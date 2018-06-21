Nintendo can 'perfectly detect' and ban pirate Switch games

Back in April, a Switch hack was discovered that can't be patched by Nintendo without Nvidia being asked to redesign the Tegra X1 processor. However, if you're tempted to download and play pirate copies of Switch games online, think again, as Nintendo can "perfectly detect" illegal copies of Switch titles.

As IGN reports, Reddit user SciresM carried out research on how Switch games are authorized when played online. It turns out Nintendo implemented a four stage process which allows for "very strong anti-piracy measures."

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.