Instagram porn shame as secret sex hashtags reveal hundreds of smutty videos
Instagram is awash with hardcore porn videos despite being aimed at children as young as 13, The Sun can reveal.
The popular image-sharing app has a strict "zero tolerance" policy on sexual content – but has failed to crack down on porn hashtags that help users find smut online.
The Sun tracked down more than a dozen different hashtags that lead directly to smut.
Typical Instagram users add innocent hashtags – like #dog or #food – to their posts, so that others can search for them more easily.