Tech Q&A: Dark web, cheap Apple Watches, Facebook swap meets and more

Q: How do hackers buy credit card numbers on the dark web?

A: Many people believe hackers use stolen data themselves, that they find a bunch of Social Security numbers and then create fake passports and open bank accounts for their purposes. But hackers do not need these things; they just want to sell the data to someone else. This includes credit card numbers, which are bought and sold on the dark web like any other commodity. Want to be shocked? Click here to see what you can buy for just a few bucks on the dark web.

Q: Do you have any thoughts on what deals we can expect on TVs on Black Friday?

A: Gadget sales are always full of surprises, and hot-ticket items from January may have lost their luster by the time November rolls around. Other items take months or even years to attract a following, which can dramatically affect their Black Friday price tags. Around the holidays, a lot of gift-givers veer toward entertainment, and every year I pay close attention to the door-buster sales on wide-screen TVs. Click here for Black Friday’s TV price predictions.

Q: I use Google Maps. Can you share how you use it? I’d like to learn a few tricks.

A: Most people use Google Maps for quick directions. That’s great, but like everything Google creates, Maps is capable of so much more. You can search by category, save venues and even use the maps offline. As someone who often finds herself in busy airports, I love the “share location” feature, because it’s stressful to explain where you are when someone is trying to pick you up. Perhaps the least-known option allows you to chart the path you’ve already taken, which can be handy or creepy, depending on how you look at it. Click here for 12 useful tricks for using Google Maps.

Q: I heard you mention Facebook “swap meets” on your national radio show. What are these?

A: When it comes to free exchanges online, almost everything gets compared to Craigslist. After all, Craigslist was the first major website to list classified ads for free, and millions of people still use its stripped-down interface to find babysitters, motorcycles and acting gigs. But, as everyone knows, Craigslist is a crapshoot, and con artists are everywhere. So what’s a safer alternative? Check out Swip Swaps. Unlike Craigslist, Swip Swaps has a certain level of accountability. Click here for cheaper, safer deals on Facebook.

Q: My sister told me that I could buy an Apple Watch for $25 from my insurance company. Is she making stuff up again?

A: I have to laugh because I can only imagine the yarns your sister has spun in the past. But rest assured that this one is true, as long as you are enrolled in one particular insurance company. To paraphrase Hippocrates, the best thing you can do for yourself is get a little exercise, and the Apple Watch is a great motivator. The device can record your movement, your heart rate and sleep data, and you can easily learn how many calories you’ve burned in a day. If you’re already signed up with John Hancock, you may be able to nab an inexpensive new toy. Click here to learn about this $25 Apple Watch opportunity.

