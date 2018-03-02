Your Amazon deliveries are being photographed

The convenience of having something delivered to your door for free within two days is a big part of why Amazon became so popular. But we can't always be at home to receive those deliveries, and not all of us are happy to let Amazon inside. Inevitably, packages end up getting left somewhere outside for customers to find. Amazon realized it could improve that system by snapping a photo.

Depending on where you live, you may have already started seeing photographs of your Amazon deliveries as part of the confirmation they were delivered. Amazon calls this Amazon Logistics Photo On Delivery.

A second later, phone notification from @amazon saying my package was delivered and there's a picture available for viewing lol pic.twitter.com/NOugVn7XPV — Heather (@Heather_PLS) September 7, 2017

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.