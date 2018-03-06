Amazon extends 2-Hour Whole Foods deliveries to Atlanta, SF

After launching two-hour Whole Foods deliveries in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach last month, Amazon on Tuesday announced it is extending the Prime perk to two new cities: Atlanta and San Francisco.

Prime customers in neighborhoods of Atlanta and San Francisco can now "shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral, and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery," Amazon said. As an added bonus, "select alcohol" is also available for delivery in the city by the bay.

Prime customers in the six aformentioned cities can take advantage of this new benefit for free, or speed up their delivery to 1 hour or less for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more. Prime Now deliveries from Whole Foods are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To see if you're in the delivery area, head here and enter your zip code. From there, just start shopping from the Whole Foods selection on the Prime Now site or by using the iOS and Android apps.

If this perk isn't available in your area, just sit tight: Amazon said it plans to continue expanding it across the US this year.

"We're happy to bring our customers in San Francisco and Atlanta the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites," Whole Foods Co-Founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement. "Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers' lives even easier."

Amazon launched the feature in February after acquiring the grocery chain last year for $13.7 billion.

A $99 yearly (or $12.99 monthly) Prime membership also includes free, two-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases; unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading; unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos; and early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals. Prime members also enjoy special discounts at Whole Foods.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.