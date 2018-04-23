Apple is replacing some 13-Inch MacBook Pro batteries

It's not often you see Apple having to offer a free replacement program for one of its products, but that's exactly what just happened for some 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

If you own a non-touch 13-inch MacBook Pro manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, you could be eligible for a free replacement battery. Apple has determined that a component may fail in these laptops with the knock-on effect being the battery expands. We've all seen what can happen when a battery malfunctions inside a laptop or smartphone, however, Apple is stating this is "not a safety issue."

Determining if your MacBook Pro is one of the affected units is easy. Simply visit Apple's Battery Replacement Program page and enter the serial number of your Pro in the box provided. The serial number can be found in the About This Mac option on the Apple menu, on the underside of the laptop near the regulatory markings, or on the original product packaging or receipt. Once found, click Submit after entering the number in the box and Apple will inform you if a new battery is required.

The replacement is free and can be switched out at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, an Apple retail store, or by mailing your MacBook Pro to the Apple Repair Center. In all cases, Apple advises you to backup your data first so as to ensure you don't lose it if the repair somehow wipes your MacBook.

Laptop battery recalls are proving quite popular in 2018. HP recalled batteries from 52,600 laptops back in January due to a fire risk, then Lenovo recalled ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops due to a similar fire risk in February, and a few days later Fujitsu did the same thing due to a fault with Panasonic-suppled batteries.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.