And this is degenerative of our ability to be a self-governing democracy. President's cannot do that. This is one of the things that created Donald Trump. It was the antagonism and the animosity that the public --

HANNITY: What's the compromise?

FLEISCHER: Here's the compromise, and it's crying out. The Democrats should give Trump the wall and tough border enforcement and Republicans should give Dreamers, legalize Dreamers. That would be appropriate. It would be fine.

HANNITY: Geraldo is clapping in Cleveland, I guarantee it.

FLEISCHER: That would be a great compromise. And whether the wall is 2,200 miles or 2,100 miles or 1,500 and the rest is sensors, whatever the experts say, the point is you secure the borders.

HANNITY: Good to see both of you.

And coming up, Hillary Clinton, she continues to make yet more excuses for her big election laws. Now she's blaming Bernie Sanders for her "crooked Hillary" nickname. Tomi Lahren, Dr. Gina Loudon, and Jessica Tarlov weigh in next.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Hillary Clinton's blame game just continues. She has a brand-new book, as you know, entitled "What Happened." Trump happened. Clinton says it was her former competitor Bernie Sanders who, quote, "paved the way for then candidate Donald Trump to call her crooked Hillary." She also knocked President Obama for his advice regarding Sanders during the campaign, saying, quote, "President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off poor Bernie as much as I could. I felt like I was in a straitjacket."

Here with reaction, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren, radio, TV talk show host Dr. Gina Loudon, Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov. Is there any -- does she ever blame Hillary? When would she ever blame Hillary for being a horrible candidate that is corrupt?

JESSICA TARLOV, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, she's not going to sit there and say, hey, I'm a horrible candidate. But she certainly has talked about some of her weaknesses as a candidate.

HANNITY: OK, but she blames, Tomi, everybody but herself.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course she did. I think it's also important to remember that she had to get help from the DNC just to beat Bernie. And now she wants to blame Bernie. The list of people that she has yet to blame is probably a shorter list than the one she's already using to blame everyone and their mother for her loss. Hillary, what happened? You happened.

HANNITY: Ouch.

TARLOV: It's more than what, you happened. And I do think, we were just talking about this, it is important to discuss the dynamic within the Democratic Party between the progressive left and a more moderate centrist bloc which is where Hillary along with a majority of the party is. Bernie Sanders went out there and said she was more --

HANNITY: The party is pulling more left. You know this is true.

TARLOV: I am not a fan of that.

HANNITY: Overreached on Russia. Let me ask Gina Loudon. I am going to rely on the fact that you are a psychologist. Don't ever psychoanalyze me. You can do Tomi and Jessica.

TARLOV: She does me all the time.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: There is something wrong if you don't have any introspective qualities. For example, I do a lot of wrong things in my life, but I know it. I know every time I do something wrong. It's like ding, ding, ding, ding, a little voice in my head yelling at me but I can do it anyway. So basically declare I'm nuts. Go ahead.

(LAUGHTER)

DR. GINA LOUDON, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: In writing this tell-all, Sean, I believe Hillary exposed herself in ways that no pundit, no collision evidence, no BleachBit could ever have done. Who writes a tell-all, Sean, bashing and blaming her own party right after a national election? This isn't when you write a tell-all. You write a tell-all years later. This tells you that for Hillary, once and for all, case closed, the American people know it -- this was always about one thing, and it was all about Hillary.

HANNITY: What is the diagnosis?

TARLOV: You can't do that.

HANNITY: All right, I won't ask you to do it.

TARLOV: Don't do it because you don't like it when people say Trump is insane.

HANNITY: OK, that's OK.

TARLOV: You can't diagnose people without --

HANNITY: By the way, I'm the one that says they have Trump derangement syndrome.

TARLOV: And Gina has been up there, by the way, and she's talking about President Obama and his mental conditions. Let's lay off the mental --

HANNITY: Tomi, how does she not recognize that she is crooked? It's like, hello, mirror. Take a look.

LAHREN: Here's the thing, even if we are not talking about how crooked she is, which we know how I feel about that subject. The fact of the matter is she didn't show up. She forgot the average American. That is on her. She can't blame anyone else for that. So you can have any theory you want. We can talk about Hillary's mental capacity or her mental state, I don't even care about that. Show up. Show up in the places where the traditional Democrats would have voted for you. You didn't show up. You lost. Get over it. Go back to Whole Foods and let's move on.

HANNITY: All right, guys, good to see you all, thanks for being with us.

And when we come back, conservative Twitter sensation Terrence Williams is back. Go to bed, he has the final word, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Conservative social media sensation Terrence Williams, our friend, is back to give us the final word tonight. Terrence, take it away.

TERRENCE WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Sean Hannity. You ain't going to believe what crook done wrote a book. Hillary Clinton. Guess what it's called? "What Happened." Girl, bye. We know what happened, all right.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: You got mollywhopped in the election and Donald Trump became your president. That's what happened. But what we don't know is, we don't know what happened to them 33,000 emails that you deleted, to the smashed up computers, the smashed up BlackBerries. We don't know what happened to all of that. We don't even know what happened when you were supposed to do your job and save Benghazi. We don't know what happened. And we don't even know what happened with that money you were supposed to give them. What happened to it, Hillary? Let us know what happened.

So Hillary, since you can't tell us what really happened, then you need to go home and you need to go to bed. And that is my final word.

HANNITY: All right, thanks, Terrence. He also sent me that t-shirt. "You need to go to bed." By the way, I'll be doing it about an hour from now. Not really. Maybe five.

Anyway, thank you for being with us. As always, we will see you back here tomorrow night. This show is not the establishment, destroy-Trump-media. We are there fair and the balanced part. Thanks for being with us. See you tomorrow.



