Instagram porn shame as secret sex hashtags reveal hundreds of smutty videos

By Sean Keach, Digital Technology and Science Editor | The Sun
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White - RC1D00BE0000

Instagram is awash with hardcore porn videos despite being aimed at children as young as 13, The Sun can reveal.

The popular image-sharing app has a strict "zero tolerance" policy on sexual content – but has failed to crack down on porn hashtags that help users find smut online.

The Sun tracked down more than a dozen different hashtags that lead directly to smut.

Typical Instagram users add innocent hashtags – like #dog or #food – to their posts, so that others can search for them more easily.

