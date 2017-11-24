Apple Black Friday sale: Buy a gadget, get a gift card

Looking to nab a deal on an Apple product today? The company is going to the gift card route for Black Friday, offering up to $150 on select products.

Apple iPad

Get a $100 gift card with the purchase of a 10.5- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which start at $649 and $799, respectively. Get a $50 gift card when you buy the standard 9.7-inch iPad or iPad mini 4.

Apple iPhone

If you need a new iPhone, nab a $50 gift card when you purchase an iPhone 7 (starting at $549) or iPhone 6s (starting at $449); Apple will give you a $25 gift card if you buy the iPhone SE, which starts at $349.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 1 starts at just $249, and when you buy the version with the silver aluminum case and white sport band or the space gray aluminum case and black sport band, Apple will throw in a $25 gift card.

Apple Mac

Get a $150 Apple gift card when you buy one of these Macs:

MacBook (starting at $1,299)

MacBook Air (starting at $999)

MacBook Pro (starting at $1,299)

iMac (starting at $1,099)

Mac Pro (starting at $2,999)

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.