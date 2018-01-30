Internet trolls demanded a sandwich. The teen's response was epic

How does it feel to get served by a 16-year-old? Ask the internet trolls who descended on Jade Hameister. The teen gave a TEDx talk in August 2016 following a major feat: skiing to the North Pole.

In it, she asked the question, "What if young women ... were encouraged to be more, rather than less?" Amid the comments posted to the YouTube video of her talk were requests that Jade "make me a sandwich," a favored internet-troll line that's intended to degrade women.

But more than a year later, she served them the perfect comeuppance instead: an actual sandwich, served from the South Pole. The Australian earlier this month became the youngest person to complete the Polar Hat Trick, which National Geographic explains involves traversing both poles and the Greenland Ice Sheet.

And when she got there on Jan. 10, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself holding a plate with this caption, "I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx." Per National Geographic, Jade didn't just ski for 37 days—she did it while lugging a 220-pound sled behind her.

She tells CNN that while the sandwich idea had been joked about for a while, deciding to actually do it was a spur-of-the-moment decision. "The camp we were staying at was less than a [kilometer] away from the actual pole, so we were like, 'Let's just do it,'" she explains.

