Dating app Bumble bans guns from users' profile pictures in response to mass shootings

Dating app Bumble has banned images of guns from users’ pictures after the latest mass shooting rocked the country.

Last month, 17 people were killed and more than a dozen injured by a teen-aged gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Former student Nikolas Cruz confessed to the shootings following his arrest – the 19-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

“As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble,” said Bumble, in a statement released Monday.

YOUTUBE APOLOGIZES FOR TOP TRENDING CONSPIRACY VIDEO THAT CLAIMED PARKLAND SURVIVOR IS AN ACTOR

The app is now moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns. The ban, however, does not apply to military and law enforcement personnel in uniform.

“Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world,” the app added, in its statement. “Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline.”

The dating app is also making a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives, the organization founded by the Parkland school shooting survivors.

Bumble, which is a rival of dating apps such as Tinder, has over 28 million registered users.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers