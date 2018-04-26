Snapchat's second-gen Spectacles have arrived

Snapchat's rumored second-generation Spectacles are officially a thing.

Launched Thursday, the new smart specs are the same shape as the originals, but the temple area of the frame, which houses most of the wearable's electronics, is about a third smaller. That gives them a smaller profile and makes them more comfortable to wear, Snap said.

As rumored, the new Spectacles are water resistant, so you can snap all your beach or poolside antics without worrying about breaking them. Check out the video below for a look at the new Spectacles.

"We want Spectacles to be the simplest and easiest way to make memories from your point of view, and we appreciate all of your thoughtful feedback — many of these improvements were inspired by you!" the company wrote in a blog post.

Just tap the button on the top right side of the frames to start recording a 10-second HD video. Press it a second time to keep recording up to 30 seconds. Or, press and hold that button to capture a circular photo, if you prefer. The second-gen Specs offer new dual microphones, which promise to capture clearer sound and less wind noise.

In addition to those improvements, Snap says this new model will transfer content to your Snapchat account "up to four times faster" than the originals: less than 3 seconds per video, instead of around 9 seconds. Plus, they will remember your home Wi-Fi and automatically transfer content to your Snapchat account when you arrive home.

Interested? The new Spectacles are on sale now in the US, Canada, UK, and France for $150, a small price hike from the $129.99 originals. They come in three color options: onyx, ruby, and sapphire, and you can now choose between two lens shades for each color. Snap has partnered with the online lens replacement service Lensabl to now offer prescription and polarized lenses for US customers. The lenses offer protection from UVA and UVB rays.

The price includes a cable and charging case that can hold four full charges. Snap said the next-gen Spectacles can take and transfer about 70 videos on a single charge. They can store up to 150 videos or 3,000 photos at a time.

Stay tuned for PCMag's full review of this new model. In the meantime, check out the video below for our thoughts about the original.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.