Trump unblocks some critics on Twitter, but will fight ruling

President Donald Trump will fight a court ruling that found his habit of blocking people on Twitter unconstitutional, but in the meantime, Trump's Twitter account has unblocked the seven plaintiffs named in the original lawsuit against him.

"We whined. We complained. We sued. We won our First Amendment lawsuit in federal court," tweeted Philip Cohen, a university professor. "And now @realDonaldTrump has unblocked me. Wow!"

Trump finally obeys court order and unblocks me on @Twitter #BlockedByTrump pic.twitter.com/xdR5Ct2sce — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) June 5, 2018

"It should go without saying that those individuals have the same rights as our clients. If they have been blocked on the basis of their viewpoints, the White House should unblock them immediately," said Katie Fallow, a senior staff attorney at the institute in a statement.

Why Trump doesn't simply "mute" his critics on Twitter as opposed to blocking them isn't clear. But the legal battle has implications for all public officials on Twitter. If the court denies Trump's appeal, it may mean US elected officials will have to keep their Twitter accounts open to all.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.