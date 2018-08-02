Facebook serves up 'Internet 101' lessons for kids

Heads up, teachers: Facebook just launched a new Digital Literacy Library with lesson plans designed to teach young people how to behave responsibly online.

The 18 lessons, aimed at kids and teens ages 11 through 18, cover topics such as privacy, what's appropriate and not appropriate to share online, respecting others online, best practices for strong passwords, the risks of public Wi-Fi, threats such as phishing and spam, how to use social media to raise awareness for a cause of interest, and more.

The lessons, which are free to download, come from the Youth and Media team at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University. They're only available in English at this point, but Facebook plans to launch them in 45 other languages in the near future.

Each lesson shows how much time it will take, and offers written prompts educators can follow.

"We know that educators already manage busy classrooms and learning environments," Facebook's Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis and Global Safety Programs Manager Karuna Nain wrote in a Thursday blog post. "The lessons were designed to make it as easy as possible to integrate them into formal and informal learning environments. These lessons work well together or on their own, in after-school programs or at home, and can be modified to incorporate educators' own experiences and ideas."

Facebook also this week introduced some new tools designed to help you curb your addiction to its platforms. One of those tools lets you see how much time you spend on the Instagram and Facebook apps each day, on average.

