Website tracks Musk's Tesla Roadster and dummy pilot's journey through space

As the batteries on Elon musk’s Tesla Roadster ran out of power, subsequently ending the stunning live video transmission of the vehicle’s journey through space, many were left wondering how to further track its travels.

Cameras aboard the Roadster, which was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this month, were expected to last 12 hours, but only lasted about 4 hours, according to USA Today.

That’s when Ben Pearson, a SpaceX fan who works in aerospace technology, decided to create a website dedicated to tracking the Roadster, and its dummy pilot codenamed “Starman,” as they make their way in space, TechCrunch reported.

“I came to realize that people really were interested in the tracking of these objects,” Pearson wrote on www.whereisroadster.com website. “I started thinking about how I could manage to get this information, and then I came to realize that I could provide the tracking for it myself!”

Using data from JPL Horizons, Pearson’ website shows the vehicle’s current location from Earth and how many miles away it is from the Sun. Even SpaceX CEO and Tesla founder, Musk seems to approve of Pearson’s work.

SpaceX made history on Feb. 6, with the successful launch of the world’s most powerful rocket. The behemoth has 27 engines, and a thrust that’s able to generate more than 5 million pounds – equivalent to 18 Boeing 747 aircraft.