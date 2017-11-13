Cyber Monday's biggest deals and savings

The money-saving deals won’t end on Nov. 24.

Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to more special promotions in the wake of Black Friday. Cyber Monday – known as the day when companies offer a wide array of discounts online – is set to take place this year on Nov. 27.

Here are some deals already available or will soon be:

Banana Republic

Looking for clothing for the family? All items at the retailer are going to be half-off on Nov. 27, Glamour reports.

Dell

"Cyber Week deals will be available starting Nov. 26, and rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will launch Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET with new deals posting hourly until 8 p.m. ET.," the company said in a release.

Both Cyber Week deals and the rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will be here and here, Dell said. Cyber Week will run until Dec. 3.

BLACK FRIDAY'S BIGGEST DEALS AND SAVINGS

H&M

If you need to stock up on wardrobe pieces, consider H&M: there will be a sitewide 30 percent discount Nov. 27, according to Glamour.

Old Navy

Old Navy is already offering Cyber Monday deals on clothing for women, men and children on its website.

Some of those items include:

Broken-In Khaki Shorts for Men (10"), $10.97 (regular price: $24.99)

Raw Hem Denim Skirt for Women, $15 (regular price $29.99)

A number of graphic t-shirts for boys are also listed online for $8.97 each, as opposed to $16.99.

Overstock.com

The online retailer is offering a variety of "Pre-Cyber Monday Deals," including limited time sales on some bathroom furniture and rugs.

The company is also currently offering deals on home office furniture that run until Thursday. Some of those include:

Harper Blvd Ellenda Midcentury Adjustable Height Desk - Salem Oak, $413.09 (reduced from $573.49)

Harper Blvd Adelie Mirrored Writing Desk, $305.98 (reduced from $354.99)

Americana Black Pedestal Desk by Home Styles, $535.49 (reduced from $749.99)

Check back for more Cyber Monday deals as the shopping day gets closer.