Incredible Netflix hack transforms your favorite movies and shows
Everyone loves a good life hack, especially when they are to do with Netflix.
With this in mind, everyone should thank Reddit user A_Alexandre who discovered Netflix has a category of programs that offer audio descriptions — a voiceover narrating what is happening in a particular scene.
In essence, the feature will turn Netflix content into an audiobook so you can keep up with your favourite shows and movies even if you can’t sit down to watch them.
Having used the feature, it’s impressive to see the level of detail the audio description uses to paint a vivid picture of the scene when action is taking place.
And in case you were wondering, the narration doesn’t go over character dialogue in the show.
“When you play the movie, turn on ‘audio description’ in the same way you would for adding subtitles,” the user explained.
Finding compatible content is as easy as typing “audio descriptions” in the search menu, which will bring up a long list of movies and TV shows.
At the moment there are around 50 titles available that offer the service, with Stranger Things, The Punisher, Narcos, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars: Rogue One just some of popular selections available.
The hack comes after it was revealed there was a number of ‘secret codes’ that reveal hidden content on your Netflix service.
By making a small tweak to the Netflix URL, you will be able to unlock hyper-specific genres such as religious documentaries or cerebral French-language dramas from the 1960s.
To manually explore categories usually hidden by the streaming service, you will need to enter the following URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER.
Then, simply replace the “INSERTNUMBER” component of the URL with one of the codes needed to access the alternative genres.
To get you started we have listed three collections of codes below.
ACTION & ADVENTURE
1365 = Action & Adventure
77232 = Asian Action Movies
46576 = Classic Action & Adventure
43040 = Action Comedies
43048 = Action Thrillers
8985 = Martial Arts Movies
2125 = Military Action & Adventure
7442 = Adventures
10118 = Comic Book and Superhero Movies
7700 = Westerns
10702 = Spy Action & Adventure
9584 = Crime Action & Adventure
11828 = Foreign Action & Adventure
COMEDIES
6548 = Comedies
869 = Dark Comedies
4426 = Foreign Comedies
1402 = Late Night Comedies
26 = Mockumentaries
2700 = Political Comedies
9702 = Screwball Comedies
5286 = Sports Comedies
11559 = Stand-up Comedy
3519 = Teen Comedies
4922 = Satires
5475 = Romantic Comedies
10256 = Slapstick Comedies
7627 = Cult Movies
8195 = B-Horror Movies
1252 = Campy Movies
10944 = Cult Horror Movies
4734 = Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
9434 = Cult Comedies
4195 = Independent Comedies
DOCUMENTARIES
6839 = Documentaries
3652 = Biographical Documentaries
9875 = Crime Documentaries
5161 = Foreign Documentaries
5349 = Historical Documentaries
4006 = Military Documentaries
180 = Sports Documentaries
90361 = Music & Concert Documentaries
1159 = Travel & Adventure Documentaries
7018 = Political Documentaries
10005 = Religious Documentaries
2595 = Science & Nature Documentaries
3675 = Social & Cultural Documentaries
