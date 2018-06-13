Looking at colleges? Ask Google

Figuring out where to go for college is a big decision. Google wants to make the process a little easier.

The web giant has started surfacing useful information about colleges right in search results. Search for a 4-year US college like Yale University, UCLA, or Spelman College and you'll see an overview of that school from Wikipedia, as well as data from the US Department of Education like the average cost after student aid, graduation and acceptance rates, and more.

"The process to find the right school for you… can be confusing," Google Product Manager Jacob Schonberg wrote in a Tuesday blog post. "Information is scattered across the internet, and it's not always clear what factors to consider and which pieces of information will be most useful for your decision. That's why we're bringing a new feature to Search to help you navigate the college search process."

Google also shows the typical SAT and ACT scores schools are looking for, the average cost to attend based on your household income, the most popular majors among recent graduates, and the typical annual income 10 years after enrollment. You can also check out information about the student body demographics, notable alumni, how the school ranks on various lists, and similar colleges you might also want to check out.

This new feature comes after Google last year introduced job search tools in search. Just type "jobs near me," "teaching jobs," or a similar query into Google to see what's available in your area, including estimated salary ranges.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.