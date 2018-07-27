Steve Jobs was shocked by how successful the App Store was

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is considered one of the most influential tech visionaries of a generation, but there were some things he couldn’t quite predict.

When he introduced the company’s most famous product in 2007, the iPhone, the device did not provide any support for third-party software. Jobs believed that web apps served over the internet could provide adequate functionality but pretty quickly developers managed to “jailbreak” the phone and begin coding third party apps and put them on the device via programs like Installer.app.

The following year, with the release of iPhone OS 2.0, Apple launched the App Store and officially introduced third-party app development and distribution to the platform.

But Steve Jobs had no idea how big it would become.

