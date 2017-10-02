Las Vegas shooting: Tech execs, including Tim Cook, express condolences

Tech executives took to social media to express their condolences over the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.



Apple's CEO Tim Cook wrote, "Our hearts are with the victims in Las Vegas, their families and loved ones who are grieving this morning."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also expressed his condolences to the victims of the horrific incident. Nadella wrote, "My heart & thoughts are with all the people, families & responders in Las Vegas impacted by this horrific & senseless violence."

Zillow COO Amy Bohutinsky also tweeted her condolences. "Woke up early today to work on a speech in Las Vegas this week, then read about LV," she wrote. "Grieving for victims, their families, the responders."

A gunman turned a Las Vegas concert into a killing field Sunday night, murdering at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others in the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

TECH EXECS CONDEMN CHARLOTTESVILLE VIOLENCE AS TRUMP DENOUNCES KKK, WHITE SUPREMACISTS

The suspect, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite. Police initially sought a woman believed to be Paddock's roommate, Marilou Danley, as "person of interest." Detectives later made contact with her, and "do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip."

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said said an "excess of 10 rifles" were found in the room, but did not immediately reveal a motive. Paddock had been in the hotel room since September 28, according to Lombardo.

President Donald Trump also tweeted his condolences to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, saying "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

The President is also slated to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. EST to discuss the shooting.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia.

Fox News' Adam Housley, Jake Gibson, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.